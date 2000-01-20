Tres Leches Cake
This is a part dry, part moist Mexican cake made with three types of milk. It is a sweet and delicious treat!
This is a basic sponge cake recipe soaked in a milk mixture. A succesful sponge cake requires proper treatment of the egg, at every step. The egg whites form the body or lightness of the cake. It is extremely important to properly fold the whites into the batter. Too much folding and you have a flat cake. Too little folding and you will have "chewy" pieces from unincorporated egg white. The 1/4 c. granulated sugar should be added to the egg whites before whipping, as sugar helps build peaks, prevents overbeating, and dissolves in liquid egg. I don't know why some reviewers thought white sugar meant powdered sugar, but sponge cakes are made with granulated sugar. I substituted cake flour (1 c. + 2 T.), added a pinch of salt, and the cake was great.Read More
Maybe I am the only cook that does not know this, but this recipe should call for CONFECTIONOR'S SUGAR, not to be confused with granular sugar which is obviously white too--I am new to the cooking scene, but this info would have been nice to know.Read More
I took this cake to a Cinco De Mayo party. I looked at all the tres leches cake recipes on this website, and I decided to try this one. I was not dissapointed. Everyone raved about it. I did substiture Fresh strawberries with the cherries, so it was like a super moist strawberry shortcake. Even my kids loved the "strawberry cake" My 2 yr old son actually ate his own piece, and then tried to steal mine. I definatly recommend this cake. There is no excess run off of liquid like the others cakes listed on this web site. Try it, you'll like it.
Soooooo good! Don't make the mistake of trying it before you chill it for at least a few hours. Room temperature milk is nasty and you will think this cake is too if you do so (i tried a piece right after frosting it, that's how i know). I've done this cake twice and i decided to add some sugar and vanilla to the whipping cream the second time to give it more flavor. The second time i also didn't pierce the cake with a fork , i left it in the pan and poured the mixture on it and it soaked it up without any problems and more evenly. The cake came out fluffy and moist and i didn't want to stop eating it. I also liked it better when i separated it into two 8in pans and frosted it in between the two layers.
This is great. However, I've always added the milk mixture (with 1 tsp vanilla added) as soon as the cake comes out of the oven. If your cake forms a "hump" just slice it off to level it, then pour the milk mixture all over. The milk mixture distributes itself well when the cake is still hot. Let cool to room temp, then refrigerate still in the pan and covered with foil. I let it sit overnight. Once cold, just flip it onto a serving plate and garnish with whipped cream and fresh fruit. Deeelish!!
Awesome! 25 year old dude here...not really in to cooking but trying to learn...if i try something and like it, i'll go to this site and look it up and try to make it for my self. A chick bought this cake in to work and I thought it was really good so I after reading the reviews of the others I decided to try this one. Again, I dont know how to cook but I made this and it rocks! I may have beat my eggs to long because I only had to cook it for 30 minutes, but again, it's awesome. This one is my new recipe box!
This is an excellent cake and a crowd pleaser (but some people didn't like how it's kind of soggy). I suggest using yellow box cake mix - it tastes the same and its faster.
I had no problems with this recipe as others did with the cake collapsing. I thought it was perfect. Before icing the cake, I cut it in half and placed sliced strawberries between the layers, then soaked it in the milk mixture. A bakery where I live adds the fruit in the middle and I think it is just delicious. I will use this recipe again, thanks for another great one!
Although this cake takes a relatively long time to prepare, it tastes great. However, I put my cake in for exactly 45 minutes and the bottom burnt quite badly. Fortunately, that was easy to slice off because of how moist the cake is. Still, I would suggest 30-40 minutes as a better guideline. I also found I had way too much milk mix left over, but what can you do except make more cake next time... I added Godiva chocolate liqueur to the syrup and it tasted delicious with the cherries. Next time I might try Amaretto or Bailey's. Yum!
Yum! I've made this a few times for people who know and love authentic tres leches and it always gets rave reviews. I do skip the cherries though. Also, save and refridgerate the leftover milk mixture. Mix in an egg & a splash of vanilla the next morning and it makes an AWESOME soak for french toast! :)
Great cake, much better than store bought. I made this recipe for my husband's birthday, who was born and raised in Mexico, and he loves it! I made a double layer cake with fresh strawberries and whipcream frosting in the middle and on top. I didn't have problems with the "chewy lumps" you just have to make sure everything is well mixed. I added confectioners sugar to the whipcream frosting, but granulated is fine in the cake. The flour can form lumps when it's mixed with the yolks, I just mixed it well with a whisk. Very tasty, not too milky and perfect birthday treat! Thanks!
This a very good recipe. Through my 15 year experience with pastries I only changed one thing. Egg whites and sugar make meringue. The secret to a great meringue is one and only and people don't know it, so here you have it. Place the egg whites in a pot with the sugar at the same time. Heat it up while whiping it with a whip. Do that for just 2 minutes un until sugar melts. Be careful not to cook the mixture. The reason why your cakes fell is because sugar was not dissolved and made the cake extra heavy. Enjoy!
The cake is not hard to make. What i didnt get was the part where it calls for discarding 1 cup of the measured milk mixture or cover and refrigerate. And do what with it? If you discard 1 cup, you poured the remaining, and what do you do with this one cup that you discarded? Not a bad recipe overall, just that last part a little unclear...
My husband spent two years in Mexico, and had told me about this cake. I decided to make it for him for Cinco de Mayo as a surprise, but I was nervous because he had told me that even some latinos can't make it well, and most of the time it turns out too soggy. He was so surprised, and he LOVED it! I made the cake following the recipe to the T and I was very happy with the result. I didn't poke holes in the cooled cake, but left it in the cake pan and poured the sauce over it. I think it is imperitive to reserve the one cup of liquid in order to save yourself from a soggy cake. There were three things I did differently: add a pinch of salt to the cake before baking; bake for only 40 minutes; and add a little bit of sugar to the cream before I whipped it. Perfect! UPDATE: I made this again at my husband's request. I tried to save myself some time by refrigerating the evaporated milk and the sweetened condensed milk, but I found that the sauce didn't soak into the cooled cake as quickly as it did when I left the two cans room temperature. It ended up that I didn't even save myself any time because it took the same amount of time for the sauce to soak into the cake as it did to cool the cake in the first place. Next time I'll just leave them room temp and refrigerate overnight like I did the first time. Why mess with perfection?
This cake is delicious!! I made it for my daughter's birthday yesterday and all five of us loved it. We usually purchase tres leches cake from a nearby fine bakery for $36, and this recipe comes very, very close in taste and texture to their cake. I just need to learn to decorate :) I always make recipes as written first, then if there is potential for improvement, I tweak them. THIS RECIPE NEEDS NO TWEAKING!! What makes it so much better than other recipes I've tried? * The chiffon type cake is light and fluffy so the milk mixture absorbs quickly. Poke those holes! I used a skewer. * The milk distributes throughout the cake. I have made recipes where when you eat the cake there are parts with and parts without milk. Even the sides of this cake were moist with milk. *Milk ratios are perfect creating a mixture with the right consistency - not too runny, which creats a sopping mess. By the way, if you bake this cake for 30 minutes (15-20 minutes less than recommended), your cake will sink. There cannot be any moisture or wetness in a chiffon type cake so bake it as directed. Even if it ends up slightly overcooked/dry, the milk will put moisture back and you will have a high, level cake.
My boyfriend absolutely LOVES this cake! He always asks me to make this for him for any occasion. As for me, I like the cake, but wouldn't say love. Something about the texture is not quite right, but as for flavor, it's very good.
Great recipe that tasted best the next day. I found that I needed to trim the sides of my cake so that it could absorb the milks evenly and used more of the milk mixture than called for. I would recomend frosting with the stabilized whipped cream recipe found on this site so that it will hold up a bit better than a regular whipped cream.
This recipe is perfect. It is very similar to Emeril's recipe and it is failproof. Followed to a T. Great results. Don't bother with the others on this website..The "Tres Leches(milk cake) is not accurate and the amounts of liquid are off. I've been making this cake professionally for 3 years. Use this recipe!
