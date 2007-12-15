Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy

This is a soft white candy made with light corn syrup.

By Lisa H

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy, 2 quart saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, hot water, and salt. Cook and stir until the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil. Then cook to hard ball stage without stirring, 250 degrees F (120 degrees C.) Frequently wipe crystals forming on the sides of the pan, using a pastry brush dipped in water. Remove from heat.

  • Just as the syrup is reaching temperature, begin whipping egg whites: In a large glass or stainless steel mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Pour hot syrup in a thin stream over beaten egg whites, beating constantly with the electric mixer at medium speed. Increase speed to high, and continue beating for about 5 minutes. Add vanilla; continue beating until the mixture becomes stiff and begins to lose its gloss. If it is too stiff, add a few drops hot water.

  • Immediately drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. For a decorative flair, twirl the top with the spoon when dropping. Let stand until set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 29.3g; sodium 44.3mg. Full Nutrition
