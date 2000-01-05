Carrots with Cognac

This dish will liven up any meal! Preparation time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings/ serving size: 1/2 cup
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Tear a large sheet of aluminum foil. Place carrots on foil and sprinkle with walnut oil, cognac, honey, and cinnamon.

  • Wrap up tightly and roast for 25 to 35 minutes until carrots are tender, yet crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 2.4g; sodium 52.5mg. Full Nutrition
