Spinach and Pine Nuts

4.2
54 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 18
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

In the mood for a bit of something green and leafy? Try this scrumptious spinach with pine nuts. Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings/ serving size 1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash the spinach, but allow the water to cling to the leaves. Cook the spinach until it wilts in a skillet over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the spinach, pine nuts, and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Season with pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 3.9g; sodium 179.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022