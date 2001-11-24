Pecan Chocolate Chip Pie

19 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

To please the chocolate lover and the pecan lover. This pie is great topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

By Carolyn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl combine flour and salt. Stir well, then cut in butter until mixture is the size of small peas. Add ice water and mix just until dough forms a ball.

  • Allow dough to rest in refrigerator for 20 minutes, then roll out and fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Set aside.

  • To Make Filling: In a medium bowl mix eggs and sugar. Add corn syrup and melted butter or margarine. Mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • Spread chocolate chips and pecan pieces across bottom of pie shell. Pour egg mixture over chocolate chip and pecan layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes. Serve warm or cool with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of chocolate chips if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 115.5mg; sodium 206.4mg. Full Nutrition
