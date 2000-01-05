Grilled Chicken with Herbs

Boneless chicken breasts marinated in herbs, garlic, oil and vinegar and broiled or grilled to perfection. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
221 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 80.2mg. Full Nutrition
We love the strong herb flavors of this chicken! If you don't like balsalmic vinegar I would suggest you don't even try it. I make it with dried herbs as I don't usually have fresh herbs on hand and it turns out fine. Just make sure to decrease the amounts as dry herbs are stronger than fresh. This chicken is best when cooked on the grill as the smoky flavor blends incredibly well with the herbs and balsalmic vinegar. I have made this chicken for a few guests and everyone has said they loved it. It's great served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
I generally follow recipes to the letter when offering reviews, because I think that is the fair way to review. However, on this one, I wish I would have read the reviews first and modified it before preparing. I agree with other users who say the balsamic vinegar over-powered the other flavors. When putting such a nice combination of herbs into my blender, I expected a nice, herby, and savory chicken. Instead, it tasted like balsamic vinegar and nothing else. That is ALL I tasted. My son was a fan but the rest of us were not impressed. Next time, I will cut the vinegar in half or perhaps use white wine instead. It was very simple to prepare though, and has potential. Definitely do not follow the recipe as written!!! ;)
I definitely recommend doing this on the grill to get the best results. I had fresh rosemary on hand which was nice and used dried thyme and dried parsley. I put everything into a mini food processor to blend. I pounded the chicken down thin and let it marinate for close to 12 hours. If you're not a fan of balsamic - use white wine or white wine vinegar. This is a great marinade. I've tried so many from this site and this is one of the best. This chicken would be great over pasta!
i marinated overnight and i only had dried herbs on hand so i used half the recommended measurements for them. It still turned out great.
Fairly easy to prepare and good results. My only complaint is the balsamic vinegar overpowered the other flavors a bit.
I used my immersion blender right in the bowl I was marinating the chicken (breasts and boneless thighs) and it made for less to wash. I, too, reduced the balsamic vinegar (to 1/4 cup) and increased the olive oil (to 1/3 cup) and found it was nicely balanced. Used dried thyme. Added 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes as well (we like heat!). A keeper!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for, a way to make flavorful chicken breast without drying it out. I made a double batch of this for dinner and leftovers. Boyfriend loved it. Asked me to make it again. This is a perfect base. I changed the herbs and added some red pepper flakes for a little spiciness but this recipe is awesome.
This was excellent - I used boneless chicken breast that I cut up into bite sized chunks (to cut down on cooking time) and I marinated it for only 1.5 hours. I made a foil packet and poured everything onto it - left it open on top and placed on the grill. I cooked for about 15-20 minuted. My 16 year old, 11 year old and 4 year old asked me to make more next time!
This is a wonderful recipe. I decrease the vinegar a little as was suggested by some reviewers and it was great!! I added a little extra of each herb as well!! I will definitely use this again on beef and pork as well. I think it would be great on salmon!!
I don’t generally like marinades because the meat tastes like the marinade, not the meat. My wife likes experimenting with marinades so she convinced me to try this. The marinade looked vile to tell you the truth, but it was a nice combination of flavors. To my surprise, although the marinade made the chicken look burnt, it kept the meat moist and didn’t have an overpowering flavor. Other than using bone-in chicken breasts, I followed the recipe with no changes.
We enjoyed this, but I found myself thinking I'd have preferred it to have just a hint of sweetness and a little heat. The sweetness factor may have been my balsamic vinegar - perhaps it wasn't as sweet as others. This could be easily remedied, however, by adding just a bit of brown sugar. I used all fresh herbs, including the sage, because I had it. Even though we enjoyed this, next time I may tweak it just a bit with the brown sugar and a little cayenne. UPDATE: Made again using a higher quality balsamic vinegar and am now giving this five stars, rather than my original four. The vinegar you use makes a lot of difference. If you don't want a dominate balsamic flavor, marinate for a shorter period of time. I marinated for five hours and it was just right for us. I also reserved some of the marinade for basting while grilling, which give this a nice, moist sheen.
Thanks for the great recipe. Had guests drop in unexpectedly so only marinated for a short time (made sure I poked lots of holes in the chicken so marinade could penetrate) They raved about it and begged for the recipe. We loved it too.
Superb marinade for chicken. After sitting overnight, my husband grilled the breasts to perfection. They really explode with flavor. The combination of herbs is just right and leaves a memorable impression. Loved it!
This was absolutely delicious! I threw everything in the food processor to chop & mix, then poured it over chicken in a plastic bag to marinate, couldn't be easier. Grilled up great, chicken was tender and juicy, even the leftover pieces we heated up the next day.
