Maurice Salad

40 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This recipe is similar to one served at a popular downtown Detroit restaurant. It has lettuce, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, olives, and a creamy dressing.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the vinegar, lemon juice, onion juice, sugar, Dijon, dry mustard and mayonnaise. Add the parsley and egg; mix well.

  • In a large bowl, combine the ham, turkey, cheese, and pickles. Add the dressing and mix well. Divide the lettuce among plates, top with salad, and garnish each plate with 2 olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 44.7g; cholesterol 155.8mg; sodium 1285.2mg. Full Nutrition
