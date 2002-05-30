Stuffed Mushrooms II
Mushrooms stuffed with crabmeat. You can substitute chopped dill for the chopped parsley.
Made them for my in-laws and they went over big! Added a little garlic and topped them with mozzerella. Will defintely make these again.Read More
I found these didn't have much taste and had a doughy texture.Read More
This is a great recipe. I read the reviews and cut back on the bread crumbs as well (back to about a cup). I also added minced garlic to the sauté, and on the breadcrumbs on top added about 1/4-1/2 tsp. of cajun seasoning as well as parmesan cheese. My caps needed an extra 10 minutes to cook but they were kind of large so adjust accordingly. Enjoy!
This was terrific! Guests rave, and think I'm a gourmet! I use a whole 8 oz. block of cream cheese and a little less bread crumbs. The filling is so creamy and tasty! A "must try"!!!
I am making another batch right now! I had a party last night and everyone loved them...even know seafood haters. I left out the egg and used half as much cream cheese, added a little lemon juice for moisture and the stuffing was fluffier, but still held together. I will definitely make this one again!
I made it for my boyfriend and roommate and we personally liked it a lot. However, I think the recipe did not need that much breadcrumbs as indicated, because in the end I had excess breadcrumbs that did not stay on the mushrooms and fell into the baking pan instead. It made a small mess and it also affected the taste of the mushrooms.
These were not good, I wish I had made something else New Years Eve. The stuffing is thick and bland. I think it is probably due to there being too much bread crumbs in the recipe. We couldn't taste the crab or cream cheese or even the onion. Don't waste your time with these.
These came out awesome! I followed what some people said and used a little less breadcrumbs and also didn't use the breadcrumbs on top. Instead I put shredded mozzarella cheese on top and broiled them the last few minutes to be browned. Oh, and I also used some paprika in the mixture along with a little more salt and pepper and some extra garlic powder. I'll definately make this again. It was easy and versatile!
I did not care for these at all, although my boyfriend sort of liked them the next day. I used more cream cheese and less bread crumbs than the recipe called for, but it still seemed like it was all filler. I don't think I will be making these again.
Good! I skipped the egg because I don't really care for the texture it gives stuffed mushrooms and used just a little olive oil instead of butter. Also skipped the onion and added garlic. Thanks :)
This recipe is great!! I'm not a gourmet chef and I made it with no problems. I brought it to the in-laws for Christmas dinner and it was gone before dinner started. I made one batch with crab and one batch with bacon (precooked in a package). Both were excellent! I highly recommend this recipe!
It was "okay". The texture was nice. It didn't have enough crab flavour for my liking and they weren't pretty to look at.
I don't really care for mushrooms but this recipe changed my mind! I loved them! My husband, who is a mushroom lover, can't get enough of them!
This didn't turn out as good as I had hoped. I substituted veggie cream cheese and used less bread crumbs...but it was still a bit dry and didn't seem to have much flavor.
Very tasty. Ate more than I should have! I agree that garlic would have been a great addition. Only read that tip after I had already made them.
Good but not moist enough.
NAAAAZZZTY. I ate two of them and threw the rest in the trash can. I wish I could explain the discrepancy between all the raving reviews and the nastiness of what I ate.
My mushrooms turned out great but I followed the advice of others. I reduced the amount of breads crumbs by half and increased the cheese. I also put my stems into a food processor and chopped them finely. Then I let the stuffing chill in a bag in the fridge before using the bag to pipe into my mushrooms.
I made some adjustments from the reviews: added some brown mustard, halved the bread crumbs, added garlic. They were good, but still a little bland. I dipped each bite in honey dijon I put on the side and it livened them up. Next time I will probably put the honey dijon directly into the stuffing. Note to those who want to make this: let the cream cheese come to room temperature before preparing the stuffing so it's easier to mix.
Excellent.......I used 1 cup of Bread crumbs and 8 oz of cream cheese... While making the stem and onion mix i also added garlic and grated Parmesian cheese to it. and also at the end.. It was extremely tasty.. not bad for the first time making them...
I'm a vegetarian, so naturally I didn't use the crab meat. Instead, I sauted chopped asparagus and garlic with the onion and mushrooms. I also added about a half a cup of ricotta cheese to the mixture which made it deliciously creamy. When adding in the chopped parsley, I chopped up some spinach and stuck it in as well. Delicious!
I.doubled the crab, halfed the bread crumbs and omitted the cream cheese. Topped with sharp cheese.
These were good. I doubled the cream cheese, halved the breadcrumbs and sprinkled the tops with parmesan cheese. I also sprayed the mushroom caps with balsalmic. Everyone liked them!
Made these for a family dinner, and they were a hit. I put parmesan on top before baking. There's plenty of stuffing to go in the mushrooms, and they're pretty easy to make. I saved some filling and mushroom caps and took to work for lunch the next day. They're not as good the second day but not bad; good enough for a leftover treat. :)
This is a fabulous recipe. I used 6 jumbo sized mushrooms and the filling was plenty to share between them. They went down really well and the family was very impressed
Very good & easy to make. Will definitely have these again!
A classic stuffed mushroom recipe...tastes like the ones you order at a restaurant!
These tasted a little dry to me. I used store bought bread crumbs and maybe that was why, but we didn't find these mushrooms to be that tasty.
Delicious! Per other reviews, I used only 1 cup bread crumbs (didn't add more on top), used 1/2 cup cream cheese, and didn't add any extra salt. I also added 1 Tbs brown mustard, 3 cloves garlic, and 1 tsp lemon juice. I made a few without crab for vegetarians, and those were pretty good as well.
