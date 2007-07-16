Blondie Brownies

This recipe needs some "tweaking". I subistuted the crisco with real butter because I don't care for the crisco flavor and I think it made it better. This recipe didn't have near enough flour. To get a ture blondie/brownie you need at least twice the flour if not more. The batter was way to thin however I gave my first batch a try the way Camellia said. When you put it into the oven-----let it cook for exactly 20 minutes and DO NOT CHECK ON IT! The second I opened the oven door my batter fell like a brick! Try using All Purpose Flour and double it so the batter looks more like brownie batter. The flavor of the blondie itself was great. I ended up scraping the flattened mixture off the bottom of the pan and sharing it with my boyfriend. I will tweak it and give another go.