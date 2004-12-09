Butter Tart Squares

YUM! I doubled the recipe because hubby loves butter tarts and I just didn't have the time to make them today. It doubles very well (in a 9 x 13 pan)! I used a little smash of cinnamon in the crust and rum extract instead of vanilla in the filling. I might try maple extract next time. Overall an excellent square!
Great square! I just added it to my traditional list of Christmas baking. It was fast and easy to do and if you refrigerate it for an hour or so you can cut it real nice into 1" squares. I like to make treats like these bite size so you can try several different ones from a cake & cookie platter. Thanks for sharing.
I made two batches (one with raisins one without) and both were way too sticky to cut and remove from the pan. I tried baking them an extra 10 minutes let them thoroughly cool and tried again with a tad more success. Tasted good but I had to use them as ice cream topping not squares.
I have never made Butter Tarts before, but after making this square, why bother! These were sooo easy to make and absolutely delicious!! I love them!
Fabulous recipe! I don't understand why anyone is saying the crust is bland. Using tart shells or making your own does not make for a better tasting crust. The yummy part is the filling and these were great! I made a batch with and without raisins and they both came out great. I used a 9x13 pan so the crust wasn't as thick as some said it would be. I also baked them for 35 minutes, then let them cool completely and put them into the fridge for an hour to set before cutting. Perfect!! These are far better than the tart shells - its a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I did differently was omit the raisins because my husband prefers these bars without them. These bars are a new favourite and will be made again and again!
Pretty GOOD! But next time ill add soemthing to make the filling much softer...mine came a little hard...more like a cookie...not exactly like wat i had expected
I followed the directions given to the T however I am disappointed to say that the recipe didn't turn out. The filling didn't set and was definitely too sweet. The shortbread pastry was O.K. but a little underdone. I think I'll stick to the butter tart recipe instead.
These were delicious except the shortbread crust fell apart in the pan. Very sweet...