Grilled Chicken with Herbs

4.5
312 Ratings
  • 5 204
  • 4 81
  • 3 22
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Boneless chicken breasts marinated in herbs, garlic, oil and vinegar and broiled or grilled to perfection. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine the parsley, rosemary, thyme, sage, garlic, oil, vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Blend together. Place chicken in a nonporous glass dish or bowl and pour blended marinade over the chicken. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for at least 2 hours or up to 48 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill to medium high heat OR set oven to broil.

  • Remove chicken from dish (disposing of leftover marinade) and grill or broil for about 6 to 7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 80.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022