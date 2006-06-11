Stuffed Chicken with Scalloped Potatoes
It's easy and tastes great.
Nice and simple recipe. I sprinkled my chicken breasts with cajun spice & took WHATS HIS FACE's advice and browned the chicken before stuffing them. I skipped the scalloped potatoes entirely and used remaining stuffing in it's place (I used only two chicken breasts). I used Mrs. Cubbinson's Cornbread Stuffing, adding sauteed onion and celery. While the chicken was baking, I reduced 1/3 c. plum jam and 1/3 c. water and glazed the chicken with it about 35 minutes into baking (I baked for 40 min.) This created a nice sweet/savory flavor. The chicken was very tender and juicy. Thanks Helen!Read More
i enjoyed this recipe. simple, and straightforward- a quick thing to whip up after along day at work. i used stove-top stuffing inside.Read More
Timewise and tastewise.... I give it an A plus. Very easy to make and taste good. I had to season the chicken a little more but the overall idea is great!!!
Tried this recipe this evening hen company showed up for a visit. Turned out to be a fantastic discovery. Was a big hit with everyone. I was quite pleased with myself using your recipe. Favor and texture was perfect
A quick and tasty meal if you're stretched for time! This isn't a low sodium meal so if you're cooking for someone with dietary restrictions, check the sodium levels.
Made this tonight. I sauteed a spanish onion into my stuffing mix... made the scalloped potatoes and baked it for about 40 mins. The stuffing was good and the inside of the chicken was juicy. However, I will use some spices or seasoned breading on the outside next time. The outside meat just tasted like boiled chicken. =/ All in all a good meal and 1 out of 2 kids approve.
Very bland!!!
This is a good recipe that has potential for greatness. I thought the chicken was a little bland. I'll make it again, but will probably tweak it to my tastes.
