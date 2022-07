Peanut Butter Chews

I made two batches of this recipe. In both I used 1 cup of peanut butter. Thinking that would make it taste more peanut buttery. I tried adding m&ms to both batches as one reviewer mentioned. It didn't work at all. When you try to mix in the m&ms they get crushed. I know that doesn't affect the taste at all, but it does affect how they look. They end up looking bad. The second batch I made, I thought of crushing the corn flakes, thinking that would make it easier to mix in the m&ms. I even used my hands, as opposed to the spoon I used the first time, to mix them in the second time around. That didn't change anything. Plus the m&ms don't stay mixed in very well. They have a tendency to fall out more than stay in. Outside of that, it's just average. Even with the additional half cup of peanut butter, it's still not very peanut buttery.