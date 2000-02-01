Graham Crackers
A sweet whole wheat cracker just like the original graham cracker recipe. These are very versatile. They can be eaten plain or used in recipes as whole crackers or just crumbs.
Great recipe! I used butter instead of shortening, 1 & 1/2 c. of wheat flour, 1 c. of wheat germ and 1/2 c. of all-purpose flour. I doubled the vanilla, added 1 tbsp. of cinnamon and like everyone else used 1/2 cup of milk. I chilled the dough and cut it into shapes with various shaped cookies cutters. I also cut some into the traditional shaped rectangles using a pizza cutter and then poking some holes with a fork. These are too cute. They smell great and taste even better.Read More
3 because it would have not worked if I did not double the milk like others said. I should have doubled the vanilla. I used this recipe to make smore cookies (from another recipe) for the 4th of July. Melted 1 cup of chocolate chips and 4 Tbs of butter and set in fridge for 30 min. Then softened marshmallow fluff in the micro for 15 seconds and spread it on to make smore cookies. (Store in fridge)Read More
Amazing recipe! I just found it, but have made it twice already. My kids love it. I substituted one cup of whole wheat flour for 1/2 cup of wheat germ and 1/2 cup of ground flax seed. I also added a tablespoon of cinnamon (we love cinnamon) and doubled the vanilla. And, like the others suggested, I did double the milk to 1/2 cup. The first time I did not put the batter in the refrigerator but it still turned out fine. We also prefer them rolled out thin. They are not so much like the store bought ones that way. They really taste better! I also substituted a stick of butter for the shortening (healthier). And, I sprinkled it with cinnamon/sugar and rolled it into the dough before I cut them. My kids are young and like them smaller. Just make sure you cut them before you bake them! Thanks for such a great, simple recipe. No more Nabisco for us!
These are terrific! My toddler loves crackers and I wanted to find something that would be more healthy than whole wheat Ritz. These fit the bill - I substituted 1/2 c flax seed (next time I'll grind it) and 1/2 c of oat bran for 1 c of the whole wheat flour and upped the milk to 1/2 c based on others' suggestions. I used my silicone (Silpat) baking mats and rolled the dough right on it as thin as I could. I cut the dough into little rectangles w/ a pizza cutter and sprinkled cinnamon sugar (1 T sugar + 1/2 t cinnamon) over them. After they had cooled I broke the crackers apart along the lines I made w/ the pizza cutter, which worked great. The crackers that came out soft I put back in the oven (after I had turned it off) and left them overnight. This morning they were all wonderfully crispy! Next time I think I will cut back a little on the brown sugar, especially if I use the cinnamon/sugar topping again. I'm so glad I found these!!
used butter not shortening, and 1/2 a cup of milk, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and we love them!!!!
I gave this recipe a 5 star review because it makes an AWESOME cheesecake crust. My children like to eat them just as crackers, and everyone likes the crusts they make.
This cracker recipe is wonderful!! My kids, from my toddler to my teenager all loved them and gobbled them up! I made some plain as the recipe directs, and I also sprinkled some with a mixture of 1 tsp. cinnamon to 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar before baking. I liked the cinnamon variety better, although the plain was good too and went just as fast. I was surprised at how great a yield I got from one recipe. I tried a short cut and rolled them out directly on the cookie sheet, and then used a pizza cutter to cut them into crackers. I then broke them apart after they were done baking and had cooled a bit. The edges are a little crumbly that way, but it goes much faster. Using parchment paper would have been a great idea too, which I will do next time!
Great cracker. I had to add more milk however, to make the dough pliable. Also, very important to roll these out very thin. If not, then it becomes a cookie with a very heavy wheat flavor.
The crackers tasted most wonderful, and it was very easy to make. I added extra milk to make it easier to mix, and the crackers came out fine. Roll out the dough as thin as you can handle - they'll taste better!
this is a great recipe! my daughter and the two boys i babysit loved the crackers. i will make this one again. I did how ever had another 1/4 cup of milk to get the right texture other than that the recipe is perfect.
These are really good. I did take sanzoe's advice and used 1/2 cup milk instead of 1/4. I also used whole wheat graham flour cause that's all I had and it worked out fine. Sprinkle them with cinn/sugar....MMMMMM! These will become a regular in our house! Thanks for sharing!
If you can find it, use graham flour in place of regular whole wheat (it's at many natural grocers). I also subbed honey for 1/4 cup of the brown sugar, it gave the crackers the flavor I'm used to in grahams. So they don't break when you transfer them to the baking sheet, a good trick is to roll them out as thin as possible and cut them directly on parchment paper.
So many possibilities with this. There are two problems with this, though. One, the dough might not make it into the oven (c'mon, I can't be the only one that does that!). Two, 12 minutes didn't crisp them enough to make it a "cracker." The taste was so good that I'm willing to make this recipe again-you know, for the sake of research.
This is exactly what I wanted it to be. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I cut the though into dinosaur shapes rather than into rectangles. I found that the dough becomes cranky and you really can't roll it out more than twice. After the second time, I took all the scraps, rolled them into balls and flattened them for some round blob crackers. These are a lot like the grahams you buy in the store, but not as sugary. My 9 month old loves them and I love that I know what he's eating!
This morning I went to make a cheesecake for my Mom and realized she didn't have any graham cookies or crumbs, so quick walk to the convenience store, where they also didn't have anything. I decided I would have to make my own. I halved this recipe with only a couple alterations. (I had to add a little bit more milk than called for and I didn't have whole wheat flour so I used all-purpose (1cup) mixed with some quick oats (1/2cup)). They turned out great and made exactly enough crackers to make a 9 inch cheesecake crust.
These are a good cracker. I made them for my 11 month old daughter because they don't have honey in them. The whole family likes them though. If you use the amount of milk (1/4 cup) then you will get a crispier cracker but the dough is much harder to work with. If you add extra milk, the cracker will get a little bit more cake like but will still taste great. They don't taste exactly like store bought though but still have a great taste.
This was fun to make and fairly quick. The crackers turned out delicious! We are avoiding corn and dairy products right now and were looking for a snack recipe that we could easily adapt. I used Kirkland vanilla soy milk, Spectrum organic shortening, Hain featherweight baking powder, replaced the vanilla with maple syrup and omitted the salt. I also used a little extra milk to reduce the crumbling as others suggested. I rolled out the dough directly on the cookie sheets (which I lined with silicone baking mats). I used a pizza cutter to cut into stick-sized crackers before baking and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar (thanks to previous reviewers for these tips). This recipe filled two large cookie sheets (made approx. 100 graham stick-sized crackers). Enjoy!
Very easy and great tasting! I made them a few minutes ago! Yummy! I did use a little extra milk and used a bit less margarine than the recipe said. I also poked holes in them. Will use this recipe again for sure!
UPDATE: The ones I rolled too thick that my family didn't like? My dogs have gone NUTS over them. Better than any store bought treat lol END UPDATE I'm going to have to change my name to "Impatient Nellie" (slaps self). When I saw how crumbly the dough was (like some pie crust recipes I have), "Self" I said "just do as she said, wrap it up, stick it in the fridge and let it hydrate". But noooooo - I couldn't wait, so I added a little more milk and struggled like crazy to roll out at thinly as possible (which wasn't very thin). Obviously, mine came out too thick ... BUT (as I sit here drinking a cup of coffee and munching away) they are INSANELY WONDERFUL! I am so going to make these again tomorrow when I have more time. Thank you ! Note to self: these are perfect graham crackers as is, but for sweeter taste, try the sugar/cinn mix others suggested. Also the dipping in chocolate thing :)
These are so good! I needed graham cracker crumbs for pie crust. I turned to this trusted site and came across this recipe. These are so much better than the store bought. I used whole wheat graham flour instead of just whole wheat. I'm not sure what the difference is. I, too had to use more milk . Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe!
the perfect treat for toddlers , my 2 and 3 years old loved them . I used the cookie cutter to make it more appealing . it doesn't taste the same like the store bought one .I made some changes(as it was suggested by different reviewers ): I used 1/2 cup milk + 1 tsp cinnamon + butter instead of the shortening . I would't make them without the cinnamon , and U should make them thin for a better taste.
I found this recipe along with one for home made granola in a BHG magazine almost thirty years ago. My family always enjoys these crackers. They don't taste like the box variety, but they are good. If you wait until the next day, they taste even better.
The best graham crackers I've ever tasted!! I will never buy graham crackers from the store again. My uncle loves chocolate covered graham crackers so I used this recipe and coated them with semi sweet chocolate...OMG! Sooo good. Second time around I added about 2 tsps of cinnamon and subbed the shortening for butter and they tasted just like store bought. If you're having trouble getting the crispiness of store bought, you just need to roll your dough into thinner sheets...they don't rise very much so the thinner you roll the crispier they will be once they cool.
What a great recipe! I wanted to make some homemade graham crackers for my toddler--these were great--tastier than the store bought ones, I thought. And my toddler loved them. Only change I made was to add a tad more milk to the batter to mix it. I'm going to actually try making them and add more sugar, cut them out with leaf cookie cutters, and then sprinkle with turbanado sugar before they go in the oven...and use them to vary up my holiday cookie plates. They've got a unique taste and I love how crispy they become on the following day. :) Thanks again!
These are a bit bland, but a total hit with my three kids who think making conventional, store-bought foods from scratch is the coolest thing ever. I used butter instead of shortening, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and used 1/2 cup milk, as other viewers suggested. I will definitely make again, but will probably add cinnamon next time -- either to the dough or sprinkled on top with sugar.
I was making magic cookie bars and had already melted butter for the crust when I realized my graham cracker crumbs were stale. So I made this recipe and pressed it into the pan with the 1/2 cup of melted butter already in the pan and baked the "crust" for 10 minutes at 350 I then finished the recipe as usual with the condensed milk, choc chips, nuts and coconut then baked at 350 for 25 minutes and I think this crust is even better than the original. Great recipe!
This is great for a quick healthy snack! My 2-yr-old loved them and I thought they were pretty good, too. I measured out 1/2 cup milk, but added just what I needed, which was a little less than that. I believe where you live will determine that. I'm in Georgia, so the humidity played a role, I'm sure. I've found that to be true with other recipes as well. It was after 8pm when I started and I was too impatient to chill the dough for a trial-run, so I just sprayed a large pizza pan and roled out the dough under wax paper as thin as I could. After 12 minutes, I turned off the oven and let them continue to bake. I was watching a movie, so I just checked on them later and they were perfect! I'll make the rest tomorrow and see if chilling makes any difference. I can't wait to use them in a crust! Yum!
These are really good and I've made them so many many times- great for kids to shape like sugar cookies and decorate. You don't have to worry about them eating the dough because there aren't any eggs! Better than store bought, but difficult to get consistent in thickness without a lot of practice. Tastes great regardless!
Delicious, crispy and addicting! I made with 1/2 cup butter because I didn't have shorteneing and slightly more than 1/4 cup milk. After chilling, I rolled the dough out very thin directly onto 2 different baking sheets. Using a very sharp knife, I trimmed the edges and cut cookies into even pieces. I pricked each cookie with a fork and baked according to directions.
Will definitely make this again. I doubled the vanilla and milk like the others, and added cinnamon. I also sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the top of them before baking them. To easily cut them, I just rolled them flat right on the cooking pan, and cut the dough before putting them in the oven. Still needs something else so I might try adding more salt, or trying cayenne pepper etc.
Def have to add the other 1/4 cup of milk, VERY thick other wise. all in all turned out good, my 1.5 year old loves them. will make them with cinnamon and sugar next time.
This is just great for pie crusts!!! I used canola oil instead of shortening and they came out perfectly!
I used butter instead of shortening and cake flour instead of all-purpose flour (it was what I had). I used a little over 1/2 cup of milk, and the last splash turned out to be a little too much, so I added a small handful of oat bran to balance it out. Oven time was 16-20 minutes. Rolling out the dough is a workout! Came out really, really well. Will be a hit at my holiday party.
We are in love with these!!!! They did need an extra 1/4 cup of milk like someone else suggested. We will be making thee from now on and not buying them unless necessary! Thank you!!!!!
