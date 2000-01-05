Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes
This was SO GOOD!! Absolutely the best stir fry recipe I have tried yet. The only changes I made were the addition of peas (next time will probably add broccoli, snow peas, etc.) and i didn't have cashews so i toasted some almond slivers and sesame seeds and i think they were a fine substitution. i added a litle more ginger than called for. I thought the blend of flavors in the sauce was just outstanding and everyone said it smelled and tasted fabulously. very good recipe, only change i would make would be the addition of more vegetables.
This was SO GOOD!! Absolutely the best stir fry recipe I have tried yet. The only changes I made were the addition of peas (next time will probably add broccoli, snow peas, etc.) and i didn't have cashews so i toasted some almond slivers and sesame seeds and i think they were a fine substitution. i added a litle more ginger than called for. I thought the blend of flavors in the sauce was just outstanding and everyone said it smelled and tasted fabulously. very good recipe, only change i would make would be the addition of more vegetables.
I thought this recipe was really tasty. I did alter it slightly...I used 2 TBLS instead of 2 tsp of oil. Using the first TBLS of oil, I cooked the celery and carrots and added 1 head of chopped broccoli, 1/2 red and 1/2 green bell pepper chopped, 1/2 cup frozen snow pea pods and 1/4 cup sliced fresh mushrooms. After stir frying them, I added the chicken (and added an extra 1/2 lb more than what the recipe calls for). In addition, I doubled the "sauce." The result was delicious. Although kids who are picky with their veggies may not enjoy it as much, this recipe is one that you can cater to what you enjoy. My five year old loves it and got a kick out of eating the cashew topping. I was hoping that the sauce would be sweeter in taste and next time I might add a tsp of orange zest or something but overall, it was really good and sooo easy to make. I will be making this more often. What a tasty way to eat your veggies!!
The flavor on this was outstanding. The orange was just right and the sesame oil was a very good "secret" ingredient. I agree though with the other reviews on the sweetness or hotness - it needed a little more of one or the other. I added a little more sweetness in the form of mirin and that worked great. I might try hot pepper sauce the next time for hotness! Also per other reviews I doubled the sauce and added extra veggies. I'm glad I did because I don't think there would've been enough for our family of 6. I added zucchini, pea pods, bean sprouts, garlic and even spinach. The only thing I would suggest is to cook the chicken first for two reasons, one is for sanitary reasons. I didn't like that I was putting raw chicken on my veggies. The other reason was that the veggies got too soggy after being in there so long. I prefer them a little crunchier and so does my husband. All in all a great dish.
this is a very simple and quick dish. i used a bag of frozen "stir fry" veggies, added in red pepper flakes for a kick, and had peanuts in the pantry so i used them instead of cashews. i'd suggest adding in the sauce before the chicken is entirely cooked, to avoid bland chicken. this recipe is very versatile -- you can add any veggies, meats, nuts you want. the sauce was good -- the whole dish reminded me of something you'd get in a restaurant.
I thought this recipe was really tasty. I did alter it slightly...I used 2 TBLS instead of 2 tsp of oil. Using the first TBLS of oil, I cooked the celery and carrots and added 1 head of chopped broccoli, 1/2 red and 1/2 green bell pepper chopped, 1/2 cup frozen snow pea pods and 1/4 cup sliced fresh mushrooms. After stir frying them, I added the chicken (and added an extra 1/2 lb more than what the recipe calls for). In addition, I doubled the "sauce." The result was delicious. Although kids who are picky with their veggies may not enjoy it as much, this recipe is one that you can cater to what you enjoy. My five year old loves it and got a kick out of eating the cashew topping. I was hoping that the sauce would be sweeter in taste and next time I might add a tsp of orange zest or something but overall, it was really good and sooo easy to make. I will be making this more often. What a tasty way to eat your veggies!!
I loved this recipe. Who knew healthy food could taste so good. I left out the celery and didn't add nuts because my husband does not like them in stir fry and I added about a tablespoon and a half to make it a little sweeter. I also added a little garlic and salt and pepper to taste which is not mentioned in the recipe. This will be how I make stir fry from now on. Oh, and I also used olive oil and it turned out just great. I might try sunflower seed oil next time. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was a good start, but I don't think it called for enough veggies. So I added broccoli, green bell pepper, snow peas, a red onion, 1 extra carrot and some baby corn. I also added two garlic cloves and a little bit of toasted sesame oil. I left out the celery. Since I added so many veggies, I increased the OJ to 1 cup and added a bit of extra honey and soy sauce. I started cooking the chicken first because I prefer my veggies still kind of crispy. The chicken was perfectly tender and the veggies were great too. The sauce was good, not too orangey. Served over brown rice.
