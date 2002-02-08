Mild Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas
Kids love it! Mild (not spicy) yet flavorful enchiladas featuring typical Tex-Mex flavors. Rico!
I love enchiladas and was excited to find this recipe here. These came out well, but needed some more spunk. I added green and red bell peppers to the filling mixture, and topped the enchiladas with some green onions for flavor and presentation. The topping was a bit cheesier than I would like, so I will use less cheese and more sour cream next time. Thanks for a good recipe!Read More
As written, I think this recipe is about 3 stars, maybe 3.5. After the initial try, I made it again with changes (some from other reviewers, some of my own) and it is now my DH's favorite. Here is what I did...Cooked 2 chicken breasts in about 2c chicken broth in slow cooker for about 5 hours, removed from liquid then shredded. Put shredded chicken in pan, added one packet of taco seasoning and required water, and cooked until no liquid remained. I then followed the recipe and blended the chicken, 3/4c cheddar, 1/2c sour cream, and added 1/4c cottage cheese. I used wheat tortillas, and filled them generously and still got 9 instead of 8. I used one can of enchilada sauce to pour over enchiladas, then topped with just shredded cheddar and tomatoes. Cooked as suggested, but covered for the last 7-8 minutes, let sit for about 10 minutes and served topped with sour cream. My husband gave my version 5 stars (but he has to be nice if he wants me to keep making him dinner ;-) ) I think that the cubed chicken, and the lack of enchilada sauce were my biggest turn-offs about the original recipe. In my version, the chicken is juicy, and the enchiladas are not dry at all. I'm glad that I found the recipe - the filling is great (with shredded chicken).Read More
I'm an enchilada fan, I love enchiladas and am always looking for and trying new recipes. This was a great recipe!!! Don't let the simplicity turn you away, these are great. If they're too mild for your taste, you can easily jazz them up by adding spices to the chicken or adding a spicy enchilada sauce. I did add a can of mild enchilada sauce before adding the cheese to the top as someone suggested, but other than that I wouldn't change a thing.
I just made this casserole and my kids loved it! It was very easy to prepare. It is not a substitution for real enchiladas, but it is a great casserole for those picky eaters! I used grilled chicken breast, which added a nice flavor to the filling. As for the topping, I had no trouble preparing the cheese sauce as some other reviewers mentioned. It melted to a smooth consistency, but perhaps they added all the cheese at once instead of by small handfuls. I also added just a small amount of green chile enchilada sauce over the enchiladas prior to topping with the cheese sauce. I would definitely make this again!
YUMMY! Definitely saute the onions first. I added a layer of refried beans to each tortilla. To make the sauce (it just says melt), I put the sour cream and remaining shredded cheese in a saucepan and added a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles and warmed it all through to melt it. Very filling but very tasty!
This recipe was really good, but I added 1/2 package of taco seasoning and also 1/2 can of enchilada sauce to the chicken mixture before I put it in the tortillas. Then I poured the rest of the enchilada sauce on top and then covered with the melted cheese. It had a nice flavor that way!
Hubs loves Mexican food but his innards don't, so this recipe was perfect for him. I did however, have to alter it a little as I was short on the sour cream. I prepared the filling as written, though I did saute the onion first. It's in the sauce that I had to deviate. I poured green enchilada sauce over the enchiladas, topped them with shredded cheese, then baked, leaving off the tomatoes and olives (only because I didn't have either). This was a nice treat for him and, while not enchiladas with much dimension, they sure were good in a pinch when I was trying to empty out the fridge before a trip! Actually, I think the green enchilada sauce probably gave them a little more flavor anyway!
As a busy SAHM of 4 I am always looking for dinners I can assemble in the morning and pop in the oven at dinner time and this one fits the bill. I always make two pans of this one I make as is the other I leave out the tomotoes and olives and add I can of ro-tel for those of us who like a little spice...I also use a little more sour cream than called for ...thanks for posting this is super
This was a wonderful recipe. Mild enough for those who can't handle too much heat, but easily made more spicy for those who do. Very easy to prepare earlier in the day and then slip into the oven in time for dinner. I'll make this again.