This is a great cracker for a healthy snack for my kids, they really like it.
I will make these again --- I had to add even more than 1/2 cup of milk to make the dough pliable and not crumbly - not sure what was going on with that. Next time, I'll also roll them out thinner than I did (and they were already thinner than graham crackers when I rolled them, but then they rise and become as thick as sugar cookies). Must be VERY thin when rolled out. Nonetheless, these were very tasty and prove once again that for most things, homemade is better than store-bought!
The metrics on this one are incorrect or the rating would be higher. 1/4 cup of milk is way off (I wound up using about 3/4 cup). 12 minutes in the oven did not produce a stiff cracker. Something closer to 20 minutes worked. Taste was good, both for crackers the kids enjoyed and for crumbs at the base of a cheesecake.
I was expecting something wonderful but these are not like graham crackers from the store in either texture or taste. I followed the recipe using 1/2 c. milk and rolled as thin as I could. I thought the dough was hard to work with because it kept breaking apart at the sides. Homemade did not meet my expectations.
Very good. I took them to a bbq last night with the chocolate chip cheese ball and people were asking me for the recipe for the crackers. Very easy, although it took me a bit of time to figure out the best technique for rolling the crackers thin. It's easier if you take portions of the dough and roll out. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome recipe ! I dip mine in dark chocoalte & share as gifts. The recipients LOVE them. :)
Use real shortening! I have used various substitutes and they have always turned out bad!
these did not turn out for us at all. I followed the recipe as written, but I had to add a lot of extra milk to get anything approaching a "dough" - even so, I don't think I added enough, as it was still too crumbly to roll out properly. We tried cookie cutters, but it didn't work well, so we ended up just shoveling spatulas full of the rolled out crumb mixture onto a tray and baking. Even with cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top, these "graham crackers" were really disappointing. The texture is all wrong and the flavor is not anything to write home about. My son does seem to like them okay, at least. Still, I'll be trying another recipe next time.
I followed the recipe exactly, and I would have to say it never formed into the consistency of dough. It was very crumbly, I am thoroughly confused as to what went wrong! Not sure if IWill try again.
It does need just a little bit more milk. Next time I will try adding some cocoa to make chocolate graham crackers.
These are so good, healthy, and easy! I also upped the milk to 1/2 cup but did everything else as written. I spread the dough out to fill a cookie sheet and that worked well. I precut my pieces with a pizza cutter (also very helpful). I did sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and think I will go a little heavier with that next time. I am so grateful for the review that suggested putting the pan back into the oven for a while with the oven off. When I took the crackers out of the oven, they were the consistency of a cookie almost. After a couple of hours in the oven, they were a magnificent cracker! My one year old is munching happily on hers now!
Good recipe, I used 1/2 c soy milk (allergies), and added 1 tsp oil and flattened the dough on wax paper instead of using flour. I dislike dry flour on my baked goods. I may try to add applesauce instead of some of the milk next time. I bake with applesauce instead of egg. 1/4 c applesauce = 1 egg.
I added some water to make the dough pliable. I think this crackers are very good. I don't know how graham crackers should taste like because i can't get them here in Italy but these sure are good!
Needed to add more shortening, brown sugar and milk to get the right dough consistency....once I did that, they were great!
SUPER-easy to make! I will be making these instead of sugar cookies during the holidays. My children loved them and they were so easy to use cookie cutters.
these are yummy! my kids can't get enough of them. thanks for sharing.
I had to double the milk like many other reviewers to make it come together. It is not that similar to a package graham cracker in that it is much more tender. I do think that it made a better s'more than store-bought.
Tasty! A little tricky to roll thin but the final product turned out great. I sandwiched the dough between two pieces of parchment and rolled it. Used butter instead of shortening and only needed 1/4 cup milk. The dough was easy enough to knead with my hands. I also sprinkled some cinnamon and sugar mix on them just before popping them in the oven. At 12 minutes they were still sort of cookie-ish so I put them back in the warm but turned off oven and they crisped up nicely. I'm very happy with the end result.
Great recipe. I used butter instead of shortening and doubled the milk because 1/4 cup was not nearly enough! This recipe works wonderfully using wiltons mini cookie cutters.
Excellent recipe! We enjoyed them very much. It did seem that we cooked them longer than expected.
Like others noted this recipe really needs 1/2 cup of liquid. The resulting cookies are delicious- less sweet and more wheatie than store bought.
This is a wonderful base recipe. MashaAllah! I do twik it a bit. I use real butter instead of shortening. I also use fresh ground organic Dinkel (spelt) instead of wheat. I do not use baking powder because it contains aluminum. So I up the baking soda to 1 1/2 teaspoons and it is just right. I also use 1/2 tsp. of Himalayan Salt. After I mix the ingredients I form a thick log and wrap it with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least two days before I roll them out. I also lightly brush my baking paper with warm virgin coconut oil. And my husband says they are the best cookies he has ever eaten. MashaAllah They are very addicting. Alhamdullilah
These make a great cheesecake crust! I do usually have to add a bit more moisture to make the dough come together nicely, but that's the only change I make. The nice part about making it for a crust is that you don't have to worry about how they look. When I bake mine for a crust, I just roll out one thin sheet of dough, like a pizza crust. I bake it until the edges get crisp, and then when it cools, I can crumble it by hand. When it comes time to make the Graham Cracker Crumb Crust for a cheesecake, you don't need to add quite as much butter because the crumbs are a bit softer than what you would buy or make with store bought crackers. The taste is fabulous, and I always get comments on it. You would think in a cheesecake that people wouldn't notice the crust, but they do with this!
I've made these twice. My kids love graham crackers, so I was hoping they'd love these. They'll eat them but don't beg for them like the store bought ones. I tried adding sugar and cinnamon on top and the trusty Micky Mouse cookie cutter to entice them. I did double the milk and vanilla. The dough taste better than the finished product to me. I may try a different recipe next time.
this recipe was amazing! They were gone in only a couple days. Definetly double the milk, but as far as the rest, they were terrific. Way better than store bought. We will no longer buy graham crackers, we'll make them with this recipe!
Graham Crackers are my sons favorite food so I was excited to try these and make them homemade for him instead of store bought. These were very disapointing. My son didn't like these at all.
Thank you for posting a graham cracker recipe. my family really appriciates its use.
I LOVE this recipe. I used butter (instead of shortening) and increased the milk too. I also rolled them out between 2 pieces of waxed paper which worked wonderfully! Thank you for sharing!!
Good! Everyone liked them!
Good...my family liked them a lot. I used all whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup peanut butter instead of the butter. I wasn't crazy about them, but they were definitely better than the stuff from the store.
yummy, healthy, but not really like store bought graham crackers.
I allowed to stay all night in the fridge (you need to put it in the fridge for at least two hours, or it's going to be all crumbly).Then took it out of the fridge, sprinkled some flour on two parchment papers, and rolled it out in between those two parchment papers, thinly as I could. I kneaded it a little bit, once out of the fridge, just so it would come together nicely, and added more milk than in the original recipe. What you end up with, is basically a whole wheat butter cookie.
So dry I couldn't even make the crackers. I had to edit the recipe with a lot more liquid to even get it to hold together, and the taste was pretty close to nothing more than whole wheat flour.
I used 1/2 cup grounded flaxseed like one review recommeded, really happy to have found this recipe and instead of making the graham crackers first before making a graham cracker crust, i set the dough directly into a pie plate (very thin like when making the crackers) and bake that for about 10 mins, then use that as the crust for cheesecakes, banana cream pies, saving myself from adding more sugar and butter!
mmmmm!! These were so easy and delicious and best of all, I had all the ingredients (save for the whole wheat flour) in my pantry. Subbed finely ground granola (homemade, didn't turn out right) for 1 c of the whole wheat flour, 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon and subbed 1/2 c unsalted butter for shortening. Also added about 3 tbsp extra milk with last addition of dry ingredients. Delectable!!! Half of them came out crispy and the other half tender. All lightly sweet. Will def make again!
I didn't really care for this recipe. I don't think I will make it again. My mother said it reminded her of Ralston Cereal. My sister Laurie; however, absolutely loved this recipe. She ate like 6 of them.
