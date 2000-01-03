Italian Leafy Green Salad

Grapeseed oil is the secret to this salad. If you cannot find it, use olive oil. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Very good salad. I just used bagged spring medley lettuce and cut the peppers into strips instead of rings.
This salad is fantastic and received rave reviews by recent dinner guests! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added toasted pine nuts and crumbled feta cheese before serving, which almost makes it more of a Greek salad, and it was excellent. Definitely a keeper, and one I plan to make frequently!
My guests at a recent dinner party loved this salad. The bowl was completely empty! I could not find every type of lettuce, so just increased the quantity of what I could find. I believe the grapeseed oil has a milder flavor than olive oil, contributing to the success of the dressing.
Excellent Salad. Used it during Thanksgiving. Added roasted pinenuts, Feta cheese,and drained maderine oranges to give it a kick.
This was an excellent salad. Will definitely make again. I couldn't find grapeseed oil so I used olive oil. I also couldn't find escarole so I used an extra 1/2 cup each of radicchio and red leaf lettuce.
I didn't care for this at all. Even after adjusting the oil/vinegar ratio to a more pleasant 3:1 oil to vinegar, this was acrid, flat and tasted of little else than the basil.
Pretty good, although grapeseed oil is quite an investment (especially when all you use it for is salad dressing...)! It had a good kick to it! I've used the dressing for other salads, but it goes very well with the spiciness of the different lettuces.
This was a nice dinner salad. I don't know if I would use lemon juice next time though. I love it but I didn't like it too much combined with the lettuces. I minced some garlic and added it to the mix.
Very nice flavor with the grapeseed oil. I'll use this recipe again.
This salad was great! I am new to cooking and just starting to experiment. I made this along with Lasagna for my boyfriend and he was so impressed! He ate more of the salad than the Lasagna. I added black Olives to the salad and added just an extra touch of the balsamic vinegar to make it more tangy. I would definitely make this again!
Great salad! I added a few ingredients though. I added chopped fennel, fresh mozzarella balls, pine nuts, and freshly grated parmesan cheese to the salad. I also added minced garlic and parmesan cheese to the dressing. Really yummy!
This wonderful salad produced rave reviews for me on two occasions. I was not able to come up with the exact proportions of the leafy green mixture, but it didn't matter. I took the liberty of adding some toasted pine nuts and feta cheese just before serving, and it was a good touch!
The proportions of the veggies in this are perfect. I made this for Thanksgiving, but cheated with a bottled balsamic vinaigrette. I lined the sides of the glass bowl with some of the green/red peper rings, and put more on top as a garnish. Normally in our group of friends, people take some salad but don't eat much because they're focused on traditional Thanksgiving side dishes. This year, everyone ate what they took and several had seconds. Great recipe!
This was a great salad! I purchased grapeseed oil and used prewashed Italian mix lettuce. My favorite parts were the green onions and the dressing, I will make this again and possibly experiment with the salad ingredients.
This is a really good salad! For additional flavor, consider adding some grated Italian cheeses (like Parmigiano-Reggiano and/or Asiago) plus thin red onion slices, and a bit of sweetness (I used agave syrup). The quality of the balsamic vinegar makes a huge difference.
I didn't have all the ingredients as listed, so I had to use a regular head of lettuce and used olive oil instead of the grapeseed oil and I only had dried basil. In spite of substituting so much it was still so delicious, and I've made it many times and I use the dressing part of it on other salads as well. If it's this good with limited ingredients I can't wait to try it with all the correct ingredients one day.
I bought and italian mix in the grocery store and added boston lettuce as the greens. Huge hit at the dinner table. This dressing is amazing and the peppers worked really well with everything. Loved it!
Pretty good salad! The only change I made was to just use a bag of mixed spring greens instead of buying all of the greens separately. When making the dressing, I really had to stop myself from adding in some garlic. It was good as written, but next time I might go with my gut and throw some in, but that is just a personal preference. Thank you for sharing!
I have made this salad about 10 times in the past two months, including for several holiday dinners, each time to rave reviews. I use any kind of mixed, not bitter, greens. I make half the dressing and it is always enough. Make sure you add a good amount of salt and pepper. The most important change is to add toasted pine nuts, as recommended by others. It really makes the salad. Finally, this is one of those dressings that really needs to be dressed a few minutes before serving so the salad can absorb the flavors.
I often cook for a diabetic, so I am on the lookout for interesting recipes for her. There are very few recipes for grapeseed oil on this site and I have some I've been meaning to use, so I tried this recipe. I feel like the submitter got a little lazy after a few expensive ingredients and barely improvised the rest. Fresh basil and balsamic are always a winning combo, but this is far from the best dressing I've tried using both. Aside from those 2, the most interesting things going on in my salad were the radishes and parmesan I added on my own. Sorry and thanks, I'll keep packing my grapeseed oil around. :)
Tasty salad...I bought a package of mixed salad greens that included radichio, and used 5 cups of that. I also only used 3 tbsp of grapeseed oil and 3 tbsp of balsamic vinegar for the dressing, and the flavor was good. And this is a big salad, so if you're only feeding 2 or 3 people, just leave the dressing on the side, peeps can add their own to taste. The dressing was tasty, not what I had expected. Thanks for the recipe, I'll be making it again!
This was okay. I've definitely had better. Although I had to use olive oil instead of the grapeseed oil because I couldn't find it. So maybe that's the difference in why I thought it was just OK and and everyone else loves it. The dressing tasted great with the tomatoes, but the overall salad just was nothing special.
Delicious. Loved the dressing - but may use less lemon juice and some fresh garlic next time. Used spring mix lettuce and added some black olives, too. Made this for a group of 12 and did not have any salad left. Did not use all the dressing.
This was a FANTASTIC salad! The only thing I did differently was add toasted pine nuts, shredded asiago cheese, and added extra salt and pepper to the dressing. YUM! I will definitely keep this one around!
I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it. I used the grapeseed oil, but I think this would be good with extra virgin olive oil also. Next time I will try the toasted pine nuts as someone else suggested.
I served this salad with lasagna at a dinner party. Several asked about the dressing. My food store didn't have escarole so I upped the red leaf lettuce. Next time I will add walnuts or sliced almonds just for fun.
I tried this recipe yesterday and it was an excellent accompaniment for a "surf & turf" barbecue. The dressing is superb. I followed the recipe and didn't change a thing. Everybody loved it. This will be a regular in our house!
My boyfriend is a big meat eater and doesn't care for salad too much and really loved this one (he told me not to tell anyone he loved salad though)! Simpsons are wrong, you can win friends with salad; this one. Grapeseed oil does it and I added an Italian herb mix and used some spicy balsamic vinegar with regular balsamic vinegar.
I thought it was delicious. Very nice dressing. So much more exciting than the old iceberg lettuce with various veggies and ranch or blue cheese dressing. I’m 61 years old and recently retired from 37 years of teaching science and math. My wife and I are taking care of two children of an old friend and I have invested myself to explore new recipes to place on the table. Who needs cook books with the internet! I can’t adequately express how much fun I’m having in my new role. Brian Fox fox.science @yahoo.com
making a similar salad tomorrow... baby romaine," party color" grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, some sundries tomatoes ( with a tbsp of the oil) olives, thin sliced red onion, fresh grated Parmesan cheese. dressing will be grape seed oil, lemon juice, sea salt, black pepper, fresh basil and oregano.
I doubled this recipe for a pot luck at church and added an Anaheim Pepper. It was a very large salad. I used about half the doubled amount of dressing. It was excellent and all was eaten but one lettuce leaf!!! 8 8 8 8 8 Gayle
I made this using some mixed baby lettuces from the garden and balsamic salad dressing that I already had in the fridge. Very tasty! I used a mix of red, green and yellow bell peppers, because I had them. Nice and colorful!
I made this for our Easter family dinner. I added minced garlic to the dressing as suggested by others. I also added sliced mushrooms and used the spring salad mix. I left with an empty bowl. I have sinced made the dressing for other tossed salads. My husband, who is just a vinegar and oil person, now requests this dressing instead
