Spinach and Pine Nuts

In the mood for a bit of something green and leafy? Try this scrumptious spinach with pine nuts. Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
This dish was excellent! Truly simple and delicious! But I confess - after reading the directions, I ignored them (two steps??). I also didn't measure or time anything properly, but no matter - this couldn't go wrong unless you have the heat too high. My simplified version: Saute the garlic (and a julienned red pepper) in the oil (just until the pepper slightly loses its brightness). Add the damp spinach and stir to wilt, then add pine nuts, salt and pepper. Cook until you're happy with the consistency by simmering a few minutes longer at med-high to reduce any extra liquid. I sprinkled each serving with a scant tsp of finely grated mild cheese, and this was fabulous. I added the red pepper for a little extra flavour and a bit of visual pop. Definitely a keeper, and most likely a regular dish in our house from now on. Thanks for sharing!!
Hmmm, just two teaspoons of olive oil for three pounds of spinach doesn't seem nearly enough to me. I just drizzle, but I know I use considerably more. This was the first time I added pine nuts, which I toasted in the microwave, and I don't think they did anything to improve this.
12/30/2003
I've made a similar recipe before with one variation: I toast the pine nuts in the oven before adding them to the spinach and garlic...everybody loves it!
This is my favorite way to prepare spinach. I add golden raisins and salt to this recipe. If you are looking to cut down the fat, it is delicious without the pine nuts, too. (In which case I strongly encourage the raisins.)
I never thought I would eat spinach .. this recipe has changed my way of thinking!
03/20/2013
I know I didn't follow the exact recipe but I can only imagine the original's results are just as delicious. I used Garlic Gold brand Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette instead of the oil/garlic and also added grape tomatoes sliced in half when I added the wilted spinach to the skillet with the heated oil. WOW, so easy and so delicious. I served it with toasted baguette slices and brie for a quick meal. This is my new recipe to impress friends and family with.
I just made the recipe this evening and really love it. I made a couple of alternatives: After cooking the spinach, I quickly placed it into a collander to 'press' the excess water out. I then returned the original pan back on the stove (why use two pans?), heated the oil and added all the ingredients at once; I also added a little kosher salt. I will definitely make this again.
It's amazing how much spinach reduces. I cut this recipe to serve one, and ended up using the full 1 pound bag. Granted, this was the only side to my small steak, but it seemed like a normal serving side for a veggie. Anyway, this is delicious.
Wonderful and simple recipe. I had this for dinner tonight. I added more garlic than the recipe called for and a dash of tabasco at the end. I will be making this again as soon as I can get to the store for a bigger bag of spinach. Thanks!
07/18/2002
Delicious!!! Different--not the same old vegetable.
I absolutely love this recipe :-) Simple, quick and delicious! I mean, fresh spinach, garlic, bacon and toasted pine nuts ? What's NOT to love? I did use extra olive oil because the amount called for just wasn't enough.
I'm sorry, but this didn't work for us. My hope for dishes combining seemingly disparate elements is that the resulting flavor will be surprising and delightful; this was edible, but tasted like . . . Spinach, apples, and pine nuts. No surprise. The irony is that, left n cooked with a bit of blue cheese on top, this would be one of my favorite salads, but sautéing it just didn't do anything for us. Thanks, though!
I'm on phase one of south beach and this is a great recipe as it is or as a base to try other things. I changed the olive oil to Brummel and Brown spread (I like my foods to taste rich) and added an additional tbsp in which I cooked one 1/2 cup of chopped shrimp, 1/4 tsp of fresh lemon juice, toasted the pine nuts and great! Thanks for a wonderful recipe
This is great recipe. Years ago I talked a Chef at Tio Pepe's in Baltimore out of a similar recipe it was sauteed spinach & pine nuts in olive oil with a sprinkle of SUGAR & wine vinegar stirred in while cooking. I like that one still AND this one.
This was better once I reduced the amount of spinach and upped the pine nuts. Also added salt, black pepper, golden raisins and a splash of balsamic vinegar. My husband liked it but I just thought it was ok. Don't plan on making this one again.
I didn't really care for this recipe. I may have overcooked the spinach, but I wasn't sure if I was supposed to use 2 skillets. The directions are a bit confusing since they say to wilt the spinach then heat the oil and add the spinach. I wasn't sure if that meant in another skillet or not. Hmmm. Anyway, I would've added salt.
