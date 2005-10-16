Hannah's Cream Cheese Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie with a delicious twist! Named after my beautiful new niece, born on the same day I created this recipe.

By Steve Hill

8
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Roll out pastry and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, blend cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and flour. Mix well. Add apples to cream cheese mixture and stir until apples are evenly coated. Add brown sugar mixture to apple mixture gradually, stirring after each addition.

  • Pour half of apple mixture into pastry-lined pie plate. Place caramel circle over top, then pour in remaining apple mixture. Cover with second pastry. Seal edges and cut steam vent in top. Sprinkle with coarse/turbinado sugar. Place pie on baking sheet covered with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. If you notice overbrowning after 25 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
653 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 103.5g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 344.3mg. Full Nutrition
