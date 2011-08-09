Scotcharoos

These scotcharoos were made by my mother when I was a kid, and they continue to be a family favorite. They have a wonderful combination of peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch with a crispy texture.

By WALLEYE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Generously butter a 9x13-inch baking pan; set aside.

  • Mix together peanut butter, corn syrup, and sugar in a large pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring until peanut butter melts. Bring mixture to a boil. Remove from heat; stir in crisp rice cereal.

  • Transfer mixture into the prepared pan. and pat it down with buttered hands.

  • Melt chocolate chips and butterscotch chips in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat; stir until smooth. Spread over top of bars.

  • Cool completely before cutting into 24 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 10.6g; sodium 139.7mg. Full Nutrition
