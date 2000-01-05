Black Bean Spread

4.4
55 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A creamy black bean spread. Wonderful for dipping vegetables in, or spreading on sandwiches. Preparation Time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine black beans, salsa, green onions, garlic, cottage cheese, hot pepper sauce, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper in an electric blender and blend until smooth. Add a little water, if necessary, to blend mixture thoroughly.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 67.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022