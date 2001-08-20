Southwestern Black Bean Stew
A mild stew with a flair, from the southwest.
This was DELICIOUS. But I changed a couple of things. Instead of the tomato paste, i used a can of diced tomatos. And I poured it over rice and added shredded cheese. YUM YUMRead More
I found this recipe on here about 6 years ago and have made it ever since. It is a family favorite. I double the beans to stretch it a little farther. I don't drain the beans as the recipe states, so as not to lose all that flavor and nutrition. I add a can of chopped green chili peppers & also a can of stewed tomatoes, chopped up. A lot of times I have ground beef already cooked & drained in the freezer, which makes this about a 10 min. prep meal. A real winner for busy nights. But even if I don't have the ground beef pre-cooked, I cook it in my dutch oven, drain & make this stew in the same pot. I know this is originally a crock pot recipe, but I cook it on the stove. I just bring to a boil, turn down the heat & simmer for about 30 - 45 min. It turns out just great. We eat this with cheese, tortilla chips & sour cream. YUM!
I made this using ground turkey, dried black beans that I cooked myself, and frozen corn. I also used the Taco Seasoning recipe on this site, instead of a package. It was good, but rather bland. So I added a couple extra tsp's of chili powder and cumin, salt, and pepper. With extra spices, it was delicious!
I really liked this dish. It's kind of a hybrid between chili and soup. Very kid-friendly (once they get over eating beans) and quick to make on a weeknight. I didn't use a slow cooker, just simmered it in the same big pan I cooked the meat in to save on the dishes. Instead of a packet of seasoning, I used Taco Seasoning I from this site. It smells, looks and tastes exactly the same (maybe even better) than a store bought version with a FRACTION of the sodium. We're having the leftovers tonight over baked potatoes with shredded cheese and sour cream. Yum!
Really good & kid friendly! I used frz. corn because I had it on hand and prefered to use (1) can of crushed tomatoes instaed of the tomato paste. Added some beef broth only because I was looking for more of a soup than a stew.
excellent recipe!! i had to double the recipe for my family size. my kids loved it. even my daughter who claims she doesn't like corn; but she scarfed this dish down. the only thing i did differently was added some chopped onion, bell pepper and a can of petite diced tomatoes (plain--no flavor added). and a little extra seasoning to taste. i also added the sour cream directly to the pot and stirred in, instead of adding to individual servings and served with tostitos. this is definitely a keeper!
We LOVE this! I make it with ground turkey to lower the fat. A friend drains the beans, leaves out the water and makes this into a dip. Either way, it's always a hit. Tip: this freezes really well!
This was pretty good. I didn't use water - I used salsa and chicken broth instead. I also drained and rinsed the black beans before putting them into the soup.
My whole family loved this recipe. I used salsa instead of the tomatoes to give it a kick. I will def. make this again. TFS.
I loved it and will definately use it again. The whole family enjoyed it because we could eat when ready. Kept very well in the crock pot.
I made this last night for the family. I did make a few changes after I read the other reviewers comments. I did saute onion and garlic with the meat. I also added low salt beef broth instead of the water and come chili powder for a little more kick. I did not use any salt, drained and risnsed both the can corn and black beans due to the high sodium. Since this is more like a soup I served over some pasta. This was very good and everyone but the little one enjoyed this recipe. Thank you!
This was really easy to make & was delicious. The only thing I found lacking was I wanted more spiciness in the soup.
I always feel misleading when I review a recipe that I changed. That being said I did like this as a base recipe and made some changes per my preference. I used ground turkey instead of beef and sauteed an onion and green pepper with the turkey. I used petite diced tomatoes instead of tomato paste and only needed to add about 1/2 cup water. I drained and rinsed the black beans before adding. I also added more spices- garlic, chili powder, onion powder, red pepper, cumin. I made a much bigger batch than the recipe suggests (added 3 cans of BB) and it was wonderful reheated for lunch. I love what I created and appreciate the direction this recipe gave me :)
This was pretty good. It was kind of just like taco-flavored chili, it was just dear boyfriend and myself eating it so I got 1 block of cheddar cheese and I think it will be plenty for the whole batch, not sure why you would need 2. I also added some seasonings, I thought it was rather land without. I added 1 T. minced onion, 1 tsp each: chili powder, onion powder and garlic powder and a glove of fresh minced garlic. I may make it again if I have all the ingredients on hand but I probably wouldn't go shopping just to make it. I will keep the recipe around, thanks!
I have an All Recipes cook book that has this recipe cooked on the stove top rather than a slow cooker. While the meat and taco seasoning is simmering, I dump and stir the rest of the ingredients (I drain half the liquid from the black beans) in a large bowl and then add it to the skillet to cook on a medium heat for 20 minutes. Either way you choose to cook this stew, it still comes out yummy!!!
Perfect!
This soup was wonderful! I used a bag of dry black beans because I had them on hand and no canned ones to use. The family loved this simple and delicious recipe!
Very Yummy! I found this just by typing ingredients that I had on hand. I used tomato sauce instead of paste. I also added a can of Rotel Diced tomatoes and used mexican corn instead of plain corn. Will definatelymake this again!
Delicious!!
Love this recipe !! I did a couple of substitutions - I liked the suggestion of another reviewer, so I used salsa instead of tomato paste for a little zing. I also topped with Pepper Jack cheese instead of cheddar. I used chicken breast instead of ground beef. I just shredded it as it cooked and still used the taco seasonings. Whole family love it - will definately make this again and again !!
Well, to be honest, I was not expecting much but everyone in my family loved it. I followed recipe but used 1/2 can tomato past and then full can of MILD rotel...came out awesome! After putting it all together I then threw in crockpot on low for the day...
As the author states. A mild stew. Which it was. It was a nice throw-together. I think it needs a little bit more of a kick. But was quite nice. Possibly a 1/2 cup of salsa. But family liked it. I'll add so spices to it the next go around. But this is totally kid friendly the way it is. Thanks
Delicious! I used all my leftovers from taco night (ground beef, corn, and black beans) to make this -- a great way to turn the same ingredients into a different meal! Not leftover-y at all. Like other reviewers, I also used a can of diced tomatoes (the kind with onion and garlic) instead of the tomato paste. Added some spices and it turned out great! I also served it over rice.
Great stew! More of thin-consistency chili. We added cumin, paprika, and Tabasco. Really yummy! Double the recipe for a hearty dinner and lunch leftovers. Serve with cornbread (add a can of whole sweat corn to the cornbread for something different). Simple recipe and really tasty!
This was super tasty! I've added extra beans to mine each time I made it. Kidney beans, pinquinto, black, white kidney, chili beans... they all work with this recipe.
This recipe is A W E S O M E. We have it at least 3 times a month. I use less water and add rotel tomatos.(drained) to give it a little kick. Really great for the weeday and kids. We eat it with totilla chips and lots of cheese.
Wow! This was great! I used a can of tomato soup and a can of italian seasoned tomato (drained) in place of the tomato paste and water. Added a couple of dashes of chili powder. It was great. I also tried this with shredded chicken and a can of green enchilada sauce where I normally used the tomato soup. We added our sour cream afterwards. This was great poured over crumbled up cheesy cornbread. Might I add we ate it about 6 or ate times in just a few weeks.
delicious - however a little runny... I suggest draining the beans before. Great and quick!
I made this in a skillet minus the tomato paste and made burritos with it. It was great just like that too!
I ommitted water. A can of chopped tomatoes along with the juices of the corn and beans replaced it. (Make sure your canned products are preservative-free.) I also found that a little more "spice" was in order so I used taco sauce. This recipe is easy, quick and tasty!
I enjoyed this recipe quite a bit. In the future when I make it, I may add a bit more sour cream, but I used low-fat this time and I believe that contributed to the lack of sour creaminess. With a few Mission chips broken into the stew it really turned out well. My three-year old daughter enjoyed it too, but then again she loves anything she can dip chips into.
