Graham Cracker Cream Pie

VERY EASY and a big hit! Any flavor instant pudding may be used for this pie.

By GIULIHARD

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a medium bowl. Add pudding mix and whisk until thoroughly combined. Allow to sit 10 minutes.

  • Fold whipped topping into pudding. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 578.3mg. Full Nutrition
