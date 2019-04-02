Cheddar Beer Triangles

1 of 26

Rating: 4 stars My boys and I really liked these. I used one of my husband's light beers my own homemade biscuit mix and an extra sharp cheddar. I mixed the batter lightly and until just moistened as to not overmix the batter. I pressed it into a round cake pan popped it out cut it into six large triangles and baked it like scones. We had them with Creamed Eggs and Ham. Most filling. (You can find Creamed Eggs also on this site.) Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Wow - so easy and so good! I'd been eyeing up this little recipe for a while now and am so glad I got around to trying it! Who knew so few ingredients could produce such a tasty little scone! I had exactly 2 cups left of some Bisquick I wanted to get rid of and I have to admit there's NEVER a shortage of beer around here so with just the third ingredient up for grabs I opted to give these an Italian flair. I used 1/2 cup of shredded Romano cheese, 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan, 1 tsp. of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. each of oregano and basil, plus 1/4 tsp. of salt. I baked it in a 9 inch round cake pan and sprinkled the top with a bit more shredded romano cheese. It baked up nice and golden brown. After it cooled I cut it into triangles. It went great with "Rachel's Tomato Basil" Soup from this site. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I used Miller 64 light beer and Bisquick Heart Smart added about 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder used reduced fat cheese and added 1/4 cup more cheese. Sprayed with butter-flavored spray oil and dusted with a little more garlic powder. I also added a little extra salt personal preference. Very very good. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I made these and when they were done baking while still hot I brushed them with melted butter and Old Bay seasoning and they were better than Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits. MMMMMGood! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I chose this recipe as I had a box of Bisquik in the pantry that had never been used and its fast approaching its use by date!! This worked well with Pasta for dinner this evening. Made a few changes I added Garlic and Italian seasoning to the dough along with 1 cup of mature sharp English Cheddar. Cooked in the oven for 10 minutes than topped with another 1/2 cup of cheese and more Italian seasoning. I used Samual Adams Boston Ale for the beer. Great quick recipe when you don't have enough time to bake bread! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! However next time I will double the cheese for my familys preference. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars use light beer (your fav brand) because dark/heavy beers give it a sort of sour dough or slight rye bread taste Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent...simple to make. I also added chopped green chilies (a couple of teaspoons) along with one cup of shredded cheddar. Used Miller 64 beer and they were very tasty. Will add salt or try the Bay Seasoning as others suggested. Even my 8 yr old daughter loved them! Helpful (4)