Blondie Brownies

This quick and easy no-chocolate brownie recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake.

By Camellia

16
16 squares
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 8x8 inch pan.

  • Combine shortening and milk in large saucepan. Place over low heat until shortening melts. Remove from heat, add the brown sugar and egg. Stir until well blended.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into sugar mixture. Stir in vanilla and nuts. Spread evenly into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. Cool and cut into 2x2 inch squares.

167 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 42.3mg. Full Nutrition
