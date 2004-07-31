Coconut Custard Pie III

112 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 29
  • 3 5
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

A simple coconut custard pie that has been a major success. So easy! Cinnamon may be used instead of nutmeg.

By Susan Hadobas

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl beat eggs then stir in sugar, salt, nutmeg or cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

  • Heat milk in a small saucepan then pour milk slowly into egg mixture, whisking constantly. Stir in coconut, then pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve slightly warm or chilled. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 99.1mg; sodium 267.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022