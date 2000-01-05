A creamy black bean spread. Wonderful for dipping vegetables in, or spreading on sandwiches. Preparation Time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Very, very good. Instead of using cooked black beans, I used canned black beans; drained and rinsed. Since I used two cans, I doubled everything else. I blended it all in a food processor, my blender couldn't handle it.
5-star in our opinion. I preferred it room temperature to refrigerator-cold, but husband loved it both ways. I thinned this with Frank's RedHot sauce (in place of the water) to a point where it could be served with tortilla chips. Thanks for the recipe! (P.S. 1 1/2 cups beans is 1 can, and 1/2 cup cottage cheese is one of the 4 oz single serve containers, which come in packs of 4, so you can save the other 3 for other recipes because the expiration dates on the individuals is pretty far out until you open them, or you can buy exactly 1 of the cottage cheese & fruit combos, use the cheese, and eat the fruit yourself :o)
This is such a great recipe! I am not into "spice" so I use mild salsa and just a little bit of hot sauce. This makes a great dip with tortilla chips and it's very creamy. Everyone loves the taste and likes that it's healthy too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/29/2003
Does NOT go well with veggies. Good on pita bread, though.
This dip is awesome! So low calorie/healthy and nobody even knew it. My favorite kind of recipe. I used a can of rinsed black beans, a little extra salsa and no fat cottage cheese. I also left out the coriander seed since I don't have any and I didn't miss it at all. The only thing I added was lime juice and I highly recommend doing this. It really adds a tangy flavor that's crucial to bean dip. Thanks for this amazing recipe, I'll make it often. FYI: I served this with tortilla chips, celery and carrots and everyone really enjoyed the vegetables with this dip!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2003
Very tasty, and healthy. Though a bit too much cumin but still delicious.
This was really good! I read the review before mine and liked the idea of using hot pepper sauce to thin it down instead of the water and then serve it with tortilla chips. Hubby preferred his room temp but I liked mine zapped in the micro with a little cheddar cheese. Don't let the appearance (real purplish) fool you for this has a really good flavor.
This is amazing! Very tasty! I added some leftover spinach I had from dinner and substituted Fat Free Sour Cream for the cottage cheese. Very Tasty and I will definitely be making this for the holidays to share! Too good to keep to myself!
The flavor was ok, I felt like it was missing something.. I couldn't figure out what... but I didn't love the texture either. I guess I'm just used to having black beans in "bean form". My brother in law really enjoyed it.
Very good; quick and easy. My can of black beans measured a tad over the 1 1/2 cups required in the recipe. I also sprinkled some fresh chopped cilantro on the top for visual appeal. You could also use parsley for the same effect. If I made this again, I would probably add some lime or lemon juice.
Simple, healthy, and liked by the whole family! I don't use hot sauce, so I added an extra T. of salsa. I didn't have green onion, so I just omitted it. Pureed in the bowl with my immersion blender. Served with tortilla chips.
This is delicious, and adapts well to different types of beans if you are out of black beans. My blender also had a hard time with this, so I think a food processor would be a better choice, if you have one. Next time I will try doubling the cottage cheese to give it a lighter texture and lower carbs.
This is good. I had it with toasted pita bread. My boyfriend didn't care for it, but he isn't a huge bean lover. I didn't have cumin, I put in a 1/4 tsp of curry powder instead. And I used mild salsa, and dumped some extra cottage cheese in the blender to make it a bit thicker.
This was very easy and good! I substituted cream cheese for the cottage cheese because I didn't have any. Then I wrapped some of the spread up in a tortilla and browned both sides in canola oil. I added some cheddar cheese and a little sour cream. It was delicious!
Wow, I love this stuff. I did change the recipe because I was out of cottage cheese and used cream cheese. It has a great flavor and I have made several times cause it usually only last about a day or two.
I followed the recipe except I used one can of drained and rinsed black beans. The garlic flavor was overwhelming. I would consider making this recipe again, but next time make with only one clove of garlic and taste before deciding whether I needed the second garlic clove.
This dip was surprisingly flavorful! The cottage cheese and salsa added great texture and taste. Used it as a base for tostadas, and it turned out great. I'm going to make this again as a dip for snacking.
This dip is creamy, delicious and soooo easy to make. I did add 2 T lime juice and 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (plus more for garnish) as suggested by other reviewers, and used sour cream because I didn't have cottage cheese on hand. I added herb sea salt (Herbamare brand)and smoked paprika to deepen the flavor and cut down on the garlic as reviewers said it was too much. I was tempted to add Parmesan cheese and heat it up, but decided not to. No regrets. I served it at room temperature for a NYE party with multi-grain tortilla chips and it got rave reviews. It makes a tasty and healthy snack so I made it again for the weekend. I do agree it's not great with vegetables, but goes well with any type of pita, bread, cracker or chip. I used my blender to avoid the hassle of taking out my food processor. Worked fine, you just need to do a bit of stirring if you want it all pureed. I didn't mind having it only mostly creamy with the odd mangled bean showing.
I love garlic but this just had way to much. After thinking about it, it could be the coriander. It's ok to me but my daughter won't eat it. Best when at room temp. I gave it 3 stars because I think maybe if I only used 1 garlic clove and a small one at that or maybe if it was roasted or sautéed it would have made the spread better. But, until I know I can't give it more than 3. Disappointing since every other recipe I've tried on this site has been amazing.
I thought this was very good, and my husband loved it! He doesn't like onions, so I left them (as well as the coriander seed I did not have) out, and it was still good. We tried it with baked tortilla chips.
I didn’t have any salsa so I used spices tomatoes. This is so good! I used really healthy cottage cheese that tastes AWFUL and you can’t taste it except the tang which is excellent. I think this is such a great way to get your beans which are so highly recommended in a healthy diet. Sometimes it’s hard to think of another way to use them and get them in you. This is a winner!
I'm shocked at how much I like this dip!! It's a bit too spicy for me so I reduced the hot sauce and noticed it tastes better chilled. I agree with the reviewer that it doesn't go well with veggies but it does taste great pita chips or tortilla chips. My husband even liked it which is a huge plus!
Loved this dip and healthy too! It came out very smooth and creamy and was perfect with tortilla chips and veggies. Instead of using salsa I used chopped jalapeño and I didn't have coriander seed so I used minced cilantro.
This recipe is great as is or as a base for other Mexican-style dips. Great way to use up leftover beans. I used a mix of black beans and pinto beans, added extra salsa, grated cheddar and a chipotle seasoning mix.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2004
Pretty good but no great shakes
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.