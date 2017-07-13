Caribbean Breeze

5 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a refreshing, fruity cocktail.

By Marcy

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour the orange vodka, raspberry vodka, rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine over the ice; stir well. Garnish with an orange wedge.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
