Giant Strawberries with Raspberry Dip

8 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A creamy raspberry and cheese dip for dipping plump strawberries in. Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Puree the raspberries in the blender. Pour the puree in a bowl. Blend in cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, milk, and almond extract by hand and mix well. Place the dip in a pretty bowl and chill for 2 hours. Serve the dip surrounded by the strawberries.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 1g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 159.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022