This was a great hit at my BBQ party. I marinated it for 8 hours and used fresh basil in place of sage--that's what I had on hand. The vinegar wasn't overwhelming, but produced a very tender, moist breast. The herbs were such a nice blend and the parsley really enhanced the flavor. Good thing because boneless breast is usually so darned dry and tasteless. Loved it!
Great basic chicken recipe. Ate it with some kabocha and orzo. My only complaint was that my chicken stuck to the grill, so I guess the oil you marinate it in isn't enough to keep it from sticking. I'll add it on the grill next time.
Exceellent change from the ordinary. I must agree with the others, do a 1/4C. Vinegar and 1/3C. Oil. THis was a very nice meal, the family enjoyed it. Tahnk You
We were not impressed with this recipe; however, I did not completely ding it because I followed reviews and added the balsamic later in the marinating. I also did not have all of the parsley. I can say it drastically needs salt and pepper.
This recipe was fabulous!!!! Instead of chicken I did it with Pork and I have never tasted such moist and tender pork off of the grill before. My entier family loved it and I have some picky eaters :o) I did switch the amounts of the balsamic vinegar and olive oil though. I used 1/2 cup of olive oil and 1/4 cup of the balsamic vinegar instead so there was not as strong of a vinegar taste. I highly recommend this recipe!
I call this 'Scarborough Faire Chicken' - you know, parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme! The only change I make is reducing the balsamic vinegar and increasing the olive oil; otherwise, the vinegar seems to overpower the other flavors. This recipe results in extremely flavorful, moist chicken. Have even made this marinade and given jars of it away as gifts. Thanks so much for a really great grilling recipe.
This chicken was great, but I did make a few changes. Reduced the olive oil to just a couple Tbsp to save calories and thus reduced the balsamic vinegar to just a Tbsp. This made just enough liquid, along with the garlic and herbs, to rub into the 2 chicken breasts I was preparing. I have tons of fresh thyme in the garden so I patted several sprigs onto each side of the chicken and squeezed the juice of half a lemon over the top of chicken before putting it in the fridge for the day. Marinated for about 8 hours and it was awesome! Fresh herbs really make the difference if you have them.
I halved the oil and only had time for this to marinade for 30 minutes. It was very good as-is, but I also boiled down the marinade while the chicken was grilling and used it as a thick dipping sauce. I'll make this again for sure.
I'm not a big fan of vinegar in general, so I was a little leary of this recipe, especially with a half cup in the marinade. But the wife and kids love balsamic, so I thought I would give it a try. It turned out fantastic! We pounded out the chicken breasts and doubled the garlic. We didn't have any sage so we just went without and marinated it for about 4 hours. Very juicy, flavorful and didn't have an overpowering vinegar taste to it.
This marinade is very good. We had thighs and drumsticks. Very tasty.
Yum! This was delicious, only I did make a few changes. The first and most significant was I used white wine instead of balsamic vinegar. The flavor from the wine went really well with the mixture of herbs. I used all fresh herbs and added a bit more then it called for. I poked holes in the tops on the chicken thighs and let them marinade for 24 hours. Then I baked them on about 190 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes and then grilled them in the oven until they went brown and crisp on top. The result was succulent, flavorful, and crispy chicken. I served this with pasta with a garlic white wine sauce and a nice fresh salad on the side. Thank you for the recipe, I was defiantly make this again!
Great! I cut the amount of balsamic vinagar to 2 T, we are not big fans of it. i cut the sage to 1/2 t. I used dry herbs but i put them in the ziploc bag first with 2 T of warm water and let them sit while i prepared the chicken to go into the bag with the vinagar. i didnt put the herbs in a blender either. with them chunky they fall off on the grill easier so you get flavor with out the stuff. pan frying or broiling is not as good. i pounded the chicken so it was very thin before i put in the bag and let it rest for 20-30 min. its enough. my chicken tired family loved it!!
This is a wonderful grilled chicken recipe. I thought the amount of Balsamic would be a little tart, but actually pretty tasty. I used all fresh herbs, but had no parsley, so used cilantro instead and we loved it. I should have added a touch more kosher salt to the marinade. Next time I will add a little salt and probably add a little more olive oil. This is a very nice grilled chicken! I will save this one and make again!
Pretty good! Although not the best grilled chicken I've ever had, this was decent nonetheless. And WOW, was this ever moist! I do have one gripe tho.... The fresh herb flavor was VERY mild (I thought it would be stronger - my marinate smelled WONDERFUL). I only marinated my chicken breasts for two hours. Next time I'll marinate overnight for optimal results. I also think I'll decrease the balsamic a little bit so that the marinade becomes more paste-like. This will ensure that the herbs adhere better to the meat. If you like the taste of balsamic, just use a stronger one to compensate (there are a multitude of varieties to choose from). Served with a tuscan bean salad and fresh rosemary bread, this was a quick and healthy meal. Thanks for sharing, Robyn! :-)
Great, simple recipe! The only thing I would add is that if you are able to chop your herbs fine enough (like I did) I don’t think there is reason to blend the herb mixture in a blender – which can be a pain to clean. This is a keeper!
Moist and tasty chicken. This was a great recipe. I added more olive oil and used all dried herbs except for the parsley. Marinated about one hour. I also pounded the chicken breasts. This was a really nice dish. Will make it again. The balsamic vinegar was not noticeable and I made the recipe exactly as recommended.
The 1st time we used dried herbs and marinated the chicken for only 8 hours. It was just ok, I rated it 3 stars. This time I used fresh herbs, 1/4c balsamic called, and 1 tsp hot pepper flakes. Much better!
Great flavor...husband said this was the best skinless chicken he had ever tasted!!
This one I just loved. I had to choose a recipe that was ok for diabetics too, so I did a search for diabetes and this was one of the results... May I just say "oh mannnnnnnn" this was good. I love it, and I think this will be a keeper :)
This recipe was moist and flavorful and I would highly recommend it if you like a herb flavor. I used a whole chicken cut up and the pieces browned nicely on the grill.
I made this exactly as stated. I was fortunate to have all the fresh herbs in my garden! I only marinated for about 10 hours, and the chicken was still really moist. Thanks for a great, healthy grilling recipe!
It would be helpful here to list the amounts of herbs BEFORE CHOPPING, so that they could all be chopped together in the blender with the oil and vinegar. . . easier and faster. Otherwise, good recipe.
I made the recipe exactly as listed, although I used some dried herbs instead of fresh because it was what we had. I marinated it for about 2 hours and it game out great. Fantastic and very easy. We'll definitely make this again!
I've made this recipe a couple of time, and just hadn't reviewed it yet. I didn't have all the herbs recommended fresh, so I used half the amount of dry herbs instead. For using so many herbs, the flavor was still surprisingly mild. A good keeper.
This came out really good. I was kind of hesistant to add 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar because I thought the vinegar would overpower the herbs, but to my surprise it didn't and it was delicious. I used the marinade for chicken kabobs and I was only able to marinade the chicken for a little less than 2 hours and it still tasted great! Next time I will marinade it longer to get the full effect.
Very Good lots of flavor. I will cut back on the vinegar next time, we will make this again this is a perfect summer chicken dish. we always have lots of fresh herbs growing in the garden. Thanks for the great recipe.
Followed recipe exactly but didn't have onion or parsley and used chicken tenders. The flavor was great and I think it helped that I used tenders because each bite of chicken had more seasoning than if I had used a thick chicken breast. This is great served along with a side dish or two. Tomorrow I'm going to serve the lefovers on a salad. Definite repeat. Almost forgot, the tenders only required 20 minutes to cook.
My husband is not a real fan of chicken but he LOVED this recipe. Like the others, I reduced the vinegar to 1/2 cup, and used only 1/2 cup of olive oil. I didn't have sage, and it still tasted great. I parbroiled my chicken first, then transfered it to a bowl and covered it with the marinade. It soaked for about half an hour, and then I grilled my chicken on low for about half an hour. The chicken was TENDER, and the flavor was WONDERFUL! Thank you, I will be making this again, and I am planning on trying it on pork.
Flavorful chicken. It was easy to mix the ingredients. The aroma was different and had my family wondering what I was cooking. Once presented, they continued to wonder since the finished cooked chicken looks different than what they usually have. Once they began eating everyone was extremely pleased with it. One that I would repeat for even a larger group.
Used (mostly) fresh herbs, marinated for 5+ hours, used 6 yr balsamic (less oil/vinegar than called for), and grilled over charcoal. Tender, flavorful, and delicious. Note: used small hunks of meat rather than whole breasts.
This recipe is full of favor and very easy to fix. The chicken is very juicy and tender. My daughter is a very picky eater and she loves this chicken recipe. My husband is also picky about trying new recipes, but this is one that he has actual asked me to fix again. Everyone should try you can't go wrong. Thanks for sharing it. Lorie
A fantastic easy marinade! I made the marinade the night before, following the recipe exactly. In the morning, I put the chicken in and marinated for about 10 hours. My husband returned from out of town the next evening and ate a leftover piece cold and still loved it. I'm making next week for dinner with the inlaws, and I'll marinate for a full 24 hours to enhance the taste a bit.
