Apple Crumb Pie

970 Ratings
  • 5 763
  • 4 162
  • 3 27
  • 2 7
  • 1 11

This crumb topping for apple pie adds a delicious crunch. You can add walnuts and raisins to this pie to make it even dreamier!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
266 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place sliced apples in a large bowl; sprinkle with lemon juice. Mix white sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a small bowl; sprinkle mixture over apples and toss until evenly coated. Stir in raisins and walnuts; transfer mixture into pie shell.

  • Mix 1/2 cup flour and brown sugar together in a small bowl. Blend in butter with a fork until mixture is crumbly; sprinkle over apple filling. Cover top of pie loosely with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 25 to 30 minutes more. Cool on a wire rack before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 69.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 139.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022