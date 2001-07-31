Cruschickies

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 18mg. Full Nutrition
My mom used to make these every Christmas. The flavor will be even better if you use lard instead of vegetable oil for frying. Cmon you're frying these anyway, no time to think about "healthy". Truly, the flavor will notch up two levels.
I was looking for a recipe that my grandma used to make. This suited the bill perfectly. Because I was testing this and had no idea of what they looked like yet, I whipped up the batch as quickly as possible and then only cut the dough into strips and didn't make bowties. I also tried some cookie cutter ones, they came out ok, but I liked the strips better bc they puffed a bit when frying. It tasted similar to a funnel cake without the doughy part.....more like a crispy funnel cake. Since we don't usually have alcohol in the house, I used Rum Extract in place of the rum or brandy...I believe you could sub ANY extract in place of that rum/brandy according to your tastes. I bet it would be great with almond extract or ginger extract...I can't wait to try it. This took me less than an hour to make. I still have a bunch of dough to finish up, but for two plates, it took less than an hour.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.