My family raved about this grilled chicken. I used fresh herbs from our herb garden, rosemary, thyme, dill, parsley and also added the suggested dried sage and garlic. The chicken only marinated for 45 min. After grilling, I cut it in thin slices, laid it on top of rice pilaf and topped with mandarin oranges. It was beautiful and delicious!
I made this with Marinated Barbequed Vegetables also from this site and it was an amazing meal. The only thing I did differently was to omit the parsley, use fresh sage, and add a bit more garlic. I marinated for 6.5 hours. The chicken was so tender and the flavor was incredible. It heated up quite well for leftovers, too. The next time I have company for dinner I am making this!
Four stars for appearance, but 4.5 stars for taste. We felt this had a good flavor. This did not look like another "naked" chicken breast, but the dark brown chicken was a little strange looking. I marinated for 24 hours and used a very nice balsamic vinegar. I also used all fresh herbs, and if I do this again, I will probably cut the vinegar by half and double the herbs.
This is good, I only gave it 3 stars because the flavor was a bit mild; next time I will inject the marinade into the breasts. This dish is easy to freeze, and you can marinate and freeze some to cook later.
I was really worried about this recipe after I had blended it up. It looked pretty revolting. Once it was on the grill for a few minutes it was beautiful. I made 4 breasts at a total 3lbs. I increased the vinegar to 2/3 cup and oil to 1/2 cup. I used a pre-packaged organic fresh spice blend of sage, rosemary, and thyme along with the 2 tablespoons of parsley. It sat in the fridge for about 10 hours. It was pretty freakin' amazing. Everyone loved it.
This is delicious. I used fresh herbs from my garden and served it with Allrecipes' recipe for Cherry Tomato salad. I also froze the left over chick in individual packets for easy from the freeser meals.
Yum! Love this simple grilled chicken! I didn't have balsamic so I used red wine vinegar! Can't wait to try with the balsamic though! I used fresh sage instead of the dried! Loved all the fresh herbs in this! I only got to marinade it the minimum 2 hrs but looking forward to doing it over night! Thanks so much!
Very easy marinade and tasty. It has a distinct balsamic taste; if you like the flavor, you'll love this recipe. The fresh herbs were a nice touch- great flavor. I don't have a grill, so I used a George Foreman, which didn't work so well-- the marinade burned (like it has a tendency to do on that "grill"). Next time I am going to bake it in the oven, including the marinade in the baking dish.
I'm giving it 5 stars because i tweaked the recipe a LOT due to lack of ingredients. With the correct ones i'm sure it would have been fantastic too. Didnt have any balsamic vinegar so just added 2 tablespoons of regular malt vinegar with teaspoon of sugar! Had all driend herbs and no sage. Left to marinade for about 4 hours and the chicken was so soft, even b4 cooking! I think the trick 2 juicy chicken is vinegar in the marinade. Not dry at all, even had to pour away some of the juices from the chicken before plating up! Excellent
Very easy recipe, I followed directions exactly except for the amount of vinegar - that I cut to about 1/3 of a cup. Chicken was very flavorful and moist. This is a very versatile recipe depending on what herbs you decide to use.
I really loved this recipe. It is so, so good! The taste is exceptional, and I used mostly dried herbs (threw in some fresh basil because I had it). I let this marinade for over 24 hours. Some of the best-tasting and most tender grilled chicken I have ever had!
Ok, I didn't care for the flavor of this chicken, but my husband enjoyed it so much he asked me to make it again. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used 1/3 Vinegar as suggested. I thought the rosemary was overpowering and my husband thought it was perfect. I guess it's a matter of taste.
I thought this was excellent. I used bottled balsamic vinegrette, instead of the vingar and oil, and I used dried thyme because it's all I had.. I bet fresh would be even better... it's going into the summer meal rotation in our house.
I was SO excited to try this after making the marinate - it smelled great! But, I thought it just tasted OK. And my husband (who'd rather eat things plain) wasn't crazy about it. Maybe my expectations were too high after smelling the marinate all afternoon! The chicken was nice and tender though. Not sure if I'll try this again... especially because I'm not sure what I'd change to improve it!
UNBELIEVABLE!! Tender and tasty....and nice and light! I had to scale the recipe for 2 servings, but it turned out to be outstanding. I paired this with a baby greens salad topped with the Raspberry Vinegarette dressing from this site for a delicious meal. Thanks Robyn, I will be using this again!!
