Yum! I made this for a potluck dinner party at my boss's house. It was a huge success. I used Yukon gold potatoes, which I cut in chunks, boiled and then cooled and peeled. The skins came right off with my fingers - much easier than peeling the raw potato. I think Yukons are best for mashed potatoes - not too waxy and not too dry. I sliced the cabbage and leeks into roughly 1/2 by 1 inch pieces, separating the layers as I put them in a dutch oven. Some people suggested sauteing the cabbage and leeks in butter, but I think that would have made the dish to greasy. Instead, I cooked the cabbage and the leeks together with enough Half & Half to cover over very, very low heat, so it wouldn't scorch and ruin the whole thing. This probably took an hour, stirring about every 10 min. I set the timer on the stove, and it just about coordinates with the frequency of commercials on TV! When they were tender, I poured off the H&H to use later and thoroughly drained the cabbage and leeks in a colander. Then I rough mashed everything together with a hand masher, adding the leftover H&H as needed. In this dish, I like the potatoes to be a little chunky, so they stand up to the cabbage and leeks. As the finishing touch, I sprang for Irish butter (Kerrygold)- much creamier and authentic. I made this the night before and then warmed it up for a couple of hours and served from my crock pot. Finally, I am going to blend the left overs with some of the left over H&H to make a potato soup!