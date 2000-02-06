Marinated Beet Salad

This is an easy to prepare beet salad that goes great with any barbeque or summer picnic.

Recipe by Myra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain beets, reserving 1/4 cup liquid, and slice into 1/4 to 1/2 inch slivers. Add onions and toss.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the sugar, mustard and reserved 1/4 cup liquid until dissolved. Add vinegar and bring to boil; remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Pour over the beet slices and onions, toss and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Remove from refrigerator and serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 236.3mg. Full Nutrition