This soup is wonderful. Not only is it super easy, but it tastes great. My husband loved it, and even fed it to a friend who doesn't like black beans. They didn't leave leftovers. A very great meal.
Absolutely delicious! Quick & easy, too!
Yum - this was quick, tasty and easy. Of course I messed with it a bit but I'm sure the flavor was the same - maybe the texture was different though. I omitted the water, added one more can of beans (unrinsed) and added a can of tomatoes. It was a nice cross between chili and the taco soup that I make all the time. Made it for the whole fam + 2 and no one complained!
My toddlers helped make this dish by emptying all the cans into a bowl and adding the water. Then I emptied the bowl in with the cooked and drained meat. We did not add the sour cream at this time because some of us do not care for it. After the stew was complete we put it in bowls and added the cheese. My girls ate every bite and asked for seconds. The next day they requested it again. Next time I'll double the recipe. It's a family pleaser because each person can customize it with cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, chips, etc.
Great basic recipe that you can spring from: we added one can of white northern beans, chili powder, one small can of green chiles, oregano, cumin, and one can of diced tomatoes. We omitted the water since the canned stuff provided all the juice necessary. Cooked a pot of rice and mixed everything together into one fragrant stew. It was great and we ate it with tortilla chips- the whole family loved it! Thanks for the great recipe!
i thought this was very good actually. very simple and different. i did not make it in a slow cooker. i just cooked it on the stove. i will definately eat this again.
I made my own taco seasoning mix from this site. I also substituted cream of tomato soup for tomato paste. It turned out great.
Perfect! Delicious, filling and healthy. I used fajita chicken instead of the hamberg meat and served it with some tortilla chips. Quick and easy!
This was very tasty but a bit watery. I topped with sour cream and cheese. Cooked stovetop as well. Thanks for sharing!
This was great! After reading the reviews, I substituted Mexican corn for plain, whole kernel corn. I topped it with toasted corn tortilla strips and Mexican four-cheese shreds and my family LOVED it! I rated this 4 stars because I will substitute shredded chicken for ground beef next time. The ground meat just didn't 'do it' for me. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe and can now make it from memory. I like to mix it up with pinto beans, chicken, pork, even celery. We add a lot of pepper and garlic to every dish!
This was a very good recipe, everyone liked it except my daughter gave it a three because she does not like spicy food. We substituted tomato sauce for the paste and water, since we had some leftover. We used cooked, dried beans instead of canned.
It was better than I expected it to be! Delicious! I added a can of Rotel, drained for a little extra kick!
Very delicious basic recipe. I did change it a bit. I didn't have tomato paste on hand so I used 1 can of Rotel Tomatos and 1/2 cup salsa, omitted the water. I also added jalepanos and 1 small onion to the beef for a little spicer dish. Turned out wonderful! Will make again
I used a can of Rotel tomatoes with chilies instead of the tomato paste for more zip..and it had plenty of zip! For those that like less spicy then the plain tomatoes will work just fine. I wanted a side dish to go with meat I already had/didn't want the beef in it so I just left the beef out and used beef broth instead of water. Made 3/4 c of rice (1.5 c when cooked) to serve it over. 3 of us got 2 meals from it....so the rating for 6 servings is accurate.
GOOD. Easy to make and assemble. I cooked this on the stove top and let simmer 1 hour. I used cut up steak but chicken would be good as well. Also, works great as a dip if you use all beans (pinto, black, kidney etc).
I'ld make this, just not too often
Super good! I replaced beef with tofu and it was yummy! Perfect for a cold day.
This is a good, easy recipe to make for a weeknight dinner, but it's not great. It's missing some depth, and I found myself at the table adding chili powder by the spoonful in an attempt to give it some of that depth. Oh well, I ended up just drowning it in cheese, which made it "all good"!
Very tasty, but little visual appeal.
My family and I LOVE this recipe. It is so easy to make and it is delicious! I make this at least once a month and the only thing I change is that I use ground turkey and add a little chili powder.
Very tasty, easy to make. I like to add about 1/4 tsp. of red cayenne to make it a little spicier.
Bland
This was a big hit in my house. Very easy to prepare, great texture. The flavor was just right for my kids (very mild), but my husband and I added some hot sauce. I will be making this over and over again.
This was so good and easy. I added some green pepper and I cooked the whole thing in a pot on the stove. This worked perfectly.
Solid recipe however I tweeked it a bit. It ended up being a simple, hearty chili when I was done (see my photo). I used dried black beans that were soaked overnight, ground beef, a special chipotle taco sauce, a can of diced tomatoes and spices (chili, dried chilis and cayenne pepper). I let the beef and diced tomato mixture simmer for a bit to get rid of the excess liquid. Then, I added the beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Yummy!
This was great but I varied the recipe a bit. I added chopped onion & green pepper & 2 cloves minced garlic half way through beef browning. Also used can of chicken broth intstead of H20 & a can of chopped tomatoes in addition to the tomato paste. Served over macaroni & with pepper/cheese corn muffins. Thanks for the recipe, a keeper for sure!!!
doubled recipe for leftovers
This was quite tasty. I subbed the canned corn for a cup of frozen to suit my tastes, but otherwise prepared it according to the recipe.
Average- but bascially just chili, nothing special. I probably won't make this again
this was really good made as writen. the only thing i will change is to grind up or chop the black beans next time so the pickier kids cant see them. this would also be good in a wrap or taco shell.
This was great. The whole family loves it!
AWESOME!!!!
Tastes good, but is a little bit bland. I added salt and pepper, but next time I make this I'll add some chili powder. Very easy to make and tastes great!
This was great, because we are trying to cut the fat, I made it with ground turkey, I then served it with tortillas--I used a small amount of reduced fat mexican cheese for each serving. This is a total keeper.
This was good! I didn't add water, added a can of Rotel. It tasted kind of bland, so I added some black pepper, cayanne pepper & cumin. Served with hot sauce & cornbread!
Seriously, this is a chili recipe, not a stew. That said, it was okay. I didn't bother mess with the slow cooker for 20 minutes of cooking. I just did everything in a big pot. It certainly was easy. But...I was also a bit dull. I prefer my chili to be loaded with vegetables and different kinds of beans and spices. I might make this again though, since I typically have all of the ingredients on hand; I'll just liven it up a bit. ;)
Awesome! So fast, so easy, and so yummy. The only thing I did different than the original was to add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of garbanzo beans. I think I also added more liquid (beef stock) than called for but that's just our family's preference. My kids (5 and 18 months) both had seconds! And my older son is requesting it for his birthday dinner this weekend... so you KNOW it's good!
My hubby loved this. It's really more like chili than a stew. I cooked it on the stovetop instead of a slow cooker, and used a can of chopped tomatoes instead of paste.
My family loved this recipe! Especially my kids and husband who aren't too fond of too spicy. I added hot sauce at the table and thought it was just fine as well! A new family favorite.
Awesome! So easy, and so so good. I added some cayenne pepper and chili powder cause hubby and I like it hot. I didn't understand simmering the beef and taco seasoning once the fat was drained off- then there was no liquid to simmer it in, so once I drained it, I just added it and the seasoning packet into a pot with the other ingredients. I only simmered it for about 20 minutes total. This recipe makes a great weeknight dinner in a flash. Thanks.
My family really enjoyed this but I had to add extra spices such as extra taco seasoning, cumin, and onion powder, because it started off too bland. To top the stew, I had cheese, sour cream, limes, jalapeno, and I also made tortilla strips in the oven to top the stew with. I thought it tasted like a glorified chili but my family liked it.
YUM! I doubled this recipe except for the corn. It is very thick (which is a good thing) so we poured it over tortilla chips. This is a keeper.
It was delicious. I served it w/ tortilla chips and used it as more of a "heavy" appetizer. It wasn't pretty but it got rave reviews from my guests. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy,inexpensive and easy to make. I was pleasantly suprised with dish. I used dried black beans instead of canned; ground turkey instead of beef. It was so good that even my picky two-year-old said it was "mmm good mama". The next time I make it, I may double up on beans and omit the meat all together.
