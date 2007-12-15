Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy
This is a soft white candy made with light corn syrup.
Good recipe for old fashion divinity---I have a couple of suggestions to make it fool proof. These always work for me. 1. Cook just as the recipe says until you reach 250 degrees, pour just HALF of the syrup SLOWLY over the egg whites beating continuely, return the other half of the syrup and continue to cook to hard crack stage, 285 to 290 degrees and pour the rest slowly over the egg white mixture. Beat until mixture starts to lose it's gloss, add flavoring, vanilla, almond, etc and 1 tbls. butter or margerine. drop or pour and cut in squares or roll like a log and slice or use log as middle of caramel nut roll. I've even added some chocolate chips after the syrup and made it chocolate flavored. Good with chopped marachino cherries and pecans.Read More
Tasty, but goopy, and made me a little sickish... hmm.. should it be cooked? We tried cooking it (I forget how much/long) and it was somewhat better..Read More
This is BY FAR THE BEST divinity recipe! Contrary to what one reviewer stated, this recipe is very specific. I was very happy with the end product. Candy making is a very tedious and sometimes difficult process. Have a deep bowl when you start the 'hot pour' and pour slow in a thin stream. Make it take about 3 to 4 minutes to pour it all. Thanks for a great recipe! :-))))))))) A+++++++++
This is like my mom's recipe I used for along time. Divinity is a challenge, but well worth the effort. When I am pouring the hot syrup into my egg whites, be sure and pour it slow, I pour it into the beaters alittle at a time, if you pour it to fast it will cook your egg whites. If in the 5 minutes it hasn't lost the gloss, keep mixing, and if your mixer gets to hot, I stir by hand until the divinity just starts to loose its gloss and it is time to drop on your waxed paper. In rainy weather I have had to stir by hand for quite some time, but I have never had trouble making it when it rains except for having to stir it longer.
This is very close to the recipe I have used for years. (Mine calls for 2 1/2 cups sugar) It really is wonderful. The most important thing to remember when making divinity (actually most candies) is NEVER attempt it during rainy weather or whenever the humidity is high. I live in Louisiana so that limits the days for candy making. If you try to make divinity during high humidity, you will end up with nothing but a white gooey glop of glue! Trust me it's worth waiting for more favorable conditions. Good luck!
I've made this recipe 5 times now. Only once did I use a stand alone mixer (Xmas present!). The hand mixers worked ok for me, though the last time I used a hand mixer, I could smell the motor burning. Oddly enough, I didn't need to mix it as long with the hand mixer. The divinity turned out every time. I've made it with & without nuts (prefer pecans). I've also used various extracts instead of vanilla (coconut, orange, cherry, etc). I'm the farthest from Martha Stewart, and this was an easy recipe for me to follow with good results! Thanks for the keeper! My co-workers adore it!!
This recipe worked great. But it took a few tries. The first time I used pasturized egg whites from a carton and it flopped. You can't uses pasturized eggs!! The next time I used real egg whites, followed the instructions to the letter except that I allowed the sugar mixture to cool to 110 before adding it to the egg whites. You must pour SLOWLY. I had a couple changes to the ingredients:I did not have any light corn syrup, so I used dark, still worked fine and tasted wonderful. I also added walnuts just before I scooped it out for crunch and that worked great. It does take patients and a good stand mixer, but it is worth all the work. I plan to do this again and experiment with different flavors and colors. Maybe some pink and blue for Easter, green for St. Patty's!!
Mine didn't exactly turn out, but that wasn't any fault of the recipe....my ancient mixer gave up on me. I'll wait to try this again when I've finished moving and have access to my nice stand mixer. However, the directions in this recipe were crystal clear and correct, based on my memories of making divinity in my childhood! I will use this again when I have the right equipment on hand. Suggestion for anyone else who is left with glop that won't set....stick it in the oven on low heat (about 250) for 20-30 minutes. They bake up a lot like meringue, although gooier in the center. At least that way they're not a total waste...you can serve with fruit or other toppings as a dessert.
Perfect Recipe!!! I takes about 20 min. though to loose it's gloss and then it doesn't totaly loose it. Wonderful!!!
