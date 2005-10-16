Hannah's Cream Cheese Caramel Apple Pie

This was indeed a very good pie and quickly devoured by everyone! I made some changes based on the other reviews and the pie came out perfect. I like cinnamon so I did not change any of the spices, for me it was perfect. I cut the cream cheese and the powdered sugar in half (I had to heat the cream cheese in the microwave for 20 seconds to soften enough to blend with the sugar) Also I used 8 cups of sliced apples rather than 6. This way the filling was not so runny. I didn't have the turbinado sugar so I simply sprinkled the top crust with a bit of cinnamon and sugar. I used a deep dish pie plate and increased the baking time by 10 additional minutes due to the extra apples. It did not leak or run over on the cookie sheet at all. In fact it baked to perfection. This is not a pie to serve right out of the oven, let it sit for about an hour to allow the filling to thicken. I'll be sure to make this again, thanks for the recipe! This might also be a great pie to add a crumb topping too like a dutch applepie. A mix of oatmeal, nuts, flour, brown sugar and butter would make a delicious addition to this yummy fall treat.

