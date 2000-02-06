Marinated Beet Salad
This is an easy to prepare beet salad that goes great with any barbeque or summer picnic.
Great recipe. I served it with a pork roast and it was awesome. Definitly serve at room temperature. I tasted it cold and thought it's alright but when I had it later after sitting out it was ALRIGHT!!!Read More
Nice and refreshing. I put the mustard, sugar, and vinegar w/out boiling it (i forgot to do that part) & it still came out very nice. Very refreshing but not out of this world.Read More
Thank you for this fantastic recipe. Made it for a family gathering and it's already been requested for the next.
As easy as it gets (just have to remember to factor in the 4-6 hours of marinating time) and tastes fantastic.
This was just the "pickled" beet recipe I was looking for. So easy and so good. Only change was to substitute Splenda for sugar. Excellent!
liked it a lot. I halved the sugar. delicious with red onion.
We have eaten this all year! I was looking for a recipe like the salad my grandmother used to make, and this was so refreshing and wonderful. The first time I made it my husband licked the bowl clean! Any substitutions happened after we'd made it "by the book" the first time. I did use fresh beets all summer from our CSA, boiling them in their skins and then peeling and slicing them. The most major change I made was adding heaps of fresh dill to the recipe, which my aunt commented on specifically at our summer BBQ ("I never would have thought to add dill, but it's amazing). DISCLAIMER: you have to like dill to add it! LOL. We also added lots of onion, and slices of cucumber and radishes. Sometimes I used jarred mustard and sometimes mustard powder. I reserved a little bit of the beet water when I boiled it, and added that to the vinegar/sugar marinade. Only rule is that you have to refrigerate it for a while to get the full effect. Delicious! Thank you!
Easy, great reviews and pretty too. Easy enough for a family dinner and special enough for company. It's a keeper. Sliced canned beets were all I had on hand & worked well chopped.
I love beets any way I can get them. These were great!
Delicious!! . I used lemon flavored redwine vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar though :).
Fantastic recipe and so easy! I am addicted to this and enjoy it often with my lunch sandwich. Great dish to share at a potluck too. Thank you Myra.
This is a wonderful recipe. Reminds me of my mothers home made pickled beets. I like this salad chilled instead of room temerature as suggested. I will make this dish for the next outdoor BBQ we attend.
Yum. I put in my salad. So good.
This is only second to a recipe I had years ago called "Harvard Beets" but lost it.
I used shallots, too. Wonderful!
Really nice beet recipe. Made this as a side for Easter & we all loved it! Thinly sliced the onion & used red wine vinegar. Came out great & will make again.
I was surprised at how quickly this salad went. Everyone loved it. I used red wine vinegar instead of white, because that's what I had, and it was great.
EASY and good
This is delicious! Only made one can, but wish I made a dozen!! So easy and so tasty. I love dill so added some fresh dill, as per suggestions, but even without the dill, it is a five star recipe!
Very good, and so easy. I didn't have white wine vinegar, so I used red wine vinegar. Also substituted Splenda for the sugar. Will make again!
Very good!! I did add some salt and pepper, and used red wine vinegar. We'll do this again - thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! Instead of the prepared mustard I used powdered and I added a couple dashes of ground cloves (a tip I learned from the owner of one of our favorite restaurants). So easy, nutritious and delicious! Thanks Myra for sharing!
Overall I thought this was very good. I used fresh beets because I had them and Vidalia Onion fresh from the farm. The mustard flavor was a little overpowering, so next time I may reduce it slightly. It did get better with time for all the flavors to mingle. Thanks for this recipe.
Delicious and easy to make.
Mmm. I needed an easy-to-transport side dish & this did the trick! I cut the beets into strips (think slivered almond shape) which made it easy to spoon. I followed the recipe to the letter & it tasted great. Thanks, Myra!
Love this receipe. I added a firm tofu to it and it becomes a great lunch option to take to the office.
I misread the recipe and used cider vinegar and it was good. I diced the onions and used white instead of red, as I didn't have red. Next time I will definitely use the red onion and slice them rather than dice. It will make a better presentation. Definitely a great recipe.
Fantastic! Made just as the recipe called for except I subbed half the sugar for Splenda. Very easy and tasty! Thanks for the recipe! Will make again!
Great recipe - tastes just like pickled beets. I added fresh dill, salt & pepper to taste. Yum yum.
Spectacular! I made this for my daughter's wedding reception. IT was a big hit and so pretty! THANKS MYRA!
Made exactly as written only letting it sit overnight. Was better after sitting out and taking the chill off. And I used sliced canned beets. Will make again. Very good!
Yum! I used fresh beets, peeling them, and cooking them for about 40 minutes. I also substituted the sugar with Splenda. Even with the changes, this salad was exceptionally tasty. Thanks!
This recipe rocks! (I microwaved fresh peeled beets until forkable instead of canned)
Everyone loved them. I've made two batches since. Very good.
I'm not much of a beet fan, but I gave this a shot. It was quite tasty. We particularly enjoyed it when combined with mixed greens, topped with a little blue cheese dressing.
Fast and easy and great tasting.
This is another one of those "ole stand-bys" for me! Even my Chef husband loves to fix and eat these!
I love beets and will eat them right out of the can (much to my husband's dismay). This recipe makes them a million times tastier! Most certainly best if served at room temperature.
