Coconut Custard Pie III
A simple coconut custard pie that has been a major success. So easy! Cinnamon may be used instead of nutmeg.
Very nice "classic" coconut custard pie with a hint of vanilla and nutmeg. For a creamy and rich filling that will fit perfectly into the pie shell, cut the milk to 2 cups (better yet, use 1 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup half and half or heavy cream. The pie was set after 30 minutes of baking but I left it in the oven for 3 minutes longer to brown a bit more. I will be making this again for sure!Read More
I followed the other reviews' suggestion of using 1 1/2 cups milk. Unfortunatly, this recipe didn't work for me. The coconut and cinnamon rose to the top and I had an egg layer on the bottom. I also got a very soggy crust. Although I think this resulted from putting the pie in the fridge before it completely cooled(Water condensed in the hot pie).Read More
This pie was very yummy, lots of coconut. Everyone loved it! I replaced a 1/2 cup of milk with heavy cream, used fresh ground nutmeg, a dash of cinnamon and a homemade pie crust. I also used a little less sugar because my shredded coconut was sweetened. I will definately make this again, it took very little time.
When I gave up searching for my grandmother's special "secret recipe," I gave this a whirl. My father thought it was the best pie I have ever made. What a thrill to make a pie that contends with my grandmother's! I even liked it, and I am not a fan of coconut! Delicious! *****Update: Since my father has become a Diabetic, I have been making this pie using regular Splenda (not the baking blend kind) and have still had EXCELLENT results. I also use unsweetened coconut now.*****
The first time I baked this it didn't come out terrific but I decided to try it again and I made my own adjustments. The first time it tasted very eggy so I used 3 eggs this time. I also used 1 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup half and half, omitting 1/2 cup. It seemed that there was too much filling the first time I made it also. I also used only 1/2 cup of sugar instead of 3/4 cup. I added a little bit of cinnamon as well as the nutmeg. It came out great this time. My brother-in-law loves this pie.
It is very tasty and has a strong coconut flavor. I used homemade crust, three eggs, half cup of sugar and coconut and slighty less than two cups of milk - it was enough for one pie.
Hi. Made this pie for Easter 2011. Being a baker, I took advice from other reviews: cut liquid to 2c (1c. milk/1c.heavy cream); used 1/2 c. sugar & took closer to 40 min. to bake (cover crust w/ foil if it looks like it's browning too much). I ALSO USED UNSWEETENED COCONUT. I don't like the sweetened stuff. My family (bunch o' bakers) really enjoyed this pie. Creamy, sweet enough & a little bite to the coconut. Yum.
This pie was delicious. Not overly "eggy" just a nice creamy custard. I used coconut milk in place of the milk called for in the recipe, and I sprinkled more coconut on top when the pie had baked about halfway. Very easy to do. I will be tinkering with this recipe - but it is great as is. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was REALLY easy. However, i thought this was a little sweet, and there was too much to fill the pie. I had to spill out some, and even then, the pie bubbled over while baking. Good taste, though.
I was looking for a good recipe for coconut custard pie and, after making this one, will look no further. This was delicious! I tented the pie about halfway through the cooking time to keep the crust from burning. I removed the foil tent after the allotted time and cooked the pie an extra 5 to 7 minutes. Thanks, Susan, for sharing!
I really wanted to like this recipe!!! The ratings were good. I love coconut custard pie. I moved to FL from NY and cannot get decent baked goods down here, so things that I really like, I make myself. The filling was just ok, not as good as I expected. As advised by some other raters I decreased the sugar to 1/2 cup. That made the sweetness just right. I used 1 1/2 cups of whole milk and a half cup of cream. It fit into the pie shell perfectly. I cooked it for the specified time at the specified temperature and it was set and looked beautiful. However, upon tasting, the filling was almost too hard, dry and solid, not softer and creamy. However, it looked perfectly cooked. Very pretty and golden brown. I used a Marie Callandars's frozen pie shell. I don't know if it was the pie shell or the recipe, but the sides and bottom of the shell were raw. It was cooked perfectly on the top. The edges of the crust were a golden brown and that part of the crust was perfect and tasted great. The filling was solid, so the pie was cooked through. My mother used to bake coconut custard when I was young and she used a frozen pie shell and there weren't any issues. Her pie came out perfect. Any ideas why the pie filling would be cooked, the edge of the crust perfect and the pie shell be almost raw? I cooked it at the temperature and time specified. If someone can make a suggestion to correct that problem, I will probably give it another whirl. I'm really looking for a good custard pie.
