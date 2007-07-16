Blondie Brownies
This quick and easy no-chocolate brownie recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake.
I've been making these blondies for the past several weeks now because my boyfriend likes them so much. Only a couple of differences with my version: * I use 1/3 cup of real butter instead of shortening. The butter pretty much makes this treat. *I use 2/3 cup of brown sugar...it's definitely sweet enough without the other 1/3 cup * I use 1/4 cup chopped pecans & I fold in 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips for a "macadamia" feel to it. Also, make sure you mix the flour mixture a little at a time so the mixture stays smooth. Excellent!Read More
I made this recipe at home and although it was easy, i felt, actually know that it should say butter, NOT shortening. When I took it out of the over, a disgusting smell of shortening entered my kitchen, i began to gag and after i tried the awful thing i had to spit it out right away. Please Camellia, don't worry about people not wanting butter in their dishes, worry about them gagging at the smell. Although i will NEVER use this site again for my baking needs, if i did i would certainly use butter now that i know what awful food comes out of the "shortening desserts".Read More
If you make the following changes, this will be a 5 star recipe: Butter instead of Shortening Use softened butter and beat with mixer (skip the whole melting in a pot bit) Skip the nuts I doubled this recipe- a single batch made too thin of a blondie. Baking time will be 25-30 minutes depending on your oven. When made with those changes, the blondie is soft, moist, and reminds me of the blondies they would serve at summer camp as a kid!
I found these to be very bland and dry. I was looking for a recipe close to the Blondies that Applebees serves and this just wasn't it.
Great recipe! I followed another reviewer's suggestion, using only 1/3 cup of butter and 2/3 cup of brown sugar. Also, I added another 2 tablespoons of milk, which made it moist enough. Tasty!! I almost ate the whole batch myself. I will try to add chocolate chips or cranberries next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe needs some "tweaking". I subistuted the crisco with real butter because I don't care for the crisco flavor and I think it made it better. This recipe didn't have near enough flour. To get a ture blondie/brownie you need at least twice the flour if not more. The batter was way to thin however I gave my first batch a try the way Camellia said. When you put it into the oven-----let it cook for exactly 20 minutes and DO NOT CHECK ON IT! The second I opened the oven door my batter fell like a brick! Try using All Purpose Flour and double it so the batter looks more like brownie batter. The flavor of the blondie itself was great. I ended up scraping the flattened mixture off the bottom of the pan and sharing it with my boyfriend. I will tweak it and give another go.
I make a recipe similar to this but I use 1/4 stick of margarine-- 2 T of milk-- 1 t of baking powder and 1 cup of butterscotch morsels. What I like about the recipe is that it's very easy and never fails.
Very addictive! I did reduce the amount of sugar to 1/2 cup and added chocolate chips to replace the nuts. Thanks for sharing.
Made this recipe for my family. It was simple and delicious. The kids ate most of it, which is the best indicator of a good recipe.
This recipie was very easy, quick and incredibly tasty without any topping or icing at all. The batter with just one tablespoon of milk was a bit dry and I used two tablespoons instead and it worked out much better and much more moist.
i made this with my babysitter and it was easy and it tastes amazing
These are great! We heat them up in the microwave for 10 seconds, put on a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle hot fudge and carmel over it.
I give this recipe 5 stars with the following changes: use real butter, add 1/2 cup choc. chips and 1/4 cup chopped pecans. Everything else was exact to the recipe. Dust with powdered sugar. Made the first time without nuts and chocolate and not nearly as good.
First try- ok flavor but the consistency was terrible and they were super oily and kinda nasty. Second try- Used my common sense! Switched to 1/3 cup butter instead, skipped the saucepan, used 1 tsp baking powder, and no walnuts. Mixed wet ingredients and brown sugar, mixed dry ingredients, added together, spooned into greased 8X8, baked @ 350 for about 30 minutes and VOILA! Delicious.
Simple, quick and delicious...what more can you ask for? The entire family enjoyed this recipe!
My kids LOVED these blondies. I omitted the nuts because they don't care for them in blondies or brownies. YUMMY!
I really wish I had read the reviews before choosing to use this recipe. These are NOT good at ALL! I was so excited to make & taste blondies after a long time without them. I was very disappointed.
As a semi-experienced baker I'm not even sure why I tried this recipe except for the fact that I was looking for something quick, last minute while on the phone and juggling kids. The recipe never set up because it had an excessive amount of shortening in it. It might have been better with butter, however you are once again back to the fact that after 30 min it was a gooey gelatinous mess. I had added white chocolate chips which was a good thing because it made it at least "try-able" for tasting. My husband commented that after such a delicious dinner the dessert seemed to coat his stomach to the point of no longer being able to digest. Favorite: Chantal's Cheesecake from this site!
Yummy! I substituted margarine for the shortening and they came out fine. I also added a cup of chocolate chips. Although I was expecting more of a chewy "brownie" texture, these actually came out "cake-like". A keeper.
Loved them! Did switch out the shortening for butter also!
