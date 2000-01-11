Chile Basil Sesame Chicken

Chicken breasts marinated in olive and sesame oils, chicken broth, and soy sauce with a tasty kick of sesame seeds, chile peppers and basil. Lightly grilled and heavily enjoyed by you! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Most helpful positive review
08/23/2002
This Thai inspired flavor makes a very EASY, yet impressive dish. My family asks for it weekly since their first taste & I have picky eaters! I've served it with rice & broccoli (I've also chopped it & stirred it all together for a single dish). It's also a good dish for company.
All in all this was an okay recipe. I think it had a slightly odd flavor (can't figure out just what it was) but it was completely eaten at dinner so it wasn't bad. I don't think I'll make it again though.
I haven't been cooking very long, but when I got married a month and a half ago, I knew it was time to start. I found this recipe and thought it sounded good. Oh my goodness! It's to die for! It was delicious and my husband LOVED it, too. I will definitely be keeping this recipe!
I marinated the chicken for about 24 hours prior to BBQing. The soy sauce overpowered the flavour of any other ingredient in the marinade and left the chicken quite salty, but tender. If I do make this again, I would reduce the soy sauce substantially.
07/09/2005
I subbed siracha for the chile peppers and left out the sesame seeds. this is my single favorite marinade of all time. very different - not your run of the mill. If you don't like it at least a little hot, stay away - probably not for the kiddies.
This was really tasty. The flavor wasn't TOO overpowering but definitely not bland. Changes I Made: Omitted the chile peppers and instead added a couple dashes of crushed red pepper flakes and Siracha chile sauce, Omitted fresh basil and added LOTS of dashes of dried basil (because I had no fresh). Will make again!
I found this last minute & didn't realize until I started that it was meant to be marinated for a time as well as grilled. I had nothing else for dinner so I went ahead. I put it in the oven instead of grilling. It turned out amazing. The flavors were strong, next time I might just marinate for an hour or 2.
A friend said this chicken belonged in a restaurant and was one of the best chicken recipes he'd ever tasted. My boyfriend was disappointed that there was little to no spice. I enjoyed it, but I'll modify it next time to add more spice. I didn't have any problems with it being over-salty.... I think the low-sodium soy sauce and broth are key.
This was ok. I wouldn't say stupendous. I marinated (using low sodium soy sauce) for two hours, and that was plenty salty...probably wouldn't recommend more time. I followed the recipe with the exception of adding a bit of chopped ginger to the marinade. This didn't taste bad, but this isn't a new go-to recipe for me.
