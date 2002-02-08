Mild Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas

Kids love it! Mild (not spicy) yet flavorful enchiladas featuring typical Tex-Mex flavors. Rico!

Recipe by Barbara Hall

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix the chicken, onion, 1 cup Cheddar cheese, and 3/4 cup sour cream. Disperse the mixture evenly among the 8 tortillas. Roll into enchiladas, and arrange in single layer in the prepared baking dish.

  • In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the remaining Cheddar cheese and sour cream. Pour over the enchiladas, and top with tomatoes and olives.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Garnish with tomatoes and olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 697.6mg. Full Nutrition
