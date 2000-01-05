Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a wok over high heat. Add the carrots and celery and stir fry for 3 minutes. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil, then add the chicken and stir fry for 5 more minutes.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch into the orange juice. Mix in the soy sauce, honey and ginger. Add this sauce to the wok and cook over medium heat until thickened. Top with the cashews and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 69.3mg; sodium 529.3mg. Full Nutrition
