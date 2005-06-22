Graham Cracker Cream Pie
VERY EASY and a big hit! Any flavor instant pudding may be used for this pie.
This is a great quick pie. I use two 4-serving instant chocolate pudding mixes and mix in 1/2 of an 8oz tub of thawed whipped topping. Then spread the rest of the whipped topping on top and sprinkle with mini chocolate chips. Works great in a baked pie shell also.Read More
Tasted great & would be a fun recipe to try variations with. However, mine was so runny. I used 2% milk. Perhaps the instructions should tell the user to beat it for 2 minutes like the pudding box suggests so it thickens up first? I think I will try this one again but beat the pudding mix longer.Read More
My family used to make this for neary everyone's birthday growing up, and I just made it for Father's Day as a tribute :) Some tips - I use Cook & Serve chocolate pudding, and heavy whipping cream (just use a hand blender, add vanilla if you want). Yes, it takes longer, but it also sets (and tastes) better. Be sure to let it set overnight or for at least 12 hours before serving.
This is an old standby. I usually get 2 pies out of this, though. With regards to the runniness, the beating does affect it. You have to beat it for a good 2-3 minutes. I also cut the milk to just shy of 2 cups per box of pudding. Other than that, this is totally versatile and yummy!
I used bananna cream pudding. It tasted great! It's just that the pudding/whipped topping mix was more than I could put in one pan. I think what was leftover would be enough for a whole other pie... which is good. I have a feeling this pie will be gone by the time the night's over, so I'll have to make more. Another thing I loved about this recipe is that you don't have to bake anything! Why make the house hotter than it already is? Thanks.
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars for it's taste and simplicity but had trouble with it being extremely runny. I made the recipe exactly as stated so I don't know what went wrong. I used 1% milk, perhaps that is the problem. Should I have used whole milk possibly? Any suggestions from anyone? Even by the next day it was still quite runny. I put it in the freezer but it didn't taste good frozen and then once it defrosted in the fridge, it just went back to being runny again. Too bad because it's quite tasty and so simple to make. Any help or suggestions would be appreciated!
The pie was great. However, the recipe as written made too much filling for one 9in pie crust. Next time I will reduce the milk.
This is a great pie. I added strawberries and melted milk chocolate. DELICIOUS! Instead of using 4 cups of milk try using a little less to make the pudding firmer. (3 1/2 cups) Great, quick desert! You can even try it on OREO ready made pie crust!
I used home made chocolate pudding to replace milk and vanilla pudding. You could substitute vanilla mix for any you like. Its easy and your family will love it. BDays etc, nice treat!
You do need to cut the milk back to 3 1/2 cups to make it firmer. Make this kind of pie all the time, great with banana pudding and sliced bananas.
This is a tasty dessert,and very simple to make. I used 3 cups of milk,and sliced bananas to add as my fruit. And topped with the rest of the whipped topping and sliced bananas.
Followed the recipe to the letter and ended up with pudding in a pie shell. It was delicious, but not "pie" like at all. I think the 4 cups of milk were just too much, and while I let it chill in the fridge, I think maybe the freezer for 20 mins would have been better.
Simple and Great,I used this recipe,added some coconut and topped it off with pecan shortbread cookie crumbs.... Results were very yummy!!! =)
I substituted sugar free fat free vanilla pudding and Honey Graham graham crackers. Delicious
I thought the recipe was really easy to make and instead of using vanilla pudding I used banana pudding it tastes really awesome and it's real quick to make
