Scotcharoos
These scotcharoos were made by my mother when I was a kid, and they continue to be a family favorite. They have a wonderful combination of peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch with a crispy texture.
One of my favorite treats, ever since I learned how to make it at church daycare as a very small child. It really is wonderful to make with small children and you can make a sweet treat with ingredients that cost next to nothing and are usually found in your pantry. NOTE: Instead of butterscotch chips in the "frosting", I like to use Reese's peanut butter chips. My family can't keep their hands off of them! Try it for yourself, you'll see.Read More
This has been a family 'staple' for holidays, birthdays, any special occaision. My suggestion, do NOT allow the syrup/sugar mixture to boil, that will cause hard as rock bars. Heat the syrup/sugar mixture, stirring constantly, just until bubbles come to the surface, then remove from heat! Awesome treat!!
Great recepie! I also doubled the chocolate and butterscotch chips for the top. I melted everything in the microwave too - I used 50% heat and stirred frequently and everything turned out great. I tried other cereals too when we were out of crispies. Chex and cornflakes were good. wheaties were too tough. Everyone seems to love these!!!!! Oh, and if you use light peanut butter they dont turn out so good.. they're really hard.
like others have said, i was thrilled to find this recipe -- these were a favorite "camping" treat for me when i was a kid. i did the topping like my mom used to -- i just spread the chips on top after pressing the rice krispie mixture into the pan. since the mixture was still warm, the chips softened and melted (i used more than this recipe calls for)...i just had to spread the topping as the chips softened/melted (they completely melt, and you don't have to use any more dishes by doing it this way).
My mom really loved these but i found them too hard. I'm wondering if I had done something wrong. Instead of leaving them out to cool i put them in the fridge. Could this have caused the hardness?
Mouth-watering, chewy, sweet, and sinful. Once you've tried these, they will always be a temptation. They are the BEST!!! I've been a fan for years now. If you like Rice Krispy Treats, these are far, far better. We make it with 1 cup of both the choclate & butterscotch chips. YOU MUST TRY!
I doubled the topping as others had mentioned (in fact, I think I doubled the butterscotch and maybe even tripled the chocolate... I love chocolate). Instead of using the sugar and corn syrup, I melted the peanut butter with a bag of marshmallows for a chewier bar. I think that solves the problem some people were having with the hard bars. Really yum!!!
Very good recipe, but bring sugar and corn syrup to just a boil, remove from heat, then add peanut butter.
This is an AWESOMELY EVIL recipe. Just try and have some self-control when they're around. Three important changes. First, I never bring the peanut butter mixture to a boil (just heat until sugar dissolves), to keep the bars from getting too hard. Second, I double the topping. And third (and most important change), spread the topping on the bars and sprinkle with sea salt. Gotta go make another pan!
For those who'd rather not use straight corn syrup, melt a regular-sized bag of mini marshmallows and mix with peanut butter. You can also use a dark Agave syrup in place of the corn syrup. Sweet-maple-like flavor, or make a sweet syrup of your own by adding 2 parts sugar to 1 part water that's warm enough to melt the sugar completely. You might need to add slightly more peanut butter to get the consistency desired.
The stovetop method is origanally how I made these bars but now I just stir the corn syrup and sugar together and put in microwave for 2 mins. Stir in the peanut butter and microwave for 2 mins more. Remove and add rice cereal. They never have come out hard this way.
This is my most craved indulgence. I make a whole pan of them just to have one serving and then bring the rest to work share with co-workers to avoid the temptation of devouring the whole batch. So quick and easy--15 minutes and you're done!
I put my scatcharoos in the fridge to help them cool down faster then somebody stole my pan of scotcharoos in foods class so i dont know wat mine tasted like.
I made these for Christmas goodie bags and they turned out very well. As other reviewers noted, I doubled the chocolate/butterscotch chip coating and it was just the right amount. Also, I cooked the peanut butter/sugar mixture just until it started to bubble and I had just enough time to stir in the cereal before it began to firm up. The description is right! These are a wonderful combo of flavors and textures. Very sweet and tasty. I will definately make again.
I have been making these for ten years. They are great and easy to make. As I have read in previous reviews, I suggest to SLOWLY bring to a slight boil, and then add crispies. This allows you to have soft, chewy bars. I also use the microwave for the topping. 1 c Chocolate, 1c butterscotch, in microwave save bowl. Microwave ONLY 1 minute on high, stir, and pour over your pan of scotcharoos. Let sit a few hours, and they will cut much nicer. Also, the easiest recipe to remember: 1c clear corn syrup (half a container), 1c peanut butter (half a container), 1c sugar, 1c chocolate chips (I use milk chocolate), 1c butterscoth chips, {1 min in microwave}, and 6c cereal. I sometimes use the holiday colored cereal for color.
It doesn't get any better than a crispy chocolate, peanut butter combination! Easy and fun!
It was okay.It was warm and chewy.
This is a good recipe. I didn't follow it exactly but these are the things I changed: I didn't use butterscotch, I used a 12 oz package of chocolate chips and I only used 1 cup of peanut butter. I used a smaller, square pan (8x8”) instead of a 9x13” pan. I have a square, silicone pan that works really well because I can remove the whole thing easily; makes it easier to cut that way since they are twice as thick as the original recipe! Plus the slices look cleaner. On top, I used a whole package of chocolate chips, and heated it in the oven for about 5-6 minutes @ 300°.
Wow, these are yummy! I honestly didn't think I would like these as much as I did (and wasn't very happy to find out I did since I'm on a diet..lol). I'd seen them at potlucks over the years but never tried them since butterscotch has never really tripped my trigger. Guess I've been missing out! I sprinkled some multi-colored sprinkles on top to give them a little color since they are a little blah looking. Thanks :)
These are excellent and a classic. We aren't big butterscotch people so I used peanut butter chips instead of butterscotch. I also doubled the chips on top to have a nice chocolately layer on top.
These won't come out if you cook the peanut butter, put it in AFTER you cook the sugar and corn syrup, or you will have a crumbly mess.
Delish!! I halfed the recipe. I'm glad I did! I would have eaten every last bite of the other half!!
Great! I grew up on these. Today they are one of my childrens favorites. Everyone seems to love these. They have so much flavor (not just plain sugary sweet) compared to the regular rice cereal treats.
These were good but just not the taste I was looking for I guess. Nothing to wow over but definitely worth making.
Very good taste, family loved them. I would prefer a softer scotcharoo in the future. Next time I make these I will try adding margarine as a previous reviewer suggested. But all in all excellent!
As written a 3. I made these twice, the first time they were hard as a rock. I then modified adding some butter to the mix and they were nice and chewy. With the changes I would rate them a 4. We liked them but have used other versions we like better.
These are very good but I do wish the recipe would change because I didn't read the reviews until AFTER I made them the first time and they got very hard! So I decided to read the reviews and saw the error of boiling the mixture instead of just slowly heating the pb until it melts. When done right they are very good...they just need to FIX THE RECIPE!
WOW - Am I the only person on here who thought this things were sickeningly sweet - like to the point of inedible - Followed the recipe exactly (mine even look like the pic shown) and thought to myself a whole cup of sugar and a whole cup of corn syrup - prolly cost me over $10 in ingredients :( I feel bad giving a bad review but I wish at least one person had mentioned how terribly sweet they were - I only make recipes with high ratings and good reviews - Im just so shocked no one else thought these were as bad as I did - and I do have a very strong sweet tooth Also thought the krispies mixture ended up having a stale cardboard like texture to them Did I do something wrong?
These bars are delicious and easy to make. I melted the chocolate and butterscotch chips for about a minute in the microwave, instead of using the stove top. They refrigerate well in warm weather, and also freeze well if you want to fix a batch in advance.
These are a staple in my house. Only change I did was use an entire bag of butterscotch chips instead of part of the bag. I feel like it gives it that little extra richness.
This is a family favorite and is always on request from friends and extended family.
These are delicious! After you add the rice crisp mixture to the pan, to add a little more - pat in some peanut butter chips, then add the melted chocolate mixture - yum!
I guess I'm really lazy.. I poured a bag each of semi sweet choc and butterscotch chips on top and put tin foil over since they were warm yet. I also turned the oven on just enough to slightly warm it, turned it off and set the pan in there for 10 min or less. Chips were soft and able to swirl it around .
Nanny used to make these for us 50 years ago and I made them for my kids and now I am hoping to make them for Grandchildren someday. I have found putting them in cupcake pans have been extremely helpful. No more cutting!! Works great for bake sales also. These are sooo good, a must have at every family function.
These are tasty, but I found them far too sweet. Will make again but probably increase the amount of peanut butter and reduce the sugar or corn syrup.
The key to the bars not coming out hard is not overcooking the sugar and syrup mixture. Just like how candy works. The hotter the sugar, the harder the candy. Also, a tip that makes the frosting easier to prepare is to pour the chips over the bars evenly. Place the pan in a warm oven (like 200 degrees) and let them slowly melt. Check frequently, every couple of minutes. The chips will hold shape but will be spreadable with a knife after just a little heating. Yum!
I used only 1 cup of peanut butter and a whole cup each of the chocolate and butterscotch chips. They are awesome!
Easy and quick. Like the other reviewers, I doubled the chocolate chips and butterscotch.
Great bars! I usually use 3/4 cups of the sugar and corn syrup...helps a little bit with the sugar content and you can't notice the difference.
I did not care for this recipe.
My mother made these, we called them "Special K Bars" Super rich, You can just drizzle the butterscotch/chocolate mixture if you don't want them to be as rich.
I tried one for the first time that was made with this recipe. I didn't know that something so simple could be so amazing. It made my life 20% cooler in ten seconds flat.
So sweet and buttery. I love these.
the choclate didnt look good and they were soggy.
These were wonderful! The kids love them, and so did Mom & Dad. Very easy. Thanks!!
I made these for my holiday goodie baskets and sent a pan to my husband's work. He says, "You're making more of these for home, right?" Absolutely wonderful!
These turn out perfect every time! The only adjustment I made was to double the butterscotch and triple the chocolate - as written it does not make nearly enough frosting to do the entire pan, even with a thin layer! Very easy, done in 15 minutes flat. I make them in half batches so I don't eat the whole thing myself!
These were great! I made them as written except I added 1/4 cup butter like some others. I took half to work cut into small pieces due to many are dieting but they were gone in 3 hours and my daughter loved them. Making more again next week.
These scotcharoos are the real deal. As others have said, you will definitely want more chocolatey frosting.
We make these all the time, but like other reviewers said, use an 11 oz. bag of butterscotch chips and a cup of chocolate chips. Turns out super sweet and peanut-buttery and butterscotch-y. When I first tried these I couldn't place the flavor, but I loved it. Butterscotch- yum!
YUMMY! According to my kids this a weekly do again!
Well i liked the scotcharoos. We used it in Foods and nutrition class. they were chewy and DELICIOUS!!! uh not much else to say. DERP
I add 1 cup margarine as well as the 1 cup sugar and 1 cup corn syrup- I also double up on the chips- with the margarine these turn out chewy soft goodness!
A Winner!!~!!
I thought these were a little too sweet. I would recommend milk chocolate chips instead of the semi-sweet chips. (I double the chips, too.) This recipe is different than rice krispies in that you have to stir it more to ensure all of the liquid gets incorporated. You also have more time because it doesn't setup as fast as rice krispie treats.
We love Scotcharoos and this was a great recipe. I also doubled the butterscotch and chocolate chips for the top. Mmmmmmm!
Suprisingly, these were bland! I do not taste the butterscotch, only the peanut butter and cereal.. I think the chocolate and butterscotch should be doubled.
Very good. I will definitely be making these again. I think next time I will heat the mixture only until bubbles start to come to the surface.
So good and so very easy to make. I was thinking that there wasn't going to be enough with the melted chips to go on top but it was perfect. It would have been to strong a taste if I had used any more.
I was a white so i didnt get to make anything,derp, but they tasted good enough that i didnt die. could have had more peanut butter though, and a seperate batch for me. BRONYS
These are delicious. Chewy, peanut-buttery, chocolately. As suggested by another reviewer, I JUST brought the sugar/peanut butter mixture to a boil. When I saw the first bubble surface, I removed it from the heat and stirred in the rice cereal. Plus, I only had 1/2 cup white sugar, so I used a 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and it worked fine.
These are really good. My only change to the recipe was to reduce the peanut butter to 1 cup. My husband's coworkers enjoyed them.
Our scotcharoos turnt out wonderful!! We made them in our Foods class in the microwave and I think that was the best route to take.
Yum!
