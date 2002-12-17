Peanut Butter Chews

67 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Easy and Delicious! You can use regular or chunky peanut butter. I like chunky.

By Carolyn

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 to 2 dozen
Nutrition Info
  • In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, mix together the peanut butter, corn syrup and sugar. Bring to a boil, remove from heat.

  • Add cereal, mix well and mold into small balls.

159 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 5.5g; sodium 108.4mg. Full Nutrition
