Carrots with Cognac
This dish will liven up any meal! Preparation time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
This was very easy to prepare and was delicious. I was skeptical about using the brandy, but it worked very well with the cinnamon and honey. I left them in the over for 45 minutes. They were still a little too crisp for me at 35 minutes.
I liked this recipe. The flavors went well together and my 12 month old even liked them. I did bake them 45 - 50 minutes however. And there seems to be something missing. I can't put my finger on it... Maybe nuts or something? I will file these and make them again though. They are a quick and easy side dish.
Good recipe. Very easy to prepare. I also cooked them for around 50 minutes. I added some walnuts before I cooked them also. I will definetly make these again.
Thought it was great and easy to make. I made it with Honey Dill Pork chops and they went great together
they had to be in the oven for more then an hour, next time i will use more honey
Excellent and easy recipe. Unlike other reviewers, mine were perfect in 35 minutes. Both hubby and guests really liked them. Definitely a keeper recipe!
These were amazing carrots! I decided to tweak them just a little bit, but they were delicious!
Very good and very easy. Bagged baby carrots worked great. My young kids (who have an off and on relationship with carrots) loved it. Will do again!
Good and easy. I did have brandy in my quarantine kitchen, so I used Gran Marnier. I believe orange made it even better