Didn't have tomato paste so I used one 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes. Used the Taco Seasoning I Recipe from this site instead of a store-bought mix. Can be spiced up and revised according to use (soup or dip). This is very easy, fast, and filling on a cold Winter's night.
I made just as written, using lite sour cream. Very good for an easy meal where you probably already have most of it in your pantry! Served with the cheddar on top and sliced jalapenos. Will make again for sure!
Swapped out the tomato paste for canned diced tomatoes, and served over rice. Will probably add onions when browning ground beef next time.
This is a pretty good recipe. I am cutting down on the red meat intake for the whole family and eating more veggies so I didn't add the ground beef and put in some onion instead. We are all garlic lovers so I put in 2 diced cloves of garlic which still ended up not being enough so next time I will add garlic powder as well. I think next time I will also try adding some fresh chopped cilantro for a little added flare
Could be better
This had great taste although next time I will add a little more flavor to give it a little more spice taste. I will definately add less water. It was way too thin to be a "stew"! Thanks for another addition to my forever growing recipe collection!
We loved this dish! It is the only way my 9 year old son has enjoyed a bean of ANY kind! I did not use the slow cooker, but also stayed in one pan. Took some advice and added chili powder and used some roasted red peppers as well. Thanks so much for sharing this!
Wonderful...I added some sausage, and pureed about 1/2 beans. Topped it with jalapenos, cheese,and sour cream --- YUM!
Not great, just okay. Had to add a lot of chili powder and cumin to make the flavors more than bland.
This soup was good. Not exceptional, but a good, sturdy soup. It was very easy to throw together quickly. I added a little extra chili powder and cumin to give it some more kick, as the taco seasoning just wasn't enough. It felt healthy to be eating it, with the fiber from the black beans and corn. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. It was good, and I will probably make it again, just didn't knock my socks off.
Really happy with the way this turned out. I also added a can of diced tomatos ans reduced the water by a little. It's almost like a chili and a big hit!!
Easy and flavorful. My kids liked it too (5 and 8). I also served it over rice for dinner, but would be good alone as well. I added about 1 tablespoonn of sugar to lower acid from paste (not enough to sweeten) and fresh crushed garlic when I simmered.
I loved this and have made it about a dozen times. Its real guy food! I have used Rotel habenero tomatoes in it, echalada sauce in it, and it is simple and tastes great! Its a definite keeper! Dont forget the sour cream! It really makes this dish.....
Gave this a 4 star as written. I added onion and garlic, which then makes it a 5 star to me. :) Great recipe! Yumm! I should've doubled the recipe.
This was sooo good! I found the recipe by searching ingredients because I needed to use up my pantry items, and I am sooo glad I did! Hubby and I gobbled it up! Good by itself as a chili or also good with Fritos as a dip, yum!!
Excellent. Didn't have canned corn so used a pkg of steamer corn an it was fine. Also added onion and green pappers
This stuff is so good! I've made this recipe twice and it turned out great both times. The only things I added was jalapenos to kick it up a notch and an onion cooked with the ground beef. My wife loves it and its just as good after freezing. I think it will be a regular in this home.
I used ground turkey and chili seasoning instead of taco seasoning. This was GOOOOOODDDD!!! So hearty and filling! I love it great recipe!
I made this exactly according to the recipe and it is great! It is SO quick and easy to make, and my kids like it. Thanks for a family-friendly, time-saving recipe.
This was a good dish, the kids loved it, and its even good cold with chips for scooping. I changed a few things though, I used frozen corn instead of canned, and added a can of diced tomatoes, a small green pepper and a little salsa. I found it was a bit runny so I also added some cornstarch and water for thickening, it was Yum!!
MMM... this was quick and easy to make. I added a can of rotel and diced an onion and cooked it with the ground beef. I also added some salsa to spice it up a bit.
This was very good. It was simple to make and very satisfying and tasted DELICIOUS!
