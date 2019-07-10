Lobster Dipping Sauce
This lobster butter sauce combines butter, lemon, and garlic to create a delicious concoction for dipping steamed or grilled (or however you prepare it) lobster.
Great recipe! So easy and we really enjoyed the flavors and it went great with our lobster. I can't wait to try this recipe with other seafood! Thanks for a great recipe!
I changed it from butter to half butter half olive oil. but it was yummyRead More
Great recipe! So easy and we really enjoyed the flavors and it went great with our lobster. I can't wait to try this recipe with other seafood! Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made this several times already. Great recipe and very easy!!! Great with shrimp and crab too!!
Nothing is better than butter except when you add garlic and lemon! Not a fan of the cilantro so I subbed with parsley. So good and thank you!
Made recipe exactly as written and it is WONDERFUL! Can't wait to try it again with crab legs or scallops!
This went great with crab. I omitted the cilantro.
omg, this was so delicious! especially with some garlic powder (as well as the minced garlic) on top of blue louisiana crabs!
fabulous!!!!
We still like straight butter better, this was delicious on rice.
Great reviews. Simple and tasty. I'll use it again.
So easy and so delicious!!! Thank you
Tasty.
This is easy to make and it's delicious. Garlic lovers will like this. The only change I made was to use parsley as I don't care for cilantro. Pairs perfectly with lobster to enhance the flavor.
I added very little pepper, and did add a pinch of sea salt. I also replaced the cilantro with finely chopped parsley. Very nice and I will make again. Delicious with the shrimp we has also.
This is amazing. I omitted the cilantro and it was still delicious! I used meyer lemon so it had a sweeter flavor. So simple to make. I will make it and toss over some shrimp with pasta next time.
This was phenomenal! Everyone gobbled it up really quickly with our lobster. Quick, easy, and delicious!
Love this will be my new favorite
It was very tasty - my hubby hates cilantro so substituted parsley. However, drawn butter with lemon is every bit as good - felt the garlic overpowered it. Maybe a bit less next time or maybe just leave it out all together.
Very good. I do strain out the solids.
AOk
I use this as a base for a lobster shrimp dish for xmas day. I chunk lobster and add shrimp and saute in water. i put the butter, lemon and garlic in a saucepan and pour the hot mixture over the shrimp and lobster, also add capers, delicious
Delicious! Made 1/4 of the recipe for two lobster tails -- one 7-oz and one 14-oz -- and there was extra. Can't wait to try this on crab legs!
We don’t like cilantro so we replaced it with fresh chopped parley. I use this recipe for making shrimp with spaghetti too and we all love it ??
