Apple Crumb Pie
This crumb topping for apple pie adds a delicious crunch. You can add walnuts and raisins to this pie to make it even dreamier!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was incredible! The entire family loved it and it was actually the only pie that was completely gone at the end of the day! The only thing I changed was to double the amount of crumb topping, I just didn't think it was enough, it didn't cover the entire top of the pie. We warmed each slice in the microwave for 35 seconds and topped with Cool Whip--excellent!! My other apple pie recipes will be deleted from my recipe box!!! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!Read More
I must admit when I saw all the great reviews about thus recipe I could not wait to make it for my family. I have been baking for a very long time so I am very famialiar with how to make pies. This recipe was just plain awful. I followed the directions completly. It looked great when it came out of the oven. I don't what could have happened. My husband said it was the worst pie I have ever made. So this will not be a tradition in my house. Maybe everyone has different taste.Read More
Beautiful and excellent pie! I did (accidentally) increase the butter in the crumb topping! I also, based on other reviews, increase the flour in the filling mix to eliminate runniness. I had made this pie for a friend, but my dear husband refused to let it leave the house! Smelled so wonderful he could not resist. Cool completely before slicing! I know it is hard...you can also zap it in the microwave to serve with vanilla ice cream!
This is definitely in the top five of pies that I have ever eaten. Needless to say, that says a lot. For two pies, I used six granny smith apples, or seven with light snacking. I also double the crumb mixture. The crumb mixture tastes even better with ground cloves, allspice, and nutmeg. mmm...nutmeg This is a keeper.
I just had a couple of forkfuls of this so that I could review the recipe and I could quite possibly be in dessert heaven right now. This is one of the best apple pies I've tried in some time. I don't normally make a crumb topped pie so this was a nice departure. Because hubs and I wouldn't be able to eat a whole pie before the topping became soggy, I scaled this down to three servings to make two individual pies in shallow, round ramekins. I used "Butter Flaky Pie Crust," also from this site. I skipped the raisins and nuts, and subbed an equal amount of cinnamon for the nutmeg, which I'm not a fan of. The apples are perfectly sweetened and spiced (use more or less depending on the sweetness or tartness of your apples) with a perfect amount of rich, cinnamony syrup - just enough to mix with the apples. The crumb topping is light and "crumbly," just as it's supposed to be (a recent baking experience showed me that's not always the case). And just the right amount of topping too. Not only is this one of the better recipes I've tried, it's also one of the easiest with no top crust! This would make a terrific presentation for a dinner get-together, as these individual little pies are very charming. I definitely have another favorite with this pie!
This recipe was very easy and I liked everything about it except that it was very very watery when I sliced it. I had baked it as directed just before the meal and it cooled for about an hour and a half and was still warm when I served it. I'm pretty sure I didn't forget to put the flour into the filling (but it's possible). Later, after all the guests were gone, I picked up the pie plate and the juices had thickened upon standing. So I think I may have to let it cool completely before serving next time, and maybe bake it uncovered longer.
This pie makes a beautiful presentation. I followed the recipe exactly and added the optional raisins and nuts. I followed other reviews and doubled the topping. I think next time I will NOT double the topping because this pie was WAY TOO SWEET. It was good, but too sweet for an apple pie. The Cool Whip on top sort of saved it, but I'll know better for next time.........UPDATE: The next day the pie was incredible. I don't know what happened. I still think doubling the topping was a mistake, but boy was it good the next day.
This pie got top marks with my family. They totally devoured it! I made only one small change which was to sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of minute tapioca into the bottom of the crust before adding the apples. It absorbs the extra juices and keeps the bottm crust from getting soggy - something my mom taught me to do years ago.
I have to say this was one of the best Apple Pies i've had in a very long time. I used granny smith apples, and did cut down on the sugar and it was absolutely delicious. My husband raved about it! I found the amount of crumb adequate for the recipe, and I used a lot of apples!
