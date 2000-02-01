UPDATE: The ones I rolled too thick that my family didn't like? My dogs have gone NUTS over them. Better than any store bought treat lol END UPDATE I'm going to have to change my name to "Impatient Nellie" (slaps self). When I saw how crumbly the dough was (like some pie crust recipes I have), "Self" I said "just do as she said, wrap it up, stick it in the fridge and let it hydrate". But noooooo - I couldn't wait, so I added a little more milk and struggled like crazy to roll out at thinly as possible (which wasn't very thin). Obviously, mine came out too thick ... BUT (as I sit here drinking a cup of coffee and munching away) they are INSANELY WONDERFUL! I am so going to make these again tomorrow when I have more time. Thank you ! Note to self: these are perfect graham crackers as is, but for sweeter taste, try the sugar/cinn mix others suggested. Also the dipping in chocolate thing :)