I didn't feel like taking time for the cake part today, so I just used a yellow box cake. I punched holes in the top and then followed instructions. AMAZING! It looked like a lake of sauce and then, the cake soaked it up (after a few minutes) and it left you with a super-moist layer, a cake-like layer and then the delicious whipped cream finish. I did add some vanilla and confec. sugar to the whipped cream. I topped it with toasted coconut. KEEPER!!
This cake is awesome..for those who dont know it's suppose to be a wet moist cake...this cake recipe is just as good as the tres leches they serve in the Cabana restaurants in NYC...I did a little research before I actually made this cake...my advice is you should shave the top of the cake once it comes out of the oven...this really helps for all the milk to soak in, I have had friends make this cake and some parts of the cake comes out dry...poke the holes and pour your milk over the cake while it is still hot...this really soaks in wonderfully, I have made this twice...I have people on line and requests for the next time I make it!
I wish this recipe described how to fold in the egg whites a little better. My cake sank, just as a lot of people said. I thought maybe this was normal because my son says it is supposed to be dense. Well, I looked up how to fold in egg whites after the fact. Put about a third of the whipped egg white into the batter, and gently mix it in to 'temper' the batter, which will make it easier to mix in the rest of the egg white. Hold the bowl over the mixing bowl containing your batter, and tilt it so that the egg whites slide out into the batter. Using a large spatula, cut a path down the middle of the mixture with the edge of the spatula. Then gently turn half the mixture over onto the other half. Continue cutting down the middle and turning a portion over. Don't stir. The purpose of folding is to retain the air you have beaten into the whites. Be careful to only work the batter enough to incorporate the whites, and never use an electric mixer for this step. Mixing the egg whites into the batter too much will cause your cake to sink. My cake still tasted good, even though it sank. My son requested it for his birthday, and my husband thought it sounded gross. But once he tried it, he loved it!
SOOOO GOOD!!! Made in a bundt pan so that I could take the cake out of the pan pour the milk mixture in the pan and then put the cake back in the pan. So much easier. I even over cooked it(not burnt) I just used all the milk to make up for the dryness and it was great. Had people who don't like cake say they loved this. Even better the next day.
I made this cake as directed, and it came out great my family loved it especially my DH. I will suggest make as directed
For the life of me I couldn't figure out what was missing from this cake. Then I realized it's missing butter. This cake was more spongy than the traditional tres leches cakes I've tasted. Tres Leches is supposed to be dense--sort of like pound cake. This cake was very porous. I also think that more of the milk mixture needs to be poured over the cake. It's not supposed to be soggy as some people have mentioned. Though it's a lot of milk, it should absorb nicely into the cake and there really shouldn't be any traces of the milk on the cake plate. I'm going to have to keep searching.
Wonderful cake -- perfect for orthodox Christmas! I used the remaining milk sauce for french toast the next day. Mmmmmmm!
Came out nice and moist, however since I am lazy I'll just buy it at a bakery, but I must correct this is not a Mexican cake, Tres Leches is Nicaraguan =)
This is just like the ones I have bought in the mexican store! I made it for my husbands birthday and it was great! I doubled the recipe and made to so i could put stawberries in the middle and stack them. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will be making this again!
This was very unique and yummy!
This turned out very well. I too, added a little sugar when whipping the cream. I served the whip cream and sliced strawberries splashed with a little triple sec on the side. I served this to a dinner for 5, everyone had a piece and everyone took a piece home LOL. My girlfriend told me I could freeze the leftover milk mixture for next time, so I'll keep you posted as to how that works out.
this was pretty easy and a big hit!
This tasted good but wasn't anything that special. It turned out well though and here's what I did: to make it two layers with strawberries in the middle I followed all the directions as written but put it in two 9" cake plans that were greased/floured. I cooked them for 13 minutes and they were already done, cooled in the pans for about 10 minutes, then inverted onto wire racks. I used someone's suggestion of "shaving" the cake so it would absorb more of the leches and that worked out great, especially since half the bottom stuck to the pan when I inverted it! A steak knife scraped the rest off nicely without taking any cake with it. Then, while still on the rack with wax paper underneath, I poured the leches on top of just one layer of the cake until it couldn't hold any more (there was about 1 C left...I'd mixed them in a large liquid measuring cup). Then I layered the dry cake, strawberries, whipped cream, wet cake. The top was a "good kind of soggy" as others have mentioned but the bottom tasted like sponge cake. It made the whole thing taste like a giant, partially wet strawberry shortcake. It tasted fine (the wet portion was better than the dry), but you can essentially get the same result from normal spongecake with berries and whip, so didn't really seem worth the effort.
At first when I baked the mix and I totally freaked out but when I finished making it it was delicious! My dad LOVED it! :D
Made this today and it was great! I put chocolate covered strawberries as the garnish on top. Yumm! I did add vanilla and sugar to whipping cream though
This was a very quick and easy cake to make. Mine baked in 30 minutes, maybe even faster because it was a little more dry/dense than I wanted. I would have given it 5 stars if the cake had been a little more airy, I'm comparing it to the tres leches at Cafe Rio. Only my husband and I thought it was dense everyone else thought it was wonderful. Also I served it with a dollop of whipped cream and sliced strawberries.
Very good! Everyone in my family loved it! I followed the recipe just like it said - I did keep the leftover milk mixture in the fridge for another cake! :D Super easy and super yummy! Everyone needs to make this cake!!!
Monica, thank you SO much. For years, my friend selfishly hoarded the recipe to this fabulous cake. I've tried nearly every recipe out there (including one on allrecipes), but THIS IS "THE ONE!" To add my own personal touch, I spiked it with Kahlua and garnished it with strawberries. Yummy! Thanks again.
This is a great recipe. May I offer a friendly addition: when adding the ingrediants to the egg yolk mixture, add a cup and a half of ripe banana slices. Also, add up to another cup and a half of ripe banana slices to the whipped cream just before frosting the cake.
Very good cake. Not too soggy and not too dry. My family loves it when I make it into a 2 layer round cake and add strawberries with bananas or kiwi fruit. Love it.
Great, easy cake. Served it as part of a Latin dessert buffet. It disappeared. I'll definitely make this again. Thanks!
This cake is as good as everyone says. My kids beg me to make it every week now! I've made it for bbq's and taken it as a housewarming gift with a nice plate and there always "mmmmm's" and smiles at the first bite. However, and this is important, they only loved it once I kept that extra cup of milk mixture in. Without it the cake is too dry. So don't waist any of it! It's just delicious.
Only needed to bake 30min at most! Although the flavor on this cake is great thanks to the tres leches the cake was dense and somewhat dry in spite of the milks being poured. I've had better and moister versions.
awesome!! it's pretty much a mexican better-than-sex cake, if you've ever had one of those. i used whole wheat flour with this cake and it still turned out really good, but next time i would use all-purpose to achieve the texture this cake is supposed to have. also, don't discard 1 cup of the milks! i followed this step, but next time i'll only discard a 1/2 cup because i think it could have been even a little gooey-er :) overall though: delish!
I thought it was great. I didn't have a springform pan so I baked it in a 9x12 glass dish. Worked out really well. I'm going to substitue coconut milk for the evaporated milk and add toasted coconut on top.
So delicious & easy to make!!! I've had some not so good tres leches, but after seeing the ratings on this recipe I thought that I would give it a try. I didn't use quite as much of the milk that it asks for, and it turned out perfect...not too soggy. I also ended up with enough milk left to make another cake. Will Definitely make again!
Nice tres leches cake recipe. For a flavor variation, sometimes I use cream of coconut instead of sweetened condensed milk. Also I do not find it necessary to pierce the cake with a fork. The milk mixture seems absorb just fine. The whipped cream frosting works really well especially if you add seasonal fruit as a garnish.
Great cake. I only put about half of the condensed and evaporated milk, and was spongy enough for me.