I am a wimp when it comes to spicy food, so this recipe caught my eye. It was great! Easy to make and delicious. I did make about double the sauce to help cover all the enchiladas.
Way too bland! Where are the flavor adders here? I knew when I read this recipe that it needed jazzing up. Here is what I did: To the chopped chicken and onions I added a can of chopped green chilies, and about 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese. In a separate bowl I mixed two cans of green enchilada sauce and 1/2 cup sour cream, poured about 1 cup of that mix into the chicken mixture and mixed it together. Sprayed a 9x13 baking dish with Pam and pour about 3/4 cup of the sauce on the bottom of the pan. Fill each tortilla with the chicken mixture and roll, placing seam side down in the dish. Pour on the rest of the enchilada sauce and top with two cups of shredded cheese. Bake 30-35 minutes in 350 preheated oven. Top with chopped green onions or (my personal favorite) freshly chopped cilantro. YUM!
The kids loved the enchiladas! I mixed taco seasoning and enchilada sauce w/ the chicken. I poured the remainding sauce on top of the enchiladas. Next time I will use half the amount of cheese.
Excellent! My husband loved these. I added refried beans and a few seasonings to accommodate our tastes, but this is a solid recipe. Great recipe for those that like it mild and a great starting point for those who like a little more punch. I added a can of Rotel to the cheese sauce to give a little spice (plus I didn't have any fresh tomatoes on hand). YUM! Thanks :)
I loved this recipe! For those of you saying this was too bland and then gave a poor rating - the recipe says MILD. And it is perfect for young kids. I cut back on the cheese, added a taco seasoning packet to the chicken mixture and added a can of enchilada sauce to the cheese/sour cream topping. One of my favorites!
This is good but would be much better if you sauteed some green peppers and onion's, then add salsa (mild), you can even throw a can of refried beans into the mix, then add your tomatoes and cheese when you roll them up Don't forget to add more cheese on the top as your putting them in the oven! Before you dish them out, have some veggies like lettuce\spinach chopped thin for the Enchiladas to sit on then let everyone put on their favorite toppings like cheese, sour cream, more green onions and tomatoes and olives!
After living in San Antonio, Tx, I learned that you NEVER use flour tortillas in Enchiladas - always use corn.
Disappointing. If I ever make it again, I'll add some kind of mild sauce. Very dry.
My whole family enjoyed this. Made it with ground chicken, and instead of the 1 1/2 c tomatoes, I used the recipe for Red Enchilada Sauce on this site (slightly modified; see review there). Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped cucumbers, chopped red peppers, and chunks of avocado. This will go in our standard dinner rotation.
Husband LOVED this recipe!! And he's a tough nut to crack. Definitely making this again. I did take the suggestion of another reviewer and added Rotel to the cheese sauce when melting. I also added enchilada sauce before the cheese sauce. Excellent!
These definately live up to their name, mild! Perfect for my hubby who despises mexican food. I did add a small can of diced chilies to the sauce (which turned out so oooey-gooey cheesey) and didn't have the black olives so put on a few chopped green onions. Next time I make it I'll be sure to have the olives as I think that would have added a lot of good flavor. I'll keep this in my rotation since I can jazz it up on my plate with some spicey salsa, fresh jalepenos, etc.
Everybody loved this! didn't change anything!
Easy! Cheese/Sourcream sauce is delicious! I added black beans and spinach to round out the food groups. Also poured a can of mild enchilada sauce first, then the cheese sauce on top. A new favorite for sure!
I use Mexican cheese instead of Cheddar to give it an extra kick. I also pour two cans of enchilada sauce over the wraps and then top with the cheese mixture. This keeps them from getting dry. Don't change anything for the filling... it is perfect!
So good!