I think I found a fix for gooey divinity flops after 4 different attempts from various Divinity recipes, the first attempt I burned up my mixer! SO I got a Kitchen Aid. Needed one anyway. Anyway like others have said the key is pouring in the cooked syrup very slowly in a slim stream while beating with the eggs whites. Pouring too much at once will cook the eggs. Then keep beating the sucker (in my case it took 15 minutes) until it starts to lose its gloss. But if it is still gooey, here's how to save it: Reheat the mixture - microwave if you have a glass bowl or put metal pan in very hot water, so it gives your mixer a rest and makes the candy warmer and more pliable. Then start mixing again. If you still think it wont set up, add about 1/2 to 1 tsp of hot water to the mix then sprinkle in about 1/2 to 1 cup powdered sugar while mixing ON SLOW. It will start to set up much faster now. ALSO: Try this for a new flavor twist: When it's time to add the Vanilla, instead of 1 tsp, add the following: 5 - 7 drops Yellow Food Coloring 1/4 tsp. Peppermint Extract 1/4 tsp. Butter flavor Extract 1/2 tsp. Vanilla Extract (more or less peppermint or butter extract to taste) BUTTER MINT DIVINITY! You won't go back to plain.
It turned out perfect. I had to mix it for about 5 minutes longer than the recipe says but once it was dull, it was perfect and looks awesome. I did use my kitchenaid which is a MUST. I used the whisk attachment and it worked great.
Made the recipe exactly as listed. It took about 20 minutes of mixing to lose most of the glossiness. I added chopped pecans the last couple minutes of mixing. This stuff is soooooo good!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Man, oh, man - screwed this one up somehow! I had something I was able to use as a marshmallow creme topping for icecream, though, so all was not lost.
Ok. I'm going to post my personal review. I have never made or HEARD of Divinity before today. My boyfriend mentioned that he likes it, but told me it was too hard for me to try making, and that his mother's was the best in the world so not to bother. I took this as a challenge, and found this recipe. And Oh My GOD is this stuff heaven! I'm diabetic, so I can't eat more than a piece or two. Made 2 revisions to this recipe. At the last minute or 2 of mixing, I added about 3/4 cup of finely chopped almonds, and 3-4 drops of red food colouring (to give it a very festive look). Here in a few minutes I'm going to make 2 more batches, one using almond extract, and the other using cherry extract and diced marachino cherries. Awesome recipe! Very easy to make (but for impatient people like me it can be a bit tedious). Thanks for a great addition to my holiday treats!!!
I first tried divinity a year ago when my grandma made it...I was 16. I started trying to make it several time with different recipes but never could. This was the first time with this recipe and as long as you pay attention it was real easy and really good!! If a 17 year old who catches a kitchen on fire evry time she cooks can do it, anyone can!! Its great!!
If your divinity fails, let it sit out overnight uncovered and the next day scoop about a teaspoon in between 2 pretzels. I used the tiny pretzel twists, but the circle or waffle pretzels would work even better. The salty pretzel with the sweet, goopy mess is so addictive!
I'm very happy to report that I was able to successfully make divinity after my 4th attempt. This round, I bought a decent candy thermometer, and cooked the syrup mixture to 260, hard ball stage. I also swtched from electric hand beaters to an electric stand mixture, which made all the difference. I'm in the NorthWest, and during a heatwave, so the humidity was a problem. I thought I was going to end up with another sloppy sticky mess, but stubbornly continued to drop the dough into spoonfuls on waxpaper. They started out as runny blobs, but as I continued, the dough began to stiffen and become lighter, also hold its shape better. I think that next time I will allow the dough to cool a bit before putting it onto wax paper.
This is the same recipe I got from my Great Aunt. Other than peanut butter fudge, this was the first candy recipe I have ever made and it turned out perfect. I went out & bought a candy thermometer ($3.99 at Giant) to be on the safe side. I used a regular hand mixer, and after making this recipe, I put a Kitchenaide on my Christmas list!! It's very tough to pour the syrup slowly into the egg mixture while holding the heavy pan in one hand and the beater in the other. You definitely have to beat this for a while - I think it took me longer than 5 minutes too. My Great Aunt told me I could add a small box of sugar-free Jello to the syrup mixture to give it different flavors. Or just add food coloring to change the colors. Simply Divine!!