Despite the fact that my cake actually fell (which I really can't figure out), this was an excellent recipe. The top of the cake may look soaked after pouring about half the milks, but keep going! I didn't, and the parts that were moistest trumped the rest. ALSO- I frosted with a mocha whipped cream (heavy cream, sugar, instant coffee, coco) to make a cafe con leches cake. Sublime.
We made this for my son's birthday today and it was the best I've ever had. We had Tres Leches in Guatemala, my friend from Honduras made it periodically, and from various places in the US and this was as good or better than anything else we've had. We followed the recipe almost exactly except did it in a 9x13 cakepan instead of springform. We also added about 1/4 cup powdered sugar to the whipped cream topping and topped with sliced strawberries. Thanks so much for this recipe, it's a keeper!
This recipes is fantastic! I make the cake a day ahead and use all of the milk mixture.....after sitting in the fridge overnight the milk mixture "gels" and is so yummy!!
I have made this several times as well as a few other recipes on the site. Hands-down, this is always the best. I actually beat my egg whites first, save and fold in when whent the recipe says.
made this for my husband's birthday-the directions were easy to follow and the result was a really delicious cake! I was skeptical about the milk mixture-it took a while to absorb and never did fully, even having removed 1 cup of it. I only made two slight adjustments-For the flour, I used cake flour-seems like it just helps in keeping a lighter cake, well, light! I also used super fine sugar-it disolves easier and doesn't weigh down the cake, especially when you add it to the egg whites. It was fantastic tasting! Will make it again in a heart beat!
Overall, I liked this cake a lot. I used an 8 X 8 inch pan rather than springform, as I planned to leave the cake in the pan to absorb all the liquids. Don't toss the extra milk mixture! I used it all. The cake had a nice rise, and could have been split into two layers if you really want good penetration of the leches. Using all the liquid was maybe a little soggy around the edges, but it was a GOOD soggy. I did not frost with whipped cream, though that would have been good too. A drizzle of dulce de leche (which would make it a quatro leches cake) or some fresh fruit (think ultra-ripe fresh peaches) would also be great additions. Thanks, Monica.
Kinda tough, maybe ill try again
I thought this was excellent! Next time I will use more of the milk sauce. It tasted best where it was soaked through. It also tasted better the next day. I added a touch of pwdr. sugar and vanilla to the Whipped Cream. I will make this often now. I think I will caramelize some of the condensed milk next time and see if it is good. I am thinking with a caramel flavor it will be PERFECT.
Great tasting . . . I did have trouble getting the moisture to soak all the way to the bottom of the cake. So I served the cake in a little pool of the leftover milk mixture. That worked well, but I would still appreciate suggestions on how to saturate the cake.
This was really good and not hard. I like that this recipe separates the eggs for a true sponge cake. Remember to discard 1cup of the milk as the recipe states. I made it for poker night. Surprisingly, no one had heard of it before, so I didn't think they would like it, but was a BIG hit!
From a white girl's point of view this cake is great! However, my mexican friend said that the cake was too dense; I think I didn't beat the egg whites long enough :-( other than my mess up, this was a simple and straight forward recipe--next time I will spend more time on the eggs whites and use a bundt cake pan so the batter will rise a little more.
Honestly, I give this one a boo. Maybe it was just me; but there was way too much liquid in the pan, even after I drained it. I think I'll look for a new recipe next time.
After following directions specifically, I found this cake was not sweet enough. The cake, milk and whipped frosting all needed additional sugar.
WE LOVED IT!!!! I used 2 circle cake pans, reduced the cooking time slightly and garnished it with fresh berries (strawberries, black berries or whatever is seasonal). My hispanic friends said it was perfect. One other tip is to take off some of the crust so that it is all smooth and so the milk soaks in.
This recipe is wonderful. The cake is so rich, I did not frost it. I whipped up the cream and served it on the side. I followed original directions, the only chnage was I added a pinch of cinnamin to the batter. My family loved it!
What is with this cake? I made it twice with bad results. I followed the directions exactly, and it came out of the oven looking like a quesadilla, one inch thick! Nothing like the picture. I didn't even frost it. I will not try this one again. What a disappointment.
I made it into a two layer cake with peaches.Great recipe!
This was a great reciope. I added some vanilla and sugar to the frosting like others did. Next time I'll use some more of the milk mixture. I like my tres leches a little more wet.
This was an amazing cake! Thank you so much for this recipe.
I have never baked nor eaten a Tres Leches cake, but my husband wanted me to make one for a mexican event we were having with friends. I was terrified because one of the men mentioned that he eats this cake every time he's in Mexico. But...he LOVED it...he raved about it, as did everyone else! I followed the recipe to a tee except I did add some powdered sugar and vanilla to the whipped cream icing and I garnished it with strawberries instead of cherries. I will definitely make this again!
No it does not need confectioners sugar...I made the recipe as written and everyone loved it....
Ok. A bit soggy for my taste.
My boss had a tres leches cake in San Antonio and challenged me to make one. She said mine was better than the one in the restaurant. Thank you very much!
I made this for a family party this weekend. We are from El Paso and used to really good pastel de tres leches. Of all the recipes I've tried so far, this one comes closest to the cake I love. I made the recipe exactly as specified, except I omitted the cherries, and sifted cinnamon on top of the whipped cream before piping a border of whipped cream on top of the frosted cake. In all, this cake was a huge hit with my family, and I will definitely be using this recipe from now on!
I made a 2 layer cake (doubled the recipe), soaked both cakes with the milk mixture. Decorated with strawberries but next time I think I'll puree fresh strawberries and put it in the middle layer along with the whipped cream.
I loved this cake! I took the leftover milk mixture and beat it into the whipping cream for frosting. I made it for a mexican-themed farewell party. Everyone loved it!
Made this for Christmas and it was gone in less than 10 minutes. It was sweet and delicious. The only changes I made were in the topping. I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and 1/2 cup of powdered sugar because the heavy whipping cream was not very sweet but it came out great! Gonna make it again for New Years. Yummy!!!
This case taste wonderful! The reason i gave it 4 rather then 5 stars was because the cake fell so much. Even with the fallen cake it was great and i will make it again!
I made this cake for my sister's birthday, and it was a success. Coming from a Mexican family, our dishes are very traditional, and this cake has become a favorite of my family. Being a baker myself, the instructions in this recipe were very helpful. You just need to sift the flour before mixing it into the egg yolk, and measure it correctly. don't use powder sugar because you will be making merengue; instead, of a sponge cake. don't overfill the pans; rather, fill them half way or 3/4 of it that way the mixture would not overflow while baking the cake.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out very well. I recommend it!
Awesome cake. Fairly complex to make considering the number of steps involved, as well as the number of utensils required (it's somewhat messy). The result, however, was REALLY good and most definitely worth the work. The cake was such a hit it didn't last very long at all in the fridge; we ate it so fast!
My 10 year old daughter made this by herself in a 9 x 12 glass dish. It turned out amazing! We added sweet-n-low to the whip cream to make it sweet. Other than that, she didn't change anything. Fruit is NOT necessary and may dominate the flavor if used.
Although I do not like Tres Leches cakes all of my co-workers loved it!
I lived in Guatemala for a few months and ate this cake almost everyday for the last few weeks I was there. This recipe is a great reproduction! I was amazed and delighted... already can't wait to make it again!
I have searched for the perfect tres leches recipe, and I can now end my search! This recipe hit it right on. Some tips I would offer to 'first-timers' is: When you fold in the egg whites, be very careful not to over-mix them in. If you must choose, under-mix them in, but overt mixing will result in flat-custard like cake-yuck! Secondly, This cake tastes better if you let it sit for a day or two in the fridge (the perfect make ahead dessert!) Only don't frost it until the day you serve it. The receipe said to trow out the remaining milk, but I like mine extra moist, so I saved it and added it on serving day, and the cake soaked it right up. Lastly, whip up the remaining cream with about 1/4 c sugar and 1 tsp vanilla for the frosting. Yum! Recipe says garnish with cherries, but I prefer lots and lots of fresh fruit and berries. Enjoy!
