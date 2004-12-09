Butter Tart Squares

Rating: 4.47 stars
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

Tastes like the real thing but is a lot less time consuming!

By Kimberley

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 squares
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • To Make Base: In a small mixer bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter or margarine and confectioners' sugar. Blend in flour. Pat into 9X9 inch square pan. Bake in preheated oven for 5 minutes.

  • To Make Filling: In a large bowl combine brown sugar, melted butter or margarine, beaten eggs, vinegar, vanilla, and raisins. Pour over base and bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 102.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (71)

Read More Reviews
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LISAVS
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2004
YUM! I doubled the recipe because hubby loves butter tarts and I just didn't have the time to make them today. It doubles very well (in a 9 x 13 pan)! I used a little smash of cinnamon in the crust and rum extract instead of vanilla in the filling. I might try maple extract next time. Overall an excellent square! Read More
Helpful
(30)
MISTY 179
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2002
Great square! I just added it to my traditional list of Christmas baking. It was fast and easy to do and if you refrigerate it for an hour or so you can cut it real nice into 1" squares. I like to make treats like these bite size so you can try several different ones from a cake & cookie platter. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(22)
TABLESPOON
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2005
I made two batches (one with raisins one without) and both were way too sticky to cut and remove from the pan. I tried baking them an extra 10 minutes let them thoroughly cool and tried again with a tad more success. Tasted good but I had to use them as ice cream topping not squares. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
Karstan Wiebe
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2003
I have never made Butter Tarts before, but after making this square, why bother! These were sooo easy to make and absolutely delicious!! I love them! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Connie
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
Fabulous recipe! I don't understand why anyone is saying the crust is bland. Using tart shells or making your own does not make for a better tasting crust. The yummy part is the filling and these were great! I made a batch with and without raisins and they both came out great. I used a 9x13 pan so the crust wasn't as thick as some said it would be. I also baked them for 35 minutes, then let them cool completely and put them into the fridge for an hour to set before cutting. Perfect!! These are far better than the tart shells - its a keeper! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Betty Crocker
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2012
Excellent recipe! The only thing I did differently was omit the raisins because my husband prefers these bars without them. These bars are a new favourite and will be made again and again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
SAMA.
Rating: 3 stars
08/28/2003
Pretty GOOD! But next time ill add soemthing to make the filling much softer...mine came a little hard...more like a cookie...not exactly like wat i had expected Read More
Helpful
(8)
BAKER4U
Rating: 2 stars
08/23/2004
I followed the directions given to the T however I am disappointed to say that the recipe didn't turn out. The filling didn't set and was definitely too sweet. The shortbread pastry was O.K. but a little underdone. I think I'll stick to the butter tart recipe instead. Read More
Helpful
(8)
jenj
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2006
These were delicious except the shortbread crust fell apart in the pan. Very sweet... Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022