Maids of Honor Tarts I
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
I needed to bake something for my son's Elizabethan social studies class project. We found a reference that these tarts were named for the maids of honour of Queen Elizabeth I. These tarts were delicious and a big hit with the kids and teacher in my son's class. I used mini-muffin tins, kept the oven rack at the regular position, and had good results using 10-12 minutes baking time. Also, since I used the mini-muffin tins, I reduced the amount of jam in each tart, probably to about 1/4 teaspoon. Wonderful taste and yummy combination!Read More
Tasty and not overly sweet. I used a discovered recipe for dough (involving a great deal of cream cheese, butter, and flower), and substituted rum for the almond extract (because I had nothing else). Also, I used blackberry jam (again, because I had nothing else). Turned out well.Read More
I needed to bake something for my son's Elizabethan social studies class project. We found a reference that these tarts were named for the maids of honour of Queen Elizabeth I. These tarts were delicious and a big hit with the kids and teacher in my son's class. I used mini-muffin tins, kept the oven rack at the regular position, and had good results using 10-12 minutes baking time. Also, since I used the mini-muffin tins, I reduced the amount of jam in each tart, probably to about 1/4 teaspoon. Wonderful taste and yummy combination!
I made these for a church bake sale and they were a fabulous hit! Amazing taste, I used raspberry jam, blueberry jam, and even lemon curd. All versions were just great.
Wowza, so good! Tastes kind of like a raspberry shortbread cookie in a tartshell. Mmm! I can see that trying different jams would be good too. I cheated and used store bought frozen tart shells so they were super quick and easy.
Tasty and not overly sweet. I used a discovered recipe for dough (involving a great deal of cream cheese, butter, and flower), and substituted rum for the almond extract (because I had nothing else). Also, I used blackberry jam (again, because I had nothing else). Turned out well.
These are sooo good. Made these for my husband and daughter. Made some with raspberry jam for my husband and some with grape jam for my daughter. The have a great flavor. Going to make again for Christmas to hand out with all my goodies!!!!
Nice recipe but it is a recipe for mini Bakewell tarts, not Maids of honour which contain curd cheese
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections