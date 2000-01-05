Black Bean Spread

This dip is creamy, delicious and soooo easy to make. I did add 2 T lime juice and 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (plus more for garnish) as suggested by other reviewers, and used sour cream because I didn't have cottage cheese on hand. I added herb sea salt (Herbamare brand)and smoked paprika to deepen the flavor and cut down on the garlic as reviewers said it was too much. I was tempted to add Parmesan cheese and heat it up, but decided not to. No regrets. I served it at room temperature for a NYE party with multi-grain tortilla chips and it got rave reviews. It makes a tasty and healthy snack so I made it again for the weekend. I do agree it's not great with vegetables, but goes well with any type of pita, bread, cracker or chip. I used my blender to avoid the hassle of taking out my food processor. Worked fine, you just need to do a bit of stirring if you want it all pureed. I didn't mind having it only mostly creamy with the odd mangled bean showing.