Use 1/2 cup butterscotch and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Do not boil the peanut butter, corn syrup and sugar mixture
Yum! Had a little to much chocolate but you can never have to much chocolate. First time making them and i love it. Can't wait to make them again for my mom.
My Mom used to make these for me when I was a kid and it is still a favorite treat of mine to make. They always taste delicious and are a huge hit at any party!
Very easy to make and they are GREAT!
These are fantastic. I add 1/4 cup more butterscotch chips and 1/4 cup more chocolate chips because it makes it much easier to spread over the whole top. I also usually add 1.5-2 cups more of crispy rice cereal because the mix is really wet otherwise, but they taste wonderful either way.
I love these bars, but this recipe left out instructions for the butterscotch chips (you are supposed to mix them with the semi-sweets). Also, I had to double the semi-sweet/butterscotch chip amount to cover the pan. They were delicious, though!
Ok...I guess I never reviewed these ....when I made them a while ago.....I would have given them a 3 or 4 as written.....only because I think the butterscotch is soooooo sweet and overpowering. Those who love the butterscotch chips.....go for it...you will love these. But I was actually reviewing this today as a 5 star because instead of using butterscotch, I used a bag of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. I followed the recipe and added about 1/3 of the bag of choco/pb chips to the krispies....and then melt the rest for the top.....a true Chocolate and Peanut butter fan here....and I much prefer this change. Thanks to my sis Michelle for sharing this with me. I made a batch today to bring to a party....but had to try a small piece..... YUMMY!!! So good.....
Wonderful! Do NOT boil - just heat until the peanut butter is fully melted. If you boil for a long time, the bars will get very hard. Double the chocolate topping if you want it to be a thick layer. Used natural peanut butter and it worked very well.
I make these all the time and they are so good! Admittedly, they are kind of a lot of work but well worth it! Beware: plan to give some away because otherwise you will eat them all! So delicious!
Love, love, love these treats! My sons ask me to make these for their birthday treats at school and for the holidays. So glad you posted the recipe to spread the joy!
Delish! I added 1 tsp of vanilla when I take the mixture off of the stove.
These have been a favorite at our annual family reunion for the last 20 years or so! Kudos to my Aunt Joan Schultz for discovering this recipe so long ago! I highly recommend this recipe to anyone with a sweet tooth as you get chocolate, peanut butter, and butterscotch all in one delicious dessert! Everyone will be fighting over them! :)
Making these bars can be easy once you know exactly what is required. I have attempted making them several times and the results have been hard chewy bars. This time I used several of the other review recommendations. I bought 11.5 oz bags of morsels. I measured a little over two cups of the combined morsels; Heavier on the butterscotch. I used a heavy bottomed sauce pan just large enough to accomodate the sugar, syrup, peanut butter and rice krispies when cooked and mixed together. I placed it on my medium sized burner over medium heat and cooked the sugar and karo syrup stirring constantly only until the syrup close to the edge of the pan begin to simmer. I may take it off the heat when the sugar is melted next time as some recommeded. I added 1 cup of peanut butter and mixed it until it was melted then added the cereal and mixed. I patted it gently into a well buttered 9x13" dish. I melted the morsels together in the microwave in a pyrex bowl large enough to accommodate two cups. I heated the morsels for forty seconds stirred the morsels and returned to the microwave heating at 15 second intervals until they were melted. I then iced the rice krispies. The result was a bar pretty close to perfect. I received rave rewiews and requests for the recipe. I think the secret to avoiding the hard chewy bars is using a heavy pan or heavy bottomed pan and not letting it boil.
Delicious - a nice alternative to Rice Krispie Treats. Three recommendations and one caution: 1) I decided to try microwaving the corn syrup, peanut butter and sugar and it worked well. I did one minute at a time, stirring between minutes, and only for 3 minutes total. 2) To spread the mixture in your 13x9 pan, use a spatula well-sprayed with a butter-flavored Pam or Crisco. It let me pack the mixture firmly and make an even flat top, which helps the chocolate set evenly. 3) I did up the chips to 3/4 of a cup of each and that put a perfect amount of "icing" on top. The caution: sprinkling the chips on top of the pb mixture without melting them first (as suggested in other reviews) did not work for me - they did not melt enough to spread. I may not have moved quickly enough so the pb mixture wasn't very warm. I need to melt the chips in the microwave.
