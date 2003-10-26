Cranberry Cream Pie II

Rating: 4.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This pie has a graham cracker and pecan crust with a cream cheese layer underneath a cranberry topping. I make it every Thanksgiving and it's a big hit. I am always asked for copies of this recipe.

By Stacy

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons white sugar, and chopped pecans. Mix well, then stir in melted butter or margarine. Mix until ingredients are thoroughly combined. Press mixture into pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool to room temperature.

  • To Make Cream Cheese Filling: In medium mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until fluffy. Mix in confectioners' sugar. Scrape sides of bowl. Add vanilla extract. Add orange liqueur if desired. Mix well.

  • In a separate bowl, beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Fold into cream cheese mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust. Cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and chill at least 3 hours.

  • To Make Cranberry Topping: In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, 1 cup white sugar, and 1 tablespoon water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a full boil and cranberries begin to pop. Remove from heat. Mix cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water together in a small bowl, until smooth, then stir into cranberry mixture. Return pan to heat. Cook until mixture boils and thickens, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

  • Spread cranberry topping over cream cheese filling. Chill pie thoroughly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 94.5mg; sodium 236.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

KERRINOEL
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2003
Was very good, made the cranberry topping with orange juice instead of water. Was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
stylistmama
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2007
Instead of one crust, I put my filling into the individual graham cracker pie crusts... I also added a little brown sugar to my cranberry mixture. This was absolutely delicious and got lots of compliments at our Christmas celebration! Read More
Helpful
(9)
RachelLee
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2004
This pie was very good! I made it for Thanksgiving and there was absolutely nothing left. After reading the other reviews, I made sure to whip the cream cream and whipping cream really well before mixing them together and I think that made the difference because my cream cheese mixture was good and firm. Also I added some pecans in-between the two layers which was a nice addition. Read More
Helpful
(8)
VONJACKIE
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2004
I was unsure about how this pie would turn out but it turned out better tasting than I expected. However it wasn't very pretty looking very sloppy and messy. I used a ready made graham cracker crust and I used OJ instead of water in the cranberry mixture as another poster suggested. I let it chill for hours but it just never got firm enough to support the weight of the cranberry mixture. Despite its messiness it was very tasty so maybe I'll try it again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Yucagringa
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2006
This was really delicious and everyone who tried it said it was just great. I ended up mixing dried fruit and dried cranberries as I made several pies and did not have enough cranberries and it was still great(which means I added more water and less sugar to the fruit topping). I didn't change anything else and it was firm enough. I will definitely make this again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
REMERSENDER
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2002
Very tasty. Though I would let the cream set overnight instead of just three hours because it was still a little soft when I put the cranberries on but that can also be because I made it with soy 'cream cheese'. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kerri Vann Pritchard
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2012
I made this pie last night... but funny thing is, I was following a different recipe (from TASTE OF HOME cookbook - fluffy cranberry pie), but this is the one I made! Anyway, just thought I would say IT IS DELICIOUS. I used 1/2 pkg of lemon jello in the cranberry sauce to stiffen instead of corn starch... and used OJ instead of water like another reviewer mentioned. Oh, and I didn't add the whipping cream to the cream cheese mixture, but I will next time... think mine was a little too much just like cream cheese... would be a little fluffier with the cool whip or whipping cream. WORTH THE EFFORT! Husband said "thumbs up!!" Read More
Helpful
(1)
AlyB
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2018
I have been making this recipe for many years. The contrast between the sweet creamy base and tart topping is the BEST. I now live outside the US where I cannot get fresh cranberries. I did source Ocean Spray canned cranberries but they were much too sweet for this recipe. This year I used sour cherry preserves and they were an excellent substitute. Still not the same, but they worked great in a pinch! Read More
Helpful
(1)
KathyC
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2018
I added a little extra vanilla to the filling and a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon to the topping just because I love cinnamon and vanilla. Excellent recipe! This could easily be made with other fruit toppings. I plan to try it with strawberries and with peaches when those are in season. A topping made with crushed pineapple would be good too. Maybe blueberries or apples. The possibilities are endless! Read More
