Cabbage on the Grill
This is a quick way to cook cabbage on the grill. It gets really sweet when cooked this way.
Easy and lowfat - that is if you don't add a bunch of fattening stuff to cover up it up! This is meant to be simple! You really have to like cabbage to appreciate this recipe. This was a really great way to cook it. It was fast and easy. I sprayed a little Pam on the foil to prevent any sticking. I used minced garlic vs. garlic powder and added just a bit of water in order for it to steam. Once it came off the grill I added just a bit of light butter - simple and delicious!Read More
I baked the cabbage in the oven instead of on the grill and added a little fat-free margarine. It was really awful. I don't know what went wrong but it was sharp flavored and bitter. Really disapointing because I love cabbage.Read More
I took some of the reviewer's suggestions (bacon grease, kosher salt, butter) and thought that this was great. If you don't do some upgrades it can taste a little bland. I couldn't stop eating it the first time that I made it.
This is one of the best ways I've ever eaten cabbage. We ate this numerous times after finding this recipe last summer. This has become one of my favorite BBQ sides. It cooks quite qickly, so be sure to watch that it doesn't burn. Also, be sure to add butter or margerine, it's what makes this!
This was good. I sprinkled the cabbage with fresh cracked pepper and a little kosher salt. Added pats of butter to the wedges, spooned just a touch of bacon grease over them, and maybe 2 T of water. It was SOOOOooo close to my "fried cabbage".
Being on a low fat diet and loving the taste of fried cabbage, I wanted to give this a whirl. I threw in some onions and seasoned with minced garlic, cracked pepper and spray butter. I loved it. It "almost" tasted like the real thing. When I am dieting, I am always looking for ways to make the food I can eat taste better. This is one I will make again.
My husband and I really like this quick and simple recipe. Grilling cabbage outside on the grill instead of indoors keeps from stinking up the house (yhea!). For variety, try using cajun seasoning instead of garlic powder. But, both are great!!
Awesome! I added a bit of seasoning salt instead of plain salt and used coarse black pepper. You can also add a tsp or so of Olive Oil to the packet and it seems to help it cook a little faster. I make this quite often in the summer!
I've been making a similar recipe for years. I have a few tricks to save time and add flavor. I microwave the cabbage wedges for 5 minutes prior to placing in foil. This saves about half of the grill time. I wrap each cabbage wedge with a slice of bacon (turkey bacon works great). I place a teaspoon of margarine on each wedge and sprinkle with Garlic seasoning such as Mrs. Dash.
Excellent side dish with sausage on the bbq. I added a small pat of butter. Everyone raved, Thank you.
Easy, yummy. Even my kids liked it! I did add half a stick of butter. Yum!
This is really good. I drizzle the cabbage with a little balsamic vinegar and either olive oil or a few pats of butter. I've also tucked thin slices of garlic among the wedges. This dish was one of the first to be eaten up at a recent potluck - what an ego boost for the lowly cabbage! It did make our neighbours' surly teenagers yell over the fence at us: "Your BBQ f***in' stinks!", so take heed.
I do this on the grill or oven, to do it diet friendly, spray butter on quarters and use the Salad Supreme seasoning you buy in the spice section. sprinkle freely, hubby and I both love it!
I like cabbage but this recipe just didn't do it for me. I can't even think of anything that could improve this recipe.
I loved this! I received a big head of cabbage from my CSA basket and had never eaten or prepared cabbage before. I love how simple the recipe was since I had everything on hand. A lot of other recipes for cabbage seemed like a lot of work (or stink) and smothered in mayo. I did what a few other reviews said- put a half a stick of butter in there,salt and pepper, and real minced garlic. mmmm. I even tried it on the stovetop in the same manner. So easy and sooo very good.
GREAT! I just loved this side dish. It's one that I could eat every night. Seasoned to taste makes it just right! Thank you Debbie for sharing. I only wish I had seen it sooner.
I added a little vegan margarine and cut the garlic powder in half, but overall the recipe turned out fantastic. Cabbage cooked to perfection. Tasty too!
What a great way to use up left over cabbage, except now, Im going to buy cabbage just to make this! I added garlic powder w salt n pepper and a lil olive oil. It was exceptional!
Simple but so delicious. Just need to remember to season to your liking. I added some diced red and yellow pepper for colour. It was a hit.
I made this last week and it was very good and I'm not that crazy about cabbage. I see some said it didn't have any taste, I added a 1/2 stick of butter and it was delicious I will make it again.