I made this for dinner tonight because I was craving chicken enchiladas, and they were absolutely delicious! Just the comfort food I was looking for. I did add diced green chiles and crushed red pepper to the mix, and I poured red enchilada sauce on top of the tortillas before the cheese mixture. I also used a pre roasted rotisserie chicken to shorten the prep time. My husband and I really enjoyed this dish, and I will definitely make it again soon! Thank you!
Yum! It is quite cheesy but I like cheese so that's fine by me. I did make a few alterations to suit my needs. I used corn tortillas rather than flour tortillas as that's how enchiladas are prepared in my area. I used Quorn chicken chunks to make the recipe vegetarian. I added about 2 tablespoons of milk to the cheese topping to make it more pourable. I used some canned mild red enchilada sauce on the top. I will be making this again.
My husband loved these! I used a rotisserie chicken from the store to speed up the prep and I also mixed in a cup of pico de gallo salsa into the chicken and cheese mixture to spice these up. Very good!
delicious!!!
This definitely needs more flavor. I like to cook either my chicken or my ground beef in a skillet with some onion, a can of green chiles, and I throw some salsa in there too and then the neat is so flavorful.
This is a delicious recipe! I made it the first time exactly as written, and it was great! The next time, I did tweak it a little. Here's what I did: I used a "fiesta blend" shredded cheese, instead of just plain cheddar, and instead of chopped tomatoes, I used medium salsa. For a milder version, as the recipe states, you could just use the plain tomatoes, or mild salsa. Great recipe, and my family loves it!
My husband has requested this again, Wonderful flavor & easy to prepare. We will make this over & over again. Even the kids liked it!
Definitely a hit at my house - and I made it up quickly so that is where it got my vote - that and the fact that it doesn't have a million ingredients. However, I did use a can of drained Rotel because we like it.
Delicious enchiladas. Took them to a family picnic and everyone loved them! Requested this dish for the next get together! I poured half a cup of enchilada sauce over the top which improved the appearance!
Yum! I'm always looking for a good, saucy, gooey enchilada recipe, and this is a great one. :) Some reviewers mentioned adding enchilada sauce under the cheese sauce, and since I didn't have any but that sounded like a good idea, I used some jarred salsa and that worked great. Also, instead of all that melted cheese on top (sounded a little too intense!), I made a cream sauce first and melted about half the called-for cheese in that, plus about double or so the called-for sour cream, and it was lovely. Very creamy, just what I was going for! Oh, and I sauteed the onions first, a definite must.
I've searched around for a good cheese and/or cheese and chicken enchilada recipe. Look no more. This is the one. I used shredded beef on one occassion instead of the chicken and it was just as good. This recipe is very tasty and I get requests to make this dish often. Enjoy!
Great recipe! I followed some of my predecessors by adding less sour cream, and pouring enchilada sauce on top. As far as portions of the cheese, chicken, cooked onion and tomatoes (which I mixed altogether) and put inside, I just went with what looked right using the recipe as a guide only. My fussy husband loved them, thank you.
This was very good and really easy! I followed it exactly, but instead of tomatoes (which I didn't have) I added salsa. I little bit in the chicken mixture and I poured some on top and then the cheese over it. My family loved it!!!
My family enjoyed these enchiladas. I used leftover grilled chicken and added half a can of Rotel to spice it up. I also made a batch with spinach instead of chicken. My family loved it!
Tasty and pretty fast and easy to fix. I added some drops of Tabasco to the filling and some paprika onto the melted cheese. Very good use for chicken or turkey leftovers.
My kids will actually eat this! I just add salsa to mine!!
These enchiladas were just ok. My cheese was a little gritty maybe I didn't melt it long enough?!
I thought this dish was bland. I was surprised that it didn't call for any seasonings. I added a little bit of seasoning, but not much because I figured if so many people gave it a good rating, I didn't want to mess with it too much. I also thought that each portion was too goopy and rich. If I make this again, I will use my own version...at least I have an idea on how to fix them for next time.
Way too bland for us. I will try again adding seasonings, green chili peppers, and top with the White Cheese Sauce from this site instead of the cheddar.
Did not follow exactly- used Hunts diced tomatoes with jalapenos- half in the sauce and half inside the enchiladas. Only had 3/4 cup of sour cream so split it between the inside and the sauce, came out geat. Threw olives on top, and used only about 3 cups of cheese total[ came out GREAT. Would definately make again, but was a lot for just 2 people. Served with SteamFresh South west rice.
Sorry...but bland, bland, bland. As I was making it, I kept thinking, where's the kick? Where's the spice? There wasn't one. Thought it would be good for the kiddos, and even they didn't like it.
Divine! Simply divine!! Loved them!! :) LOVE LOVE LOVE THEM!
These came out pretty good, but they were, kind of time consuming and they do not cook well with lactose free cheese. We have lots of leftovers and they are very filling. I would make them again but I would use real cheese. I used medium salsa instead of tomatoes and that came out really nice. I'm glad I tried it. A.
This was a very good recipe. I added to it a bit though. I added chilie powder and salsa to the chicken and also refried beans under the chicken mixture. Very good. Both of my kids liked it, which is amazing, and my husband, who is not crazy about chicken. I will definetly make this again. Next time I will add more spice to the chicken though.
I have to give this 5 stars just because of the cheese sauce. After reading the other reviews, I add flavor by doubling the onion (saute it first). I added a couplt cloves of garlic. I also added chopped green chilies, and some salt. Yum!
OK, I really liked this... but of course I had to change it a bit. I was missing some of the ingredients and I was doubling the recipe so here is what I did... cooked the chicken in slow cooker in broth overnight, so it was REALLY tender and shredded it. Awesome start. Then I took the onion, chicken, and a packet of taco seasoning and cooked that per directions on the packet. I mixed that filling with some cheese and put it in the middle of the tortillas. I stuffed them really full because I had a lot of chicken! Then mixed the sauce per the recipe but I didn't have enough sour cream so I put some heavy cream to make it stretch. I also didn't have enough cheddar cheese. But it turned out GREAT anyway! Made for friends and they LOVED it.
Really outstanding dinner! Easy to prepare. I added green onions on top for color. Will use again and again
I liked these, but not without extra sour cream and salsa over the top. I left out the fresh tomatoes and sliced black olives.
Great recipe to jazz up leftover chicken. I did try to do a slightly healthier version by cutting back on the cheese and using lowfat cheese and sour cream. My chicken was from a mustard chicken recipe breaded in crunchy onions but that only helped to add a little zing to the dish. My husband loved the outcome! Next time I think thatI will add a little more sour cream and maybe a few jalapeno peppers.
Great recipe! I needed something with the ingredients on hand. Instead of chicken I used the leftovers from the pressure cooker carnitas on this site. I used the leftover sour cream/cream cheese mix from the seven layer dip recipe (also on this site). I used corn tortillas instead and provided jalapeno peppers for individual plates because the dish was a little milder than I like. I'll try salsa in lieu of tomatoes next time... and there will be many more times. Thanks for a great recipe!
Fabulous! I tried these last night and they were great. I added a little taco seasoning to the chicken/sour cream/cheese mixture and it tasted great. I poured store-bought enchilada souce over the top, sprinkled with cheese and baked. Delicious ... a recipe as close to restaurant enchiladas I can find. I will make these again!
i thank kids would love haveing mild cheesy checken enchiladas because kids would so love enchiladas....
I wouldn't call this Mexican food. It's way too bland for me. Too much onion and cheese, no flavorful seasonings. And I prefer my enchilada's made with corn tortilla's because they seem less bulky. Family thought it was okay, son ate leftovers burrito style so it wasn't so bad. I probably will not make this again.
Family loved it. I added spring onions for an extra kick. Very good and super easy!
