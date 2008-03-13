Banana Cream Pie III

1 of 508

Rating: 5 stars My niece said, "this is better than Marie Calendars." Everyone loved this pie. I added 1/2 of a small banana to the pudding mixture for flavor (not the whole banana, because you don't want to "over-kill" the flavor). It was perfect! I used the small 1 ounce boxes of pudding and it was a perfect amount for one pie. I think because I used the marie calendar pie pans and they are smaller than 9 inches. I noticed that a some people had extra pudding and I think it's because it depends on the size of the pie pan used. Ok for member SENORITA132, you said the pie was too watery... the recipe says to "whisk" the pudding, but I would suggest using a mixer and beat it until it's nice and thick. It worked for me this way rather than using a whisk. Also, thank you to BAVERDUCE for your suggestion about dipping the bananas in lemon juice so that they don't brown. It really works! Helpful (284)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent pie, very easy. I took the advice of some previous reviewers and used banana and french vanilla pudding mixes. DEFINATELY go with a ready-made crust like graham cracker, vanilla wafer or chocolate. Helpful (198)

Rating: 4 stars Instead of layering banana slices, I blended them with some lemon juice to prevent browning, and then folded them into the pudding. This is just a personal preference. For the pudding, I used about 1.5 cups of milk to compensate for the bananas being mixed in. I made a graham crust, and put a layer of semi-sweet chocolate (melted in a double boiler) on the bottom. I sprinkled some graham crumbs on the top of the whipped cream (of which I used only about 1 cup). Helpful (148)

Rating: 4 stars Alot of people have said that they had way too much filling for one pie. Perhaps you are making the pudding according to the package directions instead of the recipe? Doing so will get you about 1 more cup of filling and it will not be as firm. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars Good and easy. Filling seems like too much and spills out, BUT... Before pouring it into the pie shell, try letting the filling set in the bowl in the refrigerator for about 5 minutes to let it "set up" a little. This way you can "mound" it into the pie, and you will definitely use it all. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars Nice pies! I followed other reviewers advice and made 2 small pies with a vanilla wafer crust. I used 1 box banana cream and one vanilla pudding. I also found you don't really need the full 2 cups of whipped cream either. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! I use a graham cracker crust, also only one pack of pudding and an 8oz container of whipped topping. To make it a less guilty treat, I use sugar-free pudding, non-fat milk, and fat free whipped topping. You don't even miss the sugar and fat! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars I used one french vanilla and one banana cream pudding mix. This pie turned out excellent! It was so easy to prepare. I actually had enough for 2 pies. So I took one over to my in-laws. My father-in-law had 3 slices! I will definately be making this again. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I used 1 box french vanilla & 1/2 box banana pudding. Instead of lining pie crust, I folded banannas into the pudding once it had set (5-10min). I did not top with whip cream, instead just let everybody do it themselves when they take a piece of pie..much easier to cut and serve this was. [Also, Marie Callander's frozen pie crust was terrific!] Helpful (31)