Italian Amaretto Margaritas On the Rocks
This is my version of Italian Margaritas. Enjoy!
this is seriously amazing. i made some revisions (no confectioners' sugar and not mixing the amaretto in until the drink was poured) but otherwise AWESOME!
This doesn't scale down well - I was hardly able to taste the alcohol. Overpowered by the sweet and sour mix. Thanks for letting me try.
Very good, but very sweet. Try salting the rim, it adds a bit of contrast to the sweet.
I served this recipe at our Bunco group last week and the ladies loved it. Its not too sweet or tart.
I, too, scaled it down to 1 and it scaled perfectly, altho, I tend to eyeball amounts & probably erred a little on the plus size. (For the record, the division scales down to 1.25 oz each of amaretto & tequila & half an oz of orange liqueur (I used Grand Marnier. Will try it with Triple Sec next time) I'm not sure with an almost 1:1 ratio of s&s to alcohol, anyone cannot taste the alcohol.). I also used granulated sugar instead of confectioners. I like texture/sweetness level better.
I really liked this drink! Scaled it down to one serving and added a little extra crushed ice. I will make this again. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Great drink for sipping by the pool!! Did not have any orange liqeuer, so we used peach schnapps. Thanks for the recipe!!
goooooood. Very tasty, will make again!
This was pretty good. It was a little too sweet for me.
Extremely sweet...I made it for a party and we had to cut it with club soda.
This recipe is delicious! Choose the sweet/sour mix carefully. I used an organic brand sweetened with agave. This recipe makes about 5 margaritas. It was perfect!
I didn’t use the powdered sugar around the rim- I prefer salt. It was delicious and a huge hit with my friends too!
