Cranberry Cream Pie II

Rating: 5 stars Was very good, made the cranberry topping with orange juice instead of water. Was delicious! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of one crust, I put my filling into the individual graham cracker pie crusts... I also added a little brown sugar to my cranberry mixture. This was absolutely delicious and got lots of compliments at our Christmas celebration! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was very good! I made it for Thanksgiving and there was absolutely nothing left. After reading the other reviews, I made sure to whip the cream cream and whipping cream really well before mixing them together and I think that made the difference because my cream cheese mixture was good and firm. Also I added some pecans in-between the two layers which was a nice addition. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I was unsure about how this pie would turn out but it turned out better tasting than I expected. However it wasn't very pretty looking very sloppy and messy. I used a ready made graham cracker crust and I used OJ instead of water in the cranberry mixture as another poster suggested. I let it chill for hours but it just never got firm enough to support the weight of the cranberry mixture. Despite its messiness it was very tasty so maybe I'll try it again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was really delicious and everyone who tried it said it was just great. I ended up mixing dried fruit and dried cranberries as I made several pies and did not have enough cranberries and it was still great(which means I added more water and less sugar to the fruit topping). I didn't change anything else and it was firm enough. I will definitely make this again. Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty. Though I would let the cream set overnight instead of just three hours because it was still a little soft when I put the cranberries on but that can also be because I made it with soy 'cream cheese'. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I made this pie last night... but funny thing is, I was following a different recipe (from TASTE OF HOME cookbook - fluffy cranberry pie), but this is the one I made! Anyway, just thought I would say IT IS DELICIOUS. I used 1/2 pkg of lemon jello in the cranberry sauce to stiffen instead of corn starch... and used OJ instead of water like another reviewer mentioned. Oh, and I didn't add the whipping cream to the cream cheese mixture, but I will next time... think mine was a little too much just like cream cheese... would be a little fluffier with the cool whip or whipping cream. WORTH THE EFFORT! Husband said "thumbs up!!" Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for many years. The contrast between the sweet creamy base and tart topping is the BEST. I now live outside the US where I cannot get fresh cranberries. I did source Ocean Spray canned cranberries but they were much too sweet for this recipe. This year I used sour cherry preserves and they were an excellent substitute. Still not the same, but they worked great in a pinch! Helpful (1)