Slow Cooker Adobo Chicken
An easy slow cooker recipe for a whole chicken. This is such a simple recipe for something SO good! Serve hot with steamed rice.
Advice to all who attempt this recipe-- chicken adobo is meant to taste "tangy". I've read many of the reviews and it seems that the intended flavor of the recipe is a matter of taste. Like your sauce thick or thin, this is a tangy dish. Like it thin, then water it down; like it thick, then add corn starch; like it less tangy, add sugar; more tangy, add less sugar. Smell while cooking is often pungent... normal for vinegar-based dishes. But if "tangy" is your forte, then the "pickle" smell during cooking is a GOOD sign. My advice on the dish- try this dish at a restaurant or elsewhere and decide if you like the general essence; if you like it, then try your hand at this dish, making modifications to personalize your tastes. If you aren't hip with such exotic foreign dishes, then steer clear of making this foreign dish simply for the sake of trying something new and exotic.Read More
I have a lot of Filipino friends, and I am half Thai, so I am used to Asian dishes. One of my favorite authentic Filipino dishes is Chicken or Pork Adobo, so I was thrilled to see a recipe that was really easy to make( 5 Stars for Easiness) The downside is that I stayed home today while it was cooking and I couldn't stand the smell. It was pungent...The best description I can think of would be a jar of pickles cooking all day on the stovetop. My 5 year old would not stop complaining about it. I thought the recipe had TOO MUCH VINEGAR. I didn't take those other "sour" complaints seriously, and I wished I would of listened. Even though I went easy on the vinegar, added extra water and sugar,the dish was still very sour and overpowering. Start off with 1/8 cup vinegar or less if you aren't used to Chicken Adobo. Then add more later to taste. That way your dish won't go to waste...like mine.Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe. I'm a this 'n that type of cook so I added about a 1/4-1/2 cup of brown sugar, two more cloves of garlic, about 3/4 cup of water, a good inch or so of fresh chopped ginger, and I used six whole legs (leg and thigh combo) with the skins peeled off. I loved the sauce so much that I buttered a casserole dish, put in a cup of long-grain uncooked white rice(basmati) and put about five ladlefuls of juice(maybe 2 1/2 cups) from this adobo chicken and 1/2 cup of water and baked the rice covered at 425 for a half hour. Yummy!!
I give this 4 stars for giving me the idea of using a slow cooker to make adobo, a dish that I have made many times. Otherwise, the actual ingredients are make a very basic adobo, and miss a couple of common ingredients. Try using red or white wine vinegar, but at a minimum use cider vinegar- white vinegar should be last resort. Add the traditional adobo ingredients- 10-15 whole black peppercorns and 1-2 bay leaves. Add 1-2 Tbls. of brown sugar. I recommend using reduced sodium soy sauce. I like Aloha brand, but there are other good ones. I did not need to add water. Finally, try adding a cup of coconut milk- I like the ones from Thailand found in the Asian section of your store or at an Asian grocery.
I used chicken thighs from which I removed the skin (I fried the skin up and fed it to the cats, they were in kitty heaven) Otherwise I followed the recipe more-or-less exactly except to add bay leaves and peppercorns as suggested by other reviewers. It tasted even better than the adobo my Filipino brother-in-law makes. My husband who grown weary of my experimenting and has been asking me to make a few dishes that "originated on this continent", absolutely loved it. I served it with garlic rice and sliced mangos drizzled with Mango/Chile Vinegar from Trader Joe's. Pay no attention to the bad reviews. This was delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
My family loved this recipe. I did make some changes--I used rice wine vinegar and cut it down to 1/4 c, added 2 tsp. ginger and 2T brown sugar. It was so easy and delicious! My son said it was like eating chicken wings without the mess. Next time, I will skin the chicken first or use boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
I had ordered this meal at a Caribbean restaurant last week, and wanted to try it at home. I reviewed the reviews, and decided to try the recipe with the all suggestions of community. I added fresh ginger, 1T brown sugar, 1 c. H2O, black pepper and 2 bay leaves. I skinned the chicken and used low sodium soy. The result was better that the restaurant!! Thanks for a great recipe base.
