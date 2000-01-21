Apple Crisp V

3.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A really yummy dessert that will tickle your taste buds. This one has applesauce as well as fresh apples. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream!

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together applesauce, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and salt. Place sliced apples in a large bowl. Add applesauce mixture and stir well. Spoon mixture into baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and flour. Stir in melted butter or margarine. Sprinkle mixture evenly over apple filling.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 46.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022