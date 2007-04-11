Colcannon

This is a recipe from County Mayo. It is traditional Halloween fare but good anytime! Kale can be substituted for cabbage.

Recipe by Marc

  • In a large saucepan, boil cabbage until tender; remove and chop or blend well. Set aside and keep warm. Boil potatoes until tender. Remove from heat and drain.

  • Chop leeks, green parts as well as white, and simmer them in just enough milk to cover, until they are soft.

  • Season and mash potatoes well. Stir in cooked leeks and milk. Blend in the kale or cabbage and heat until the whole is a pale green fluff. Make a well in the center and pour in the melted butter. Mix well.

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 179.8mg. Full Nutrition
