Stuffed Chicken with Scalloped Potatoes

It's easy and tastes great.

By Helen Smiles

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Rinse chicken and pat dry. Cut each chicken breast lengthwise on the side, to form a cavity for stuffing. Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Prepare potatoes according to package directions.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Take a chicken breast and fill the cavity with stuffing; secure with toothpicks. Repeat with all of the chicken breasts. Season breasts with salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and brown chicken on both sides.

  • Spread prepared potatoes in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Put chicken breasts bone side down on top of the potatoes. Make a tent like cover for the dish with aluminum foil and bake covered in the preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake for another 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
762 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 77.7g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 1767.5mg. Full Nutrition