We did not care for this.
I thought these came out pretty good but, with the changes that I made. I used 1/2 c butter instead of the shortening, I used 2 tablespoons milk, 1 1/2 cups flour, omitted the nuts and used baking chocolate candies instead. I baked it @ 325 deg. It did have a nice chewy brownie texture. Although I thought they were good my 3 yr old smelled it & handed it back (it smells like brown sugar)That was shocking. My sister loved them she said she had to stop herself from eating them.
My son made these and OMG! Followed recipe exactly as stated...We loved it!!Thanks so much
These tasted awesome, and were relatively easy to make...the only problem I had was that they got almost rock hard within a few hours of making them, even with them being in an air tight tupperware container...maybe I did something wrong, but I went over the receipe and it didnt seem like it.
I think this recipe is alot tastier with butter. I swapped the shortning for the same amount of butter and follwed directions exactly after that and it was better. I doubled the recipe and added bittersweet chocolate chips to the recipe. They were great. I used a 8x16 pyrex, 25-28 mins. I will most likey make this again
I did use butter instead of shortening per other reviewers suggestions, and I thought these were really good! Other than the butter, I followed the recipe. It took a little longer to bake than I thought but that may have just been my pan or something. Next time I think I will add butterscotch chips to them :-)
This recipe was good but not great. Mine turned out a little flat and oily but had a nice butterscotch flavor. Overall they were good.
I bit in and all I tasted was the shortening! There's so much oil that it settles at the bottom!
tasted great but soupy with 4 eggs and a stick of butter, but 2 eggs and a half a stick of butter makes for a better batch. both times they tasted great and i only sprinkled white sugar in it both times also.
Love it! I did use butter because I always use butter instead of shortening. But that is all you should change :) I also put a peanut butter frosting on top with a little chocolate syrup. The Brownie was sooo good and perfect for underneath the frosting, soft and chewy in the middle and crisp on the outside.
These blondies are delicious! I used a 1/2 cup of butter instead of the shortening. I also added 1/2-1 cup of both m&m's and semi-sweet chocolate chips. They came out really well and will definitely make again.
These were alittle tricky for me. I followed the recipe the first time; and, they were okay. Not what I was looking for though. So, I tried again, using butter, rather than shortening 1 1/2 cups flour, doubled the vanilla, and added 3/4 cup of milk choc chips. They were great. This is my taste. The first time around following the recipe...they were good.
Sorry to have to give such few stars, but I followed this recipe as written and it came out as undercooked batter inside a hard, caramel brick!
I agree with another reviewer---prepared strictly by the recipe, these blondies never set. Too much sugar and crisco caused them to be mushy and gritty. I also wonder about melting the shortening before adding. Don't bother with this one, unless you alter the recipe significantly.
I made these a few days ago and my husband can't stop eating them. I thought they had a peculiar taste so I have not eaten one. For his sake, I'll make them again though. I added mini chocolate chips to the batch so it really tastes like one huge cookie...not really a brownie.
Quick, easy and very good. I took the tip to use less sugar. I added chopped pecans and very lightly sweetened organic shredded coconut.
I like blondies made with butter better but I needed a dairy free dessert for a gathering. I used soy milk instead of milk. I also used 1/3 c nuts and added 1/3 c dairy free chocolate chips. It turned out well. I recommend spreading batter evenly in pan as the batter does not spread on its own as it does when you use butter.
Great recipe. Had just the right texture. I added chocolate chips instead of walnuts. I would definitely make this again!
Its a real easy recipe, great for kids to help out with. Easy alternative to change things out for kids or adults with allergies.
Camellia, thank you SO much for submitting this recipe. My husband says it's a keeper. It's the only "blonde" brownie recipe that I've found that has the same consistancy of the "browne" brownies. You see, my husband is allergic to the citric acid used in chocolate to preserve it. He absolutely appreciated this recipe! Thank you, I've found a chocolate alternative! Plus it's SO easy to make!
These brownies are not as tasty as I thought they would be even with butter. I think that they are really cakey and I do not care for brownies like that. Oh. Well
these were pretty yummy and pretty easy. plus, i felt impressed with myself for making them from scratch. the only substitute i made was pecans for the walnuts because that's what i had. didn't use any sauces (tho i bet they're good); however, i did put some vanilla ice cream on them - delish! thanks for the recipe.
Great! Instead of using walnuts I used chocolate chips, and it came out really good! Will defenitly try again...
I'm sorry Camellia, but I did not like these at all. I think the walnuts overpowered the rest of the recipe. Overall I thought these were bland and unexciting, but I might try them again with less walnuts.
very sweet but so good! i'm not a big chocolate person but i LOVE all brownies, these were a great change and super fast and easy!
Delicious and easy, my husband and kids really loved this treat!
Thanks so much for sharing, these brownies are fantastic! I love recipes, especially dessert recipes that use ingredients I always have on hand. I used butter instead of shortening also, and added 1/2 t. of cinnamon as well, fabulous!
Quick and yummy!