Great Divinity! I have not made any in a while, but this still turned out perfectly. It was not grainy at all and I'm in the deep South. I did allow it to heat to the hard ball stage to avoid it being too soft, though. I also added some pecans. Thanks for a great recipe.
Wonderful recipe, this is not an easy candy to make. A candy thermometer will help. Also, if you don't have one, cook the sugar on low/medium heat until it has a good thread. I like to top mine off with a half of a pecan.
Oh my goodness, is this recipe a challenge - especially for someone like me, who has to do all the stirring and beating by hand. What a workout! I admit it took a few times to get it right, but the reward was a delicious and perfectly textured delight.
This is a great 'softer" version. With Divinity, it all depends on what you expect the end result to be. Do you like a moist, chewy candy? Or are you looking for a crisp, airy candy? Adding half the sugar mixture to egg whites, then returning the rest to the heat and increasing it's temperature before also adding that does help with the crispness. A big hint also is Don't underbeat divinity.. some may take 15 to 20 minutes or even more.
I beat this for 20 minutes, still just as shiney and deflated as can be. I don't know what went wrong, but this isn't divinity.
Has a good flavor, but it took nearly 4 times as long to make. I contribute this to the area I live and the humidity. Also, don't try this without a kitchenaid or you will be mixing forever. Also, do it with the dryest weather possible. The cookbook I have said to cook the mixture to 260 instead, I am going to try that next time to see if it works better.
EXCELLENT RECIPE!!! This was my first time making divinity and it turned out GREAT!!! I put some pecans in mine and it was very good with pecans. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
Perfectly easy recipe to follow and tastes FANTASTIC!!!
Great recipe, but be sure to get a candy thermometer though. It will make easier.
Firs time to make divinity and I'm no cook. Looks like it came out out ok and taste ok.
I used this recipe as my first time making Divinity as a gift for my mother who absolutely loves it. It came out perfectly!! I used my stand mixer to combine everything and later read in another cookbook that its best to stop the mixer when adding the syrup to keep from making a mess. I didn't do that and ended up with syrup all over the side of the mixer bowl. No matter though, it still turned out awesome and I will for sure make it again next year!
The resulting candy tastes fabulously light, fluffy, and creamy; however, it is a labor-intensive candy. I must have whipped it for nearly 20 minutes before it was thick enough to stand alone. It's true what other reviewers said..."if you can't tell that it's lost its gloss, it hasn't." Thank God for my Puck! The mixture is very sticky and difficult to "drop" in a consistant measurement. I placed the finished divinity in foil cups and they looked beautiful. This recipe worked the first time.
What a wonderful big sticky mess! Make sure the bowl you're mixing it in has a handle - I found the bowl a little hard to hold onto since mine didn't. I followed the directions as stated and added in pecans before dropping onto the wax paper to let them set.
Yummy..just remember not to use a shallow bowl when you start pouring the hot mixture over the egg whites...it went everywhere. But it was worth it, I think it would be great with pecans added to it.
I just finished making this and taste wise it is awesome BUT can someone please give me some tips on how to drop this horrible sticky mess out on wax paper?? It's sooooo sticky and almost impossible to drop it out, unless I did something wrong. Thanks :)
This was a great recipe!! I'd never made divinty myself and it came out perfect! Thanks so much.
This tastes great and I have a kitchen aid mixer so it was very easy to make.. untill it got to putting it on the wax paper. How ironic that "Divinity" fudge is such a hassle. Tastes great but I probably won't make again.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I have been trying for over twenty years to make divinity that tasted as good as my grandmother's. It always went from being too runny to too dry so fast that I couldn't spoon even a few good pieces out. Your recipe calls for less sugar, and I took the advice of another reviewer and made the pouring of the syrup take a LONG time (5 minutes or so). Ended up with the best divinity I have ever made. (I like to put food coloring and walnuts in it). Thanks!
This divinity was incredibly easy to make. I added a pecan half to the top... heavenly..
