Dum-Dum Pie
Pie with melted candy bar and whipped topping. So easy, even a dummy can make it! Also good in a chocolate crumb pie crust.
Pie with melted candy bar and whipped topping. So easy, even a dummy can make it! Also good in a chocolate crumb pie crust.
This was great!! I took one of the whipped topping tubs and flavored it chocolate by using Godiva cocoa, and placed this on the top layer. I also toasted the walnuts lightly before placing them in the pie. Thanks for the recipe!!!Read More
This was great!! I took one of the whipped topping tubs and flavored it chocolate by using Godiva cocoa, and placed this on the top layer. I also toasted the walnuts lightly before placing them in the pie. Thanks for the recipe!!!
This was reaaaally good. Would definately make agian. Loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections