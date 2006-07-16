Taco Chip Chicken Wings

This is a very quick appetizer recipe and a good way to use up the crumbs from your tortilla chips. Flavored chips work well with this recipe. Also try using the spicier taco seasoning mix if you want a hotter chicken. Recipe can he multiplied as many times as needed. Serve with hot pepper sauce, if desired.
This is a combination you don't see too often.It was delicious! The big problem is adhering the seasoning and chips to the wings.First coat the wings with garlic flavored olive oil and use a rolling pin to crush the chips into crumbs.For serving, I made a sauce of Caesar dressing/cumin/taco seasoning for dipping the cooked wings.If you intend to make the sauce, dip the uncooked wings in it before applying the taco seasoning and crushed chips.It holds the seasoning and the chips and adds a wonderful flavor to the wings.
pretty good. The kids (age 4 & 6) even ate it up. I used chicken breast cut in chunks like chicken nuggets. I put the chips and taco seasoning in a ziploc bag, then dipped chicken in milk and put it in the bag and tossed it around. The chips did stick pretty well this way. The chicken was crunchy and good. Great flavor. I will make again.
this recipe was very easy and delicious. I used drumsticks and thighs instead of wings for a dinner idea. it was like a spicy oven fried chicken. I coated the chicken with olive oil before i coated it with the chips, which worked well. I also sprinkled the coated chicken with a little bit of hot sauce and taco cheese, for a little extra kick.
I followed the recipe and made a few changes of my own. I used cheese flavored Dorrito's with Lawrey's Hot Taco spice for the coating. I combined hotwings sauce with milk, fresh garlic, sea salt & black pepper to coat the chicken. Greesed the cooking pan lightly with butter. I melted chedar cheese on the chicken, added more hotwing sauce. I served the chicken on: lettuce, tomatos, avocado, red onion with blue cheese dressing. Great easy recipe!
Horrible, the chips dont stick on to the chicken. Very BLAH!!! Will not be making this again.
This is a great change from the usual buffalo wings. They go great with a little hot sauce sprinkled on top and a cold beer
This recipe has a major error that dooms the cook to failure. If you rinse and dry your chicken wings, nothing will stick to them. I made an egg wash with one beaten egg and some water, rolled each wing in it, and then rolled it in the chip mixture. I baked these the full 40 minutes, but the result was chewy wings with rubbery skin. They really needed to bake longer. They were average-sized wings, not overly large. I probably won't make them again as I really prefer my wings with crispy skin.
I did quite a few changes to these wings. First, I marinated them in tequila for 2 hours and then added HOT taco seasoning and marinated for 2 more hours. I rolled them in crushed tortilla chips and Mexican blend cheese adn baked in the oven. I served them with fiesta ranch for some extra zip.
This recipe was really easy. I made it for my family on a weekday when I did not have much time to cook a big meal. It was good; however I substituted the taco chips for doritos and it worked well (the chips did not stick to the wings like I wanted it to). Instead of adding the taco seasoning to the mix I rubbed it on the wings. My family said they were okay... and they would eat it again but it was not their favorite.
This is good and different. I used a mix of plain tortilla chips and doritos .I also added some crushed red peppers, garlic powder, and onion powder to the mix. These were not bad. I made some for my daughter using boneless chicken strips and made tex-mex sourcream and taco seasoning dip.
One of my fave ways of doing chicken. I melt a little butter in the baking dish and roll chicken in that and then the crumbs (this solves the sticking problem), and I also use other chicken parts for a main dish. For from-scratch types, you can also use the taco seasoning recipes on site for a good result. Yumm!
I was excited about this recipe because I love wings chips and taco seasoning, but I was disappointed. I used both the tortilla chips and Doritos and crushed them up really fine so they stuck very well but there was not really any flavor. I will try these again but will try marinating them like some of the other reviews say so they aren't so blah.
It worked for me. I used chicken thigh filets. I also added italian spices to my tortilla crumbs because it is what I had. Used a little olive oil to help crumbs adhere to pieces. Broiled in the oven for 5 minutes after baking.
