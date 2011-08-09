Scotcharoos

Making these bars can be easy once you know exactly what is required. I have attempted making them several times and the results have been hard chewy bars. This time I used several of the other review recommendations. I bought 11.5 oz bags of morsels. I measured a little over two cups of the combined morsels; Heavier on the butterscotch. I used a heavy bottomed sauce pan just large enough to accomodate the sugar, syrup, peanut butter and rice krispies when cooked and mixed together. I placed it on my medium sized burner over medium heat and cooked the sugar and karo syrup stirring constantly only until the syrup close to the edge of the pan begin to simmer. I may take it off the heat when the sugar is melted next time as some recommeded. I added 1 cup of peanut butter and mixed it until it was melted then added the cereal and mixed. I patted it gently into a well buttered 9x13" dish. I melted the morsels together in the microwave in a pyrex bowl large enough to accommodate two cups. I heated the morsels for forty seconds stirred the morsels and returned to the microwave heating at 15 second intervals until they were melted. I then iced the rice krispies. The result was a bar pretty close to perfect. I received rave rewiews and requests for the recipe. I think the secret to avoiding the hard chewy bars is using a heavy pan or heavy bottomed pan and not letting it boil.