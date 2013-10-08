Chipotle Blue Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.04 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This spicy dip for tortilla chips is also a great sauce for grilled chicken or hamburgers.

By Jeremy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Puree the chipotle peppers with the adobo sauce in a blender until smooth. Add the mayonnaise, milk, and dressing; blend again until thoroughly mixed.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 37.1g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 616.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

wynne
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2008
This was so good it did continue to get hotter overnight. I added 16oz of sour cream the next day to tone it down it a bit. I wil definitely make again- very yummy! Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

JessicaL
Rating: 1 stars
11/02/2008
Neither my roommate nor I liked this. We both love spicy things but the tastes just did to seem to complement each other. If I try it again I'll try it either with no adobo or with a different kind of pepper. Read More
Helpful
(9)
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
wynne
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2008
This was so good it did continue to get hotter overnight. I added 16oz of sour cream the next day to tone it down it a bit. I wil definitely make again- very yummy! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Cedar Valley Farm
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2007
This was quick & yummy! However it does make a big batch next time I'll make only half. I really like it on leftover turkey sandwitches it would also be great on chicken patties. Read More
Helpful
(21)
FlyjetBlue
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2007
I wasn't sure how this would come out. If I hadn't read the reviews I probabily would not have made this but I am glad I did! This was most excellent! Even people who don't much care for spicy things liked this dip. It's a "good hot" Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
DKowalczyk
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2008
This was good & spicy. I had an open can of chipotle in adobe in the frig & looking to use it up. I had used 1 or 2 peppers out of the can so the rest went into this recipe. I also added the entire bottle of blue cheese dressing (16oz.). I would imagine that with a whole can of peppers this would be too spicy for some. I really liked it & so did several other people. The flavor was very nice & the heat follows. I served with celery baby carrots & sliced baguette to help cut the heat. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Richelle
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2007
This is a great easy to prepare dip. If you don't like very spicy you might want to cut back on the peppers. Read More
Helpful
(11)
cjseeger
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2008
Like other reviewers this recipe does make a big batch and it is pretty spicey. Next time I make it I would add more blue cheese all I could taste was the chipotle peppers. I did mix in some of the leftover dip with chicken and black beans for enchiladas and it was fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
JessicaL
Rating: 1 stars
11/02/2008
Neither my roommate nor I liked this. We both love spicy things but the tastes just did to seem to complement each other. If I try it again I'll try it either with no adobo or with a different kind of pepper. Read More
Helpful
(9)
MSP
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2008
Very good! It was very spicy (and I LOVE spicy) as written so I added a bit more dressing. Other than that will make again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
lesvan
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2008
If I made this again I would only use 1/2 the can of chipotle! We all like hot but this was just a little too hot to really enjoy. And I added more milk to it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022