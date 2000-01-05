Grilled Chicken with Herbs

We enjoyed this, but I found myself thinking I'd have preferred it to have just a hint of sweetness and a little heat. The sweetness factor may have been my balsamic vinegar - perhaps it wasn't as sweet as others. This could be easily remedied, however, by adding just a bit of brown sugar. I used all fresh herbs, including the sage, because I had it. Even though we enjoyed this, next time I may tweak it just a bit with the brown sugar and a little cayenne. UPDATE: Made again using a higher quality balsamic vinegar and am now giving this five stars, rather than my original four. The vinegar you use makes a lot of difference. If you don't want a dominate balsamic flavor, marinate for a shorter period of time. I marinated for five hours and it was just right for us. I also reserved some of the marinade for basting while grilling, which give this a nice, moist sheen.