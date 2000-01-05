Giant Strawberries with Raspberry Dip

A creamy raspberry and cheese dip for dipping plump strawberries in. Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
I made this dip for a bbq with a bunch of friends. It went over really went as something very unique on the table. I prepared a large bowl of ice and then placed the dip inside that in a smaller bowl and that kept it nice and cold. There were some people there from Holland and they preferred to eat it straight like a custard. I guess that it because of the cottage cheese. It was a big hit.
06/30/2000
This dip is great. I also tried it using cream cheese instead of the ricotta. Both versions were tasty and terrific if you're looking for a light dessert to serve.
03/22/2000
This is an awsome recipe for a quick snack for a party or justfor two in love to enjoy.
04/29/2000
great recipe! loved it!
06/01/2005
I love the almond flavor of this dip. The texture of the cottage cheese was a little unusual and distracting though.
I made this for a ladies poker night and we barely touched it. The cottage cheese gave it a weird lumpy look and it had a very milky/almondy flavor. We thought it might look better if the cottage cheese was pureed too. I ended up dumping the whole thing out and we just ate the fruit by itself.
Sorry to say this was a big nope from both of us. I'm glad I didn't end up bringing it to a party as I had originally planned. I get that this was created as a diabetic recipe, but it really needs a sweetener of some kind. Most importantly, the texture is off-putting. It looks like a curdled dip. I ended up blending it to try and smooth it out, and the mouthfeel was still unpleasant. We each took one taste and I sadly had to discard and eat the strawberries on their own.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.