Cruschickies

This is an old and simple recipe for a fried pastry also known as 'bowties'. Substitute brandy for rum if you'd rather the taste of brandy.

Recipe by MARBALET

Servings:
48
Yield:
2 to 4 dozen
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Beat together the eggs and sugar. Blend in sour cream, vanilla and rum or brandy. Fold in sifted flour and salt. Knead dough on floured surface until the dough is smooth.

  • Cut off a small portion of dough and roll out as thin as possible (almost paper thin). The dough will spring back as you roll it if you treat it like a pie crust.

  • Cut into 2-inch wide strips. Cut the strips diagonally every 4 inches. In the middle of each cookie cut a one inch slit. Pull one of the pointier corners through the slit. If you are making these alone, it is suggested that you do all of the rolling and cutting all the dough before frying, or in two batches. If two people are making the cookies, the roller/cutter should get a "stockpile" before frying begins.

  • Heat oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). An electric skillet works well, especially if you are working alone. Slide about seven or eight cookies into the oil. They should pop up to the top of the oil after a second.

  • Very soon, the cookies should be a light brown (or very dark tan) on the bottom. Flip the cookies; a two-tined carving fork works well. When the second side is browned, remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. When the paper towel is filled with cookies, shake confectioner's sugar over the cookies and move the cookies, paper towels and all, to a cookie sheet.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 18mg. Full Nutrition