Too much orange juice. Otherwise delicious. Great alternative to our normal fare! Added muchrooms and will likely add peppers and broccoli next time as well. In addition, after reading other reviews, I also browned the chicken serperately and then added later.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2005
This was fantastic! I made a few alterations - Here's what I did: Instead of OJ : OJ/Pineapple juice blend - not as bitter and definitely did not overpower the ginger. Instead of Honey: I used Maple Syrup. Instead of Cashews: I used honey roasted peanuts. I topped each dish with the peanuts I doubled the amount of ginger. I added Pepper to taste for some extra zing. For the veggies I used: Grn Peppers, Carrots, Yellow Onions.
If I could give this more stars I would - it was wonderful. Minor changes: I added some snow peas, broccoli, red & yellow peppers, and a small can of drained pineapple tidbits - then served over sushi rice.
Never before, and I do mean never, have I felt compelled to write an Internet review of anything, let alone a shared recipe. However, I prepared this dish for the first time, strictly according to specifications, and I have to tell the world: it is fantastic. The sauce is savory without being too sweet or too sticky and the cashews and green onions tossed in at the end add lovely crunch and flavour too. While it lends itself to endless possibilities, substitutions, and embellishments (as other cooks have suggested) this one is awesome straight out of the gate; it certainly received praise in my home.
I didn't have any fresh OR powdered ginger for that matter, but it is still very good, but I can tell that it would be better with some ginger. I crushed up some unsalted peanuts and threw them in place of cashews.
I was skeptical about this recipe being too sweet, so I cut the honey by 1/3 and added 2T of lemon juice. I doubled the sauce and used bok choy,broccoli, snow peas and onion slices along with the celery, carrots, and chicken.Didn't have any cashews, but we didn't miss them. The vegetables supplied the necessary crunch. This will be a keeper, Robyn, thanks.
I thought it tasted okay. I followed the recipe exactly as well and thought the orange juice was too much. But if I were to make this a second time which I may in the future, I think I'll add the sauce in along with the chicken so the chicken has more flavor to it like some others have suggested.
This was freaking YUM. Mine turned out a little salty, only because I used peanuts instead of cashews because that was what I had. (Didn't look at the canister, apparently they were salty peanuts.) Didn't matter. Everyone but the little inhaled it. Next time, I might add a little more honey, maybe some orange zest. Thanks for the recommend, Caitlin. This one's a keeper. NOTE: I served this with Fried Rice Restaurant Style.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2003
The Love of my life, Stewy and I enjoyed this recipe this evening. It was very soothing and fresh. It was also very easy to make. I am going to share this recipe with my friends. It's not often that I share recipes so this must be an excellent dish. Until my next review... Ciao for now
I cooked this tonight for my husband and myself. He doesnt like onions or nuts, so I just put those on my portion. It was very good. It does have a strong citrus flavor. But I liked that. I also added broccoli and snow peas.
My husband loved this, but isn't the slight bit picky. It was lacking something in my opinion. Needed to be more sweet, salty, or spicy. Tasted like orange juice mainly to me. Next time i will add more soy and honey and less oj.
A lot of bang for the buck! This easy, quick recipe makes a delicious main dish. I brought it to our book club when we were discussing "Tara Road", (my idea of what Marilyn was trying to make when she burned the pots!) and it received great reviews! It reheats well.
Wow! This is a very deceptive recipe! It is so easy to make, yet it tastes so amazing that you would never know by the taste how simple it really is! The only changes I made were to add sliced broccoli stems instead of the celery, and I used pineapple-orange juice instead of just regular juice because that was all I had! Oh, I also used walnuts instead of cashews as well. It was still so wonderful that I will be making it again and again!
Wonderful! We love this recipe with egg drop soup on the side!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2002
A nice, easy tangy dish. Served over basmati, it was delicious. Living in Tokyo, I have to make do with what ingredients I can find here. I made a lot of changes to this recipe and it still turned out fine. Instead of celery, I used 1/2 cup mushrooms, 2 carrots, 2 small eggplants and 1/2 cup snowpeas. I used 2 TABLEspoons of olive oil instead of peanut oil. I doubled the sauce amount since I love sauce. I used regular soya sauce, not light. A bit of spice would be a nice addition, though the sauce is kid-friendly without the extra zip. We didn't have cashew nuts or green onions on hand so we used sesame seeds on top to add some nutrition. Nice and easy.