I replaced the walnuts with M&Ms. My husband's boy scout group devoured them.
I made these with butter and a little more four and everyone one loved them even the chocolate lovers in my house. This recipe is a keeper!
These are awesome with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce!
This recipe makes fabulous "brownies". I followed the recipe exactly and it was so easy. I hesitated trying it because of some of the reviews but am so glad I did. They do not need chocolate added or sauce of any kind. They are great on their own with a cold glass of milk. It is a really nice change from the typical chocolate brownie. I will be making these often! Thank you for sharing this recipe, it's a keeper!
it made a really think brownie for me based n the quantity of ingredients listed. had to double it to get a good thickness for the brownie.
These brownies were pretty good. I added chocolate chips, and used pecans in place of walnuts. It could have used a bit more sugar. All in all, I'd say this is a pretty good blonde brownie recipe.
next time I think I will substitute the chopped nuts for chocolate chips.
Very chewy consistancy. I added large chocolate chips to the top at the end in an even layer so they wouldn't sink.
I think it was delish it is very easy to make when you don't have enough time to make something huge. But didn't add the chopped walnuts in it though it was still good. Also I used chocolate chips instead of walnuts. I might use this again.
I made these last night as a surprise for my sister-n-law and the rest of my family (who didn't know what a blodie was)and they came out wonderful. We ate them with sugar free vanilla ice cream and a touch of carmel. They were perfect. I printed out the recipe for my sister-n-law, and I will keep this recipe in my recipe box! It is definately a keeper! Thanks...
I made this exactly as directed using an 8'' square pan, baked for 22 minutes. It was perfect, moist and delicious.
This was an easy recipe to prepare and it was very delicious. I used butter flavor shortening. I am making these for Christmas for my neighbors this year.
I bake a sweet thing for my husband every weekend, and this time, he asked for some blondies. Having never made any before, I came to Allrecipes and chose this one. I really hate to give negative reviews, but I was very disappointed in these. The flavor was only so-so. The shortening (I used the popular brand's butter flavor) leaves this blondie with an oily texture that wasn't very pleasing. The center of the pan never got firm. It stayed the consistency of the raw batter and would not set. For fear of ruining the edges by overbaking, I gave up after 35 minutes. I like gooey blondies...but I don't like eating raw blondie batter, and that's what I got. I think that perhaps replacing the shortening with all butter would help, but I think I'll just go with a different recipe next time. I don't think I would make these again.
Taste like a really moist cake to me. I half with chocolate chip half without I like the one without . I too used butter . This would taste really good with Ice cream yummy.
Absolutly amasing! I have very little baking experience and it was incredably simple and they turned out great. I did however read a comment that said that you should use 1/3 less brown sugar which I disagree with; I think the sweetness is perfect just the way it is!
it tastes amazing
Added white chocolate chips - was pretty good, but I'm still searching for the perfect blondie recipe!
Overall it tasted delicious! I put chocolate chips in the batter. I will recommend this to a friend and make it again sometime soon! Thank you Camellia Jeffery!
i think it needs butter insted of shortening
i did reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup and used chocolate chips instead of walnuts. this recipe is great! worth to try, really. i didn't use shortening, i replaced it with margarine and no need to add salt anymore. the cake tastes better the day after it's baked.
tastes weird, an awful sugar taste.
So good!
It was a little too buttery for me but other than that I liked it
Nasty. I can't believe people can rate it this many stars and then substitute butter for the shortening. I will be shocked if my 6 year olds will even eat it, because I cannot.
I really liked this recipe but changed a couple things after reading the reviews. I also used butter instead of shortening and doubled the recipe for a nice thickness. They were a little too buttery so I think next time I will cut down the amount of butter I use from 1 cup to 3/4 cup. I softened the butter and blended it with the milk instead of melting it in a pan. Also next time I plan to add the vanilla in when I put in the eggs instead of waiting until the end when the dough is too sticky and hard to mix in. I also used chocolate chips instead of nuts but I think either would be good. I will definitely make this again, they were delicious and very easy to make with ingredients you happen to have on hand.
i agree with saralee except for one thing. i will not be trying them again.
This was a quick and simple recipe for a dessert when you’re in a pinch. The only difference is that instead of the walnuts I added chocolate chips. Yum!
Next time I'm going to put less sugar because they were extremely sugary
Too sweet, greasy.Less butter and brown sugar and I will make these again.
If I make this again (I probably will!) I think I'm going to use coconut oil or butter (maybe a combination of both) in lieu of shortening, mostly because I think shortening is gross. I made a single batch, mixed in some vegan protein powder and some raw slivered almonds, and put that in the bottom of my pan, and then I put another single batch (with more protein powder mixed in) over that. It took an extra 15-20 minutes for me to bake it, but that's probably because of the poor heat distribution of my oven. 8/10 would make again, because this recipe covers up the nasty taste of my protein powder :)
Simple to make in my tiny kitchen. Subbed butter for shortening and pecans for walnuts. Baked 30 minutes. Delicious
