Italian Leafy Green Salad

Grapeseed oil is the secret to this salad. If you cannot find it, use olive oil. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the romaine, escarole, radicchio, red-leaf, scallions, red pepper, green pepper and cherry tomatoes.

  • Whisk together the grapeseed oil, basil, vinegar, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Pour over salad, toss and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 9.4g; sodium 14.9mg. Full Nutrition