I followed the directions pretty much exactly, but the sauce just tasted like orange juice. Way too sweet. I added a couple of teaspoons of chili garlic sauce and about another tablespoon of soy sauce at the end just to balance out the flavors. It was good then and very easy to make.
I made this the other night and thought it was very good. I did not use all the o.j. when doubling the sauce like I always do. I used 1/2 cup chicken stock and 1 cup o.j. I was afraid it would have too much of an orange flavor as per one reviewer. I did add a little more honey and soy sauce, but that was my preference after tasting. It could have been because I used less orange juice, which would have made it sweeter. I didn't have cashews, so I used peanuts. I thought it was really good.
The kids and I thought this was wonderful. The flavors went very well together. I only gave it 4 stars because my husband didn't like it. He thought it was not authentic enough after being spoiled with real asian food on a recent business trip. The rest of us enjoyed it though.
I'd been looking for a stir fry honey chicken recipe so I could continue to have the dish I so loved from a restaurant in NYC. I replaced in this recipe what was different, for veggies green and red peppers and onions, for nuts walnuts and it was almost identicle and made me homesick for when I lived in NYC. Very healthy and deliscious. Give it a try.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
Tasted amazing, to those of you who think the flavor was kind of bland or plain...when you add the sauce to the chicken and vegetables make sure you put the heat to low-medium as this will let the juices soak into the chicken more, and after that just make sure you don't let the sauce boil for too long or it'll quickly evaporate out.
Great recipe!! Even my kids ate it, and right now they won't eat anything. The only changes we made was doubling the recipe for the sauce to allow for the addition of more veggies (mushrooms, baby corn, broccoli and water chestnuts). This recipe is definitely a keeper.
My wife is pregnant and has a bit of a hard time with many meals but we found this to be very easy to prepare and quite tasty. We did agree though that the sauce needs a little more kick. Adding something to sweeten it or give it some heat would give the initial orange flavor a more lasting and pleasing effect.
I had this dish tonight for dinner and was thrilled with how it turned out. Per someone's recommendation, I added in 1/2 of both a red and green pepper as well as some sliced mushrooms. I also added two tablespoons of a store brand Orange Citrus Marinade to give it some extra zip. The result is one happy customer... thanks for sharing!
This is a good recipe. It's not bland, but not as intensely flavorful as I had guessed. Obviously, one needs to have an appreciation for the ginger flavor if he is to enjoy this recipe. Ginger is prominent. I chose to add a little salt at the end, which bumped the flavor up a bit. The cashews and green onions taste exceptional. I had one helping without them; I just forgot. When I added them in the flavor went from 3 star to 4 star. Why don't I have stirfry more often? It's easy and very good.
I really liked thi sand it really surprised me too! The sauce tasted horrible right after mixing it all together an di was hoping it would taste better once warm and thicked and it did! A lot better. I don't eat meat so I used a fantastic substitute called Veat which has the same exact texture and flavor as chicken w/out the death of an creature! Anyhow,it coated very well and it was just tangy and sweet enough and it looked like a restaurant dish! I will make again!
This dish was a big hit, and was nicely presented to dinner guests over rice. I also added snowpeas and brocolli
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2000
This recipe was great for me because it didn't require any fancy ingredients. I live in South Korea and many of the spices used in Western cooking are very difficult to find here. Cooking this took very little time which is great for someone with a busy schedule like myself.
I had some cut up chicken breasts marinating in Italian dressing overnight and was looking for a recipe. This was very good and easy to make. I doubled the sauce and added more veggies. I did sprinkle garlic powder & pepper and on the chicken. I didn't have peanut oil, so I mixed a little sesame oil with olive oil. I also steamed my veggies until they were tender crisp. I browned the chicken, added the sauce & cooked until it got thick, then mixed all together in a bowl. I served with brown rice. My whole family liked it and wants me to make it again. I had leftovers for lunch today and it was just as good heated over.
This recipe was okay. It had a nice orange and ginger flavor to the sauce, but it was lacking something. Next time I will add minced garlic. It was easy, though. I used peanuts because I didn't have cashews, but it was still good. Warm the nuts before you serve them to bring out the most flavor.
After the reviews, I found this disappointing. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't particularly good either. I doubled the veggies and sauce and added some cauliflower, half a red pepper, minced garlic, salt and pepper. A healthy recipe but nothing special.
This was very yummy. I, too, changed things a little bit. I halved the amount of chicken and added broccoli and more carrots. I served this over bulgar wheat. This is another allrecipes keeper. I think I will try adding a dash of tabasco or red pepper flakes to the leftovers. With or without the extra spice, this was terrfic.
Made this for supper last night and had to substitute ground ginger for the fresh. It had excellent flavor, a little onion-y. Could not BELIEVE it was six servings! I could have eaten half of it easily.
Very good - I doubled the sauce (as I do with almost anything I cook that's to be served over rice) and put quite a bit more soy sauce to even out the acidity of the orange juice. It's going in the permanent recipes file ;)
If you're looking for a healthy meal with a light tangy sauce, this is it. I served it over white rice, and added the cashews in a minute or two before the dish was ready (softened them a bit). Very fresh and simple.
This is a great recipe - a rare stir fry recipe that doesn't taste like some variation on teriyaki. What mades it better is marinating the chicken in the sauce for a few hours before cooking, then removing the chicken from the marinade and browning as per the recipes instructions.
This dish was excellent. I read the reviwers and follow Larkspur advice to add brocoli stems since I didn't have celery. I also added garlic, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, brocoli florets and fresh squeezed orange juice. Served with basmati brown rice.
I have made this recipe twice and really liked it both times. I actually like the strong orange flavor. I cooked the chicken first and then added the vegetables. I also added one clove of garlic and used ground ginger since I didn't have any fresh ginger. Served it over jasmine rice. Will definitely make this again.
This was a big hit with the family! It was dead easy to make. And everyone rantend, raved and ate second helpings. I changed the recipe by cutting the chicken into cubes, coating them in cornflour and frying them until lightly golden. I did this the day before because it was for a big family dinner. On the day of the dinner I added the chicken towards the end so it was warmed, but overly cooked. Thanks for the great recipe!
It was good, but lacking some flavor. I used almond slivers instead of cashews, added a little brown sugar, a vidalia onion, and half a cup of sweet orange marmalade. I drizzled extra honey on top of my plate for more flavor, and put it on a bed of brown rice. I will probably make this again.
I've never made anything like this but it seemed quick and simple so I tried it. I followed the recipe as close as I could making only 2 adjustments: I had no peanut oil so I used olive oil. I had no lite soy sauce so I used regular. I generally try to follow a given recipe exactly the first time but I had to make the above 2 changes. I also made the sauce separately first, thickened and all, to make sure I would like it. I did. This was GREAT!!! Really, really good, and the kids liked it as well. I will make it again for sure and maybe ad some heat and make a bit more sauce than indicated.
I love this dish. The sauce and the veggies are perfect together. I didn't have the celery, scallions and cashews but I have all these other veggies in my fridge that I need to cook before they go bad. So I just gathered all the veggies i could find, cut them into small pieces, and basically followed the recipe. Everyone in my family enjoyed this dish, even my picky 2 yr old. This will be my go to veggie dish from now on.
I used to make something similar to this years ago from a recipe I got from an advertisement in a magazine. That recipe has since been lost...until I found this one here! I believe it is close (if not exactly the same) to my lost recipe. To make it a bit healthier I cut the chicken down to 1 pound and added a chopped red bell pepper and snow peas. Those were lovely additions and worked well. I also used regular soy sauce instead of low sodium, and the result was not too salty at all for my tastes. Lastly I swapped peanuts for the cashews (cheaper). At first I thought the sauce was too thin, but it thickened up quite a bit for the leftovers so I'll keep the sauce the same next time. I generally don't like things too sweet, so I was light handed with the honey measurements but it's not overly sweet at all. I think a touch of heat would be a nice complement to the sweetness, perhaps a chile or red pepper flakes. Served on nutty, brown rice which was wonderful with this. The trick to recipes such as this is how well you cook the veggies. If they're crunchy they are not done yet, if they're soft you took it too far, just needs to be firm. This was as good as I remember! So happy to have my long-lost recipe back!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
Very good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2002
This was a great variation on the usual stir-fry. The orange juice and cashews gave the dish an extra-sweet kick! Next time, I'll add more vegetables, but we were totally satisfied!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2001
I added more vegetables than the original recipe which also added more preparation time, but the recipe was really easy and delicious!!
A very good stir-fry! I used canola oil instead of peanut oil and onions instead of celery (I hate celery). I also left out the spring onions as they give me heart burn. However, even with all these changes, the end result was still very yummy. I'll definitely make this again!
Good recipe. Red & green peppers made this tastier & very pretty, plus a little diced pineapple adds more citrus and interest. I also used pre-marinated lemon pepper chicken breast (most groceries seem to carry them) which I cooked first, then chopped and added near the end.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.