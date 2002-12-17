Peanut Butter Chews
Easy and Delicious! You can use regular or chunky peanut butter. I like chunky.
These are great and easy. However, the sugar and corn syrup need only be boiled for thirty seconds or less. Otherwise they will become hard as rocks!Read More
Way to sweet for our taste.Read More
Addictive and so easy to make. Instead of making balls, I just spread the mixture into a casserole dish, and cut it into squares. I will definitely be making these again.
I have been using a similar recipe for years, the difference is 1 cup of peanut butter. mix the sugar and corn syrup, bring to a boil, remove from stove then add the PB, when creamy stir in 5 cups of corn flakes. I love using crunchy peanut butter! yum!
These turned out great. Brought them to work, and everyone loved the chewy peanut butter flavor. Would make next time, and try adding M&M's.
Quick, easy and delicious! I added mini M&M's and drizzled chocolate on top. I placed the mixture in a casserole dish and cut into squares. Fab! Thanks for the recipe!
LOVE these!! I've been searching since grade school (20+ years) for a recipe to match up to the treats our amazing kitchen crew served us... and THIS IS IT!!! I just dropped them "free-form" style onto a baking sheet to cool (rolling into balls can be messy and hot). Super easy and my kids love them like I do. A must-have treat. Thanks!
I'm not a fan of no bake cookies, but bf is, so occasionally I make them for him. He gobbled up the cookies I kept at home for him, and my coworkers gobbled the rest up at work. So, even though they aren't my thing, clearly this is a recipe for those who like these kind of cookies. Very easy, and quick too. I used my ice cream trigger scoop to make cookie balls. Thanks for the recipe!
These are very good. Next time I am going to try dipping is chocolate coating.
This was pretty good. They needed a little something to send it over the top. Maybe a little drizzle of chocolate? Other wise it was a super easy treat that was well liked!
Easy and tasty
I made these for a church event. The taste is best described as just sweet. Not as "peanutty" as I expected. Also, they were ugly. Not appetizing to look at. Fine to make with your kids if you are looking for something quick and easy, but definitely not for entertaining. And not a good choice if you have braces or dentures, as they were extremely chewy.
WARNING: highly addictive! Drizzle with chocolate for a nice finish.
These taste fantastic! So easy to make, I used special K instead of regular cornflakes because they are a bit softer. I have to agree that they do get a bit tough to chew though so only boil the peanut butter mixture about 30-45 seconds and stir constantly or it will crystallize/burn. Over all this is a great treat and I defiantly recommend this if you have children or a spouse that likes peanut butter, my husband and son absolutely love them.
Can also use Rice Crispies; I prefer Rice Crispies.
This was quick and easy and oh so yummy!! I added just a hint of honey to the mix! I let it cool down and set itself a bit before I started rolling them into balls =) But these are going to be a total hit this Thanksgiving!!!!
i only had lattice pretzels, so i broke em up and used them... crunchy and delish. i added a pinch of salt too. for the ease of this recipe, they turn out great! i only gave it 4 stars coz the flavour isn't out of this world... but they're still yummy and will please a crowd
This is definately a KEEPER! Especially for my grandbabies that love peanuts,cookies and cereal! Thanks!VREYES
I love these things.
I have been makeing this for years, it's great and easy for mom's on the run
VERY GOOD and easy recipe! Luv Them!
I got this recipe years ago from a friend and have loved them ever since..they are very addicting though as my husband will eat them for breakfast and as he says "they DO contain cereal!" LOL
Pretty tasty but I then decided to go a step further using the other Peanut Butter Chews recipe and added a melted mix of chocolate and butterscotch chips on top.
Everyone loves these when I make them. Especially kids. Great recipe! Super easy to make!
These are so good! We made these in my, high school- home economics class. I was looking for this recipe and remembered the measurements. Glad it was on here! You have to work fast when mixing in the corn flakes. They set up quick! You could add chocolate chips m&m's, rasins or whatever you want. We used about 5 cups corn flakes.
I found they had to much of a corn syrup taste. Maybe next time I'll cut down on the corn syrup or add more peanut butter. I also added some melted chocolate chips to the top to give it more flavor.
Delicious and super easy to make!
This recipe has been around forever - I remember my great-grandmother making them for family holidays but this recipe here is by far the best I've found. Thanks for sharing.
extremely delicious! i'm not sure how everyone else's servings came out but i used the original recipe (1/2 sugar, 1/2 pb and 1/2 corn syrup and 3c cereal) but i got 2 dozen balls out of it! no complaints about that though! it may have been mny size, 1-2in balls....oh well! thanks for the recipe!
These are great! I used Special K instead of the cornflakes, but the results are very similar I'm sure. I think they would also be great with a little milk chocolate melted and drizzled across the top. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Made these as directed except had to use "Honey bunches of oat" cereal as that is what was on hand. Poured into an 8" X 8" baking dish instead of rolling into balls. Cut it into pieces before it cooled completely. After it cooled it was somewhat hard to separate and get out of the dish, but the taste was wonderful! Next time I will roll into balls as directed.