I cut in 4 pieces, drizzled olive oil on each piece and added seasoned salt and pepper! Individually wrapped each in tin foil and they turned out GREAT!! Filling and healthy! =)
Good. I love cabbage, and it's nice to find an easy way to cook it. I love fried cabbage best, but this is an easy way to get a similar taste without all the fat. (I did add a little butter to mine before eating it, for a little extra flavor, but it can easily do without).
Just had a version . He used a whole head, cored filled with whole head of peeled garlic, precooked bacon, chopped up two teaspoons of butter, dash of s/p wrapped in foil and grilled. just great
This is a wonderful recipe! Thanks!
this is one of our favorites, but we add a few mushrooms (from a can), butter and seasoned salt! YUMMY!!!!!!
I had never had this before but it was delicious! I however, made a few changes. I divided the cabbage head into quarters, omitted butter and just drizzled the cabbage with olive oil sprinkled with sea salt pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. It took roughly 20-30 minutes on the grill as I wanted to get it a little charred on the outside to add a little flavor. I will definitely be making this all throughout the spring and summer!
I just wasn't impressed at all to be honest. It didn't really capture any of the "grill" flavor. Honestly, I would just save yourself the hassle and microwave it.
We cooked this twice last summer and really enjoyed it. The only thing we did differently was to top the cabbage with slices of cheese when it was done cooking. Delish!
I made this the first time to the recipes specifications. It was pretty good (and very easy) so I made it several times more using different spices - paprika and chili, cumin, etc. All were very tasty.
Simple and very tasty.
I cant wait til summer to have this!! My brother taught me how to make it...we use butter, salt & pepper then when it's done, put slices of swiss cheese on it, let it melt. So yummy!!
This was the same as my steamed cabbage, minus the butter. I use bacon grease for the flavor. The butter was good and I cut the cooking time down due to I like the crisp in the cabbage. Overall It is a good easy and quick recipe that I will try again.
I followed the advice of others and added a little butter and fresh garlic.
pretty good....not a lot of flavor, but it was still tastey.
I've never seen a recipe so full of possibility. What a great cooking method! I can't wait to start experimenting with different seasonings. YUM!
I LOVE this stuff. I used just a little butter, too. It doesn't take much. The husband doesn't like cabbage and only ate a little--YEAH, more for me.
Very simple for a side dish. Cut shake grill or bake.
I love this recipe! I wasn't too sure at first but after trying it, it's definitely something I would make again. I would highly recommend spreading some butter on the wedges to give it some taste. Just excellent!
Super easy, very flavorful. Even my kids ate it up!
We did not care for this. It definately needs something more the garlic powder, salt and pepper just dont do it. I may try this again but adding a bit of butter to each piece of cabbage.
We thought this was good, but ended up adding butter and some Cavender's Greek seasoning to get it to our taste.
My husband and I have been making this for years. We have since added a few ingredients like bacon and jalapeno peppers. The peppers cook up and is not really all that hot. It is always a hit at our house!
I don't usually give bad reviews but this recipe just didn't work. I followed the directions exactly, cooked for 40 minutes, and my cabbage turned out crunchy and somewhat bitter (and the cabbage was fine raw). Usually I love cabbage, and it's my husband's favorite side dish, but not like this!
I added some butter. It was ok, nothing special.
This needed something, I'm not sure what, I love cabbage but I would have to think first on how to make this better before making again.
very good. I grilled the cabbage with canola cooking spray, salt and pepper. I had a small cabbage and only cut into quarters. It took a very long time to cook, next time I will cut into 8 wedges.
Nice simple recipe. It really doesn't get much easier than this one. I used a half a head of cabbge and it took about 30 minutes on the grill.
Loved this. I add a pat of Reduced Cal Butter to it too. This is great with any BBQ. My boyfriend loves it too.
AWESOME Recipe ... *SIMPLE* and TASTY. We don't typically eat much cabbage but after having this the other night, my wife said "when can we have that again!" (answer: tonite)
Very easy and I really love it!
Very tasty. Definitely add salt and cracked pepper. I used a little kosher salt and it did the trick. I would venture to say that 30-40 minutes is actually too long. Next time I'll take it off at 20 minutes and check it. I would prefer it be a bit more firmer. Great idea for cabbage, though!
We thought this lacked in flavor. It needs butter, and some added spices to it. My hubby didn't like it, and he loves cabbage. I will try it again, and tweak the recipe a little.
EVERYBODY I COOK FOR LIKES THIS RECIPE.
I thought it didnt have much flavor.
Recipe was really good! I added butter to the foil pack. Served it with white vinegar- YUM!
