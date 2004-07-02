Hawaiian Millionaire Pie

this is an awesome and easy recipe that i have been using for a few years now and is always a special request at all the functions that i attend. One of the reviewers had mentioned it was very runny... i have had this problem to once before but figured out that the whip cream truly has to be completely thawed out. If it is frozen still at all, when you mix the ingredients, you will end up with what i fondly refer to as hawaiian soup! And no matter how long you keep it in the fridge at that point it will never firm up. so make sure that the whip cream is totally thawed out and you shouldn't have any problems!