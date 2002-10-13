Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
Delicious and different casserole that can be made with unseasoned pre-cooked chicken.
Great stuff but made some adjustments (just trust me on this...the result is great!!). In addition to the chicken, I added 8oz shell noodles, cooked. For the sauce mix, I added 1/4 cup sour cream and 1 can cream of chicken and instead of water chesnuts, I added a jar of diced pimentos. The increase in the "substance" required me to increase in a sauce to prevent dryness! This is almost like a recipe my mom used to make and the addition of noodles/sauce allows it to go a long way! I have served this to my boyfriends family(not kidding, they ONLY eat meat and potatoes) and they grudgingly had to admit that they loved this too and she even requested the recipe (my jaw is still on the ground). Thanks for helping me find a lost recipe...even though I had to make some changes!!Read More
Very rich, but tasty. A great recipe if you have young children or teenagers.Read More
i liked this a lot. it disappeared at a covered dish supper recently! i didn't use potato chips for the topping, however. i prefer crushed ritz crackers with butter as a topping.
Very good. Been using it as a guide for years. I omit the mushrooms and add a can of cream of chicken soup (reduced fat). I use more onion and cheese (reduced fat). For the mayo, I use reduced fat here also but usually add some milk now. Most of the time I shred the chicken instead of cubing it. Hubby insists that I add pepper also. I used to always do the crushed potato chips on top, but here recently I have been putting crushed butter crackers on top as we have tried to start eating healthier.
SOOO Good. Had to make it a little simplier though... Here are my changes: 2 cans tyson chicken breast meat, no water chestnuts, sub 1 can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup for the mushrooms and mayo, 1/2 tsp dried minced onions instead of grated onion. I did chop my celery though..... Great easy recipe that makes the house smell awesome!
This was excellent, I did add a small amount of cooked shell noodles. The water chestnuts add such a nice crunch. I am not a Mayo fan, so I did use Miracle Whip instead.
This is a keeper! My husband loved it. My picky kids (ages 1 &3) opted for chicken fingers, but that goes for most every meal at our house. I love this recipe. It would be good to double and serve to a group of people or make for a potluck. It's fairly simple, and I have made it ahead and put it in the frig for dinner. My Pampered Chef food chopper chopped the chicken up really small, and I liked the texture of the casserole that way. I highly recommend this one!
Excellent...it is. An original...it ain't.
My kids are 16 and 12 and absolutely loved this recipe. I'll definitely be making it again in the future. I seasoned the chicken quite a bit -- was very good!
This is a wonderful recipe for large groups. I served this to 20 women and they all loved it and they all went home wih the recipe that night.
Very rich, but tasty. A great recipe if you have young children or teenagers.
What a find! This is absolutely one of the best casseroles I have made. I would double the batch so you could freeze one. We don't ever seem to have any leftovers since everyone goes back for seconds.
i used leftover chicken salad for this and it turned out pretty good. i recommend adding spices but this is a good base recipe and something i wouldnt have thought of making on my own. i added worcestershire, cajun seasoning, a few dashes of hot sauce, and used french fried onions as the topping. i a m giving this 3 stars because my fav parts of it were the hard boiled eggs and french fried onion rings which werent even part of the recipe
My husband is NOT a casserole man...BUT, when he had this his response was, "What was that casserole? That was really good!" 21 yo daughter said the same thing (but picked out the mushrooms) ;) Made it again and again and have had ladies asking for the recipe. This is great for a church fellowship dinner- pot luck style. I used more onions and chopped them rather than grated them. Great flavor. Also, used buttered bread crumbs for the topping (didn't have chips on hand). This is a hit that we will use over and over.
This was SO good! I didn't have any potato chips so I used tostitos instead and it turned out excellent! If you do this, add less or no salt! I also added extra cheese. This is now a regular meal at our house, and I now add different veggies to it too!
I had this casserole when i was a kid and i didn't know how to make it and then i found it!! I love this casserole!!! i made it 2 time in the week my husband and kids love it!! i made it exactly how it says the frist time and then without mushrooms and the water chestnut its great either way. love the almonds in there!! i will be making this weekly for sure!!!
Oh My, We just had this and it was sooo good. Here are my changes. Sauted the celery, onion (added more) and almonds (added more) for about 5 minutes with no butter in my nonstick pan. It makes the almonds more crunchy and softens the onions and celery a little. I diced the water chestnuts. My sauce was 1/4 cup lowfat mayo, and 1/2 cup yogurt, 1 can cream of chicken soup. I sprinkled it with curry powder and garlic salt. I topped with crushed corn flakes. Was delicious.
This was a delicious, comforting weeknight meal, and a great "use up" for prepared chicken, fridge, and pantry items. I made exactly as written, without chips on top, and it was great. Thanks for a nice recipe, Jane!
This was very good. I did add a can of cream of chicken soup and some elbow noodles, and left out the water chestnuts since I didn't have any on hand. Made for a great dinner!
This recipe is great but I would definitely use sharp cheddar cheese for flavor. I also found it a little dry and needing more mayonaise. Other than that, it's delicious.
Very good with some changes: I added white rice (half cup uncooked, about a cup cooked); some garlic powder, about 1 tsp of hot sauce, substituted cream of broccoli soup for most of the mayo but did add about a tbsp of mayo as well. About a half cup of milk to keep it from being too dry. Some parsley flakes and a touch of dill and ground black pepper. I seasoned the chicken with poultry seasoning while cooking and like many of the reviewers incorporated some of the cheese right into the casserole and sprinkled a little on top. My husband, who hates water chestnuts, didn't even know they were there (I chopped them up very fine) but loved the overall crunch. Thanks for the recipe!