This has always been my favorite homemade candy and I am so glad to be able to make it and for it to turn out great.Thanks,Mary H. from Louisiana
This was my first try at divinity and it turned out terrific. It does take quite some time in the mixer, and I started to doubt that the sheen would ever disappear. I stopped it for a minute and it seemed to start changing then. I am not sure if that was just a coincidence or it helped. Thanks for the recipe.
This was my first time making divinity I admit. I followed the directions perfectly but it failed. I think this recipe is not Specific enough. I found another recipe online that is very specific and I believe I will post it up here for you guys soon.
Worth 5 stars! Such a sinch to make. Thx for the recipe!
I am sure the recipe was fine, but dont even attempt if you dont have something like a kitchen aide. I burned up a mixer and wasted two batches, and it still never made.
This turned out perfect, thanks to my new stand mixer. It took me less than 30 minutes, start to finish. My mom used to make this when I was little and this recipe is even better than either of us remember. It will definitely be a "keeper" for us. Next time I will try it with gelatin to flavor it. I "dropped" it on to wax paper without too much trouble and it set up really quickly. Wonderful, wonderful! Can't wait to make more!
This makes such a pretty candy. Thank God for my Kitchen Aid mixer. I wouldn't suggest this recipe without a good mixer and a second set of hands.
Made this divinity and followed the "foolproof' tip by Aunt Nayne, (pouring in 1/2 the syrup & cooking the rest to 290) and it was a flop...more like taffy than divinity. I think cooking the second half of the syrup longer may have been the problem. I will still give the recipe the benefit of the doubt and try to remake it again this weekend following the original recipe exactly and see if it's any better. I've made divinity 10 times with a different result every time!
My favourite thing to make during the holidays (good dry winters). I agree, an upright, stand mixer is required to keep your hands free. I added small baking jujubes to the divinity right before dropping them to set - so much better! Absolutely love them this way. Yum!
I just made this recipe exactly the way it is and it turned out excellent. I can't believe I finally tried making this candy again and this time it worked. Previously tried another recipe for it on this website and it didn't turn out. This recipe was easy to make and is delicious! I have a Kitchen Aid mixer and used it for making this. Exellent, wouldn't change a thing. Highly recommend.
Tastes good - reminds me of marshmallow fluff. However, remember relatives making this when I was a child WITH A HAND MIXER and theirs always turned out -stiff and kept it's form. I mixed mine for about 30 minutes and it still would not keep its form. Either I didn't have enough patience or I'm not cut out for this particular item! 2nd try making it and I remember now why it's not an annual thing.
This takes patience and a Kitchenaid. If you don't have both, than God bless you. My sister broke her hand held mixer making this once. You gotta beat it like you're mad at it! If you can't tell if it's lost it's gloss, it hasn't. It really will go from shiny to dull. I had to beat it much longer than 5 minutes. I topped mine with red and green sprinkles.
All seemed perfect, until I poured the vanilla, and wallnuts in, beat it for another 20 minutes, runny as could be, poured it into a 4x8 pan @ 300 degrees for 20 mn, turned oven off and left pan in oven, looked great on the sides, middle was a little mushy looking with a start of a crust on the top. I figured if I left it in the oven with it off it would contintu to bake without burning. WoW how delicious nouget.
talk about a lifesaver.... This is my mother-in-law's recipe almost exactly, which has been a family Christmas tradition since my wife was a child in El Paso (elev 3800 ft) and then in our family since we were married 39 years ago. Just a few years ago my wife finally consented to use a mixer instead of her trusty spoon. transitioning to a hand mixer. The recipe usually always works,if you don't challenge the weather gods. This year we went to Colorado to spend Christmas with the kids, and did not bring the old, yellowed, badly creased and stained recipe card from home. They demanded "Mom's Divinity", and so, well after dark on Christmas Eve, the search began for a divinity recipe. The recipe was found, the Kitchen-Aid was employed, and at 7000 feet (in SPITTING SNOW no less) the PERFECT divinity was made. CHRISTMAS WAS SAVED!!! Bless you all, everyone.
This was very good and VERY easy!! I used 2 1/2 cups sugar, and it came out sweeter than I like, so next time I'll use the recommended 2 cups. I also used almond extract in place of vanilla, although vanilla would be great as well. Thanks!
