Graham Crackers

A sweet whole wheat cracker just like the original graham cracker recipe. These are very versatile. They can be eaten plain or used in recipes as whole crackers or just crumbs.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 crackers
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
  • Cream together shortening and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Stir in vanilla. Combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl; stir into creamed mixture alternately with milk. Cover and chill dough until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Roll chilled dough out to 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 48 rectangles. Place 1/2 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crisp and edges are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove crackers from the baking sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 74.3mg. Full Nutrition
