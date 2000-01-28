Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken

This was soo good, I ate until two helpings! I loved the sauce over steamed rice. My Filipino boyfriend said it's just like his mom used to make it. Although I did put in a bay leaf as he said it was the "secret." Meat was so tender it fell right off the bone! Thanks for this wonderfully easy recipe. Will make again for sure! UPDATE 2/4/08: As if this couldn't get any better...I tried this by frying the chicken for a couple minutes on each side in a little olive oil then added the rest of the ingredients right into the pan. Didn't measure the soy and vinegar, just made sure they were equal parts and put enough to cover the chicken. I added 2 whole jalapenos, 3 whole cloves of garlic, about a half of a sliced onion and about 3 bay leaves instead of just one. Simmered for about 45 minutes and this was even better than in the slow cooker and was just as easy!! Once again, great over sticky white rice. PS Use white vinegar! Also, I used Low Sodium Soy Sauce.UPDATE AGAIN 10/17/08:I used garlic powder instead of whole cloves because the next day it seemed kind of tart like when you overcook garlic. Didnt fry the chicken just dumped it all in the pan-just as good. *New tip* Thicken some of the juice with corn starch and it makes a wonderful sauce. Not so brothy and it mixes better with the rice. Boyfriend went nuts because he could smell it from outside when he came home, and again when he tried the sauce. Im going to use the sauce to make shrimp & veggie stir fry tomorrow since we