This was a great recipe! I also added (1tsp)ginger, (1tbsp)brown sugar, (1/2cup)chicken broth and 1 bay leaf. My picky 3 1/2yr old asked for a second serving! WOW!!! This is definately a keeper. Thanks!
Definitely good! A solid 4-star. A few revisions will likely bump it up to a 5-star. Use a large yellow onion and not a medium sweet one for better flavor. I use a lot of sweet onion but not for adobo. Use a lot more garlic, a whole bulb is probably in order. Freshly grated ginger is another big plus in adobo, as much as 2 tablespoons. Use equal parts soy sauce and vinegar. Don't use regular white/clear vinegar, use apple cider vinegar, again for better flavor. No need to measure your liquids just use equal parts of both soy and cider vinegar, enough to completely cover the chicken. Other reviews of this recipe state that they might try boneless, skinless breasts. Don't! You'll have much better results if you use the whole chicken, both white and dark meat, skin and bones all combine for a superior adobo.
This was soo good, I ate until two helpings! I loved the sauce over steamed rice. My Filipino boyfriend said it's just like his mom used to make it. Although I did put in a bay leaf as he said it was the "secret." Meat was so tender it fell right off the bone! Thanks for this wonderfully easy recipe. Will make again for sure! UPDATE 2/4/08: As if this couldn't get any better...I tried this by frying the chicken for a couple minutes on each side in a little olive oil then added the rest of the ingredients right into the pan. Didn't measure the soy and vinegar, just made sure they were equal parts and put enough to cover the chicken. I added 2 whole jalapenos, 3 whole cloves of garlic, about a half of a sliced onion and about 3 bay leaves instead of just one. Simmered for about 45 minutes and this was even better than in the slow cooker and was just as easy!! Once again, great over sticky white rice. PS Use white vinegar! Also, I used Low Sodium Soy Sauce.UPDATE AGAIN 10/17/08:I used garlic powder instead of whole cloves because the next day it seemed kind of tart like when you overcook garlic. Didnt fry the chicken just dumped it all in the pan-just as good. *New tip* Thicken some of the juice with corn starch and it makes a wonderful sauce. Not so brothy and it mixes better with the rice. Boyfriend went nuts because he could smell it from outside when he came home, and again when he tried the sauce. Im going to use the sauce to make shrimp & veggie stir fry tomorrow since we
Dont add the onion, it will make it more pungent. Most of the flavor should come from the garlic and vinegar. White vinegar is best. I have had alot of adobo as I come from a filipino family and have had alot of different families cook it for me. Reduced sodium soy sauce is best to use to keep it from having a strong sodium taste and you can be liberal with the soy sauce if you do so, but a pinch of salt may be needed. Brown the chicken first, this is a very important step, as is browning the garlic. For my taste, the more garlic the better. If you really want to impress guests, add one star anise. Experiment alot as I have found rubbing the chicken with pepper, rubbed sage and ground coriander before searing can give this dish a very distinct flavor that your guests will never forget.
I did maybe 10 weeks, off and on, in the Philippines while serving in Vietnam in the mid-60's. I became addicted to adobo. [Anything] Adobo. I'd probably eat Worms Adobo if offered. This is a really good recipe. Don't stop with the onion, try carrots, potatoes [put them in right at the end]. We put pea pods, a green pepper, and broccoli in. Don't worry if the chicken isn't covered at first, it will be. Thighs work just great, the bones are big and you can pick them out when you're serving them. Really good on brown rice. I used red wine vinegar, but I'm not sure it matters. You can do this with pork too. A really easy recipe and it can simmer until you're really ready for dinner.
Actually 4.5 stars. Someone recommended this to me in a Recipe Buzz exchange and I decided to try it. The vote from my wife afterwards? ... "You can do this again. We can even serve this at one of our guest evenings". That was high praise indeed. I (of course) then did it a second time. It was still good. The third time I tweaked! I added some fresh ginger. And that was a nice little addition so I will be doing that in the future.
I made this last night but I halved the recipie cause it was for just me and Hubby I followed the other post suggestions and I added 1 and 1/2 Tsp of Brown Sugar and 1/2 cup water It came out amazing! Very good! It kind of resembles burbon Chicken I added a little conrstarch to the juice and made a terrific gravey and served it on top of rice. Very mouth watering and the meat just fell off the bone I used 2 chicken legs and 2 chicken thighs. I will deffinately make this again! Thank you
I have no idea what adobo means, but this is a super-easy way to cook a chicken, and it results in flavorful and moist chicken, usually with plenty leftover to stir into another dish.
This recipe by itself isn't very good, however, I read a bunch of the reviews and decided to use a lot of the added suggestions to come up with the best 5 star version of this recipe. I used a whole cut up chicken on the bones and with the skin. I used 3/4 cup of low sodium soy sauce, 1 1/2 tsp. brown sugar, 2 bay leaves, 1/8 cup red wine vinegar, a cup of chicken broth, a yellow onion, 2 tsp fresh ground ginger, a generous amount of granulated garlic and cracked pepper. I cooked it on high in the slow cooker for 4 hours and kept it on warm till dinner. I served it over white rice with a dark green salad and a homemade balsamic vinaigrette. PERFECT!
I made this tonight and it was delicious. I made the following changes based on people's recommendations, and a few of my own: 2 packages of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (but would use 3 packages next time), apple cider vinegar, 2 bay leaves, 1/2 - 1 tsp. brown sugar, and 1/2 tsp. of peppercorns. I served it over basmati rice and with sauteed asparagas. Yum!
Fantastic!! Tasted exactly as when it was made for me by a Filipino family! Excellent when served with rice or mashed potatoes. My only modifications were that I skinned the chicken, added 1/3 cup brown sugar, and added 2 cups water so that the marinade/mixture completely covered the chicken while cooking (a fool-proof way of avoiding the odd dry piece of meat when cooking in crock pots). The sugar and extra water cut the "kick" of the vinegar perfectly. For those of you who mentioned that the sauce was watery... it's supposed to be. I prefer it that way, but for those of you who like thicker gravy, a little cornstarch or flour will thicken it nicely.
Being Filipino, I was somewhat skeptical about cooking adobo in a slow cooker. Much to my surprise, it was wonderful!!! First of all, the adobo smell does tend to linger in the house, so I set up the cooker under the covered patio. Using white vinegar does help with the cooking odor, but I only had apple cider vinegar. I did add a couple of bay leaves and about 2 tsp of black peppercorns. I love onions w/ adobo, so I used 1 large sweet onion, sliced 1/3-1/2" so it wouldn't disintegrate during the cooking process. I was running a little behind in starting the cooker, so I put it on high for 2 hrs then low for the last 4 hrs. Also, baste the chicken hourly, if possible. The chicken fell off the bone beautifully and it was not at all dry. Spoon the sauce onto jasmine rice and chow down!! My family loved it!
Great recipe and super easy! A lot of the reviews concerned me, as i am a very picky eater so i took some of the advice and used only 1/4 cup white vinegar and added 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, as well as 10 cloves of garlic total. It turned out perfect and was a huge hit with my friends. I served it over rice and everyone kept going back for seconds! I also used 6 chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken and that was very handy. The meat fell right off the bones and was delicious!
Fabulous recipe, thank you! I used rice wine vinegar because it was what I had, and frozen pearl onions because we love them. So, minor changes for my convenience and a delicious result with very little effort.
I took a few of the reviewers advice and I left out the onion, used 1/3 cup of soy sauce, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, 10 crushed garlic cloves, 1 cup of water, 2 bay leaves and a big TBS of peppercorn..I used drumsticks (thats what was in my freezer).. It turned out very good.. It was a nice balance of peppery, garlicky, slight vinegary chicken.. I think next time I will use a little less water cause I like my adobo a little vinegary.. But it didn't stink up the house and it went great with white rice.. I also made lumpias to go with it! Great time saver!
My Filipino husband loved this! Just like his Grama's. Substituting chicken breasts for the whole chicken still tasted great but just wasn't the same flavor. Definitely add the peppercorns and bay leaves. Skip the onions and any sugar suggested by other reviewers (not real adobo.)
Been making this for years - easy and easy to shred. I use chicken breasts.
I have made this on occasions when I need to serve a lot of people. it always turns out great, and there are never enough leftovers. The last time I made it I took the leftovers to work with some rice, and several people asked me for the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing, except maybe to add more garlic!
my step-mom is filipino and her adobo is awesome. this recipe is really very good, so good that i made a second batch two days later! i added peppercorns and bay leaves, a little bit of sugar, and used apple cider vinegar and low sodium soy sauce.
This recipe is a very flavorful dish and easy to prepare. I wouldn't say it was my absolute favorite of all but it's a tasty and different change for dinner. I will make it again every now and then. I used apple cider vinegar.
Excellent! I live overseas where there is a large Filipino community. My live in housemaid is also Filipino and she loved it. I altered the recipe by adding 2 bay leaves, peppercorns, and 1T of brown sugar. Once everything was cooked, I degreased the juices and thickened them with a bit of cornstarch. Super yummy!! This recipe is a keeper!
I used a whole chicken once, VERY oily feeling. I have used skinless/boneless chicken breast and prefer it that way. I guess I could try skinning the chicken because I like to use the bones for broth... For the record a 4+ lb chicken only gave 2 lbs meat! I added the brown sugar 1/2c but honestly don't think it made a difference! I think the soy sauce is perfect. Didn't have a problem with the smell either. USE WHITE VINEGAR!!! Great for toddlers because it's been slow cooked the meat is VERY tender. Easy for them to tear apart and chew. I have a one year old and a two year old and they loved this. Used 2 1/2 c of the juice from this with 1 1/2 rice with big onion chunks (I like to remove mine when done kids won't eat them!), bring to a boil then simmer 20 min with lid on. Add about 1/4 c chopped fresh parsley and you've got a wonderful rice pilaf to accompany your chicken!!! PERFECT!
My mom is Filipino and taught me her recipe when I was younger. She is a fantastic cook, so this one isn't quite as good as hers, but it's pretty darn close. Plus the fact that it's so much easier to make, makes it a lot more appealing. I added freshly ground pepper and a couple bay leaves. Definitely use white wine vinegar and low sodium soy sauce and serve over white rice. If you've never had Chicken Adobo, you must try it. If you've made it before, you will love the ease of this recipe and how good it turns out. The meat was so tender and juicy. My husband is still raving about it!
I've made adobo before (and eaten it many, many times), but I couldn't remember the entire recipe my adopted Filipino family taught me, so I tried this one and brought it into work for my Filipino coworkers to try. The flavoring is very light, more like "American-ized Adobo". Everyone agreed that much more vinegar is needed for "real adobo". The chicken came out very moist and tender, falling off the bone, but this is due to cooking it in the slow cooker. It didn't taste bad, it's just not a strong enough flavor. Add a lot more vinegar when making this, I recommend Native cane vinegar, found in Filipino and Asian grocers. The soy sauce is probably the right amount, maybe a little more as the coloring seemed to be about right.
We enjoyed this recipe very much. I didn't have a whole chicken so I made it using boneless breasts, which I shredded and served on top of the rice. It was delicious and the chicken was very tender. We are gluten free, and I adapted this recipe using GF soy sauce. FYI- Wal Mart's generic brand soy sauce is gluten free and very cheap. Thanks for the recipe. It's definitely going in my rotation.
I've not made this in crockpot but I would imagine it would be the same as using a pan. I've read some negative reviews and all I can say is cook it to your taste buds. Adobo is always with bay leaf and peppercorn. The ratio of soy to vinegar is about 1 to 1 (about 1/2 cup each). I add brown sugar (2 Tb) to tame the tang. Dark meat (or cut up whole chicken) is best for adobo; white meat will be dry. I like a couple of slices of ginger, again to your taste buds. I like adding potatoes too (add towards the end). Eat with steam rice.
