Rhubarb Crunch

A childhood favorite. We ate it with milk or vanilla ice cream!

By Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine rhubarb, white sugar, and 3 tablespoons flour. Stir well and spread evenly into baking dish. Set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine brown sugar, oats, and 1 1/2 cups flour. Stir well then cut in butter or margarine until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle mixture over rhubarb layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 16g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition
