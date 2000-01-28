Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken

3.9
842 Ratings
  • 5 378
  • 4 236
  • 3 125
  • 2 47
  • 1 56

An easy slow cooker recipe for a whole chicken. This is such a simple recipe for something SO good! Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe by ADRIENNELAPP

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a slow cooker. In a small bowl mix the onion, garlic, soy sauce, and vinegar, and pour over the chicken. Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 1121.4mg. Full Nutrition