I've used this recipe 3 times and it has been excellent each time. I use fat free condensed milk and lowfat evaporated milk. Everyone loves it! Fresh strawberries look and taste wonderful on this cake.
The Cake was easy to make only took 25 min in the oven with 2- 9in round pans. Let it sit in the fridge with the milk for 2 hours before icing it. Everyone enjoyed it
This cake came out just like the ones from the bakery. I am so excited about it still! Yummy!
I would love to give this cake 5 stars because it tasted great but there were hard little chewy bits throughout the cake that were a big turnoff. Not sure what exactly they were, but I followed the cake directions exactly. I won't make this recipe again but might try buying angel food cake and covering it with the milk mixture since this cake is very similar.
Monica I want to thank you for sharing this recipe.Let me tell you that this cake is the best "Tres leches" cake I ever ate!!! Thank you very much!!!!
This cake is heaven. It is exactly what I was looking for and I will continue to make this whenever I want a sweet treat! Thanks!
I made this last night, very good very moist but not runny moist. I always wanted this recipe. also I replaced cherries with walnuts and shaves of chacolate. I thought it goes better with milk the results were great also next time i will add coco since my husband likes chacolate.
Great recipe but don't discard that extra cup of milk mixture! Refrigerate it and right before serving a piece of cake, pour a little bit of the cold milk mixture onto the plate and place the cake on top.
first time making it and it was great. I just thought that it could of used more milks.
This is a great cake. I modified it a bit--used all of the milk mixture and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. Made th whip cream layer the next day (added some vanilla and a little powdered sugar) and skipped the cherries. A Big hit!
Awesome cake!
Really liked this recipe. Will be making it again. Also, it is easy to just do the cake part when you don't have all the canned milk on hand.
This recipe worked great for me. My husband does not like cake but this is his favorite. Thank you
I love this milk mixture! I've made this cake a few times, and every time, I also get those little chewy pieces. I'm not sure why? Maybe I'm not folding in the whites enough. Still yummy though!
Mmmmm this cake was so yummy!! I used granulated sugar and it worked fine (rather than confectioner's). However, when you whip the cream, you need to add some vanilla and a few teaspoons of confectioner's sugar to make it sweet. I followed this recipe, but checked the reviews, and added the milk mixture to the cake when it came out of the oven. Everyone was so impressed! I made this for Valentine's Day (we had tacos for dinner) and topped with chopped strawberries. Delicious! Thanks again for sharing!
This was an amazing cake!!! It was also very easy to make. I love baking, and my best friend suggested that I try Tres Leches cake. I will admit, I was skeptical, but tried it anyway. I am so glad I did!! My entire family loved it. I will definitely be making it again!!!
This cake is AMAZINGZ! The only problem I had with the cake was the amount of intense sweetness! At first I thought that the cake would be much better off with only 2/3 a can of condensed milk, but as the bites continued I found the sweetness irresistable! Although if anyone likes a more mild taste (the cake taste like sugar syrup) I personally reccomend the 2/3 a can of condensed milk. OR Make two 8" cakes and have a tart fruit inbetween the two such as stawberries and also on the top of the cake to even the flavor out. I used all of the milk. And although I ate more than half of the cake by myself it isnt as good as the tres leches cake I had at a favorite restaurant. This cake was very easy to make considering that I am new to the baking thing.
Excellent, unique and relatively healthy (as far as cakes go). No butter and only 1 cup of sugar (plus sugar in condensed milk). Here are some tips (ignore everyone else :p): Bake for the recommended time. This cake will look finished on the outside after 15 minutes into baking. For newcomers to cooking, when the recipe says beat the eggs until soft peaks form (firm) this will take a while, especially if whisking by hand. The difference between firm peaks and stiff peaks is in the shape of the peak...if it looks like this ^ it's stiff.... if the peak settles down a little bit, but is still raised with a point, that is what you are shooting for (firm). THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT! If you don't get the eggs to this point your cake will not be spongy enough and will not absorb the milk properly. I used all of the milk and it turned out great :D Have fun!
