Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

Great stuff but made some adjustments (just trust me on this...the result is great!!). In addition to the chicken, I added 8oz shell noodles, cooked. For the sauce mix, I added 1/4 cup sour cream and 1 can cream of chicken and instead of water chesnuts, I added a jar of diced pimentos. The increase in the "substance" required me to increase in a sauce to prevent dryness! This is almost like a recipe my mom used to make and the addition of noodles/sauce allows it to go a long way! I have served this to my boyfriends family(not kidding, they ONLY eat meat and potatoes) and they grudgingly had to admit that they loved this too and she even requested the recipe (my jaw is still on the ground). Thanks for helping me find a lost recipe...even though I had to make some changes!!

