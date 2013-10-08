Chipotle Blue Cheese Dip

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars This was so good it did continue to get hotter overnight. I added 16oz of sour cream the next day to tone it down it a bit. I wil definitely make again- very yummy! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was quick & yummy! However it does make a big batch next time I'll make only half. I really like it on leftover turkey sandwitches it would also be great on chicken patties. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I wasn't sure how this would come out. If I hadn't read the reviews I probabily would not have made this but I am glad I did! This was most excellent! Even people who don't much care for spicy things liked this dip. It's a "good hot" Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars This was good & spicy. I had an open can of chipotle in adobe in the frig & looking to use it up. I had used 1 or 2 peppers out of the can so the rest went into this recipe. I also added the entire bottle of blue cheese dressing (16oz.). I would imagine that with a whole can of peppers this would be too spicy for some. I really liked it & so did several other people. The flavor was very nice & the heat follows. I served with celery baby carrots & sliced baguette to help cut the heat. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great easy to prepare dip. If you don't like very spicy you might want to cut back on the peppers. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Like other reviewers this recipe does make a big batch and it is pretty spicey. Next time I make it I would add more blue cheese all I could taste was the chipotle peppers. I did mix in some of the leftover dip with chicken and black beans for enchiladas and it was fantastic! Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars Neither my roommate nor I liked this. We both love spicy things but the tastes just did to seem to complement each other. If I try it again I'll try it either with no adobo or with a different kind of pepper. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! It was very spicy (and I LOVE spicy) as written so I added a bit more dressing. Other than that will make again. Helpful (7)