I ALWAYS follow any recipe EXACTLY as stated, and to be honest, this pie came out delicious on my first try! I often read reviews of people who CHANGED so many things and still give the recipe a bad review. I don't know why people do that! They shouldn't complain it was bad UNLESS they actually followed the recipe exactly. ANYWAY, sorry for my rant. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and it was delicious. I definitely recommend it. I DIDN'T change anything. The walnuts and raisins are optional, but I added the walnuts only & I'm glad I did because it gave the pie a nice crunchyness. I used 6 granny smith apples.
This was a delicious pie! I would use a little less sugar depending on the apples you use. I used cortland apples. Amaretto soaked raisins also added a little extra zing to this recipe!
I've made this pie twice so far. Both times, I used the same combination of apples: 3 each of Mutsu, Golden Delicious and Gala. The woman at the farm where I picked them suggested that combining the three different varieties would give the best taste...not too tart, not too sweet! The first time I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with too much liquid gushing out when I cut into it. It also took a great deal more flour to make the crumbs than stated. And the apples were slightly more crisp than I had expected. The second time, I doubled the flour in the pie to 4 tbsp, doubled the crumb recipe, adding as much flour as needed to perfect the crumbs, and cooked for 50 minutes covered and 20 minutes uncovered. It came out PERFECT! I let the pie cool for 24 hours before serving at a party. I also topped it with caramel and chopped pecans. It was absolutely delicious and got rave reviews from the party guests! Will definitely make this pie again and again!!!
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I made it last year for Thanksgiving and it definitely will be on my table again this year. I use a combination of granny smith's and mac's and it comes out delicious....A real winner!
This was the first time I had ever made any kind of pie, and it turned out great!! I used granny smith apples (it took 4 to make 6 cups) and used the amount of sugar called for. It was very sweet, but that is how my family and I like desserts! I can't wait to make this for Thanksgiving and impress my in-laws.
My husband was very quiet while he ate this, and then he said, "I think the might be the best apple pie I have ever had." That said, it was wonderful the first day but it does tend to get a bit soggy if you save it for a few days. It still tastes pretty good though.
The family loved this pie! I did use the lemon juice, to keep the apples nice and tart, but did not use the raisins or walnuts. I found the crumb topping to be just the right amount - completely covering the pie, but not overpowering it. A note about apples: the few negative reviews I've seen on this recipe indicate that the pie was either "tasteless" or "watery". This is most likely because of the type of apples used. I recommend Jonathan apples - they are nicely tart (so the pie has flavour and the amount of sugar used doesn't make it too sweet) and they are not very juicy (unlike, I've found, Granny Smith varieties). Also, I recommend rubbing your pie crust with a little bit of softened butter before adding the filling. This will build up a little barrier between any moisture from the apples, and let the crust get nicely cooked.
Great Great recipe! I made it for my boyfriend and he ate the whole thing! He loved it so much I ended up making a second one for him the next day! I used 6 medium sized apples, 4 Granny Smith and 2 Golden Delicious, to get a little different texture and taste for the pie. I made 1 and 1/2 of the crumb topping. Doubling the topping would be too much. My changes to the recipe: I used 1/2c of white sugar and 1/4c of brown sugar for the filling. After mixing the apples with the sugar and spices, let it sit for a few minutes. Some of the liquid will be pulled out of the fruit and you can drain it off. I also added about a 1/4c of white sugar to the topping and baked it under the broiler at 525degrees for the last 5 minutes of baking time. This helped get a nice topping that won't get soggy. Be sure to slice the apples thinly and to a uniform size or else they won't cook correctly. Cool it for 30minutes-1 hour to allow it to set properly. I'll be making this pie again this weekend!
I've baked for over 50 years and tried many different kinds of apple pies.....in my opionion this is the tastiest apple crumb pie I've ever tasted.
Excellent recipe. But, the first time I made it using freshly sliced apples, it came out extremely watery and ran everywhere. When I made it again, I first par-boiled the apples (1 1/2 minutes in boiling water, then a cold water bath to cool them), then I laid them on a cookie sheet lined with paper towels to drain. (By the way, if you want to freeze your orchard-fresh apples for pies, treat them with Fruit Fresh first and then do them this way as well and then pack in freezer bags) Came out perfect! Not watery, stayed together when sliced--amazing! I did not add the nuts or raisins, as my boys don't like them. Thanks for the recipe!!
I'm 15 years old. I love to bake, but neve rin my life have i tried making a pie. I found this recipe and i tried it out. and everyone LOVED it. It was fun to make, delicious, and even looked great. I doubled the crumb topping after reading a former review and that worked out well for me too. thanks for this recipe! my family will never buy a store bought apple pie again. :D
Very easy to make and modify according to your preference. I always end up making two pies at a time because I chop way too many apples. Two medium / large Granny Smith apples are enough for one pie. It needs a longer baking time so that the juice from the apples and the flour you toss in will gel together. For the topping, I increase the measurements by another 50% just so that I'll have a thicker topping. I cover the pie loosely with foil during the first 45 minutes of baking and then bake it uncovered for the last 30 minutes. Enjoy!
This is my favourite recipe for apple pie. I always make my own crust;so, for this apple pie I use the "Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust" recipe.They go perfect together.
Yummers! The only changes I made was I omitted the nutmeg, nuts and raisins (didn't have any on hand) and I replaced the 3/4 cup of white sugar in the apple mixture with a 1/2 cup of brown sugar (highly recommended!). I used the 'Healthier Pie Crust' recipe found on this site for the base. Made this for my boyfriend and I as a treat one night and he begged that I make it for our dinner party the following weekend. It was devoured! I'm super picky and I would absolutely make this again. Thank you for the recipe!!!
This is delish! Picked this recipe b/c I only had one crust. I'm sooo glad I found it. The crumb topping (which I doubled) was soooo good! I didn't find it too sweet probably b/c I used very tart granny smith apples. I did double the flour and still found that it was slightly liquidy after cooling ALL day. However, it wasn't so liquidy that it ruined the pie. I also packed the apples in there so that could have been part of it. My guests also LOVED this pie. Will be making this my standard apple pie recipe. It's soo EASY! (I love the taste of Grandma Opel's pie on this site, but that's better left when you want a more involved recipe. As far as taste, I like them both a lot, but MAY prefer this one b/c of the topping!)
Excellent! I cut the sugar to 1/2 a cup and made 1.5 times the crumble. Yum!
I used "honey crisp" apples. They are the best apples I have discovered in a long time. The crumb topping was just enough because I like more filling. I used a teaspoon of cinnamon and even added a dash or two of pumpkin pie spice. Made it very flavorful. The filling is unbelievable, so rich! I never use pie crusts anymore so you can omit that if you want and when it’s baked just scoop and add vanilla ice cream. Try the golden raisins and walnuts mixed in, I promise you will love it. Perfect for the holidays!
My husband really liked this pie. Great topping.
I soaked the raisins in hot apple juice before I used them in the apple pie filling. I just made sure to drain them really well before using. I used organic Granny Smith apples and I tripled the spices in the apple pie filling. (We like a really spicy apple pie.) I used pecans in the topping only because we don't like walnuts. The directions didn't say to pre-bake the bottom pie crust which I did at 400 degrees for ten minutes. Halfway through baking the pie, I did cover it with foil so the dutch topping would not burn. Baking at 350 it took just under an hour and twenty minutes to bake. This turned out really well. I'm glad I doubled the spices. Next time, I might add a little spice to the topping as well and I'd cut back just a touch on the sugar in the filling, but that's really just a personal choice. I really liked the combination of the apples and the raisins and the nuts in the topping was a tasty addition. This is a really good dutch apple pie recipe made a little more personal with our own family's favorite touches.
I fixed this exactly as posted and it was very tasty. My filling seemed way to liquidy but that could have been due to the fact that I used frozen apples (thawed). That made the bottom crust soggy and it was more like a crisp with a crust. But good!
I would only suggest that you make this pie on the day you plan to serve it. I made it the day before and the "crunch" topping was soggy. Wish I had made it the day I planned on serving it.
I've been wanting to bake apple pie with crumb topping coz it's my absolute favorite and I'm so glad that I stumbled upon this recipe!! This is delicious! I used Granny Smith apples and added walnuts to the filling but to also add more textural appeal to the crumb topping, I mixed around 1/2 cup of finely chopped walnuts! I love the extra crunch it gives to the topping! I also followed the suggestion of sprinkling the bottom of the crust with flour which helps prevent the juices from making the crust soggy. I also initially thought that 6 cups of apples would be a bit too much for a 9 inch crust as it made the pie mound so high. But as the apple pie bakes, the mound became smaller because the apples have cooked inside already. When I removed the foil cover after the initial 25 mins I had to lower my oven temperature to around 350-325 because I felt that the heat was too much and would char the topping before the next 25 mins was over (which was already starting to happen around the edges). I think the method suggested by the author is relative to the oven of the baker.
Fabulous recipe. I did cut back a bit on the sugar to 1/2 cup and felt the filling was sweet enough especially with the crumb topping.
This was really good and easy. I skipped the raisins and nuts as it was for my daughters class for her Thanksgiving lunch. If you like your apples soft, cut them thin and they will soften up nicely.
Excellent! This was a hit with my family and at my homeschool meeting.
I made this recipe (and left out all of the optional stuff), it was amazing!! It's exactly how I'd hoped it would be. Very easy, very tasty, and has a wonderful presentation.
Used Granny Smith apples and filling was a good consistency. These is as easy as apple pie can be made. Delicious!
Love this recipe ! I just made my second pie. Based on the reviews and personal taste, I made some small additions: I added Pecans in the apples and in the topping. I also added a little cinnamon and a smidge of nutmeg into the topping. I like to cut the apples into smaller than normal pieces, thet seem to cook a little better and are easier to eat rather than pulling out large chunks with other bites. Always use homemade crust! It's quick- only 4 ingredients to make and Far better than store bought! The recipies for it are all over this site.
I made this recipe (for the first time) on the fly the day before Thanksgiving. This was by far the best apple pie recipe I have ever made. Of course I did make a few changes according to some others recommendations. I reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup and replaced the 2 Tablespoons of flour for 1 1/2 Tablespoons of corn starch. I didn't add raisins or nuts. The pie was simply wonderful, not runny, not too sweet.
My husband said this was perfect! I have tried several recipes but he loves this one. I did add carmel to it as he loves carmel in his apple pie.
Amazing apple pie. Simple to make and delicious. I found that the yummy taste was exacerbated after letting it sit a day or two.
Didn't add the optional raisins or nuts but this pie was awesome!!
This pie was delicious!!! My boyfriend asked me to make it for him all the time...it was pretty runny on the bottom, though, I would definitely recommend adding another tablespoon or two of flour to the apple mixture. The crunchy topping is phenomenal!!! I will definitely be making this pie for a long time to come!
Absolutely wonderful pie. I have it made twice in a week and had rave reviews. Used Granny Smith apples, they were perfect. Second time I put in a tablespoon of flour, won't do that again. Perfect the way it was.
I have had to make 2 of these pies within the last 5 days! My 12 year old niece keeps gobbling them up. My honey loves it too! I didn't add raisins and instead of walnuts I added pecans. The pie came out great! I'm not an experienced pie maker and not a great baker - but this pie was very simple!
This pie is to die for! I didn't put the raisins in, but did put the walnuts. It was different, but very well worth it! Took one pie to work, they devoured it! Thanks for sharing.
While it was good, I found it to be WAY too sweet. I'll definitely try it again, but there will be a huge reduction in sugar.
A-MAZING! I doubled the flour going into the apple-sugar mixture as suggested by other reviews. Also, I added a 3 Tbsp white sugar to the crumb topping mixture to make it crispy since other reviews said the top never got crispy - this worked really well. I sliced the apples very thin and they all came out quite soft. Great recipe, especially with the Basic Flaky Pie Crust on this site.
This has been my exclusive apple crumb pie since last year when I spotted it here. I get nothing but raves. I always have to make two at a time...one for whoever I'm "thanking" and then another for the family. It's great!
This pie was fantastic. The only thing I did was after reading the reviews - to counter the two major complaints, runniness and the "sinking" of the pie. I increased the flour to about 3/4 cup and I used about 8 apples total and piled the crust really high, that the pie didn't sink that much. I used red delicious apples because that is what I had on hand. Don't omit the raisins and the walnuts because they only add to the delicious flavor of the pie. One last tip, let the pie cool for a few hours before serving, this will help decrease any runniness.
This is a delicious recipe. I like it because it has relatively few ingredients. My trick: cut the apples into tiny slivers. It makes the pie more moist, juicy, and tender, and more fully coats each apple slice.
I did add the raisins and walnuts, and I'm glad I did. This came out great!! My step-daughter said I should go against bobby flay on throw down with this pie, lol. This recipe is a keeper!!!!
This was really really awesome!!!
I followed the recipe as written, except added the walnuts to the crumb topping and deleted the raisins. Excellent recipe, thanks for sharing!
Fantastic recipe. I just doubled the crumb topping (just because of my preference) and it turned out wonderful.
Made this on Thanksgiving and it is excellent and easy to make. Followed the recipe and only left out the nutmeg & optional items. I would definitely make again. I used 5 Granny Smith and 2 Honey Crisp apples and it was plenty and very tasty. The baking time however was much longer than stated, but that could be oven related. Definitely will make again. Thanks Jackie Smith
Very tasty! I enjoyed the final product very much. The top was nice and crispy. I left the raisins out though, I just don't like raisins much. I also left out the optional lemon juice. I did not find the filling runny or too moist as some others did. I used Fuji apples, which I thought might turn out a little too sweet, but they were perfect! Also, I sliced them super thin which turned out amazing. The only mistake I made was cooking it on a cookie sheet, the bottom didn't cook well. My mistake though! Next try will be perfect, I'm sure!
Acceptable pie, but too sweet. I recommend decreasing the sugar.
This is perfect as is. I made no alterations! Thank You!
I had an abundance of apples and only 1 pie shell. I left out the raisins and nuts as my husband doesn't like them and I probably shouldn't be eating whole pies by myself, though with this one, I don't think it would have been hard to do. This was great hot or cold, with or without ice cream. We had unexpected company the following night and served them this pie as well. One guest said she could have eaten a serving of just the crumb topping it was so good.
This was my first pie ever, and it was so easy and DELICIOUS! Wow. This one scored me lots of points with my husband. We especially liked the crumble top. I used four different kinds of apples for this--get big ones. I found that if you mix the crumble with your hands, it's easier to get the right consistency.
Great pie. I did make a few changes just to suit my family. My husband likes oatmeal in his crumb topping so I added 1/3 cup quick cooking oats and an extra 2 tbsp butter to compensate. Plus I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the crumb topping and 1 tsp to the filling. I omitted the nuts and raisins because I didn' have and I also doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg because I really enjoy the flavor. I also added a lattice top because my hubbing also really likes pastry, so by adding a lattice top it still allows the crumb topping to get crisp. After it came out of the oven I brushed the pastry with a watered down corn syrup and sprinkled with demarera sugar. It was very delicious and everyone loved it!
This pie was excellent, however I will only use 1/2 cup of sugar. I did not add the walnut and raisins this time, but I will sometime in the future.
