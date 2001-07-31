Cruschickies

I was looking for a recipe that my grandma used to make. This suited the bill perfectly. Because I was testing this and had no idea of what they looked like yet, I whipped up the batch as quickly as possible and then only cut the dough into strips and didn't make bowties. I also tried some cookie cutter ones, they came out ok, but I liked the strips better bc they puffed a bit when frying. It tasted similar to a funnel cake without the doughy part.....more like a crispy funnel cake. Since we don't usually have alcohol in the house, I used Rum Extract in place of the rum or brandy...I believe you could sub ANY extract in place of that rum/brandy according to your tastes. I bet it would be great with almond extract or ginger extract...I can't wait to try it. This took me less than an hour to make. I still have a bunch of dough to finish up, but for two plates, it took less than an hour.