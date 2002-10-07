Rhubarb Crunch
A childhood favorite. We ate it with milk or vanilla ice cream!
A childhood favorite. We ate it with milk or vanilla ice cream!
I altered this one. I increased rhubarb to 6 cups, the sugar by half a cup and then added a pint of strawberries and a peach, which really adds to the overall flavor. Everyone went nuts over this one. Our house came with an 80 year old rhubarb plant, this was the first recipie I tried for it. Will be making this one, again!Read More
I made several changes based on other reviews. I increased the rhubarb to 6C and added an extra tablespoon of flour to the fruit to thicken it a bit better. I also cut the butter to 3/4C and added a bit of salt and cinnamon to the topping. Otherwise I left the recipe the same. It turned out pretty good with these changes...a good proportion of fruit to topping and a nice combination of sweetness and tartness. The low rating is because the recipe needed to be changed in the first place..."as is" this recipe wouldn't have enough fruit and 1C of butter seemed excessive. In my opinion if a recipe has to be altered this much then it is not deserving of such a high rating.Read More
I made several changes based on other reviews. I increased the rhubarb to 6C and added an extra tablespoon of flour to the fruit to thicken it a bit better. I also cut the butter to 3/4C and added a bit of salt and cinnamon to the topping. Otherwise I left the recipe the same. It turned out pretty good with these changes...a good proportion of fruit to topping and a nice combination of sweetness and tartness. The low rating is because the recipe needed to be changed in the first place..."as is" this recipe wouldn't have enough fruit and 1C of butter seemed excessive. In my opinion if a recipe has to be altered this much then it is not deserving of such a high rating.
I altered this one. I increased rhubarb to 6 cups, the sugar by half a cup and then added a pint of strawberries and a peach, which really adds to the overall flavor. Everyone went nuts over this one. Our house came with an 80 year old rhubarb plant, this was the first recipie I tried for it. Will be making this one, again!
Only gave it 5 stars after following other people's suggestions and it was super delish! I used 6 cups rhubarb and 1/2 cup raspberries and 1 and 1/4 cup white sugar and it was still PLENTY sweet. Also, I only had 1/2 cup butter so I decreased the flour to 1 cup and the topping turned out perfectly yummy. There was still lots of topping compared to fruit, so I wouldn't make it with only 3 cups fruit!
This is a fantastic rhubarb recipe. I own a small restaurant and this dessert was a huge hit with my customers! I took other reviewers advice and increased the amount of rhubarb to 6 cups and the sugar to 2 cups. The combination was perfect, tart but not too tart and the wonderful sweet topping was just the right balance.
I had to read the reviews again and felt some were unfair,Yes I did add more rhubarb only because I love the stuff and I did lower the sugar because I love the tart flavor of rhubarb.I use to pull it out of my grandparents garden ,rinse it off and I had sour candy before they came out with sweet tarts, The tops are thick and that is a personal thing,as with the amount of butter and sugar,as for adding other berries to it,it then becomes strawbery rhubarb crunch and not rhubarb crunch. When you change a recipe to your own taste and ideals of what you like should'nt take away from someones recipes. There will always be changes in recipes even though handled down from moms to their children.
Carolyn- This is a wonderful recipe! I did read some of the reviews and its unfortunate that some of the 1 star reviews show up at the top. After reading the 1 star review, I believe they should be removed only because this recipe says RHUBARB CRUNCH, NOT RHUBARB STRAWBERRY CRUNCH. Just a note to people leaving reviews. Rating someone's recipe low because you did not follow it, is just plain not nice. There is no call for strawberries because it is not strawberry rhubarb crunch... Duh! We made this and it turned out perfect! The topping was perfect, even like the picture. Not sure why other "cooks" had such a difficult time? Oh well, everyone is a critic. 5 stars all the way, I love the tart with a hint of sweet and obviously by looking at the recipe, this is what it is supposed to taste like. Everyone I shared the dessert with loved it! Thank you for sharing this with us. Wouldn't change a thing on this RHUBARB Crunch! :)
A definite winner!!! Even my husband, who is not a rhubarb fan, loved this dessert. Will definitely make again.
I made this recipe using the some of the recommendations; doubled the fruit, halved the topping, and it turned out great!! I used 1 1/2 c sugar, and it was tart, just the way I like it. I would definitely make it again.
All I can say about this one is.....YUM, YUM, YUM! I made it last night for my mom that likes rhubarb and....she loved it! Even my little one gobbled it up. The only changes I made was to use a 9x9 pan and I added an additional 1 1/2 cups of rhubarb and about a 1/2 cup more sugar and it was perfect! I will be making this one....again and again :)
This was gorgeous, but the only problem was i thought there was too much sugar. next time i will decrease the amount of sugar to half the amount? i added twice the amount of rhubarb because there would have definately been way too much topping otherwise. it certainly went down well in my household. thanx for the recipe.
I would have given this recipie 5 stars if it would have had the suggestions from previous reviewers. As it is written, I have not made it. I did make this- I used 4 cups of rhubarb and 12 oz. frozen strawberries, I also increased the flour to 4 T. I made the crust as is and served it with vanilla ice cream. It was a huge hit and I am making it again, 2 days later! I made this recipe a second time using some fresh peaches. It was great.
As long as you adjust the amounts of rhubarb (double it) and topping (less of it depending on the size dish you use and to your liking) to balance the two, this is 5-star excellent. We love the combination of rhubarb and strawberries, so I used part strawberries in this recipe, reducing the sugar somewhat to compensate.
As written, this recipe is too sweet for my taste, and I also prefer a greater fruit to crisp ratio. Here are the measurements I use to make a very tasty crisp! "Inside" of crisp: 4 cups rhubarb, 2 cups frozen strawberries, 1 cup sugar, 4 Tbsp flour. Topping: 1 cup oats, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 cup butter, pinch of salt.
This recipe was divine WITHOUT any modifications. I made it at work for a potluck and everyone loved it. It was so easy and the ratio of fruit to topping was perfect. I'll definitely make this again.
I made this exactly as the recipe says to and it turned out great, everyone loved it. If you really love rhubarb then you could easily add more fruit, but I don't think it's necessary.
Oh my gosh!!! This is Excellent! I took others advice and used 5-6 cups of rhubarb (frozen, drained), 1 1/2 Cups of sugar, then added about 1/4 tsp. of salt in the topping. This was the best! There is plenty of topping....and we love it that way. I baked it in an old 8 x 12 glass pan that was my Grandmas (she would heartily approve!), and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe Carolyn....my husband, and the rest of my family, say it's AWESOME!!!
As written, I would be extremely unhappy with the way this recipe would have turned out. Luckily, I read others' reviews, and more than doubled the fruit (6 cups rhubarb, and about 1/2 lb strawberries.) I also added an extra couple of tbsp of flour to thicken, and added some cinnamon to the crumb mixture (which was great, by the way). Even if you love the topping, (which we do!) making it the original way the recipe states would be way too little fruit. Either way, everyone at my BBQ loved it served with sweetened fresh whipped cream. YUM!
I'm giving this 5 stars for MY VERSION. Here are the modifications I made: For the filling, I used about 6 cups of rhubarb and about 1-1/2 cups very ripe fresh strawberries. I used 1/2 c. white sugar and probably could have gone with 1/3 c. I used 4 T. flour. For the crunch: 1 c. brown sugar, 1 c. oats, 1 c. flour, 1/2 c. Earth Balance spread, 1 tsp. cinnamon, dash of nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. salt. I used an 8X8 glass dish and baked at 375 for 40 minutes. Everyone raved about this!! My 12 yo son, who has never had rhubarb before and is NOT a big dessert eater, loved this. He said that if there had been more sugar, he wouldn't have been able to eat more than a bite. No one could believe it was Earth Balance in the crunch and not real butter. Don't be afraid to play around with this recipe. I could easily have added more fruit without changing anything else. Use less sugar than you might think and don't be afraid to substitute ingredients. It will still turn out delicious!
We had never had rhubarb before, and a neighbor gave us some so i tried this recipe!! My husband is now going to put rhubarb in our garden! He said if he had known it was so good, he would have had me make it years ago!! Thanks for a delicious recipe!!!!
FANTASTIC RECIPE... if you alter it... which is the reason I only give it one star. Someone should submit this in altered form because you definitely need at least 6 cups of rhubarb and I used less sugar and less butter.
Followed other reviews and used 6 cups rhubarb plus 4 T flour, but also added 1 cup blackberries and one chopped, peeled apple. Used the recipe's topping measurements, but added 1 t cinnamon, 1/2 t salt, 1/2 cup chopped pecans, plus used a mix of whole wheat pastry flour and all purpose flour for topping. I didn't like the blackberries or the apples I added so next time I would just use rhubarb. **The topping was fantastic after I added the salt, cinnamon, and nuts-I didn't think there was too much butter. The softness of the butter affects the topping texture. My butter was not melted, but really soft. Thanks for the basic recipe and thanks to the reviewers for their suggestions!
Excellent! I loved the sweet-tart taste.
This is a good recipe IF you make the changes suggested but NOT if you use the full amount of salt suggested in the changes. It is MUCH too salty that way and my whole family commented that it was tasty but much too salty.
As with other reviewers, I increased the rhubarb to 6 cups. (FYI, I used frozen rhubarb and it worked perfectly.) I think I could increase it even further next time. You do not need to add any more sugar to the mix. I used the full amount of better suggested in the original recipe and was extremely happy with the crunchy crust it produced. Definitely a keeper.
This recipe is a keeper! I halved the butter and flour for topping and it turned out wonderful. Will definitely be making and eating again!
We really enjoyed this with some vanilla ice cream.
You need to change it to 6 cups of rhubarb. I like to double the topping but cut the butter in half. it is a very wonderful crust with salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I like to use this topping for apple crisp.
I love the fact that the crunch topping is so plentiful! However, I also increased the amount of rhubarb. It was a big hit with my family, and I've made it several times this summer.
More fruit, less butter, and it's a SUPER recipe!
Heaven in my mouth :-) thank you for sharing this recipe.
I did not care for this recipe.
Recipe is good. I used 4c. rhubarb and only half the topping. In the topping i used 1 stick margerine.
I feel like the ratio of topping to fruit is too high. This tastes more like oatmeal and butter than rhubarb.
This is so delicious! I would recommend, though adding more rhubarb or even strawberries and decreasing the butter a bit. I will definitely be making it again and again and again! Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was good, but like everyone else said the proportions are way off. I used 6 cups of rhubarb instead of three and that still wasn't enough in my books. Talking to my mother, she said that she always used twelve, which is what I'll do in the future. There was just not enough rhubarb. But the topping was good. Next time I'll add 12 cups of rhubarb and probably 1 and half the topping. If it wasn't for the wrong proportions I would have given it five stars.
I used 5 cups of rubarb and almost one pound of strawberries. I kept all the other ingredients the same. I though it would be enough for at least two dinners worth of desserts, but it disappeared as a bedtime snack for kids and hubbie. Excellent cruchie topping!
Delicious! I used 3 cups rhubarb AND 3 cups peaches. I stuck w/ the recommended 1 cup sugar & 1 cup butter & it came out beautifully! Perfect amount of topping. I did add a pinch of salt to the fruit mixture AND the topping though (as salt helps to bring out all the other flavors). I baked mine a tad bit longer - 50 minutes. I served it w/ a scoop of low-fat vanilla ice cream - it was heaven in my mouth! Thanks!
This almost tastes like apple crisp - it's very good!
This was my first taste of rhubarb. I only had enough to half the recipe. I thought it was AWESOME! Rhubarb is my new favorite. This is a great recipe. My husband asked for more but since I only had half the amount, he didnt get seconds. I beat him to it. Reheats great.
Perfect. One of the best rhubarb crisp recipies I've found. Good ratio of fruit to topping (many have too much topping) and topping actually came out with a bit of a crunch (like it should) instead of soft like a cobler.
This recipe is FIVE stars with the following revisions: double the rhubarb, add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp salt. Chopped walnuts would also be a nice addition. This recipe is now in my family's all-time favorites cookbook.
I increased the rhubarb to 6 cups like many others and may add even a little more next time. Everything else I followed exactly. This was very good.
I absolutely love this recipe for a rhubarb only crisp. 1 cup of butter is too much for the topping. It is much better reduced to 3/4 cup butter.
I made this by following the recipe exactly and it was gone in one evening, most of it before it even cooled. Everyone loved it.
I also added the six cups of rhubarb like some of the other people that tried it. I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar but think I could use just a little less. Everybody loved it.
I rated this recipe thinking it was another one...Looking at the ingredients though, they are very much the same. The recipe I thought this was is Strawberry rhubarb crunch, also on Allrecipes!!! Sorry for the mix up!!
Well -- I upped the rhubarb to 8 cups and added some chopped walnuts to the topping -- it's fabulous and friends think I should bring it to all pot-lucks when the fruit is in season. A topping of whipped cream or vanilla yogurt adds an extra dimension.
It was very tasty but I didn't let my butter soften on its own, I put it in the microwave quick and the warm butter made the topping soggy instead of crispy. I won't do that again but I will make the recipe again, in a smaller baking dish because this was really thin. Very good with ice cream and cool whip!
This is the rhubarb crunch recipe I grew up with. The only change I made was to cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and add a small package of jello to the rhubarb, I also added a cup more rhubarb.
I spent many summers in Sweden when I grew up and this recipe reminds me of those summers with my grandma! This is a great recipe, but I did in fact follow the suggestions to increase the Rhubarb to 6 cups and I added just a bit of salt (1/4 tsp) as well to offset the tartness a little! Fantastic with vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.
Yum!
I ended up with way too much topping, but I had a deep, round dish instead of a long, shallow one. But this was scrumptious! It is amazing still warm, with vanilla ice cream, but it is also great chilled. I doubled the rhubarb, used 1 1/4 c. white sugar and added a pint of fresh strawberries. I used frozen rhubarb, but thawing it in the oven for five minutes before using it helped. Good recipe! Made again: 1 Lb each of rhubarb and strawberries, 1 cup sugar, half the topping...and it is still delicious, though a little more tart. Yum!
I followed directions except used 5 cups of rhubarb and extra sugar. My complaint would be that there is too much butter in the topping. One stick is plenty. I could have easily used more rhubarb too.
This was very good, I used 6 C. rhubard and 2 C. sugar plus 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. salt. I also sprinkled some sugar and cinnamon on the top. My husband loves rhubard so it was fun to try something new.
I had to double the amount of fruit and cut the amount of butter in the topping to less than half. This recipe wasn't proportioned very well, but if you follow the adjustments it will be fine.
I give this a four star with changes. I took everyone's suggestions and cut the sugar in half and added twice as much rhubarb. I also added about 2 cups of sweetened strawberries. A little cinnamon to the topping is great. I thought this turned out great! My husband thought it was a little tart, but he and the kids have been eating it up. I will definitely make this again!
This was pretty good. I took the advise of the other reviewers and used 6 cups of rhubarb and 2 cups of sugar. I think 1 1/2 cups of sugar would have been enough. I also think this would be better with some strawberries or something to add some flavor other than just rhubarb.
i doubled the fruit, using strawberries when i ran out of rhubarb. i added a dash of salt to the fruit. i also cut back on the butter by almost half.
Classic
This disappeared pretty quickly at work this morning. I took other reviewers' suggestions and used 6 cups of rhubarb and 2 cups of sugar. I'm glad I did that, otherwise the topping would have been too much for half the amount of rhubarb.
I made this recipe with frozen rhubarb and used the whole bag (about 5 cups). I found that three cups of the frozen rhubarb was not enough to cover the bottom of the pan so I used the whole bag. I also used only 1/2 cup of butter and 1 cup flour. Next time I may decrease some of the brown sugar as well. Despite all these adjustments the recipe came out great and I will definitely make it again.
I added frozen strawberries (what I had on hand) and more sugar to sweeten it up. I made it for a get together and it got rave reviews!
Great recipe. I did as other had recommended and used a 9X9 baking dish and halfed the topping. I also added 1 tsp vanilla and a little fresh nutmeg. YUM!!
Delicious! Someone at the potluck actually asked me if there were strawberries in it.
I am a huge rhubarb fan and this recipe is an awesome way to use rhubarb! This was the first time I made this so I didn't change the recipe at all. There is enough rhubarb, but depending on the mood next time, I might add more. I'll probably cut the butter to cut some calories and fat down too, but if you're not watching calories, I wouldn't change it. Great recipe...will be made again and again in my home!
As the recipe is written, there is a very, very small amount of rhubarb layer compared to the topping. I tried doubling the rhubarb layer (and only added 1.5 cups white sugar instead of 2), and liked it really well that way. Though the rhubarb filling would have been fine if it had been thicker. Honestly, I think the filling could have even been tripled and turned out fine.
I received this exact recipe from my sister-in-law many years ago. I was always squeamish about rhubarb (remember it as a nasty, stringy cooked vegetable as a kid - or as I remember my dad referring to it as "pond scum") so I was really afraid to try this. Boy, was I surprised. I agree with other reviewers, however, that it could use more rhubarb, like another cup or two. You definitely taste more of the sweet crunchy top than the tartness of the rhubarb. Definitely a keeper though and an easy dish to whip up.
i made Rhubarb Crunch , it was yummy Good . my husband loved it ,it's even better with ice cream
Good! This is much like something we have been making for years and it is the best (in my opinion) and simplest way to use up rhubarb. However, I cannot give 5 stars to a recipe that tells you to use half the fruit you really need...I made this in a 8x8 square pan, and the fruit was just enough to make a layer with plenty (though not any extra) topping, following measurements exactly.
Just made this again to treat my co-workers, as I had some fresh rhubarb. I used 6 cups of rhubarb as another reviewer had suggested, but didn't change anything else! Everyone loved it, as usual! Quick & easy recipe! (BTW: it tastes wonderful eaten warm with a small scoop of strawberry-cheesecake ice cream on top! just sayin'...)
Very good. I used 6 1/2 cups of rhubarb, threw in a can of sliced peaches (drained), and increased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups for the rhubarb mixture. For the "crunch" part, I added a bit of cinnamon and vanilla (maybe a teaspoon of each), and reduced the butter to about 3/4 cup, which worked out fine. I used frozen rhubarb, and the consistency was nice--soft but not mushy. It's pretty sweet; one could use 1 cup of sugar if they want it a bit more tart. There's quite a bit of the crunchy part, too. Could halve it, depending on your tastes.
I made this for a potluck at work and everyone loved it. I used 4 cups of rhubarb though and added a little bit of cinnamon.
I doubled the rhubarb and added fresh strawberries and additional sugar. Everyone loved it and it was SO simple!
This was just ok but I had to make too many changes to it, which to me makes it not such a good choice to make. Some recipes are made to be tweaked with..adding your favorite ingredients and such, but this one shouldn't have to be messed around with (sugar, amount of fruit, etc.) I'll look for another similar recipe.
I added chopped strawberries as well. It was fabulous.
Love it! The kids loved it!
My 'crunch' actually came out fabulous, but I changed it- thus the 4 stars. I used about 2 cups rhubarb and added a small bag of frozen raspberries & about 2 cups of frozen peaches to. I still ended up with about 1/2 the recipe of the crunch 'stuff' that I didn't use! But my goodness, it tasted fantastic! I will now use this new/revised recipe as my fruit crunch! (I can't imagine using all of the flour mixture with so little rhubarb!)
