Coconut Custard Pie III

I really wanted to like this recipe!!! The ratings were good. I love coconut custard pie. I moved to FL from NY and cannot get decent baked goods down here, so things that I really like, I make myself. The filling was just ok, not as good as I expected. As advised by some other raters I decreased the sugar to 1/2 cup. That made the sweetness just right. I used 1 1/2 cups of whole milk and a half cup of cream. It fit into the pie shell perfectly. I cooked it for the specified time at the specified temperature and it was set and looked beautiful. However, upon tasting, the filling was almost too hard, dry and solid, not softer and creamy. However, it looked perfectly cooked. Very pretty and golden brown. I used a Marie Callandars's frozen pie shell. I don't know if it was the pie shell or the recipe, but the sides and bottom of the shell were raw. It was cooked perfectly on the top. The edges of the crust were a golden brown and that part of the crust was perfect and tasted great. The filling was solid, so the pie was cooked through. My mother used to bake coconut custard when I was young and she used a frozen pie shell and there weren't any issues. Her pie came out perfect. Any ideas why the pie filling would be cooked, the edge of the crust perfect and the pie shell be almost raw? I cooked it at the temperature and time specified. If someone can make a suggestion to correct that problem, I will probably give it another whirl. I'm really looking for a good custard pie.