Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy

I think I found a fix for gooey divinity flops after 4 different attempts from various Divinity recipes, the first attempt I burned up my mixer! SO I got a Kitchen Aid. Needed one anyway. Anyway like others have said the key is pouring in the cooked syrup very slowly in a slim stream while beating with the eggs whites. Pouring too much at once will cook the eggs. Then keep beating the sucker (in my case it took 15 minutes) until it starts to lose its gloss. But if it is still gooey, here's how to save it: Reheat the mixture - microwave if you have a glass bowl or put metal pan in very hot water, so it gives your mixer a rest and makes the candy warmer and more pliable. Then start mixing again. If you still think it wont set up, add about 1/2 to 1 tsp of hot water to the mix then sprinkle in about 1/2 to 1 cup powdered sugar while mixing ON SLOW. It will start to set up much faster now. ALSO: Try this for a new flavor twist: When it's time to add the Vanilla, instead of 1 tsp, add the following: 5 - 7 drops Yellow Food Coloring 1/4 tsp. Peppermint Extract 1/4 tsp. Butter flavor Extract 1/2 tsp. Vanilla Extract (more or less peppermint or butter extract to taste) BUTTER MINT DIVINITY! You won't go back to plain.