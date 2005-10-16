Hannah's Cream Cheese Caramel Apple Pie
Caramel Apple Pie with a delicious twist! Named after my beautiful new niece, born on the same day I created this recipe.
This was indeed a very good pie and quickly devoured by everyone! I made some changes based on the other reviews and the pie came out perfect. I like cinnamon so I did not change any of the spices, for me it was perfect. I cut the cream cheese and the powdered sugar in half (I had to heat the cream cheese in the microwave for 20 seconds to soften enough to blend with the sugar) Also I used 8 cups of sliced apples rather than 6. This way the filling was not so runny. I didn't have the turbinado sugar so I simply sprinkled the top crust with a bit of cinnamon and sugar. I used a deep dish pie plate and increased the baking time by 10 additional minutes due to the extra apples. It did not leak or run over on the cookie sheet at all. In fact it baked to perfection. This is not a pie to serve right out of the oven, let it sit for about an hour to allow the filling to thicken. I'll be sure to make this again, thanks for the recipe! This might also be a great pie to add a crumb topping too like a dutch applepie. A mix of oatmeal, nuts, flour, brown sugar and butter would make a delicious addition to this yummy fall treat.Read More
This was really delicious, but I'm not sure where I went wrong.... We've been calling this "pie soup" at my house. As soon as the first slice was out, the rest of the filling leaked out all over the pie plate. It's impossible to eat! What you can get, though, is very yummy. Flavour is just perfect.Read More
Great Tasting! However, next time I'll cut the brown sugar and spices in half. Plain caramel squares cut up into pieces works fine for this too!
This was a wonderful dish that I made for my friends birthday. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I added more apples so that it would not turn out runny I also used carmel could not find the apple caramel ring due to being the wrong season of making it.I used 1/2 cup of carmel instead. Would make it again and it makes your kitchen smell wonderful too while in the oven..
This pie tastes fantastic! The only problem is that the "filling" will over-flow, when cooking. So either cut down on the filling a little bit, or make your crust a little bit bigger, & deeper, which is what I do. Also, set a small bowl of lemon juice out when you are slicing the apples, & dip your fingers in it to rub on the slices, to prevent browning. The spice & sugar ratio is just right, for a double crust pie. This is the best tasting apple pie that I have ever had. My Dad called me & said that this was the best apple pie that he had ever had. My family, & my in-laws all request it now, for all of our get togethers, including the holidays! I promise that it will be a big hit for you as well!
I made this for a dinner for a group from church. I put half as much cream cheese, brown and powdered sugar, and it was still plenty sweet enough. Everyone loved it! I will make it again.
This was an excellant pie. My husband even liked it and he doesn't like sweets. I've never thought of putting cream cheese in a pie and it was perfectly deliscious.
My husband said "the best apple pie filling I've ever had, but would be better with a streusel-type topping".
Too strong of a spice flavor. Would definitely cut back on that as well as the sweetness. Wouldn't bother making again. Only fair. Would rather try other recipes before doing this one again.
This pie is very, very sweet. I only used 2 cups of powdered sugar than still thought the pie was too sweet. I also cut the cinnamon in half and was glad I did.
Great recipe. I made about 3 of these. My daughter doesn't like pecans, so I made one without them. It was still really good. My mother thought it was great as well. Thanks.
Took the advice of others, increased apples and still had to bake for an hour, then let it sit for an hour, still like soup...the flavor wasnt anything remarkable.. will not use again.
Tasted good, but a little too soupy for me. Maybe I'll try it again and add cornstarch to thicken it up a bit.
Very good but I found it to be a little too sweet. I cut the powdered sugar in half the second time I made it. Also, the caramel circles only seem to be availble in the fall, so i used the unwrapped caramel peices you can find in the baking isle by the chocolate chips. 1/3 of a cup of the pieces is about 2.5 oz. I mixed them in with the apple slices and it worked beautifully. I left out the nutmeg because I'm not a big fan, but a little ginger might add some zing. I do a lot of baking and this is the best apple pie I've ever made.
This pie had good flavor, but it was runny, even after letting it sit for a few hours. I prefer a thicker apple pie. I could make some modifications to make it thicker, but think I will stick to a regular apple pie instead. For all of the calories the cream cheese adds to this, I don't think it really contributed enough to the flavor. I enjoyed the recipe on this site for Grandma Ople's apple pie much more. That was a more traditional apple pie with excellent flavor, and it was not runny....and no need for cream cheese. I don't think the flavor in this recipe was any better than a regular apple pie, and to me, that's the reason to depart from a traditional recipe. In regards to cream cheese, I have to be able to taste it, or it has to add something incredible to make it worthwhile. Otherwise, I'm not wasting the calories. Personally, I don't think this recipe was successful in that area.
This was 'pie soup'. I followed the recipe exactly. I will say that the taste is wonderful if you can stand the whole liquid filling factor. It may have been due to the juices in the apples, not sure. I'll have to work on this recipe.
With this recipe I won a pie competition at Gerogia Tech Woodruff dormitory! I have made it for many of my friends thoughout the years and they all have loved it. Recently I have made this for my international friends in Austria. We reduced the sugar significantly and did not use any powder sugar. I did have carmels that I brought from USA ;) they all loved it! So thanks Hannah!