My fiance loved this recipe, I added a little adobo and safron. May want to add a little sausage next time.
Wonderful recipe. My husband loved these mushrooms!
Very dry !! I recommend increasing the cream cheese.
Loved the flavor the cream cheese gives. I added some crab cake seasoning to these to give a little extra kick - cayenne pepper, mustard, Old Bay, and garlic. They turned out scrumptious!
These were gone as soon as I brought them to a potluck. I didn't put the crumbs on the top, but put parmesan cheese insted. I think that I would have added a little more garlic to the stuffing, either salt or fresh garlic. They needed a little more 'zip' to them. Also, I found that baking them didn't seem to get them to the bubbly point, so for the last few minutes, I put them under the broiler to get them browned. These were good, will probably make again, but make some additions to it.
We liked these. I used parm cheese instead of cream cheese. They were gobbled up fast. Melted butter and lemon wedges were a must with these for us.
Didn't have as much flavor as expected. The crab seemed to stick out. It didn't blend with the flavors. I can tell from all the reviews that this recipe is hit or miss. It was ok to me but my husband stated that the ones with more crab the less he liked it.
My sister always enjoyed stuffed mushrooms. So I went looking for a slightly different recipe and tried this one. I am so glad I did. It was a hit with everyone including people that would not normally have eaten it. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very bland - too much bread crumbs. It tasted like all filler!
These were very easy and everyone loved them. I would lessen the amount of salt though, a little too salty.
They were good - although I made them the day before and cooked them just before serving. I think a little chicken broth in the bottom of the pan would have made them moister.
I'll definitely use the whole 8 oz cream cheese next time, but they were great!
Everyone loved these. I turned around and they were gone! I skipped the final step of coating them in breadcrumbs and just heated them up for 20 minutes on a greased cookie sheet instead. They still turned out super.
Delicious - I added some onion powder and garlic powder to flavor them up a bit
"ok... this recipe just knocks the socks off of Olive Garden's Stuffed Mushrooms... a job well done!" oh! make sure theres plenty for everyone
Excellent the day made but not one to reheat. I found the breadcrumbs were a little much and overpowered the flavours, added extra cheese. I would make again without the breadcrumbs and more cheese. Definitely not a make-ahead recipe.
GREAT RECIPE! THE ONLY THING FOR THE "IT" FACTOR WAS I ADDED SPICY BROWN MUSTARD! EVERYONE THOUGHT IT WAS GREAT! I AGREE WITH ADDING MORE CREAM CHEESE W/ LESS BREADCRUMBS! I TOPPED THE MUSHROOMS WITH SHREDDED CHEESE THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!
When I read recipe it sounded like it would be dry filling, and it was. I tried adding more butter and cream cheese and even some shredded cheddar, but it still didn't taste the way I had imagined. :0(
Served these yesterday and they were fabulous. Even my grandchildren said they were a "keeper"
I made these last night. Used 8 ounces of cream cheese, doubled the crab meat, and halved the bread crumbs and also sprinkled with shaved parmesan cheese. Pretty darn delicious!
these were really awesome, and there was enough filling left over to make some tart-like things as well.
I changed the breadcrumbs to Italian style breadcrumbs after reading about blandness. I also reduced the breadcrumbs to 1 cup to avoid drying. I added 1/2 clove of garlic minced, about 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and a tiny (about 2 TBS)bit of minced green and red peppers for color.
served these for thanksgiving and everyone loved them, a keeper. thanks for sharing
These mushrooms were spectacular. I made a 4 course meal for my husband and this was the appetizer. He could not quit eating them. He always begs me to make them for him. Even my 1 year old liked them and he doesn't like much of anything. They were perfect and I am making them again this weekend for a get together with some friends. I know they will love them as much as we do.
I made this once. Shared it with some friends from work and home. I have not stopped getting requests for more.
WAY to many bread crumbs. I used 2 pounds of mushrooms, but followed the 1 pound recipe. Otherwise, everyone loved them.
I definitly recommend this recipe and have served it three years in a row at our new years party and they're the first to go! I did cut back on the bread crumbs a little and added a dash garlic powder and i garnished them with a drizzle of fresh lemon juice and also chopped dried chives for color after they're baked :)
I was disappointed in this side dish. The mushrooms were dry and the crabmeat and seasoning did not complement one another. I won’t be making this again.
One of my favortie recipes on this site. Its my go-to for football games, holidays, parties. Love it!
very unique and delightful goes great with a goood red wine...
I made these for my Christmas party and they were a big hit! Everyone loved them!
I don't eat mushrooms, but I made this recipe for my husband and brother in law and they loved them. Next time I will try adding more garlic and a little less bread crumbs, especially for the topping. I would suggest a good mix of garlic, cheese and bread crumbs for topping.
Excellent! Instead of topping with bread crumbs, I used an Italian blend of shredded cheese with parmasan, romano, and asiago. Next time I'll probably add garlic when sauteeing the onions & stems.
Everyone always loves these! They are very yummy!
I thought theses were really good. One thing I did different is that I used crushed up ritz crackers instead of the breadcrumbs. It gives the stuffing an excellent taste! I also squeezed a lemon in the mix. Thanks for the recipe! I will make these again.
My husband and I love mushrooms but this recipe of stuffed mushrooms is out of this world! Melissa
I made a vegetarian version of this with firm tofu instead of crabmeat after realizing last minute that one of the guests was allergic. It tasted great even with tofu (no one could tell it was tofu), but I would definitely try brushing the mushrooms with some balsamic or red wine vinegar before stuffing them (it was lacking the "it" factor). Ditto on using less breadcrumbs as well.