This is a standard divinity recipe. The same one my Grandma used 60 yrs ago. Follow the directions and you'll be fine. I've been making it for over 30 yrs my self. Play with it and add stuff but if you add wet ingredients drain them well. Cherries are great in it pretty to especially for weddings and Christmas. Just drain well. I use a lot of different nuts.
Great recipe. I have tried for years to make divinity. This recipe turned out perfect!
I have made divinity for several years. I have even made it while it was raining ( takes longer to cook the sugar and to whip the candy) just make sure you use a candy thermometer. you will get it right every time. and make sure that you pour the syrup a little at a time (put syrup back on heat to keep it the right temp.) and mix well in between to help you mix with a hand or stand mixer.
Absolutely wonderful!!! I did use the 2 1/2 cup sugar tip but thats the only change! Its raining lol I used a dehumidififer in the room turned it on for an hour before and keep it going thru whole process! Like a dream! and way easy with a stand mixer (kitchenaide) A+++
Easy, simple, awesome.
This recipe was easy and very good. I have never had good luck with divinity, but this one turned out great!! I used a hand mixer and had no problems. Will definately make again. Thank you for sharing recipe!!!
What a mess! And it caused my mixer to burn out and be ruined. I have tried this recipe several times and it has never worked. It's not raining today. If you are learning to make divinity, don't try this recipe.
way too firm. Beating it for 5 minutes after the syrup and the egg whites come together is way too long. I will try again and adjust time.
Mixer alert! My sturdy, all-around wonderful Kitchen Aid hand mixer died in a shower of sparks and smoke. Take the advice of others and only make this if you have a stand mixer. The gooey mixture I ended up with was tasty, but not the candy I wanted to give to mom!
I second what another reviewer said and felt justified after having read this: "This is a great 'softer' version. With Divinity, it all depends on what you expect the end result to be." I expected the results to be a little heavier, more like a white fudge. This batch never lost its gloss after 20 minutes! ... Reviewer comments that I'll incorporate next time are: increase hardball stage to 260 and return 1/2 syrup to re-heat. The divinity was definitely edible, but too soft and airy for my tastes. All that said, hubby loved it. Thanks to all the reviewers who provided such useful advice.
Love Divinity-mother in law always said "you just can't make it at home!" Well, I tried this and it was so good, she ate most of it. Now she's asking for more so I didn't even have to say told ya so! Very easy to follow and simple to make. My family and friends thank you and so do I.
This recipe was fantastic! I worked beautifully for me in my stand mixer. I used a piping bag to make pretty rounds and put crushed pepper mints on top. They are a big hit with my children. Wouldn't change a thing about this recipe!
Well, it took me three trys to get it to turn out, but finally I figured it out. The end result was wonderful!!! It is a bit difficult--you have to pay attention, it only took about 15 minutes for it to reach hard ball stage.
GREAT!
This was excellent. I have never had any luck making divinity before but this was perfect. It is my mothers favorite and I was able to send her the batch for her birthday. She said it was "DEVINE".
This was very good and surprisingly easy to make! I topped some of them with pecan halves, and then some others with crushed candy canes. It took about 15 minutes for it to start losing its glossiness(maybe a tad bit longer). Had to work quickly to keep the balls smooth textured looking. The "dough" is actually very malleable and so it is easy to shape into precise balls if you want to.
Tried this recipe this morning, and used my stand alone mixer that I got for Christmas last yr. and it burned up the gears. It turned out great, but hope my kids will get me another mixer this yr..... I doubled the recipe, and think it would saved my mixer if I would of done a single recipe.
I did make this as stated, and couldn't get it the candy to mix up for anything. So I changed it. 3 cups sugar, 1/2 c. syrup, 1/2 c. water, 3 egg whites, and 1t. vanilla. I cooked the syrup to 270. And I don't have anything but a cheap hand mixer. It firmed up in about 4 minutes, I scooped it all out onto buttered wax paper then cut into squares so I could put them in paper cups. Maybe with a different mixer, as written, it would have worked for me. Maybe not. But the "flop" is working great for hot cocoa.