I add plenty of butter, Garlic Salt, California Garlic Pepper Blend, Mrs Dash's Table Blend, and S&P. Delicious! This coming from a non cabbage lover, it's now a favorite side dish for my boyfriend and I. We also got 6 of our friends hooked on it too!
This was absolutely excellent. As some other reviewers mentioned, I used a little bacon grease, kosher salt and ground pepper. Emeril's right - pork fat rules!! I was pleasantly surprised that even though the cabbage was wrapped in foil it still had the grilled flavor. Used a smaller head of cabbage (5 wedges) for just my husband and myself and we ate the whole thing!!!! Thanks for a great recipe.
We really liked and have made twice since coming across. We sprayed with a little butter and then seasoned. Might need to cook a few mins longer than suggested to get that nice juicy texture
good and easy..i put it in the oven at 375 for bout 25-30mins. but i think it was little tuf so next time i will cook 45-50 minutes
It was okay. I did not care for the garlic powder, I think it would have tasted better with fresh garlic.
What a great way to prepare cabbage in the summer. I added slices of butter, seasoned salt, lots of garlic powder, and pepper. I was sure to keep turning it on the grill and it was perfect!
Real good, interesting dish!
Tasty, easy way to cook cabbage! I cooked it on my George Foreman indoor grill, I wrapped up the wedges in tinfoil with some olive oil, salt and pepper and laid it on the grill, it sizzled away and was done in 30 minutes. Nice!
MY family have ate this for years and we love it. Also, it is one of my favorite summer dishes. Add butter or bacon and taste great!
This is wonderful! I had never put garlic powder on my cabbage before and I love the flavor it adds. I must admit I didn't measure anything. I just sprinkled. I also cooked it over indirect heat for 45 minutes. A great low calorie side!
I purchased all the ingredients to learn how to make cabbage on the stove, but found this recipe. And since we were grilling bugers I put it together and threw it on the grill. But I added potato topping to it and it was so yummy!
Made witht the oven grill, it was delicious but a little tough.
This would be good done in the oven also. I'm going to try it. I love cabbage any way its cooked. This sounds ez and good !
I used purple cabbage, cut it up as wedges and marinated it in one tablespoon of olive oil with 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar. While grilling I basted it with the brush every 10 minutes or so and turned it over, i also used the top grill so it wasn't quite as hot. The balsamic vinegar carmelized and made it taste delicious! I highly recommend trying it this way ;)
I've been upping my vegetable game for the past few years, discovered the wisdom of roasting and grilling most veggies. This recipe was the brainchild of my first foray into grilling cabbage. I have done many times since then. I go for salt and pepper, but I felt it needed a tiny bit more richness. I have brushed it with garlic butter in addition to the salt and pepper, and another time tried the crumbled bacon bits. Both were super popular, my kids love cabbage. I go for the shorter cooking time because we like a cabbage a little bit firm. I give this recipe a lot of credit because it gave me a starting point for the idea of grilling cabbage.
All I can say is hmmmm hmmm GOOD!
I love cabbage! The first time I made this following the directions exactly and I liked it well enough. It was a little on the bland side. Now when I make it, I drizzle on a little bacon grease and sometimes add a little crumbled bacon. It's great! The other day, my teenage sons made dinner as a surprise. They followed the recipe but also added diced potatoes, diced chicken, crumbled bacon and just a little chicken broth to the foil packets. They also added a few pats of butter and a little bacon grease. I know this is far from the original recipe but it was inspired by it. Any recipe that gets teens cooking is a winner!
Drizzled some melted butter over each piece, but that’s the only change. Was really yummy.
Fantastic, even my teenager loved it. Very healthy.
Instead of using bacon grease, I spread these with butter and sprinkled them with bacon bits. They turned out very well.
Excellent flavor and easy
Great side dish!!
This was yummy and so easy! I did not measure the seasonings, just sprinkled to my liking. Will be using again.
Great recipe! looked at other reviews and decided to add a bit of olive oil. turned out great. Will make again. Used as side to grilled dijon caper chicken. YUMM
As is, it is delicious! I have a tweaked version that is pretty darn good too. I served the cabbage on a bed of rice (brown or white), drizzled a little tomato sauce (heated)over it and added a thin slice of brick or mozz. cheese. It is like eating a meatless, deconstructed cabbage roll. A slice of fresh bread on the side really brings it all together.
I make this all the time. I use real garlic, and sliced onion to the sides. I use a spray butter, because it gets in the cracks and you can use it sparingly. Turns out perfect every time.
