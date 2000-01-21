Apple Crisp V
A really yummy dessert that will tickle your taste buds. This one has applesauce as well as fresh apples. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream!
A really yummy dessert that will tickle your taste buds. This one has applesauce as well as fresh apples. Serve it warm with vanilla ice cream!
very tasty, i did add oatmeal to this (about 1 C) and sometimes i will add walnuts too. easy and delicious!Read More
Loved the applesauce idea. seemed like too many apples for the amount of filling and topping. Didn't get a crispy topping.Read More
Loved the applesauce idea. seemed like too many apples for the amount of filling and topping. Didn't get a crispy topping.
very tasty, i did add oatmeal to this (about 1 C) and sometimes i will add walnuts too. easy and delicious!
My family and I enjoyed this moist dessert. I did, however, add oats to the crust mix. My son has requested more oats next time, too. I'll make this again--most likely tomorrow night!
i wouldn't make the top the same way. I'd suggest cutting the butter into the top stuff, I like a crumb topping, not a sugar layer.
this is a really easy recipe to make. it is different from any thing i have done. i think the 18 apples is a misprint though. i doubled the recipe and used only a dozen apples and it filled the pan right up.
Don't melt the butter! Melting the butter creates a paste, not crumbs. I used the topping without the rest of the recipe since the topping was the most like my mom's recipe that I could find.
Should have read reviews first, knew the butter should not have been melted, did it anyway, not crispy like I wanted it, very dissapointed, was tasty, however, won't use this recipe again.
The quantities seemed odd to me, so I used my judgement and cut back the number of apples and amount of apple sauce so I could bake it in a 9x9 pan. I also added a cup of oatmeal to the topping and a handful of dry cranberries to the apples
Excellent recipe!! Definitely a keeper.
In the oven. Already know now that the butter should NOT have been melted. There was that little thing in the back of my head that said 'huh?' and dismissed it. Why the editor of this recipe hasn't changed this is most peculiar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections