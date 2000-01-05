Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

I used to make something similar to this years ago from a recipe I got from an advertisement in a magazine. That recipe has since been lost...until I found this one here! I believe it is close (if not exactly the same) to my lost recipe. To make it a bit healthier I cut the chicken down to 1 pound and added a chopped red bell pepper and snow peas. Those were lovely additions and worked well. I also used regular soy sauce instead of low sodium, and the result was not too salty at all for my tastes. Lastly I swapped peanuts for the cashews (cheaper). At first I thought the sauce was too thin, but it thickened up quite a bit for the leftovers so I'll keep the sauce the same next time. I generally don't like things too sweet, so I was light handed with the honey measurements but it's not overly sweet at all. I think a touch of heat would be a nice complement to the sweetness, perhaps a chile or red pepper flakes. Served on nutty, brown rice which was wonderful with this. The trick to recipes such as this is how well you cook the veggies. If they're crunchy they are not done yet, if they're soft you took it too far, just needs to be firm. This was as good as I remember! So happy to have my long-lost recipe back!