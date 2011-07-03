Cabbage on the Grill

4.2
101 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 24
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

This is a quick way to cook cabbage on the grill. It gets really sweet when cooked this way.

Recipe by Debbie

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Cut the cabbage into 8 wedges, and remove the core. Place all the wedges on a piece of aluminum foil large enough to wrap the cabbage. Season to taste with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Seal cabbage in the foil.

  • Grill for 30 to 40 minutes on the preheated grill, until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 28.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022