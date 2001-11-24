Pecan Chocolate Chip Pie
To please the chocolate lover and the pecan lover. This pie is great topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.
This pie was a wonderful take on the traditional pecan pie. It was very easy (though I used frozen pie crust so I am sure that added to the easiness factor)but everyone loved it. Even the kids.The chocalate chips were not overpowering, just right. I will make this again and again.Read More
I tried making this pie, and I finally gave after cooking it for an hour. The inside would not firm up and the outside started to burn. I have made different pecan pies before, and never had this problem. I will not be making this pie again.Read More
I made this for christmas and everybody raved about it. I substituted sugar and water for the corn syrup (search for common substitutions on this site). I couldnt stop eating it, it tasted so good. I have made it several times since then and got the same reaction each time. This recipe is soo easy especially when you use pie shells that are pre made.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and was very impressed with the way it turned out. I'll try another pie crust recipe, or buy a frozen crust next time. I needed more than the 5 T water called for, but then that made it tough. The filling was wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe!
WOW! Added more chocolate chips and more pecans - probably about 1 cup each. And put pecan pieces on top (like a traditional pecan pie.) Cook time was more like 45-50 minutes. Put whipped cream on top. And the result was amazing! Tasted almost like a chocolate pie with pecans.
Turned out great, but I did have to bake it longer...more like 50 minutes.
Great pie! Didn't have chocolate chips on hand so substituted butterscotch chips & yummy, yummy!!!
This was incredible!! I don't like pecan pie but I loved this. Huge hit at thanksgiving. Only thing that was different for me was it took a lot longer to cook.
Filling was great, but I would not use the recipe for crust that was included. Taste was so so, but texture was terrible.
I made this pie today. The only thing I did was used some almonds and walnuts in addition to the pecans because I ran short. I also left it in for an additional 10 min.
Simple to make..but, came out like soup. Will not be making again.
This is a wonderful recipe!! It is a holiday favorite with my family and co-workers.
mmmmmmmmmmmmm gooood pie. thanks!
Always a hit!
By far not my favorite pecan pie. I love pecan pie, and chocolate, so I was super excited to try this, and perhaps my expectations were simply too high. I found the goop too thick and too goopy. It could be made better by doubling the pecans and maybe even double the chocolate as well, and cut back on the rest.
This was so easy to make and delicious. I used a pillsbury roll out crust and layered the chocolate chips and then pecans and poured the filling on it. My family wanted more!
This is so good! I used a frozen pie crust. I also didn’t have a name brand corn syrup and added one cup each of the chocolate chips and one cup of pecans like a previous reviewer suggested. I had to cook it for an hour and fifteen minutes for it to set up. I placed foil around the edges of the crust at about 50 minutes cooking time. Overall wonderful and extremely easy pie! My husband loves it. Recommend!