This recipe was so good. I will make again and again.
I made it as directed with rice wine vinegar, served it over rice and it made the "favorite list" of my 8yr old. Really super recipe, and simple!
This is a quick version of adobo. I recommend you try an authentic stovetop recipe first before a crockpot version so you can make changes based on knowing what it should taste like.
I haven't made this particular recipe yet, though it is very close to one given to me by a Filipino friend. After reading the reviews, I was confused by all the people adding sugar to this recipe. Adobo should have a pleasant salty/vinegary taste. The vinegar gets less intense as it simmers with the chicken. Adobo isn't supposed to have sugar! This isn't a recipe for teriyaki or sweet and sour. If that's the flavor you are after, you're better off trying a different recipe.
After reading some of the comments I adjusted a few things to avoid things being too salty and tasting too much like vinegar. I added 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 1/4 cup of vinegar, 1 tsp of sugar, 2 bay leaves, 1/2 tsp of black pepper and 1 cup of chicken broth and kept the garlic the same. I also added onion and carrots. I know adobo is suppose to be tangy but it was too tangy for me so I added the sugar. I kept it on low for 6 hours and it was ready to serve. It was okay, not my favorite but not bad.
Delicious! I followed the suggestion of cooking the chicken skinless, already cut into serving pieces. So tender and flavorful! The kids didn't eat much because the meat turns brown---they don't know what they're missing!
Hmmm... I'm missing something with this one. It just tastes like chicken and soy sauce. I guess I was expecting a magnificent transformation.--Didn't get it. It was easy, that's good I guess. I don't think I'll be doing this one again.
This was delicious. The meat fell right off the bone. I just used chicken legs with backs attached and cut them apart. Cut vinegar to 1/4 cup and added brown sugar and ginger. My teenage son bought his friends over and they devoured it.
We made this last night and everyone agreed it was not tasty at all. We ended up throwing away almost the whole bird. We didn't have a problem with the chicken being over cooked, it was actually cooked just right, but it was the ingredients that made it awful.
We enjoyed it thoroughly, and we went straight by the recipe, although we did alter the amount of garlic rice wine vinegar down to the 1/8th cup as recommended by another review. We added about 1/2 a cup of sour cream at the end to add a little to the sauce, and try to thicken it up. It would have been good without it, but it did not deter from it in any way. Also, the extra sauce could easily be used as a tasty marinade for a roast, or perhaps even a steak! *UPDATE: I absolutely adore this recipe! I basically use the sauce as a catchall for flavor - I add garlic vinegar, a few drops of hot-flavored oil, etc. After dinner, I put the remaining sauce in a container and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Put a beef roast in the crockpot, pour the sauce over and voila! A second easy dinner! Thanks for a great recipe!
My mother worked at a Filipino and Bracero Work Camp and cooked at both kitchens. She made us adobe chicken but with different ingredients; with a pestle she crushed one tablespoon pickling spices; crushed 4 or more garlic cloves; 1/2 cup vinegar and several cans of tomato sauce. She browned the chicken then added the ingredients. She added about 1/2 cup of water to make a sauce and simmered until sauce thickened about 45 minutes. Pour chicken and sauce over white rice. Very delectable and not as tangy made with tomato sauce.
Wow! So many conflicting reviews! I followed JC Perez's suggestions from 12/29/05 and used 1/3 cup soy, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, and 1 cup water, but followed the recipe otherwise. I used chicken legs and thickened up the sauce with cornstarch at the end. My husband who normally does not like chicken, really enjoyed it enough to take it to work with him for lunch. I made it with white rice and Colombian frijoles and it was gone quicker than I would ever expected. Thank you for a great recipe!
This was easy, convenient and delicious. I don't know what the previous reviewers were talking about when they said it stank during cooking. It smelled fantastic! I used balsamic vinegar. I read lots of the previous reviews and balsamic seemed to be highly recommended. Other tips I took from others: Added ginger, used low sodium soy sauce, added brown sugar, 2 bay leaves, and a half cup of water. I wanted to add pineapples too, but I didn't have that on hand. TRY THIS! ITS AWESOME!
I'm sorry, but this is about the worst thing that ever came out of my kitchen.
Hubby is Filipino and has a Filipino mama. He said this was close to what she makes but too much vinegar. Also he said you need bay leaves and peppercorn. He said there is something else but her forgets what. For me this was very salty. I never had my MIL adobo so I can not compare.
Maybe this is an acquired taste, but I ate one piece and had to eventually throw it all away. I thought about feeding it to the cat, but was afraid the high sodium content would hurt him.
This was my first time making / eating chicken adobo. I used a cheap bag of frozen chicken breasts. It was wonderful. So easy and so tasty! I actually enjoyed the pungent, tangy smell and flavor. In fact, I might go with a more intense vinegar than plain white next time.
I really liked this as did my teenage son. I used bone in thighs and removed skin. I added 1 t chopped ginger, 1/2 cup water, 1 T sugar and 3 bay leaves. When it was cooked I boned the chicken. Took all but 1 cup of liquid and thicken with some cornstarch. Then I added the chicken to thickened sauce. The 1 cup broth I used to cook rice....very good
... I am sorry. I have NO idea if I did something wrong, but I cook all the time, love to cook, and often get compliments on my cooking. Not to mention this recipe is SO simple, how could I mess it up... BUT, it was TERRIBLE! Also, we all LOVE vinegar, so I have no idea what went so horribly wrong here? I wont make it again though...
We really enjoyed the flavor of this simple chicken dish. It was great over steamed rice and served with stir-fried vegetables. My only complaint was that it was sort of greasy. When I make it again, I will cut the chicken into serving pieces and skin them. This will definetely go into MyRecipeBox.
I'm sorry but this recipe was awful. I made several modifications suggested by other reviewers including adding bay leaves, brown sugar, ginger, red wine vinegar and reducing soya sauce. Served it with jasmine rice which was the hi-light of the meal! Used dark meat and while it was very tender, the taste was terrible - we could not even finish it. Won't ever make this again.
I'VE BEEN COOKING ADOBO FOR YEARS!! I USE CHICKEN, WHITE VINEGAR, PICKLING SPICE, GARLIC, GINGER, PAPRIKA, BAYLEAVES, CHICKEN BROTH, I TIE THE PICKLING SPICE IN CHEESECLOTH & COOK IN CROCKPOT.. SERVED OVER STEAMED JASMINE RICE!! MY ADOBO IS GREAT!! :)
This is a recipe I return to often. I add half vinegar & half white wine, when I have it, more garlic, and about three cups sliced mushrooms. Very yummy & easy.
I used 1/2 cup soy sauce & substituted 1/2 cup red wine for the vinegar because I didn't want it to be too tangy for my picky eaters. I sprinkled cumin & used leg quarters because that's what I had. My pickiest eater (my 9- year-old son,) gave it a resounding 5 stars. Everyone liked it, & it was super easy. Definitely will add this to my busy work week stash of recipes.
I made this for a family dinner and everyone loved it. It smelled so wonderful while it was cooking too.
This was delicious but I would suggest using boneless chicken breast or debone chicken before cooking. Using the whole chicken & cutting it up just leaves a soupy mess of chicken & bones.
I took the advice of others and added 1/2 cup of chicken broth, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 2 tsp of ginger. I used chicken breasts and mine were a little dry because I should not have cooked it for the full 6 hours (next time I will know better.) A good recipe but not great. I served w/ Basmati rice.
Pretty good recipe for being in a slow cooker which I have never done. My mother traditionally taught me to use the good ole' stove top for this Filipino favorite. I too like to use white vinegar vs. cider vinegar and I omit the sugar since it's meant to be a "tangy" dish so to speak. One thing this recipe is missing is the bay leaves which I think is key for an authentic Filipino adobo recipe, otherwise, it's pretty good. I'll definitely try it again. -Caligirl
I was completely surprised and blown away by the taste! This is an awesome recipe exactly as is! Try it first before you decide to modify it.
yum! Tender chicken, low fat, low carb, low calorie, and SUPER EASY....what else do you want!!! Since the recipe doesn't specifiy what type of vinegar, I used red wine vinegar. Added 1 TBS splenda brown sugar blend....and that's it!! I made it with the "quick chinese-style Vermicelli noodles" from this website (altough I'm thinking the noodles are more thai than chinese...just sayin') Anyway....fabulous dinner. Thank you Ms Lapp
Great recipe!!! I used chicken breast w/ bone instead of a whole chicken. I also used low sodium soy sauce and even with that it was a bit saltier than I would have liked, but serving it with rice helped. Next time I will cut the soy sauce with water.