This was such an easy recipe, and it turned out great! I did use about 5 cups of rhubarb, but other than that did everything the same...and it was perfect!! A keeper for sure!!!!
I increased the amount of fruit to six cups - 4 cups of frozen rhubarb and 2 cups of blackberries. I only added 1/2 cup of sugar. This turned out great for me with the above changes!
This was excellent, but it didn`t need quite as much sugar, I halved the sugar and it still tasted great.
The low rating is for the recipe being wrong in the first place, how this ever got approved is beyond me. If you were to make it as is, you'd have barely any fruit and a whole lot of really crispy crust. As suggested, I increased the amount of rhubarb to 6 cups, added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and an extra tablespoon of flour to the fruit. To the crust I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp salt (just like my apple crisp recipe). Beyond adding the spices and salt, I left the amount of butter the same. I think if you were to cut the butter, it'd be way too dry and apt to burn, rather than caramelize the sugar and sort of melt onto the rhubarb. After reworking the recipe, it tastes great.
The taste was great--but I thought that there was way too much topping in comparison to the actual fruit. I will make this again--but I'll probably halve the amount of crisp.
First time i ever made anything with rhubarb. And my entire family loved it and coudln't wait for me to make more.
This was enjoyable. More rhubarb probably would have made it better.
yummy! i made it for thanksgiving and my mom ate the whole pan!
A very good basic recipe! inexpensive to make and you can alter it with different fruits, more fruit maybe. Great true classic! "Himself" said it's a keeper!
This was delicious and SO easy. It was a yummy, easy, and inexpensive way to use up a bunch of the rhubarb I had sitting around. Thanks!
Solid recipe, made a few changes. Per other reviews: doubled the fruit (I used 4 c. rhubarb, 2 c. strawberries); added heaping 1/4 tsp. allspice and 1 tbsp. salt to topping. I actually used the topping recipe from Apple Crisp II, so mine was 1:1:1:1/2 oats:flour:dark brown sugar, and I used 1.5 c. each (and 3/4 c. butter). I think in future I'll only use 1 c. each (and 1/2 c. butter). ***UPDATE: I tried the original topping recipe and it came out really powdery with only 1/2 c. butter. If you want the thicker "crunch" topping that the recipe calls for, you really need the full cup of butter to make it work. I also used 5 c. rhubarb, 1 c. strawberry, 1/2 c. sugar and it was nice and tart.
I would make this again but I would add more rhubarb to the recipe- maybe 4 to 5 cups.
I made this with a couple of my friends and it turned out great! we did change it a little, we put 4 cups of rhubarb instead of 3, just because thats how much we had, and we wanted to use it all up. we also added a little bit of cinnomon to the topping.
Taking the advice from others, I used 6 cups of rhubarb and it was Absolutely Awesom!!!
You really MUST double the fruit quantity, as everyone suggests. Other than that, I enjoyed making this.
I used about four cups of rhubarb, kept the sugar at one cup, and added a can of pineapple tidbits. It was good. Next time I'll put a pinch of salt in the topping. It tasted a little flat.
Yummmmmm! Not too sweet, but LOTS of tart. Will make again!
I have made this many times and even rhubarb haters love it!
This is delicious. I made it with the suggestions everyone else made. Next time I am going to make it in a smaller pan. 8X8 instead. It was a little thin but the taste was excellent!
This recipe is fast and easy. The only thing I would do differently next time, is add an extra cup of rhubarb or maybe even a cup of strawberries. I found there was too much topping for the amount of fruit used. Other than that it was fantastic, especially when warmed and served with vanilla ice cream.
Very nice recipe! I increased the rhubarb from 3 cups to 8 cups, decreased the white sugar from 1 cup to 1/2 cup, and used a baking dish slightly smaller than 13x9. The amount of topping was perfect. I'll have fun experimenting more with this one!
Very Good. The first time I added 3/4 cup butter...which was way too much. Second time...1/2 cup of butter (it's in the oven now and smells good :). I wish I would have read the reviews before I made it...because I would of added at least 1 more cup of rhubarb.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections