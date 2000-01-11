Chile Basil Sesame Chicken

Chicken breasts marinated in olive and sesame oils, chicken broth, and soy sauce with a tasty kick of sesame seeds, chile peppers and basil. Lightly grilled and heavily enjoyed by you! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Servings:
2
Yield:
4 to 6 servings (serving size: 3 ounces)
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • To Marinate: In a medium nonporous glass dish or bowl combine the soy sauce, chicken broth, olive oil, sesame oil, sesame seeds, chile peppers and basil. Mix well and add chicken. Turn to coat, cover dish or bowl and refrigerate to marinate for up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat grill to high heat with the grate set 6 inches from the heat source, and lightly oil grate.

  • Remove chicken from dish, discarding any leftover marinade. Grill chicken over high heat for 7 minutes per side or until cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 57.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 131.8mg; sodium 2370.4mg. Full Nutrition