I love these and so do my kids--so easy to make and the taste is amazing. I did use creamy and crunchy peanut butter and I think adding the crunchy one makes these taste similar to peanut brittle. (I do prefer these better w/ crunchy peanut butter) I made these last night and they were gone fast! Will make often, thanks for sharing.
I've made this recipe for years. The trick is to gently boil the sugar and Karo first. Then remove from heat and melt in the pb then add the cornflakes. It makes for a much smoother consistency.
omg these are to die for. If you are a fan of peanut butter then I highly suggest these
This is also good using non-crushed Rice Chex instead of cornflakes...just mix them with the peanut butter mixture & spread on a cookie sheet & eat as finger food....all of my friends are addicted to it!
I was given a big bag of cornflakes and needed a quick and easy treat for the kids to take to their Christmas party. This recipe was perfect! I dropped them by spoonful but next time I might press them into bars so maybe they would hold together better.
I make these for each FFA trip I go on. My chapter members love them! I skipped them once and everyone was really disappointed. Great recipe!
Tried this last night... I added about 2 tbs of Nutella and pressed it in a 9x13 pan. It was quite yummo!!
I crave a chewy, nutty bar - this is a great idea builder but a bit sweet- even with these adjustments... 1 cup all natural peanut butter, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 coconut palm sugar, peanuts (unsalted). A of a sugar buzz after but it has a nice chew factor.
I made two batches of this recipe. In both I used 1 cup of peanut butter. Thinking that would make it taste more peanut buttery. I tried adding m&ms to both batches as one reviewer mentioned. It didn't work at all. When you try to mix in the m&ms they get crushed. I know that doesn't affect the taste at all, but it does affect how they look. They end up looking bad. The second batch I made, I thought of crushing the corn flakes, thinking that would make it easier to mix in the m&ms. I even used my hands, as opposed to the spoon I used the first time, to mix them in the second time around. That didn't change anything. Plus the m&ms don't stay mixed in very well. They have a tendency to fall out more than stay in. Outside of that, it's just average. Even with the additional half cup of peanut butter, it's still not very peanut buttery.
The recipe was very simple to follow I did modify it just a bit. I use 3/4 of a cup of peanut butter and 2 and 1/2 cups of corn flakes.
Easy, tasty, great for a peanut butter lover or with a morning coffee. Easy enough for a small child to help with.
Exactly as promised- easy, quick, yummy. Good way to use up cereal. I did Add extra pb and I tossed some semi-sweet chocolate chips w the corn flakes (they melted- not a bad thing). Used my cookie scooper to form- neat and easy. Hubby and kids love them. Will make again. Thanks!!
I have made this for years, since it first was added to Allrecipes. My little kids, (now in their 20's) keep requesting it. Two live in their own apts, but this is a yummy, comfort & memorable treat, not to mention the easiest treat you'll ever make!
Tripled the recipe and packed it into a 9x13 pan layered with parchment. Lifted it out once cooled and cut it in to squares.
These were so easy to make. The only problem I had with this recipe was that I had to increase the cereal by 3/4 cup, but other than that, it was great. As other reviewers have mentioned, do not let the peanut butter mixture boil too long or you'll end up with bricks. I removed mine from heat as soon as small bubbles started appearing. To roll them, I first dropped the mixture by spoonfuls onto some parchment paper, then once they were cool enough to handle, I rolled them into balls. I also tried increasing the peanut butter to 1 cup and used 6 cups cereal, leaving everything else the same, but I couldn't roll it into balls and it just fell apart, but that's probably my fault for using too much cereal. I liked it both ways and I cant decide which one I like more.
Instead of using frosted flakes, I substituted the ingredient for 3 cups of organic pumpkin flax seed granola!
Turned out great. I doubled the batch because I knew a single wouldn't last long. Good texture - soft and chewy - not hard. They were tough to handle and I got more plops than I did balls. Next time I'll crush the corn flakes before mixing. I may lay the mixture out in a buttered glass dish and cut them after cooling. Any rate - taste great!
I made these using Chex cereal. They were so soft, chewy, and addicting. Instead of rolling into balls I spread them out on a cookie sheet and cut them into bars. The second batch I made using Honey Bunches of Oats. Nest time I plan on coating them with melted chocolate. YUM!
I add teaspoon of vanilla extract. I boil the syrup and sugar briefly, pull off of the heat, and then add the peanut butter which I nuked to make it pour out of the jar. They come out softer by doing this. Store in an air tight container along with a piece of fresh bread to keep them soft and chewy.
My family loved this recipe! I took the suggestions of others and used 1 cup of peanut butter and 5 cups of cornflakes and spread it in a 13 x 9 inch dish. They came out perfect!
Too sweet.
I have been making this recipe for years and everyone still goes crazy over these delicious treats.
So quick and easy to make. Add you sugar and cornstarch to the pot. Rinse measuring cup out and add peanut butter to the cup and 3 cups of cornflakes into a bowl. You are now ready to go. Turn on heat and bring the sugar and cornstarch to a boil for only 30 seconds and then take off of the heat. Stir in your peanut butter and then toss and coat your cornflakes. It is so easy and very quick to clean up since you have one nonstick pot, one spatula, and one measuring cup.
Added some cocoa powder to the syrup while heating to get chocolate chews. Very nice.
simple recipe, candy the kids loved.
