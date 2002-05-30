Stuffed Mushrooms II

Mushrooms stuffed with crabmeat. You can substitute chopped dill for the chopped parsley.

By Judy

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

  • Clean mushrooms and remove stems. Chop enough stem to yield one cup. Use a pastry brush to brush the caps with vegetable oil.

  • In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter or margarine. Add chopped stems and onion to the hot butter. Saute the mixture for 4 minutes, remove it from the heat and let cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the mushroom-onion mixture, crabmeat, cream cheese, egg, 1 cup bread crumbs, parsley, salt, and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the mushroom caps. Arrange the caps on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • In a small skillet, melt the remaining butter and add the remaining bread crumbs to the melted butter. Once the bread crumbs are coated lightly sprinkle them over the mushroom caps.

  • Bake for 15 minutes.

200 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 390.1mg. Full Nutrition