It was wonderful! Can't wait to make it again and try some add ins :)
VERY, VERY, good!! I just loved this recipe. I will keep this one and always use it. I just want to thank you for sharing it.
Last night was my first time attempting divinity, I followed the directions exactly, and it turned out AMAZING! Thank you for sharing your recipe, I have to make a double batch again today!
I made this years ago with my brother when we were teenagers. Followed this to the "T" but...I noticed it you can let it stand for 12 hours it becomes just perfect!
My mom has talked for years about how much she loves divinity, so I decided to make it for her this Christmas. She LOVED it and said it tasted just like her mom's used to. A couple of tips: 1. Use a candy thermometer. They're like $3 at Walmart and will make this experience much easier. I didn't have one so I googled "Hard Ball Stage," and followed the internet's instructions about dropping the syrup into water and rolling it into a ball. I'm still not sure that I got it right! Plus, this process makes a huge, sticky mess. 2. Do yourself a favor, and soak your dirty pots and dishes overnight. A lot of the sugary mess dissolves, and your clean up with be so much easier. 3. I couldn't imagine making these without my stand mixer. If you're planning on using a handheld mixer, you're braver than I am.
I made this for my niece, who is a new mom, and she thought it was "the bees knees', better than any candy store divinity.
First time ever making this and it was spot on to my Grandma’s!!
I’ve had this recipe for years - I first tasted it when a lady left some for me in her mailbox when I was delivering mail. I asked for the recipe and this is the same. She didn’t write that the water needed to be hot, though, so I haven’t done that. Her instructions also say heat the sugars to 265 degrees. So delicious!
Mine turned out like something akin to a good quality adhesive caulk. Why? Second attempt was the same. I mixed it for nearly 15 minutes. Maybe I just don't have the knack.
All went well, except I don't think the temperature listed is quite high enough. I think with a few more degrees, it would have been perfect. As it is, it never got stiff enough. It's still delicious, but quite sticky and I'm not proud of it. I will retry tomorrow and cook to about 5-6 degrees higher temp. It never really lost it's gloss even though I beat constantly for over 15 minutes.
Turned out perfect!!!
these are fantastic all i did was add red food coloring to make them pink but a very good and easy recipe
Great taste.... Tastes just like Mom made when I was a kid!
I loved this recipe and it was easy to make. I used almond extract instead of vanilla for the second batch and it added so much flavor!
Reminds me of Grandma's. First time I ever made divinity. Turned out great. Just remember to stay patient and let your stand mixer do the hard work. It will complain when the candy gets stiff, but stay with it.
Turns out great every time.
One suggestion... if it doesn't quite set up it is the PERFECT frosting for angel food cake!!!!
I decided to pipe mine... We'll see how it turns out after it sets. Not sure my kids will like this though. It tastes a lot like my 7 minute marshmallow frosting and only 1 out of three of my youngsters like it. School is almost out, so I will find out pretty soon.
This recipe was easy to follow and turned out like my Dad remembered. Thanks
recipe does not tell you what to set the dial on the stove to for the right temp. sugar burned badly. needs more description in recipe. Not for beginners. you will be disappointed.
My mom used to make Divinity every Christmas. It was just like this except she put food coloring in the mix (red or green) to make it more festive than the simple white.
Just like my mother made every Christmas more than 60 years ago. This candy brought back wonderful memories of many decades past. I made it using 2 Tbls. egg white powder and 6 Tbls. cold water and it worked great. I will definitely make again.
I don't know what I did wrong but it was not like the divinity we used to make in home ec. I haven't made it in decades but have had it like it was supposed to be. Maybe those people use the no fail recipe that has marshmallow crème in it instead of egg whites. I am not a quitter so I will try to do this again. May be my candy thermometer is not calibrated right or I poured the syrup in too fast or maybe my egg whites were not stiff enough. Whatever the cause I will be more diligent next time. Tastes great but not the texture of divinity. Is it possible to stir it too much?
Love it
Just like cousin Marylou's that I remember when I was 4 yrs old! Followed direction exactly added 1/2 cup almonds blanched & chopped.
Loved it
