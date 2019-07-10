Lobster Dipping Sauce

This lobster butter sauce combines butter, lemon, and garlic to create a delicious concoction for dipping steamed or grilled (or however you prepare it) lobster.

Recipe by johnd

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

  • Add remaining butter and reduce heat to low. Stir to melt butter, then mix in lemon juice, cilantro, and pepper. Let mixture steep over low heat for about 10 minutes.

  • Strain before serving if desired.

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 23g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 164.1mg. Full Nutrition
