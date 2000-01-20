Tres Leches Cake

My husband spent two years in Mexico, and had told me about this cake. I decided to make it for him for Cinco de Mayo as a surprise, but I was nervous because he had told me that even some latinos can't make it well, and most of the time it turns out too soggy. He was so surprised, and he LOVED it! I made the cake following the recipe to the T and I was very happy with the result. I didn't poke holes in the cooled cake, but left it in the cake pan and poured the sauce over it. I think it is imperitive to reserve the one cup of liquid in order to save yourself from a soggy cake. There were three things I did differently: add a pinch of salt to the cake before baking; bake for only 40 minutes; and add a little bit of sugar to the cream before I whipped it. Perfect! UPDATE: I made this again at my husband's request. I tried to save myself some time by refrigerating the evaporated milk and the sweetened condensed milk, but I found that the sauce didn't soak into the cooled cake as quickly as it did when I left the two cans room temperature. It ended up that I didn't even save myself any time because it took the same amount of time for the sauce to soak into the cake as it did to cool the cake in the first place. Next time I'll just leave them room temp and refrigerate overnight like I did the first time. Why mess with perfection?