Rhubarb Crunch

I'm giving this 5 stars for MY VERSION. Here are the modifications I made: For the filling, I used about 6 cups of rhubarb and about 1-1/2 cups very ripe fresh strawberries. I used 1/2 c. white sugar and probably could have gone with 1/3 c. I used 4 T. flour. For the crunch: 1 c. brown sugar, 1 c. oats, 1 c. flour, 1/2 c. Earth Balance spread, 1 tsp. cinnamon, dash of nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. salt. I used an 8X8 glass dish and baked at 375 for 40 minutes. Everyone raved about this!! My 12 yo son, who has never had rhubarb before and is NOT a big dessert eater, loved this. He said that if there had been more sugar, he wouldn't have been able to eat more than a bite. No one could believe it was Earth Balance in the crunch and not real butter. Don't be afraid to play around with this recipe. I could easily have added more fruit without changing anything else. Use less sugar than you might think and don't be afraid to substitute ingredients. It will still turn out delicious!