This dish was easy and delicious! I made it with left over chicken from the night before. We don't like spicy dishes, so this was a hit. My son-in-law loves spicy food so he just added tobasco sauce to it. I will just sprinkle cheese on top next time because the cheese sauce was hard to spread. Definately a keeper!
My husband and I enjoyed this very much. One thing I will do next time is cook the onions ahead of time. They didn't cook very well while baking and were crunchy. I prefer oninons to be cooked all the way through. I also mixed 1/2 a can of enchilada sauce with the cheddar cheese and poured the other 1/2 on top of the enchiladas prior to baking. This definately added more flavor. These also tasted better to me the following day.
Made these for Christmas Eve lunch....everyon loved them.
My family loved these enchiladas! I added a can or mild enchilada sauce over the top before I added the cheese.I also shredded the chicken instead of cutting into pieces.I will be making these again soon.
My whole family loved these enchiladas. It was a great way to make delicious enchiladas without using store-bought sauce. The chicken did tend to dry out, so maybe next time I'll try marinating it in...something!? Not sure what yet! Overall, it was an easy, tasty meal that I'll definitely make again.
Yummy recipe! I followed advice from others and boiled the chicken in chicken broth for 10 mins or so, then I used two forks to shred the chicken. Afterwards, I cooked the shredded chicken with powdered taco seasoning. Then, I mixed it with the onion, sour cream, and cheese mix. Fill the tortillas, then top with roasted red pepper organic soup and cheese. Cook for 20 minutes. Remove and spread sour cream over top. Add black olives if you wish. This recipe is fabulous! My 1-year-old ate it up!
What a great recipe, I did add some chili mix to my sour cream to spice it up a bit. It was great........
Bland as is.
Followed exactly to the recipe. It was a little bland next time I will either try using Rotel tomato and pepper or a little taco seasoning to add some flavor. My three yr old liked the flavor. It is a great starting point to something that could be wonderful.
we love it.. Ive been making it for 2 years now! Hint -- I melt the cheese mixture in the microwave... it keeps my stovetop cleaner!
My husband love it! Very easy, but does take a bit of time if you start from scratch. I added half a small can of green chiles to the mixture. I also added about 1/2 a can of enchilada sauce on top before adding the cheese sauce. Great even as left overs!
These were wonderful! I will definitely be making on a regular basis. My teenager raves about this. Thanks Barbara!!
I love it!
These are wonderful. I leave out the tomatoes and add a can of diced green chili. I bake them in enchilada sauce (Anna Marie's recipe, on this site). Everyone loves them. Sometimes I make a whole lot of them and freeze them in foil loaf tins with some of the sauce over top. They reheat nicely and are great when you want a quick dinner. I like them with plain white rice, some sour cream and salsa. Delicious.
4 star rating because I believe the original recipe would be bland. 5 stars with what I did: Took 2 frozen chicken breasts & 1/2 a large onion and put them in the slow cooker with 1 cup chicken broth, 1 TBS taco seasoning, and about 2 cups medium salsa & cooked on low for 6 1/2 hours (shredding at about 5). Then I removed the chicken from the juices and added the filling ingredients (1/2 the cheese and 1/2 the sour cream to cut calories, plus black olives) I put some of the juice on the bottom of my pan (lined with foil) and assembled 6 enchiladas (I like them meat-heavy) with WW toritllas. Then I spread the rest of the sauce from the slow cooker on top, sprinkled with cheese & olives and baked for 30 minutes at 350. EXCELLENT! :)
this is a really good recipe and easy. My husband made this with left over turkey for thanksgiving and it was great.
Great recipe if you have kids who don't like a lot of spice! Very rich and cheesy! I would use a little less cheese next time. Instead of plain tomatoes, I used a mild salsa so the kids could still eat it, and it was great! Very easy, great way to use left over chicken on a busy night!
This was an "okay" meal. The amount of cheese was enough to make you yak. I'd half the cheese and season up the chicken a little. Good starter recipe though.
This was pretty darn tasty! One of my co-workers had brought in enchiladas for lunch and I decided that is what I wanted for dinner. Fairly easy to put together, I used canned tomatoes instead of fresh, and I put the olives and the tomatoes on the inside as well as the outside. I ended up putting the tomatoes and olives in the sauce for the outside, but after making it, I wouldn't recommend that. It worked very well for the inside but the outside had a gritty texture to it. I am not really sure why that happened. I think next time I would just use some shredded cheese on top with some enchilada sauce. Overall this was a yummy recipe.
The family loved this recipe and boy was it easy to make. I used canned chicken breast and that made it even simpler to make. A fast & easy recipe that makes a great meal in a hurry.
Big hit! Mixed it with a pound of chorizo to fire it up. The fresh tomatoes is such a better idea than the whole dish revolving around the red sauce.
added onions, cilantro to the mix for the inside. i will prob add some extra spices next time. awesome base recipe though
A great light dinner that is so quick and easy to make! I was amazed that it was so tasty cos the ingredients didn't look particularly great. My husband loves it and was amazed that i did it all from scratch, no packets or pre-made stuff.
I added enchilada sauce and green onions for presentation, and used half the amount of cheese and a tad more sour cream. Also, instead of cheddar, I used the 4 cheese Mexican mix by Kraft. Good stuff. My kids ate two batches for dinner and it's a new favorite around our house!
Very good but I prefer to use a little less cheese non top. I think the recipe calls for too much. I used about half the cheese for on top and added some enchilada sauce, and thought it was perfect!
Good recipe
Served these to guests who like much more enchilada sauce than my family does, so I only use half a can of sauce when baking them and set the rest on the table for others to get more.
Added enchilada sauce and diced tomatoes with chilis. Exec devoured it.
These were yummy! A big hit in my house! The only change I made was to chop the onions and black olives together in my mini food processor and mixed it in with the chicken instead of putting the olives on top.
YUM! This was delicious. It was a super easy recipe to follow and tastes great. It is inexpensive and very filling too. I could barely finish 1 enchalada. I substitutes regular salsa for the tomatoes and I didnt put in the olives either. It was very good.
These were good enchiladas but the cheese sauce seemed a little too creamy, maybe cut back the sour cream next time.
Deceptively simple, and turned out very good and moist. I added a little green taco sauce to the filling and mixed some into the cheese sauce on top. Husband loved it. Thank you!
After looking at other reviews I put a small amount (1/2 packet) of taco seasoning in the chicken (which was leftover from a whole chicken I made in the crock pot) and used a can of enchilada sauce. Hubby LOVED it! Served it with tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce and jalepenos. Ole!
kids love it . added salsa on top for extra flavor
This was a good recipe, but I took some advice from other reviews and added a bit more variety to it. the kids loved it! It's perfect for children who don't like spices.
Great for leftover chicken
Really good! I used a combo of red fat monterery jack & fat free cheddar cheese (it's all I had), lite sour cream & whole wheat tortillas. I also threw in half a package of taco seasoning mix for the filling. The cheese topping was an issue-it was hard to "pour" over the enchiladas; I had to spread it! But it still tasted very good but next time I might try to mix in some enchilada sauce! Thanks so much for such an easy, simple mexican dish!
I sauteed the onions and threw in some mushrooms while I was at it. Plus, I used whole wheat tortillas. Hubby and I really enjoyed these. I used up a lot of ingredients I had in the 'fridge.
very good, we added spices and substituted chicken for beef. Very tasty, easy and filling!
OMG this was sooo good! I followed the recipe exactly (except I garnished with small cut-up pieces of green onions). Will definitely be making this again. So easy to make too. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe! I followed the recipe except that I didn't have enough sour cream, so I substituted ranch dressing. It gave the dish just a little more excitement! My husband wanted chili sauce over his, and his parents (who live with us) wanted chili beans over theirs. Everyone was happy, which is rare! Thanks for a great 'basic' recipe from which excitement grew!
