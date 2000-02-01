Maurice Salad
This recipe is similar to one served at a popular downtown Detroit restaurant. It has lettuce, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, olives, and a creamy dressing.
I remember this salad as served at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. This receipt is very close to the original, and very delicious. I will prepare it again.Read More
I'm sorry folks, but I've made this twice and while it is slightly similar, it's miles away from the taste of what was served in the restaurants and sold in the stores. If anyone can shed any light on this, I'd certainly appreciate it.Read More
My grandmother would take me to lunch at Hudson's on special occasions, and we would always get the Maurice Salad and a popover. Thank you for bringing back all of these wonderful memories for me. (Oh, and your rendition of the salad is delicious too!!)
Great! Took this salad to a family gathering and was asked to make sure it appeared at the next gathering. Added the dressing and meat to the lettuce just prior to serving to keep the salad fresh.
Larry, what a great recipe---thanks!!! It was emailed to me and I happened to have 2 cooked chicken breasts on hand, and all the rest of the ingredients. Made it for our dinner and we love it. I'm going to try the dressing for egg salad, macaroni salad and maybe even potato salad one day. An added benefit to this is it is LOW CARB!!! My husband and I are on a low carb diet, so I used equal in place of the sugar and it really is very, very low in carbs. Thanks again!!!
As a young woman, my friends and I thought it a great treat to go from the office to what was then called Hudsons on Woodward Avenue for the Maurice Salad. This is a great likeness. Brings back wonderful memories. And my Dutch husband and children love it. It is a global society! Like the other reviewer I use equal.
Love this dressing. I use dill instead of parsley and I use 2 tablespoons of the sweet pickle juice instead of the onion juice.
This is a great adaptation of Hudson's famous maurice salad! (Macy's still offers it on their menu, at least in the Novi, MI store.) My kids have never had the original, but they LOVE this. And getting kids to love a salad isn't easy! Thank you for the recipe, it brings back memories. Now if only I could find out how to make the Canadian Cheese soup....
This is EXACTLY the salad I remember from Hudson's Dining Room! I even made the little french hard rolls they used to serve with this and had a very nostalgic dinner! LOL
I grew up in the Detroit area and the Maurice Salad at Hudson's was a classic favorite. This tastes like the real thing! Thank you!
Excellent salad with many fond memories attached! My go-to recipe for bridal/baby showers. Serve with hard rolls or popovers along with a fruit salad and your menu is done!
This is an awesome salad! I love, love, love it!! Thank you.
This will make frequent appearances on our dinner table. Great salad, omitted turkey and used a bag of pre-shredded lettuce. Thanks!
This is the first rating I've given--and I felt I HAD to. My husband raved about this salad, and I loved it as well. I tend to eyeball ingredients, and I know I added a tad more mustard to the dressing than called for, but it was wonderful!!
Very good recipe! I am living overseas, so I amost always have to adapt my ingredients. I just used turkey lunch meat and low fat swiss cheese. Try adding a tsp of of poppy seeds. I am considering using the dressing as a filler for deviled eggs. Personally, I enjoyed just eating the dressing. I did add less mayonaise..about 1/2 cup and substituted dried onion flakes for the onion juice.
This isn't a true Maurice salad without tarragon in the salad dressing. The two recipes I have for it both call for tarragon, which has a distinct taste and gives it that true "Maurice" flavor.
This is a great salad recipe. However, the dressing doesn't taste like the famous one, IMO. It has too prominent egg flavor:tasted just like egg salad blended to a dressing consistency. I would suggest adding only the egg yolk and skip the white, entirely Or, skip the egg in the dressing, and just add as topping to the salad. Add more herbs than just parsley: try adding green onion, and sour cream too. I could go on... but, I probably should just submit a dressing recipe, instead!
This is a very good main-course salad. I don't have a clue what restaurant the submitter is referring to, but I do know my husband and I enjoyed this salad. We both really liked the salad dressing. Not caring for sweet pickles or olives, I subbed banana pepper rings for the pickles. This is very hardy with all of the meats and cheese, which is why my husband loved it. This was a good choice for dinner, and I served it with fresh strawberries and mangoes.
This is my favorite recipe from the PAA in Pittsburgh. They (and I) chop it all up together, then garnish with a green bell pepper ring and radish rose, instead of the pimento-stuffed olives. I make this for all my holiday dinners and it is always the hit of the party!
With the meat and cheese in this salad I tend to think of it more as a main course salad, but dividing this recipe into 12 servings, as the recipe states, would yield rather small servings. I made about a fourth of this recipe which yielded a nice sized salad for one main meal. It was a very tasty basic salad and was a great use of leftover ham. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Larry!
It seems like a lot of ingredients but it's totally worth it. The dressing tastes better if you leave it in the fridge overnight.
I'm not familiar with this salad so don't have anything to compare it to, but I wish I had listened to the little voice in my head which said "this is too much Swiss cheese". After picking a lot of it out the salad was very good especially the dressing. I'll try again with less Swiss.
The was an excellent salad for the whole family. I did not have pickles so instead I replaced them with a can of Latino Veggie Mix. It is found near the pickles and olives. It was even easier and very tasty!
I had some cold cuts that I needed to use so I found this. Having never heard of Maurice salad I am not sure what it was supposed to taste like. I will say it was delicious and I will be making again. I added roast beef but next time I will omit.
This has become a favorite main couse salad. It is a nice change from a couple other salads we make regularly. The flavors go great together and the Swiss cheese adds a lot.
Followed everything but olives. Really enjoyed and the husband actually loved it and had seconds, which is unusual. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very tasty, added fresh chives to dressing.
Recipe was great! Brings back memories of shopping trips and lunch at downtown Detroit Hudson’s.
I would add more lettuce next time.
I've made this recipe several times and the only thing I've changed is that I add another tsp. of Dijon mustard and sugar. I used to buy the dressing from Macy's but after finding this on All recipes, I can't tell the difference and it's definitely most cost effective to make your own dressing.
Pretty good! The original did not have egg or parsley. According to my waitress at Hudson's downtown, the green herb was chervil--not easy to find now, but it makes a big difference.
1 T relish 1/4 t onion powder
I find that for smaller groups, group sO divide the ingredients on top of shredded lettuce, and let each guest apply as much dressing as they wish and slightly toss to combine. I had this salad at the Buggy Works Restaurant in West Bloomfield. Judi
