Roasted Potato Medley

The trio of potatoes are flavored with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, thyme and garlic. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Super easy, delicious, nice presentation, and healthful--what more could you ask! I used Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes, and I followed the advice of other reviewers, decreasing balsamic vinegar to 1 1/2 Tbsp. and increasing chicken broth to 3/4 cup. I also used 1/2 tsp. of dried thyme because I didn't have fresh. I baked for one hour, stirring 2 or 3 times during baking to ensure that none of the pieces on top dried out. It turned out great. Even my five-year-old, who generally dislikes sweet potatoes, loved them in this dish. I can't wait to make it again.
i love the flavor this recipe gives the potatoes, but it took A LOT longer to bake than the recipe said and i ended up adding a lot more chicken broth so the potatoes didn't dry out. also, the russet didn't really absorb the flavor, but the red and sweet were great! i will do this again, but with only red and sweet potatoes, and i will cube the potatoes smaller. i love potatoes, so i'll definitely make it again.
Excellent dish. Served this with the New York Strip Chicago Style recipe from this site and it was a perfect match of flavors. I added slightly more chicken broth and cooked a bit longer. Only had Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes this time so I decided to slice thinly instead of dicing the potatoes. I layered the potato slices creating a stacked look for a sleek presentation and decorated with the fresh thyme.
This is the replacement for mashed potatoes in our family. It's a great side dish for entertaining. My family requests it for every celebration. The fresh thyme and fresh garlic are really essential. So flexible - they can sit in the oven until the steaks or burgers (or appetizers!) are done. This is will be a family heirloom recipe for us.
A great way to make potatoes. Will definately make again...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2005
Easy way to make tasty potatoes. I don't use the sweet potato since I don't like them and I increased the cook time to an hour, turning the potatoes after 30 minutes. Everyone who has tried these potatoes loved them and wanted the recipe. For the chicken broth, I use Wyler's sodium free bouillon, which is also fat free. I've made this recipe with just russets and it was delicious. Great side dish for breaded baked chicken breasts or breaded pork chops. Thanks Robyn!
I only had yukon golds and sweets. I used roasted garlic flavored olive oil and white wine vinegar because I had to red wine vinegar. Cut potatoes into bite-sized chunks.....wonderful and smelled sooo good while cooking. Thanks for sharing this great recipe, Robyn!
MS_ECHO_MOON
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2002
These potatoes were AWESOME! Had to cook them 50 minutes to get them tender. Added some chopped rosemary and flat leaf parsley, Kosher Salt and fresh ground black pepper. VERY YUMMY!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2004
I LOVE potatoes and I love this recipe. I was looking for a new potato side dish and stumbled upon this recipe and this website. Now I use this website for all my recipes and I make this recipe all the time. It is so simple to make.
Wanted to try something new and this was it. Preparation was next to nothing and the dish was great. I changed it just a little. I used 2 red & 1 sweet potatoe, 1/2 tsp of dried thyme, & 1/2 cup low fat, low sodium chicken broth. I cooked it close to an hour. Would definitely try again.
This recipe is fantastic! I used russet and sweet potatoes and less oil and it tasted great. They took longer to cook than stated and I turned them every 20 minutes so they would get all crisp and yummy. I am going to add more vinegar next time and see how they turn out. These potatoes are great for breakfast too!
I was searching for a new potato side dish - THIS IS IT!! I used equal parts red, yukon and sweet potato - terrific! The seasonings make it special - do NOT leave out the sweet potatoes! A man at my dinner party (who doesn't cook much) asked for the recipe! A definite keeper!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2000
Wonderful dish! I usually double the recipe and at least double the cooking time. As it cooks, I stir the potatoes regularly (every 20 minutes) to have them brown evenly. Getting the thyme ready takes the longest time but overall, the dish is easy and well-liked by others. It looks good, too!
I used yukon gold potatos instead of the mixture, and dried tyme and garlic powder and it was great. I cut mine in small cubes and cooked for 45 min in convection oven, they were fine. I will make this again, maybe when I have all the right ingredients. Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2002
Good spuds! Very easy. I found the vinegar a little strong, so I'll use less next time. Only used russets, and got good results. A hit at my dinner table.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2000
this was really good! however, i cut the potatoes into even smaller pieces than recommended & it still took well over 40 mins. to cook. i recommend that you cut the potatoes even smaller & cook about an hour.
I have made this several times. It is always so good. I like the spices and balsamic vinegar and garlic combo so much I could just eat these potatoes for my whole meal. I have passed this recipe on to a friend.
This dish has such an amazing taste. I couldn't stop eating it! As far as cooking goes, however, I would suggest baking the potato medley for longer, to make the potatoes softer. Awesome recipe! I loved it!
The potatoes did need to back longer than called for but well worth the wait!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2002
YUMMY!! I used this recipe for a wedding rehearsal dinner. I left out the sweet potatoes since I was serving with Lasagna. A large salad and bread, and boy, what a meal!! I did need to cook a little longer, but that was no problem. I have made them again, and again, they were a hit!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2004
This recipe was great! Everyone I've served it to has enjoyed it and it is my most requested recipe. One addition I made was to add feta cheese on top which everyone enjoys. I will definitely make it again.
Only had sweet potatoes on hand, so I tried this recipe with two of them. Just didn't bowl me over. As others have mentioned, I cooked them far longer than listed to get desired tenderness. Even then a few of the pieces were too crunchy. Didn't absorb the flavor like I'd hoped.
I make roated potatoes often, but adding the sweet potato was a nice change of pace. Just be sure to dice them all small since they take a bit longer to cook. Highly recommend. Omitted the balsamic though...wasn't in the mood for it.
I've made these twice - and I kind of just throw together any potatoes I have (I love adding purple potatoes for color!). Delicious both times, but I cook them on a baking sheet on aluminum foil, not in a casserole dish. When I pull them out of the oven, I wrap up the foil around the potatoes to keep them cooking/warm, and when I'm ready to serve they slide off the foil very easily.
This did nothing for me. The sweet potatoes cooked much faster than the white potatoes and the seasoning was bland. I would at least double the thyme and omit the broth completely and just roast on a baking sheet. I had to cook much longer to get the russet potatoes at an edible consistency and even still I had to nuke it.
*BLAH* This recipe was bland. Not even my potato-loving daughter went for this one. It needed something--not sure what! Tasted like a dieter's recipe. And the cook time was not nearly long enough. We had to go for another 25 minutes. We won't be keeping this one around.
My husband and I LOVE THIS DISH! We've made it for holidays and "skipped" the holiday norm (mashed potatoes or sweet, sweet, sweet! potatoes), and also adopted a quick version using canned new potatoes and sweet potatoes (still yummy)!
I cut the potatoes pretty small, probably a 1/2 inch cube, and they cooked quickly compared to the other reviews. I omitted the vinegar and the chicken broth, but added chicken bouillon powder as a salt element, tossed everything in a bowl to coat, and baked in a glass dish greased with more olive oil. I stirred them twice during baking, and in the end had crispy, tasty potatoes. I will make this again with my changes.
I loved this recipe. It was easy and flavorful. I used 2 russet potatoes and a sweet potato. I had to use dried thyme. I was short on time so I roasted them at 400. I cubed the sweet potatoes slightly smaller than the russets since they take a little longer to get tender. We had these with Carribean Jerk Turkey Burgers and my husband finished them off. Thank you! I am planning to serve these with pork tenderloin.
As other reviewers have pointed out these took a lot longer to cook than 40 minutes so imagine my disappointment after a long (hungry) wait to find that the dish is bland. I followed the recipe exactly, but nothing stood out--not even the garlic. My husband REALLY didn't like them. Too bad--the recipe sounded promising.
This was pretty good. I thought it was a much healthier alternative to the way I used to make them. My husband and company really enjoyed. I reduced the vinegar by a little, but I think I will reduce by half the next time and will probably enjoy them more. TO REDUCE BAKING TIME - I pre-boil the potatoes to close to be tender (before they begin to fall apart)then pop them in the oven - still baked for 40+ minutes without ever getting them crusty like I like 'em. Next time I'll put them under the broiler for a few minutes.
Made this last night with a pork tenderloin and it was so yummy! I love using a mix of potatoes I also added some asparagus towards the end of cooking as I had it and needed to use it up. I also used more veg. broth, little more oil and vareity of herbs as I did not have enought Thyme, added cayenne for a little kick and a little Emeril's seasoning. Thank you so much for sharing this!
I only had one sweet potato and a few red potatoes, so I was delighted to find a recipe that used both! While the potato dish was indeed delicious, the cooking time was way off. I cut the potatoes into 1" cubes and they were still hard after 40 minutes. I had to microwave them to finish them in time for dinner. Perhaps a higher oven temp is in order.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2000
Loved it!!!!! Everyone raved over it! It was so quick and easy, it has become a family favorite!
This was bomb! I had it with thin sliced turkey breast and broccoli tonight and it was a hit! I listened to others and put sweet potatoes and red potatoes and added more chicken broth. I also cooked them for an hour while tossing them midway. I used balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing because that’s what I had. I also added some oregano. The garlic powder and dried thyme leaves worked just fine as well! Thank you thank you !..... THANK YOU!
I made this for a potluck at work. The smell was fantastic! I wait to eat it I forgot to add the garlic and I put a little too much oil, I did not like the sweet potatoe. Tasted really good, and I will make it again.
This is my go to recipe for easy side dish of potatoes. I use it mostly with just one type of potatoes. I love how easy it is to make! I definitely recommend this recipe! My kids love it too and gobble it up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2001
Interesting recipe. Our 11-year old daughter loved it! Will probably make again just because it's so easy. Maybe *I* will like it better next time 'round. :(
I dropped the temperature to 350 since it was going into the oven with a meatloaf and baked for a little over an hour. I used only the garlic and salt and pepper since I didn't have the fresh herbs on hand and omitted the broth. It was very good!
I took the advice of some reviewers and put in a cup of chicken broth, cut back slightly on the vinegar and doubled the baking time. I also added the thyme and garlic near the end of the cooking time, so they wouldn't get overdone. This also definitely needs salt, plus I sprinkled with freshly ground pepper and paprika. It was very tasty, but I found myself really liking the sweet potatoes so much better than the other types of potatoes in the dish. I think I'll make this again, but only with sweet potatoes. With these changes, I would rate this more like four or five stars.
Mmmmmmmm! This is so good! The perfect mix of seasonings. I was a little unsure that 3 potatoes would be enough for 6 people, so I made more. Glad I did, there were no leftovers. I served it with Lemon Garlic Tilapia from this site. I'll be making this again!!
