Apple Crumb Pie

I just had a couple of forkfuls of this so that I could review the recipe and I could quite possibly be in dessert heaven right now. This is one of the best apple pies I've tried in some time. I don't normally make a crumb topped pie so this was a nice departure. Because hubs and I wouldn't be able to eat a whole pie before the topping became soggy, I scaled this down to three servings to make two individual pies in shallow, round ramekins. I used "Butter Flaky Pie Crust," also from this site. I skipped the raisins and nuts, and subbed an equal amount of cinnamon for the nutmeg, which I'm not a fan of. The apples are perfectly sweetened and spiced (use more or less depending on the sweetness or tartness of your apples) with a perfect amount of rich, cinnamony syrup - just enough to mix with the apples. The crumb topping is light and "crumbly," just as it's supposed to be (a recent baking experience showed me that's not always the case). And just the right amount of topping too. Not only is this one of the better recipes I've tried, it's also one of the easiest with no top crust! This would make a terrific presentation for a dinner get-together, as these individual little pies are very charming. I definitely have another favorite with this pie!