This is a good base recipe that gives you a very good pie. I made it this Thanksgiving. Substituted heavy cream for milk. Added 1 extra egg yolk and used the extra egg white to paint the pie crust before baking. Almond extract is a must. I took another reviewer's advice and substituted in 1/4 tsp of almond extract, using only 3/4 tsp of vanilla extract. To temper the eggs, add 2-3 tbsp of hot liquid to eggs gradually and whisking constantly. Then you can just pour the eggs in the saucepan and keep stirring. Added my coconut after the custard was in the shell. Delicious!!! I also made good use of the extra pie filling by baking it for 10 minutes in glass custard cups. You can't beat this recipe.
Just what I was craving. I used a frozen deep dish pie shell and followed the suggestions of reducing the milk to 2 cups and using only 3 eggs. Otherwise, there definitely would have been too much filling to fit in the pie shell. I added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and cinnamon and found that it had a flavor similar to a rice pudding (but with coconut). I reserved a little of the coconut to sprinkle on top about 20 minutes into the baking time, which toasted nicely on top. Flavor and texture were great - a rich custard, not too sweet, plenty of coconut flavor. My pie needed almost 40 minutes of bake time to fully set and I had to cover the crust the last 15 minutes or so to keep it from overbaking. Will definitely make again!
Excellent custard pie....a HUGE hit with my dad. I've made it twice already!
My grandmother was talking about coconut pies and I didn't have a recipe and I wanted to make her one to bring for Thanksgiving....WOW, what a treat this one turned out to be, I wish I had made more than 1! I printed two recipes for this desert from this site and this one is GREAT - would make a wonderful any custard basic. Young kids may be turned off by the strings of coconut, but young kids are finicky eaters anyway. Everyone will love this great pie. Definately use deep dish crust, it makes a full pie.
I made this pie for Easter and it was mediocre. Too much of an egg and nutmeg taste. Would definitely toast the coconut first if I made it again.
This is delicious and simple to make. The custard is thick and creamy. I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Highly recommend!
Having never made or even tasted a coconut cream pie My dad asked for one instead of his Birthday cake. I replaced 1/2 cup of milk with some half and half that needed to be used. He loved this recipe!
Made adjustments...the first time I made this, it tasted like eggnog, so following some of the other reviews, I made a few adjustments. Only used 3 eggs and 1/8 tsp of nutmeg. Also, instead of vanilla extract, I used 1 tsp of coconut extract. Regarding the milk, I used 1 cup of 1% milk, and 1 cup of light cream. Pie was perfect!!!
Not a fan. To custardy.
I tried this twice and it did not work at all. I had to throw both pies out. They just did not set. Since making them I've read many more user reviews and saw that someone left the pie in for 45 minutes. Maybe that's what I needed to do, but the crust was starting to turn black.
My new go to for Coconut Custard. I prefer cinnamon over nutmeg, personal preference. I've used this recipe more than once and it's always a hit, cinnamon and nutmeg!
Easy and luscious! This takes less time than baking a frozen ready-made like Mrs. Smith's, and is a THOUSAND times better. Everything is on hand. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and the pie emerged after 30 minutes a picture of perfection.
I made this as dessert for Valentines dinner. I'm not fond of coconut, but hubby said it was excellent, and it's his favorite kind of pie, so I'll trust his judgement.
Too much coconut. Other than that, it's great. Very easy & tastes good.
I used 1 1/2 cups of 2% milk, and a 1/2 cup of heavy cream. I also cut the sugar down to 2 cups. Used cinnamon. Turned out great
Really liked this pie! Very easy and yummy results. I did 1 1/2 cups of milk and 1 cup of half & half, both cinnamon and nutmeg. Very creamy texture and set beautifully. Homemade pie crust just made it that much better. I did bake it for 40 - 45 minutes to make sure it set. Will definately make again. Thanks for sharing!
I am a coconut custard nut and this recipe is GREAT! I added a little almond extract and some sliced almonds to it,and it was perfect! I also had some of the mixture left over. It was just enough to fill two small remkins. My husband and I had desert that night and pie for Thanks Giving. This ones a keeper
This came out really good. I was a bit nervous because when you combine all the ingrediants, it was very soupy. I had to be very careful when pouring the mixture into the crust because on false move and it would have spilled. The result? Delicious.
Really easy, but excellent recipe. It taste just like the coconut custard pies I remember as a child. Thanks!
YUMMY!!! It was my first time baking a custard pie and I found this recipe to be easy to follow. I think next time I will toast the coconut to give it an even better taste. Thanks Susan.
Fast, Easy, and Delicious. The only change I made was to reduce the sugar to a half cup. I don't like anything to sweet. This pie was a real crowd pleaser. Will make again real soon.
texture didn't come out right, maybe my fault but still a waste of ingredients. Even coconut lovers thought the amount of coconut was too much and too chewy.
I've made this a few times now and it has always come out great!
My daughter was bugging me to make her a pumpkin pie last night but looked in the pantry an seen i was out Of pumpkin so i decided to make a coconut pie i seen this.recip an thought id give it a try so glad i did!! It was Delicious!! Very creamy am so simple to make!
Wonderful! I've never amde any kind of a custard pie & the consistency of this recipe was perfect!!
Made this and everyone loved it. Made exactly to recipe and it fit beautifully in deep dish pie pan. Only thing I might do is try to substitute coconut milk for some of regular.Also in deep dish did have to bake a little longer. Will be making this again and probably again.
I read the reviews & used 1 1/2 C non fat milk, 1/2 C non fat half & half, 3 eggs & 1 egg yolk & 1/2 C sugar. A deicious custard pie with coconut. This completley filled a Marie Callendar's deep dish frozen pie crust. It took about 40 min to bake in my oven. Easy to make & delicious.
Made this for Thanksgiving dinner exactly as outlined and ended up eating it for breakfast. The best part was the baking time was fast enough that I had another one made by the time company arrived. They never even noticed, but I can say it was the first pie to disappear! Great recipe! Thanks.
Fantastic!! And sooo easy. I always find that I have too much filling for a deep 9" inch crust, though. Milk content should be reduced a little. I've even substited soy milk as an alternative, and although the color varied a little, it was still delicious.
Very good baxic, old fashioned pie-my 90 year old Gram loved it! Thanks
The only change I made was add more coconut and it came out wonderful. Excellent and easy.
This coconut custard pie is delish.. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out amazing... My 2 year old son ate two slices back to back.. The recipe made two 9 inch pies, so I did one with the coconut and one without... This recipe is a keeper!! :-))
Very nice "classic" pie. I listened to the comments made by others and cut back the milk to 1 1/2 cups - but I also use a combo of whole milk 3/4 cup and coconut milk 3/4 cup. I really love coconut so the more the better. I considered using cream of coconut too but I wasn't sure about how well it would set. I might try that next time. Very good pie.
First, I'm honored that they use my photo for this pie! Secondly, this was one of the best coconut custard pies I've ever had. I didn't change a thing and I've been making this version of this pie for about 10 years. Not too sweet, just the right amount of vanilla and nutmeg, this is totally worth it!
My husbands favorite pie is coconut custard, so to come across this recipe was a blessing. What a wonderful flavor, we loved it.
I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg. It was difficult to tell when the pie was done. I definitely cooked it for more than 30 min (maybe almost 40min). But when it was done, it was delicious! It was a big hit with my dinner guests!