This was simple and elegant! Thanks!
Made this once and have been asked to repeat several times, but have had to double the recipe every time. Reminds me of grandma's pickled beets, but so much easier!
Sooooo much better than pickled beets in a can. Absolutely delicious and easy to make, just think ahead a little. They are better the longer they marinate.
Made this for Easter got good reviews. Will make this again. Good way to eat beets.
I made this using Splenda instead of sugar....which requires doubling the amount of Splenda to give it proper sweetness. It was awesome!
Great recipe, I have multiplied this recipe 30 times to make a huge batch and it comes out great! This is the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Love it!
Love Beets. Loved this! Thank you
Very good/easy. I made approx 30 hours in advance of my party. Trippled the recipe, Used the canned beets that were already Julian cut. Received many compliments, didn't have any left-overs.
Can't believe something so simple could be so good. Great zing to it! Really tasty! Husband loves beets so this is a nice addition.
Very good - better with fresh, roasted beets. I have used slivered fennel instead of onion and have also topped with crumbled feta. Quick, easy & delicious!
Easy way to make the beets tasted like pickled beets. The added onions were good but I may omit them next time.
awesome! makes a great lunch a keeper thank you!
Easy and delish way to dress up canned beets.
delicious and simple and fast. I ended up sauteeing the onions, as I'm not a super-fan of raw onions. I reduced the amount of sugar, as the onion added a nice sweet caramelized flavor. I served this on top of fresh spinach.
These were excellent! They are nice refreshing side at a bbq or to keep around as a colorful compliment with a sandwich. I used 2 cans of beets, a few more onions but kept the sauce the same. I love beets and it's a nice way to have them on hand in the frig! Thanks!
It is a little different, but we did not think it anything special. Sorry
This salad was very good. I love beets. This is a salad I will definetly make again. Thanks
This was delicious! Simple and easy to make - will make again!
So easy and delicious. Step by step directions are quick and makes for a nice summer salad. Even my nephew who is picky tasted it and said it was ok. So that is a huge compliment. LOL I used yellow onion because that was what I had on hand. The juice was the best part. Mmmm.
This recipe is excellent as is using canned beets. But I tried it fresh beets and it was over the moon terrific! I use two bunches (about 4 -6 medium to large) and double the marinade amounts but not double the onion. I serve chilled on a separate dinner plate with goat cheese sprinkle on top.
This is one of my families favorite salads as a side to fish for Friday night dinner!
I made this with fresh cooked beets and dijon mustard and it was delicious. Perfect for making ahead, as it keeps great in the refrigerator for a week or more. Now making my second batch to take to a picnic later this week!
These were ok. They just tasted like sweeter beets with onions. Wouldn't make again.
Awesome make-ahead side dish.
Very easy to make! My husband loved it!
This was delicious and easy. The only change is I used fresh beets rather than canned.
I make this at least once every month. Love beets and this recipe is "the bomb". Used regular onions because that is all I had and it was great. Next time I make it I will go for the red onion. Thank you for a keeper.
I love this beet salad and have made it quite a few times. The only thing I have changed over time is to make it less sweet. I always make it with a sugar substitute. I have used Sweet n Low and splenda and find it very sweet. It's so easy and I love having it around for a snack.
Very good! I cut back a little on the sugar per some of the reviews. Also added a bit of salt and garlic powder. Nice as a side or added to a garden salad. Thanks for the recipe!
Yes yes yes so good did add dill used grease beets and green onion!
Still cooling but flavor is just what I was looking for. I did not add sugar. Wanting tang, not sweet.
This is great for garden beets during summer. Easy. Great recipe!
This is so delicious. Nobody in my family likes beets and I was looking for something that I could enjoy. I'm so glad they don't like beets, because this was so simple and delicious and I don't have to share. Thanks for a great recipe.
I had already steamed 4 med beets in my iPot when I came here looking for a marinade for them. The weight came to about 13.5 ounces. I basically followed the recipe, but omitted the onions and used Apple Cider Vinegar instead of the white wine vinegar. Very quick, easy and delicious. Will do this again next time.
This is yummy for all us beet lovers and easy too. I subbed balsamic vinegar and cut sugar to 2 TB. Keeper recipe.
I didn't have any WWV, so I used RWV; it was good, but too sweet. Purchased WWV and cut the sugar to 2T, but it still wasn't right. Used RWV and 2T sugar, and it's pretty much close to perfection (as compared to a local salad bar's marinated beet salad).
So simple, and delicious. I did add chopped red onion.
Perfect beet recipe! My wife never liked beets, but is now a fan. Always have some in the fridge. Usually use four cans and double the marinade. We like sliced beets... lots easier. Thanks for the recipe. It's a keeper.
I can't say enough about how delicious these marinated beets are. I would love to try them as a salad with blue cheese, cracked pepper, and arugula.
Used fresh beets from my Dad’s garden. LOVED this recipe. Next time I will double the vinegar. I’m a vinegar super fan.
Delicious and simple recipe! My 2yr old loves the marinated beets from the grocery store olive bar and I was looking for something close to that. This recipe does that and it's even better than the grocery store version. I boiled fresh beets and halved the sugar, and I only had apple cider vinegar but it all turned out great. Yum!!
Yes I will make it again. Great recipe and easy too.
This was very easy and quick to put together and was a refreshing side dish.