Not knowing exactly what graham crackers are (being in ther UK), i'll just say that these were decent crackers.
Made these for my toddler. He loves them. Only change I made to the recipe was to use soy milk in place of regular milk. Also, I added cinnamon.
Definitely milk need to be doubled! If you're looking for the crispy texture just like the store bought one, make sure to roll the dough out thin! I didn't rough out thin enough so the flavor was good but the texture was on soft side..
the reason iv given these 4 stars rather than 5 is that i followed the instructions to a T but the mixture was very dry. i had to add 1/2 extra milk to be able to work with it. i rolled it really thin and they were crunchy like proper crackers but a couple werent thin enough so were a bit dry and cakey. i live in england and so have never had graham crackers before, i wasnt overly impressed, sorry.
I used butter instead of shortening and cut the sugar(used just a little over 1/3 cup). It needed more milk- I used a little more than 1/2 cup. Made as written otherwise. I've decided to cut out most processed foods from our diet and that means making crackers from scratch. This was simple and tastes good and my 3 year old loves them. We rolled them out together, used alphabet cookie cutters.. and made graham cracker letters! (healthy AND educational! lol) They only took about 10 minutes in the oven. These will freeze well and made about 100 smallish letters. Thanks! I'll use this again!
This fpormula just didnt do it for me. The dough was to crumbly,did not roll out well and was rather bland.
Really good! My dough needed a little more milk than the recipe called for, and I used butter instead of shortening. Will definitely make again.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but after following the recipe exactly I ended up with a bowl of what looked like crumbs. Nothing to roll out. The flavor just wasn't there - but admittedly my whole wheat flour may be a bit old.
I followed what this recipe said and never could get crackers out of it. I read that someone used 1/2c of milk but even when I did that I could not get crackers. It just keep crumbling. It didn't even work well for a crust because it kept falling off the edges of the pie tin.
Great recipe! I doubled the milk as suggested in other comments. Will be making these again.
This recipe came out great! I add a little bit of extra milk and flour to stretch it just a bit, and it came out great. I used the recipe to make Homemade S'mores.
Perfect graham crackers! my family loved them and they made a great pie crust. I used butter also instead of shortening and I used just a splash more than 1/4 cup of milk. I didn't use 1/2 a cup though and felt like the dough was easy to work with. I refrigerated for 30 min. then rolled the dough between two parchment paper sheets. the pizza cutter was a great suggestion. I rolled the whole thing out on a cookie sheet and baked 15 min. They harden after removing them.
I couldn’t stop eating the dough! I had to double the milk, but I loved it! I made it for a cheesecake crust, and it turned out great! The finished product was a little bit more moist and cake-like, but it worked out great for a crust! Everyone who tried the crumbs loved them!
Good crispy texture, a bit too sweet, so next time, I’ll cut back the sugar. Followed other bakers’ cues and uses all whole wheat flour, and then 1/2 cup wheat germ.
Tasty crackers, especially when rolled thin and burnt a little (just what I like). Added more milk (just eye-balled it).
I enjoyed these more than the store bought versions, will definitely make again. In my experience, this recipe benefits from the use of a mixer. I used my kitchenaid to get the dough to a workable consistency without having to use extra milk. Rolling the dough out thin enough was a bit of an issue though. After a few goes at it, I decided to layer the semi flattened dough between parchment lined baking pans, and then stepped on the top pan. So I wont be making these crackers with company over. However, the end result was a perfect cracker. I'm planning on making these during Christmas to use in gingerbread houses and make gingerbread men.
these were very delicious! I make them a lot for snacks
I made graham cracker crumbs for a key lime pie. This worked GREAT! Thanks!
Delicious. I find I need 1/2 cup milk or it is too crumbly to roll out. Have made several times.
Great made it as is. I think they might crisp up better if I put some space between them and cut them smaller. They ran together and the middle, although yummy, was more cookie than cracker.
These are very delicious! I did up the milk to 1/2 c. like other reviewers suggested, also added in 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the dough, and made a cinnamon sugar sprinkle for the top. These actually look and taste like store bought graham crackers-- better tasting in reality. I will be making these a lot!