It was a little dry. Next time I will shred the chicken & add more mayo or try cream of something. The water chestnuts were yummy!
Fairly tasteless.
This was really good. My boyfriend doesn't like "creamy" dishes, but I made it anyway and he LOVED it. Per Dregnik, I used sour cream and a cream of ____ soup (I used cream of celery and cream of chicken and mushroom). We ate it over rice, and it was great. Next time, I think I'll shred my cooked chicken and eat this as a hot sandwich over some nice bread rolls. Thanks for making my partner a "convert"!
Delicious and very easy!! I sprinkled the chicken with garlic powder, salt and pepper before cooking it on the stove in olive oil. I substituted cream of mushroom soup for the mayonnaise and canned mushrooms. My boyfriend and I are usually not big on leftovers, but we ate this dish for dinner, then lunch and dinner the next day and were sad to see it gone. Will definitely make this again!
No flavor and the water chestnuts don't go well with the other ingredients.
Very Good! I served it with some rice. As my family says when they like a new dish "It's a Keeper!"
I didn't add the water chestnuts, mushrooms, and almonds. I added more onion, about a 1/2 cup finely chopped, then sauteed the onion and the celery until slightly softened. I also added black pepper and garlic powder. Served it along side crusty french bread.
Very good!! I I left out the almonds(didn't have any in the cupboard) and tripled the cheese. If was gone the same night!!
This was good, especially to be so easy. I did put a can of cream of mushroom soup (and mayo) in it, and glad I did. It was still a little dry.
This was so fabulous! My hubby and mother-in-law loved it. I did customize...no mushrooms. I will make it again! And again!
My 7 year old did hate it... But hubby and I liked it. I sever it on toast.
Very good recipe but I swapped Ritz crackers for the potato chips.
This is an old favorite of my family and I just love it. I used thick, kettle cut potato chips. Served with grilled corn on the cob, YUMMY!
This was tasty and easy to make. I omitted the water chestnuts, and used walnuts instead of almonds. A keeper.
I did not care for this at all. It was very bland, and the warm mayonaise was a bit more than I could handle. It seemed like it was missing a lot of substance. It needed something--like rice, or noodles, or to be served on toast. Definitely won't be making this again.
A friend raved about this recipe, so I wanted to give it a try. I started off making the recipe as directed, but there wasn't enough sauce, and it tasted a little bland. So before I put it in the baking dish, I added some basil, thyme, marjoram, and summer savory; and, not liking the idea of a ton of hot mayonnaise, I added a can of cream of chicken soup for additional liquid. My son, Mr. Pickypants, really liked it; but me, not so much. Sorry! It was an intriguing idea.
awesome recipe. my dad hates chicken salad, but he absolutely loved this. I used pepperidge farm original crackers and crumbled them on top. i also used a mexican mix cheese.
This was really good for what it is, loved the crunchy water chestnuts especially.
This recipe is a family favorite now! No real adjustments other than a little more cheese and crushed potatoe chips.
This is delicious, I've made it twice, the first time exactly as the recipe and we all love it. The second time I added 1 1/2 cups left over precooked rice and 1/2 cup chicken stock, it was great as well and feeds a few more or some to freeze. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
loved the crunch and the taste
I’ve made this for years and years. It’s always a hit. The lemon is a nice shot of freshness in the middle of the winter. (I don’t use my oven during summer!). If I need to take it to a pot luck or need to make it stretch sometime, I cook a cup of raw rice per the recipe, chicken stock instead of water, add it to the mix and add a touch more mayo and lemon. It turns an 8x8” casserole into a 9x13”. Doesn’t change the flavor. Just makes it stretch further.
I never made a "hot chicken salad" recipe until now, and this was delicious. I used a rotisserie chicken to save time. Taking others' suggestions, I added a can of cream of chicken soup and a cup of cooked rice, sauteed the vegetables, and used Kellogg's cornflake crumbs for the topping. We didn't taste the almonds, so I may skip them next time.
This was quite good, but I found it to be a bit dry. I followed the recipe as written, but next time I will add a can of cream of something soup to make it a little creamier. I will also likely add 1/4 cup of sour cream per another reviewer's suggestion. I think this dish could easily rate a 5 with a couple of small alterations. Thanks for the recipe! By the way, when I told my husband what I was making, he turned down his nose and told me only liked cold chicken salad. He's changed his tune entirely after eating this recipe, dry and all!!
It was delicious! I just added a little Parmesan Reggiano cheese along with the sharp cheddar and it was perfect. Loved by all!
I happened to have all the ingredients on hand, and so made this recipe as written, My husband and I found it to be delicious. Will definitely make it again.
My mom used to make this so it brings back good memories. I use the low-fat versions of ingredients, but it's still rich and very good. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious. A retro recipe worth bringing back!! Great for a ladies lunch or family dinner with rolls and green salad!!
This is one of my "go to" recipes when having guests. It gets raves every time I make it and I have shared the recipe with several. The only change I make is to use 2, 10 ounce cans of chicken breast meat as a time saver. Sometimes I leave the potato chips off if no kids involved.
Ok but a little dry. I wish I had added a little sour cream or condensed soup as well as a little more onion.
My husband was really questioning this dish until his first bite, then he was sold!! We loved the ingredients so decided on a whim to try it. Rich and creamy with lots of crunch for texture. A new favorite in our household! I served it with marinated asparagus, terrific meal!!
