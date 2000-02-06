Marinated Beet Salad

We have eaten this all year! I was looking for a recipe like the salad my grandmother used to make, and this was so refreshing and wonderful. The first time I made it my husband licked the bowl clean! Any substitutions happened after we'd made it "by the book" the first time. I did use fresh beets all summer from our CSA, boiling them in their skins and then peeling and slicing them. The most major change I made was adding heaps of fresh dill to the recipe, which my aunt commented on specifically at our summer BBQ ("I never would have thought to add dill, but it's amazing). DISCLAIMER: you have to like dill to add it! LOL. We also added lots of onion, and slices of cucumber and radishes. Sometimes I used jarred mustard and sometimes mustard powder. I reserved a little bit of the beet water when I boiled it, and added that to the vinegar/sugar marinade. Only rule is that you have to refrigerate it for a while to get the full effect. Delicious! Thank you!