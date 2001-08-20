Southwestern Black Bean Stew

A mild stew with a flair, from the southwest.

By Lanay Bien

6
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the ground beef and drain the excess fat. Add taco seasoning, and stir. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • In a slow cooker over low heat, combine the corn, beans, tomato paste and water. Mix well. Add the seasoned meat and the sour cream. Raise heat to high setting and simmer for 20 minutes. Pour into individual bowls and garnish with shredded cheddar cheese.

635 calories; protein 38.7g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 132.7mg; sodium 1596.4mg. Full Nutrition
