Italian Amaretto Margaritas On the Rocks

This is my version of Italian Margaritas. Enjoy!

By ying

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Slightly moisten rims of 4 12-ounce glasses and dip in confectioners' sugar to rim the glasses; fill each with crushed ice.

  • Combine the sweet and sour mix, tequila, amaretto, and orange liqueur in a pitcher; stir. Pour mixture into the prepared glasses. Garnish each drink with orange and lime slices.

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 75.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