Adobo is a favorite with every Filipino family. I have a husband and teenage son who are both hearty eaters so I always add potatoes. Just cut them in halves or quarters (depending on cooking time). We always eat this over steamed rice with freshly cut ripened tomatoes on the side. Yummy!
Essentially it is stewed chicken drenched in soy sauce. I make adobo, it is meant to be tangy with hints of vinegar, garlic. Some dishes simply need to be cooked.
This was very, very good. Do yourself a favor - watch the video because it gives more detail and lets you know to use rice vinegar, and add pepper corns and bay leaves for a more authentic taste (which is correct). I wished I added more pepper corns than the video suggested - the video said a "few," I would go with about 10. My only modification was that I only had "regular strength" soy sauce so I used a half cup soy sauce and half cup water (to reduce the sodium).
Being a filipino I know how hard making chicken adobo the old fashion way is. This recipe is excellent, didnt use a slow cooker however. I used a normal 6 quart pot, and cooked it for no more than 2 hrs. My mom says its better than hers. Thanks alot!!!
Delicious! I even used what was left the next day and added cut potatoes and created a stew.
I almost talked myself out of making this after reading the reviews saying it smelled so horrible, had to throw it out, yada yada yada. Glad I didn't listen to them! We loved this, and the house smelled wonderful while it was cooking. I chickened out and used a little less vinegar (those bad reviews you know!), but when I make it again, I'm going to use the full amount. Yum!
Although this was good, it didn't taste quite the same as the chicken adobo I had while living in the Philippines. I cut back on both the vinegar and soy sauce, and added peppercorns, bay leaves, and a touch of brown sugar. It was still missing something though (but it gets props for simplicity). I used chicken breasts with bones (I removed the skin) and it was wonderfully tender.
So easy and delicious. Adobo was not meant to be sweet like a previous poster mentioned and this recipe (in my opinion) is in perfect proportion. White vinegar is a must. Our county fair has an awesome adobo concession stand and I'm so glad to be able to have it more than once a year! Thanks for sharing!
The whole family loved this, minus 1 person. He was out voted and this gets a 5 star rating! I used half red wine vinegar and half apple cider vinegar.
Really good! I was hesitant about "pickling" my chicken but am glad I went forward. I followed the recipe to the letter excepting I used white vinegar for cider vinegar. No sugar! Whether its authentic or not, this is a flavor combination the my family really likes. I even enjoyed the aroma of pickling chicken but then again, I'm a pickle fiend. Thanks for a great recipe.
Pretty good! It's close to my husband and daughters brothy type of adobo. I usually cook my adobo in a stove top but i got lazy and just wanted to throw in my frozen large drumsticks in a crock pot and walk away while doing other house work. I never add onions to my adobos but sometimes I do add potatoes 10-15 minutes (depending how big the cut is) before the chicken is done. It may be a little salty from the biginning but that's okay. The chicken needs to absorb the saltiness from the soy sauce, just add water half way through the cooking process. The first few hours is just a marination stage. I also had to add the other common ingredients which were 2 bay leaves and half tablespoon of peppercorn.
The whole family loved it!!! It was ready in about four hours...
Turns out good. I've made this a few times. Lots of flavor. However, the juice turns out to be a little watery. Does anyone have any suggestions on how I could get it to turn out a little thicker without changing the flavor
have a backup plan in case you dont like the flavor of this. i thought it was too strong of a flavor as far as the vinegar and soy sauce. my husband liked it. i ate it, but i'm not sure ill make this again.
Five stars if you do what some others are doing with the pepper corns, bay leaves that you just got from Penzy's and coconut vinegar that can be found in a FilAm store, perhaps other Asian markets or on line. Sooo good!
My family loved it. Will make again
Love the flavor though the chicken was a little dry and a little too salty. I did use some of the liquid for making brown rice and that was delicious. Don't know if I'd make again...maybe with less soy?
This is absolutely scrumptious! Likely to become a household favorite. Yum!
Very easy and very tasty.
This recipe was great! I skinned the chicken, used rice vinegar, mirin(sake seasoning, and poured water in to cover the chicken. It turned out wonderful! It was easy and tasted great! I put it on max heat to cut on the time, and it came right off the bone! Kudos to u!
Everybody loved it! followed others suggestions and added a tablespoon of sugar, couple of bay leaves, dash of ground ginger and and also some hoisin sauce. Great recipe
Very Good and easy. I made just a few changes. I sprinkled the chicken w/ Adobo powder and only added 1/2 cup of light soy, 1/4 cup red wine and the full amount of vinegar. Cooked on high for 1 hr then low for 5. When chicken thighs were done, I pulled them out and thickened the sauce w/ corn starch then shredded the chicken and added back into the crock. Served over rice. Thanks for this recipe!
Very salty, but good.
I used half a cup soy sauce,and half a cup rice vinegar. I was worried about it being sour,so I added 2T brown sugar. It was delicious, and so easy. I also browned the chicken before putting it in the slow cooker, then poured the sauce over it, and left it to marinade for 15mins, before turning the slow cooker on.
definitely an acquired taste used some of the other readers suggestion, added bay leaf and black pepper. also arbol chile and a few carrots slice thin diagonally. loved the chicken,i used cutup thigh and breast. can't really recommend the sauce for rice, although it would go well seasoned basmati rice. next time around i may add some tomato paste, just to round out and mellow the vinegar.
Nothing remarkable about this one for me. I might try it again and assemble everything in the crockpot liner well in advance, leaving it overnight in the refrigerator so the chicken can marinate. Easy to prepare, the chicken was tender, but just about all chicken prepared in the crockpot is tender due to the method.
I made this dish and loved it! My husban and five year old loved it, too. I did take suggestions and added enough water to cover chicken, added brown sugar, ginger and a bay leaf. Also, I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It came out wonderfully.
Oh my, this was delicious! I didn't have low-sodium soy sauce so I used 1/2 cup regular soy sauce + 1/4 cup water to substitute. As per some other reviews I added 2 bay leaves and 1/2 TBSP of peppercorns. It only had to cook 4 hours in my slow cooker and the meat was falling off the bone! Thanks for a delicious and easy recipe.
I went against my better judgement when I bypassed the negative reviews for this recipe. I have used vinegar/soy sauce recipes before - the difference this time is there is nothing sweet to dull the salty sour taste and there is nothing to thicken the sauce. If you like sour and acrid with a sauce the consistancy of water - this recipe is for you. I will not be making this again.
Too salty, even with low sodium soy sauce. I'll halve the amount and try it again.
This was a good recipe, I made some modifications suggested by other reviews. Used 1/2c soy and 1/4 c water, added a teaspoon of ginger and some brown sugar. It came out nice, chicken was very tender and juicy and flavorful. Served with rice and veggie mix. will make again. Oh the smell was wonderful while it was cooking!!
Very good, and very simple, I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and fig infused vinegar. The family and I enjoyed it very much, and I was pleased with how little effort it required. Tasted authentic!
This was delicious, though I did some tweaking to it. I didn't have enough garlic cloves so I used minced/dried garlic and onion powder instead of the fresh. To the rice (after it was cooked) I added veggies, 2 T butter, salt and pepper. My husband loved it and my son ate it! It's a new favorite in our recipe box!
So yummy! I followed another reviewer's advice and omittd the onions. I only had 1/2 of soy sauce and it was not too tangy. It was perfect! I would recommend using dark meat as the breast meat gets a little dry cooking this long.
