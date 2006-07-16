Taco Chip Chicken Wings

This is a very quick appetizer recipe and a good way to use up the crumbs from your tortilla chips. Flavored chips work well with this recipe. Also try using the spicier taco seasoning mix if you want a hotter chicken. Recipe can he multiplied as many times as needed. Serve with hot pepper sauce, if desired.

By Pam

Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Rinse chicken pieces and pat dry. In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the taco seasoning mix and tortilla chip crumbs.

  • Roll chicken pieces in chip mixture and place coated chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn chicken pieces and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 116.5mg; sodium 1045.9mg. Full Nutrition
