Glazed Carrots Asian Style

24 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Carrots are parboiled, then marinated in an Asian-style marinade before they are grilled. This method of preparing carrots will have us all eating like Bugs Bunny!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil; add carrots and parboil for 5 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.

    Advertisement

  • In a large glass dish, combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, and five-spice powder; add carrots and marinate for 30 minutes.

  • Prepare an outdoor grill with an oiled rack set 4 inches from the heat source. Using an oiled wire-hinged vegetable basket or just directly on the rack (whichever you find easier), grill carrots, turning constantly for a total of 10 minutes, until slightly charred.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 1.8g; sodium 315.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022