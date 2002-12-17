Peanut Butter Chews

These were so easy to make. The only problem I had with this recipe was that I had to increase the cereal by 3/4 cup, but other than that, it was great. As other reviewers have mentioned, do not let the peanut butter mixture boil too long or you'll end up with bricks. I removed mine from heat as soon as small bubbles started appearing. To roll them, I first dropped the mixture by spoonfuls onto some parchment paper, then once they were cool enough to handle, I rolled them into balls. I also tried increasing the peanut butter to 1 cup and used 6 cups cereal, leaving everything else the same, but I couldn't roll it into balls and it just fell apart, but that's probably my fault for using too much cereal. I liked it both ways and I cant decide which one I like more.