Super easy and super fast. Thsi is the first time I ever made anything thing like this. I used 2 cups of milk as suggested in other reviews and it was just enough for a the 9 inch deep dish pie shell.
Next time I will cut back the liquid a tad and add a little more coconut, but it still turned out very tasty as is. If you wish to make these into tarts as I did, just cut back the baking time about five minutes.
this is a fantastic pie. I could've eaten the entire thing myself. Highly recommend this light and sweet dessert.
I read the reviews before I made it. They were very helpful. The pie turned out great! I used 2 cups of milk only because I was afraid the milk was too hot. I used Trivia baking mix instead of sugar and added 2 tablespoons of flour to thicken just in case. I'll be making this again!
So easy and so delicious! I forgot to add salt and I am a salt kind of girl and it was still so yummy! Highly recommend!
I've always wanted to make a coconut custard pie, but was not able to find the "Right" Recipe. THIS IS IT!! A Great, Quick and Easy coconut custard pie in 45 minutes start to finish!!
I was looking for an easy coconut custard pie recipe for this Thanksgiving. I don't think it can get any easier than this. It has a nice flavor and also has a nice moist texture. I've brought two "test" pies to my job and everyone enjoyed them. The only thing is there is extra filling and the cooking time for me was more like 40-45 minutes. Bottom line, this is a good pie. Enjoy!
I really love this recipe. I use pumpkin pie creamer in place of the half and half and it turns out great. Very easy pie to make. I used more coconut then the recipe called for on one occassion and then I used the amount as stated. I prefer using the recipes amount!
This recipe was not what I was looking for. The pie was sweet, but it tasted too much like egg. I will not be making this recipe again.
This was sooo good-- easy to make, nice and creamy and not too eggy tasting. The coconut taste was just right. I followed the recipe exactly. The next time, I'll chop the coconut up a little so that I won't have stringy pieces. I was concerned when I put it in the oven because the filling was so thin. It could have been my oven, but I had to bake an extra 15 minutes. It came out perfect!
I changed this recipe by using only 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cups milk and added 8 oz can of cream of coconut. I only had cinnamon will use nutmeg next time and 1/4 cup less flaked coconut. Tasted great, husband and friends want more. will definitly do again.
Cook in a deep dish or, if you're like me, buy deep dish pie crust.
This was a great pie, in which I made for Thanksgiving. The nutmeg really made the difference and it browned nicely in the oven.
I was looking for a desert to take to my future in-laws for Thanksgiving, and I came across this recipe. It turned out great, everyone complimented on the pie.
this pie was awesome but i don't like the taste of milk and eggs so i change the mlik amount to 1 1/3 cups of milk and1/3cup of heavy cream it is awesome
Best coconut pie I ever made! I added an extra half cup of shredded coconut, and it was unsweetened organic. I also used an extra large Keebler graham cracker pie crust. I brushed the crust with egg yolk and baked it for 5 minutes at 375 before I filled it. I also subbed a cup of half and half for one of the cups of milk, and I used 2% milk for the other amount. It was almost to much liquid for even that supersized pie shell. I also copied someone else's idea and added a half tsp of almond extract. I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN!!!
I've made this pie many many times. For being in a dry high country it always turns out perfect. I use Coconut Extract instead of Vanilla. I use 2 cups of half n half instead of just milk. I cut the coconut into finer pieces. It seems to not float to the top that way. Cooking time here in Wyoming is about 40 min. Let the pie sit for about an hour before serving.
This is a really great pie. Simple, clean-tasting. Best coconut custard pie recipe out there.
My husband loves this pie!! It’s his favorite, so easy to make! Thank you!
I followed the recipe exactly . It was excellent. I would have to agree with other reviews the milk needs to be cut down . The amount is more than a 9 inch pie shell can hold. If you make your own crust a 9.5 pie plate would probably be perfect. It is such an easy pie to make the store bought shells are fine. Great when you want a quick homemade dessert.
Turned out perfectly on my first try. My husband loved, loved, loved it. And he is picky........
Wayyy too much liquid (this recipe might've been for a deep dish?); I had to tinker with this recipe a lot (reduced sugar and used 1c coconut milk and 1c regular milk) and ended up wasting a lot of the filling because it was too much, but in the end it came out delicious.
Simple and wonderful. I used cinnamon and fresh coconut. (I live in the South Pacific so a new way to use all our coconuts is very welcome!)
Great pie and easy to make. I cut the milk to 2 cups however there was still slightly too much liquid and I had a bit of spillage in the oven. Wonderful taste, very creamy and not eggy at all.
Wonderful recipe! I made it on a whim to take to a family dinner and everyone loved it.
nice and creamy! Definite keeper
Great recipe for first time coconut custard pie makers. My father requested one for a family outing and I surprised him by making this very tasty pie!!
The consistency of the pie was fine, but I thought the nutmeg was a little too strong. Next time I make it, I will cut back on it. I like the subtle flavoring of nutmeg, but this was a little overpowering.
Looks delicious. Very easy to make. I didn’t the flavors blended well. Will try it next time with coconut milk. My hubby said it was very good.
This pie was not good. I even cut the sugar as some reviewers suggested. With 3/4 of a cup of sugar it was sweet enough, but the custard part of the pie wasn't good at all. Won't make this again and will search for another recipe.
Followed recipe as directed. I made it using a 9 inch deep dish frozen pie crust... But it Came out eggy/sorta separated/lumpy texture. It wasn't solid and creamy. It Also didn't have a nice solid pale yellow custard look. Looked off white/lumpy. Not sure where I went wrong...
I added coconut extract to the custard instead of vanilla. Also topped with whipped cream. I add a teaspoon of instant coconut pudding to my whipped cream at the last bit of whipping, it tends to make it very stable and a little thicker for piping
Easy and Delicious. I did decrease the milk to 1 3/4c and it still took 45 min to bake.
Very good coconut custard pie . Taste almost as good as my favorite bakery would make. Very easy to make.
So Delicious! I followed the reviewers to only use 1.5 cups of milk amd then .5 cups of heavy cream. I had way too much custard that it spilled out of the pie dish when I moved it from the countertop to the oven. :-( It was really messy. I think the next time I make this I will use a deep dish pie crust. Also after 20 minutes of baking the crust was starting too brown too fast so I did use aluminum foil. I shared this pie with my family and they loved it. One thing that I did was use nutmeg and cinnamon. Yummy creamy pie!
Easy to make custard pie! We are empty nesters, so I made 1/4 recipe and used a very small pie tin. It made a bit more than my little pie tin would hold, so poured the rest of the filling into a small ramekin. I used cinnamon; finely grated, unsweetened coconut; and half and half in place of the milk. We greatly enjoyed this recipe! Thanks, Susan!
Excellent. I sprinkled a little nutmeg on top prior to baking. I had to bake another 10 minutes, after 30 minutes I put the temp down to 375 and it came out perfect.
I followed this recipe and it turned out delicious!! I'm a huge fan of coconut custard pie and used to buy it from a bakery. But after making this pie myself....I won't buy it anymore!! Very simple and fast to make. I will definitely make this over and over again!! For the crust I used a graham cracker crust which I've never had it with before. Have to say you should try it for an added flavor!! Thanks for the great recipe
I made a few adjustments. I doubled the recipe. I put in 2 1\2 cups of milk and 1 cup almond milk, 6 eggs, almond extract, sweetend coconut, 1\4c sugar, 1tbs cinnamon, and no nutmeg. It came out as a more coconuty custard, but that what I wanted.
1 1/2 cups of mil and 1/2 cup of heavy cream... also added cinnamon as well as the nutmeg
After reading other reviews I used 1 c whole milk + a scant 1c half&half, 1/2 c sugar and I topped with extra coconut during last 10 mins. I baked 30 min at 400 decrease to 350 for another 5 min then turned off oven left pie in for another 5 min. Also covered crust X last 10”.
