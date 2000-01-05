Roasted Potato Medley

The trio of potatoes are flavored with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, thyme and garlic. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 - 1/2 cup servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the russet potato, red potato, sweet potato, olive oil, vinegar, thyme, garlic and chicken broth. Toss well to coat.

  • Place into casserole dish and roast uncovered for 40 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 4.6g; sodium 34.1mg. Full Nutrition