Amazing! Got rave reviews when I took it to share with our Young Married's group. I used Golden Delicious apples and doubled the crumb topping. One suggestion - be sure to put something under this while it's cooking...it was so juicy it spilled over into the oven!
This is an excellent pie recipe. If your apples seem to be extra juicy like mine were, add up to 4 TBS more flour - until the apples are well coated - this prevents a water pie. I used an equal amount of apple pie spice in place of the other spices. Also, you should always taste your apples before you make your pie - if they are on the sweet side, cut back on the sugar; and if they are unusually tart you might want to add an extra 1/4 cup of sugar.
I don't eat apple pie, but I made this for my hubby and he loved it! The only problem I had was that it was the consistency of water when I cut into it, however it thickened up later when it cooled completely. Maybe I will add a little more flour next time. All in all, a prizewinner according to my husband!
Super easy to make, and tasted great. My apple ended up a bit runny, so I overbaked it a few minutes. That made the crumbs on top too crispy. Next time I'll just take out the pie and let it cool down and come together. Overall, very tasty pie.
This was absolutely divine! I have butchered so many apple pie toppings. This was fool proof. Not too sweet and just the perfect amount of everything. I did do an 8 inch pie shell however and 5 small apples. Everything else was just perfect as written in original recipe. I can make apple pie now!
omg. sooooo good.
No question the BEST applie pie I have ever had. It tastes WAYYY much better than any they have in those fancy restaurants. IF YOU ARE ON A DIET STAY AWAY FROM THIS!!! By the way, I used the recipe I founf here for the flakiest pie crumb MMMMMMMMMMMMMM I can't tell you enough how deliscious this came out. I also accidentally doubled the portions on the crust so my apple pie came out with the flakiest thick crust and not wet at all.
I cant fidn the word to explain. Its was superb.
Awesome! I kept this pie basic and did not add the raisins or nuts for the kids....we all loved it even my non-fruit eating hubby had a sliced and liked it! Easy, juicy and pretty much perfect. Crumb topping was so good on this pie. I did increase the cinnamon to a full tspn. A keeper recipe, thanks!
Delicious!
This is my all-time favorite dessert! I make it every year at Thanksgiving and all my relatives begg for the recipe... I love this recipe! =D
Made this pie today.....It turned out great. I did cut back on the sugar to 1/2 c. in the apples . I found that was sweet enough. that is the only change. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
This is the tastiest apple pie I have ever made and everyone I served agreed!
Love this recipe. I'm not a big apple fan but this is a great pie. I did double the topping and add nutmeg, clove and cinnamon to the pie and a dash to the topping. Yummy.
This was very good for my first apple pie (first any kind of pie). A little too sweet so maybe cut out some of the sugar. I know the nuts and raisins were optional, but totally use them - they were great. I agree with other reviews that it needs another 1/2 or 1 tablespoon more flour in the filling.
This apple pie was outstanding! I made two of them for Thanksgiving, one with the raisins and nuts and one without. My family preferred the one without, but we still fought for the last piece. This will definitely be added to my holiday menu.
This is probably the best tasting and easiest apple pie ever. I actually bake it in a reduced-fat graham cracker crust, and it is delish.
This was so good! I loved the addition of the raisins, I would never thought to add them! I used golden raisins and my kids didn't even know they were in there. the only thing I did different was double the crumb topping since it's my favorite part of the dessert. served it warm out of the oven with vanilla ice cream. making again this weekend for a friend!
Apple pie is my youngest daughter's favourite dessert so when I saw this reviewed a couple of days ago I had to make it. I upped the flour to a quarter of a cup and I didn't have any runniness. I also reduced the white sugar to just over a quarter of a cup as I was using eating apples and it was plenty sweet enough. Daughter asked if we can have this again soon. Thanks.
Great Recipe! This was the first pie that me and my girlfriend ever made and even with simple novices like us we were able to make this taste great. We went apple picking and decided to try this out. I will say one thing though you definitely need to double the amount of crumb topping otherwise you wont have enough to cover the whole pie.
LOVED this! Served it to two couples (plus my husband and me) and they all commented how good it was (one friend went home w/the recipe in hand.) I used both granny smith and golden delicious (3 and 4 of them, respectively) and added a bit more cinnamon and some ground cloves to the sugar mix. Cooked it a good 5 hours before we planned to eat it, to aviod the soggy issue I read in other reviews - just microwaved it briefly when ready to serve (w/ice cream, of course!) New apple pie favorite!
I tried this recipe and my family loved it. I didn't use the walnuts and raisins, but it was absolutely delightful anyway. It was juicy and the apples were just right. Thanks!!!
Excellent recipe! I used 5 Tbsp of butter instead of 3 to give it a little more flavor. I baked it for 45 minutes without covering the pie and the apples turned out a little more crunchy than I like it to be...although some friends liked the crunch texture. Maybe I'll try following the recipe as is the next time.
This was my very first pie ever (made it for Thanksgiving) and it turned out perfect! It was soooo pretty, I almost didn't eat it... until we got out the vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce to drizzle over the top. 'Not eating' the pie was no longer an option! Thanks so much.
while this pie was delicious, the presentation was awful. didn't look appetizing at all. I doubled the crumb topping as per other users' suggestions, and I'm glad I did, otherwise there wouldn't have been enough, but still, it wasn't a pretty sight.
I don't even like apple pie and I find this pie incredible. I get so many compliments when I make it. The only thing I would say is to add 1/2 to 1 extra tablespoon of flour in the filling cause it's a little watery.
This is an AWESOME recipe! This was my first pie I have ever made, and I recvd SO MANY compliments! I used 2 kinds of apples, Macintosh and Granny Smith. I also put more flour for the filling so its not runny and it works! The topping was crispy and GOOD! I have made this 3x already and everytime I am asked for the recipe! :) THIS IS THE APPLE PIE RECIPE TO MAKE! GUARANTEED! (side note: I did w/o the raisins and nuts, not a big fan)
FANtastic! This was the first pie I've ever baked. My husband now thinks I'm a culinary genius. I used more cinnamon in place of the nutmeg (didn't have nutmeg on hand) and yes, it was runny at first, but it gets better as it sits. I used a frozen pie shell...kept it frozen until I filled it and preheated a cookie sheet to bake it on. Thanks so much for sharing. Fabulous!
One of the best quick and easy apple dessert recipes I have ever tried. My family feel in love with it, as did my friends!!!! you really need to try this one. whmama
Best apple pie recipe ever. Thats all I can say. Oh, and I double the crumb topping.
This is an excellent recipe, and my family really liked it. For health reasons, I used 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of 3/4 cup white sugar. I agree with slicing the apples thin (I slice them about 1/8" thick) because this gives the pie a much better texture, making it a little crispy and fresh, but not overly crunchy and raw like some apple pies that slice the apples in larger sections (like 3/4" thick). Personal family preference led to me using twice the cinnamon and walnuts. I also replace the raisins with dried cranberries instead. The pie was a winner. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
I have made this pie a few times and it always turns out great! I omit the nutmeg, since I am not a fan. I also increase the cinnamon to 1 tsp. Also, I do not add the optional ingredients(lemon jc, raisins and walnuts.)
Not much of a pie maker, but this was EXCELLENT! I'll have cravings for this.
This pie is the easiest and fastest way to a delicious dessert. I took it to a dinner party and there was 5 minutes of silence while everyone savored this great pie!
This was my first attempt ever to make an apple pie. But everyone raved about it as if I were a professional pastry chef. Simple recipe, but excellent taste. I didn't change a thing.
This was the first of any kind of pie I've ever made and it was really easy! I've made it twice since the start of the year and everybody has loved it, including me! Serve warmed with ice cream and it's extra tasty!
What a great and easy receipe, I love it! I also add pecans to the recipe and it gives a really great taste :)
