Mild Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas

As written, I think this recipe is about 3 stars, maybe 3.5. After the initial try, I made it again with changes (some from other reviewers, some of my own) and it is now my DH's favorite. Here is what I did...Cooked 2 chicken breasts in about 2c chicken broth in slow cooker for about 5 hours, removed from liquid then shredded. Put shredded chicken in pan, added one packet of taco seasoning and required water, and cooked until no liquid remained. I then followed the recipe and blended the chicken, 3/4c cheddar, 1/2c sour cream, and added 1/4c cottage cheese. I used wheat tortillas, and filled them generously and still got 9 instead of 8. I used one can of enchilada sauce to pour over enchiladas, then topped with just shredded cheddar and tomatoes. Cooked as suggested, but covered for the last 7-8 minutes, let sit for about 10 minutes and served topped with sour cream. My husband gave my version 5 stars (but he has to be nice if he wants me to keep making him dinner ;-) ) I think that the cubed chicken, and the lack of enchilada sauce were my biggest turn-offs about the original recipe. In my version, the chicken is juicy, and the enchiladas are not dry at all. I'm glad that I found the recipe - the filling is great (with shredded chicken).