YUM, these are delish! I did not have any crisp rice cereal on hand so I substituted approx 4.5 cups of oats. After adding the oats, the mixture was a bit too thick to stir so I added a splash of cold milk. The bars are probably a little more dense than the original recipe due to the oats, but I absolutely love them and will continue to make them this way! Thank you Walleye for a fantastic recipe!
I like Schotcharoos because we should of used more chocolate chips
mmm, such a treat!
ehhh it was aight. the chocolate didnt harden.. otherwise it was aight
This is my first ever review but I just had to do it! My husband will tell you that I'm no Betty Crocker, and I won't disagree! I read the reviews before trying to get pointers. I added 1/4 mar. to the sugar/corn syrup and brought to "just" barely boiling. I waited for the top layer to be completely covered with bubbles before removing from heat. Then added the peanut butter. They turned out soft and chewy! I used 1 1/2 c each of the choc and butterscotch chips on top...MAGNIFICENT!!! My family LOVED them! My teenage son drooled longingly over the second pan I made. Everyone wins in my house with these! Will def keep this recipe around!
Seemed to be a big hit at the NYE party, as was suggested, I doubled the chocolate and butterscotch chips.
This is the same recipe I use except if you use 1/2 cup honey and 1/2 cup corn syrup they are much better and healthier. My sons are 35 and 37 and this is their favorite and now my grandchildren also.
I really go crazy with the topping. I use a whole package of semi-sweet chocolate chips and a whole package of butterscotch chips melted. Also, I don't let the peanut butter mixture boil or it's almost impossible to cut if you do.
This are so good!! I was so glad to find this recipe. I followed the previous ratings and used 1 C. of both of the chips.
MMMMMmmmm!!!! They're gone already! Very rich! Everyone LOVED them! I like that the recipe is versitle too. Next time I will try with reeses chips.
We used the microwave to make the process go faster since we didn't have much time. Making them in the microwave I think are better because they're more soft and chewier. I thought they were very delicious and it's a very fast process.
The scotcharoos where really good...but I don't really like peanut butter...but it was fast and easy to make.
they were good but i still like it when my mom makes it
This was great. I used dark corn syrup and made the "sauce" as the recipe stated. Once it was completely combined I took it off the heat. My bars were perfectly chewy. I used a Cup of both chips and it made the perfect amount of topping. I'll make them again.
This is a family stable. I have been able to do this recipe from memory since junior high. My only suggestion is don't let the sugar, syrup, peanut butter boil. Make sure it's well mixed and the sugar dissolved and when it starts to bubble a few times then mix it with the rice crispies. Can also melt the choc and butterscotch chips in microwave, just don't burn them. Another suggestion for Christmas (or anytime) is instead of putting it into pans, drop the mixture by large spoonfuls onto wax paper and let cool. Drizzle with or dip mounds in the choc/butterscotch and then sprinkle those little colored candy balls (forget their real name) on the top while the choc is still wet.
Love these. Use a little less cereal if you want them gooey-er! Easiest way to make the frosting is to heat your oven to warm while making the bars. Then just sprinkle the chocolate and butterschotch chips on top of the bars and slide them into the oven and turn it off. After about 10-15 minutes remove from the oven and swirl the chips with the back of a spoon to mix and spread evenly over the bars.
They were easy to make but i don't like scotcharoos.
Huge favorite. A good friend hints around about a new batch every 3 weeks or so... My changes; I always substitue honey for corn syrup. When made according to the original, these are way too big for me to get my mouth around, so I cut the krispie treat portion in half (1/2 cup honey, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 cups rice cereal, and 1/4 cup butter - cooked together; 3/4 cup peanut butter mixed in off heat.) And since the frosting is the best part... I added half again on the chips (3/4 cup of each.) I'm going to try the marshmallow substitute for sugar next...
Our family loves these! I have been making these for over 20 years. The only difference is that I use a whole bag each of Semi-Chocolate Chips and Butterschotch Chips and instead of melting over the stove, I pour the bags into a microwave safe bowl and heat for 1 min, stir, and re-heat at 20 sec intervals stirring each time until melted and creamy and have thus avoided the dreaded scorching issue!
Love love love!!! perfect couldnt ask for a better treat. IF there to hard for you, its because you boiled you sugar mixture to long.
These were so good and addicting!!
