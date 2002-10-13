Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

4.2
63 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 17
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Delicious and different casserole that can be made with unseasoned pre-cooked chicken.

Recipe by Jane

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl mix the chicken, celery, water chestnuts, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, onion, and almonds. Transfer to the baking dish, and top with Cheddar cheese and crushed potato chips.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until lightly browned

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 75.3mg; sodium 660.7mg. Full Nutrition
