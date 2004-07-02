Hawaiian Millionaire Pie
This Hawaiian-inspired version of millionaire pie has maraschino cherries, walnuts, and pineapple in the filling.
This Hawaiian-inspired version of millionaire pie has maraschino cherries, walnuts, and pineapple in the filling.
If you use a homemade 9" pie crust it fills it up and mounds just beautifully. I added extra cherries and walnuts to the top and shaved a little chocolate on top for decoration. It's very rich so cut it in small pieces! If you're really into "death by sweetness" drizzle a little chocolate syrup over the top when you serve it! It's delicious!Read More
I made this last night for a group of 12 & it was "okay". I followed recipe exactly & the pie was in the fridge for about 8 hours. When I took it out to cut it, it was pretty runny. It tasted okay, but I don't think I would make again.Read More
If you use a homemade 9" pie crust it fills it up and mounds just beautifully. I added extra cherries and walnuts to the top and shaved a little chocolate on top for decoration. It's very rich so cut it in small pieces! If you're really into "death by sweetness" drizzle a little chocolate syrup over the top when you serve it! It's delicious!
I came across this recipe by accident and the name caught my eye. My brother and I fondly remember a pie my mother made when we were kids called a Million Dollar Pie. It was the ONLY thing my mother managed to make that was appetizing. She never could recall the recipe and we talk about it every so often now that our Mom has passed. This caught my eye, and I could tell it was the same from what flavors I remembered tasting as a kid. Except for the cherries. THANK YOU SOOOO MUCH for bringing a wonderful memory back to life!! It's delicious!!!
This is a fabulous recipe!!! Quick & easy make and everyone loved it! I used a graham cracker crust & pecans instead of walnuts. There was a lot of excess...it could really make two pies.
this is an awesome and easy recipe that i have been using for a few years now and is always a special request at all the functions that i attend. One of the reviewers had mentioned it was very runny... i have had this problem to once before but figured out that the whip cream truly has to be completely thawed out. If it is frozen still at all, when you mix the ingredients, you will end up with what i fondly refer to as hawaiian soup! And no matter how long you keep it in the fridge at that point it will never firm up. so make sure that the whip cream is totally thawed out and you shouldn't have any problems!
This was a huge hit! I garnished the top with kiwi fruit that added color and a bit more fruit. I did try with the chocolate crust and prefer it with the plain graham crust. Fantastic!
Just a side not to those who ended up with a "RUNNY" pie... you have to make sure you drain the pineapple extremely well, I opened my can about 30 mins before even starting anything else. (knowledge from years making fruit salad) You want the fruit to be as dry as you can get it. If not it will break down your whipped cream sooooo fast and you end up with a runny mess. Overall good pie though :P
Made 2 pies out of this - one w/ regular crust and one w/ grahm cracker crust. Substituted macadamia nuts for the walnuts. Tasted great. I'll be making several for our luau party!
Not bad for a frozen whipped topping pie. I doubled the cherries and used more pineapple. The ingredients can be changed to reflect any flavor, and next time i won't use a crust, just put it in dessert dishes.
I was out of lemon juice, so I substituted 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and it turned out fine! I also only used an 8 ounce container of cool whip. Definitely suggest this recipe! :)
Very quick, easy and good. I added 2 sliced bananas and used a chocolate pie crust. It makes enough for 2 pies.
Quite a recipe, indeed. I couldn't find any maraschino cherries, so I substituted canned "real cherries", and I think that it made the difference, honestly. The maraschino type would have made this pie extremely sweet - and it was already sweet enough without them. Some liked it, some did not - I enjoyed it immensely, as did my partner, so that's enough for me to give it a 5 star rating. One note: this pie was extremely messy, so if you're looking to give to company, I wouldn't recommend *this* particular one. However, no one will care once it's in their mouths =)
I made this last night for a group of 12 & it was "okay". I followed recipe exactly & the pie was in the fridge for about 8 hours. When I took it out to cut it, it was pretty runny. It tasted okay, but I don't think I would make again.
This was really good i was out of nuts so subbed coconut in it and was a huge hit froze it untill time to serve sliced well very yummy !!
This is my favorite pie from childhood. Love it! I used a graham cracker crust.
I made this for a hawaiin themed bridal shower and it was a huge hit. I even used the extra filling to dip fresh fruit in. MMMMmmmmm!!
This recipe filled two store bought 8 inch graham cracker crusts.. Was okay, but next time will addmore cherry, pineapple, and nuts. May add some coconuton the top .......
Simple to make, and it sets up beautifully. Make sure to add the full amount of lemon juice, otherwise it can be a little too sweet.
This was good and easy and had a lot of flavor going on. I don't like to bake so this was right up my alley. Different.
I went to a "Luau" for Boy Scouts-- I got many recipe requests. I did change the recipe though, I reduced lemon juice, added a can of cherry pie filling, one banana in each pie, and substituted pecans for walnuts. I put the marachino cherries and some coconut on the top of the pies. This recipe filled two store bought 8 inch graham cracker crusts. Thanks for the quick and delicious recipe. (Next time I'm adding peach pie filling)
I really enjoyed this recipe. It is very quick and easy to make. I doubled the cherries and used two 8" graham cracker crusts.
This was an awesome dessert! I had a 2hr notice that company was coming so had the ingredients and made this with a regular pie crust (frozen and baked). Company love, loved this and it really served up well.
I made this for my church supper and it was a great hit. Easy to make too! Thanks
Made this for our end of summer pool party. Everyone loved it. Even those that do not eat dessert tried it and went back for seconds. Absolutely delicious.
Very good.
Very tasty!!!! I also added 8 oz of cream cheese and mixed it in with the sweetened condensed milk!
Exceptional!!! I made it for a Hawaiian theme party and it was a super success. Will definitely make it again.
Great recipe! Subbed pecans for walnuts..next time I will leave out the cool whip though as it really had more flavor before adding that--seemed to overly tone down the taste.
This was delish! The only changes I made was swap the walnuts with pecans and didn't add the cherries. I chilled mine overnight so that way the filling will settle before I cut into it. But I got a lot of compliments on it!!
This recipe is AWESOME! I LOVE IT! My family loves it! Great for any occasion! :) Yummy Yummy!
Great easy & simply recipe! Used pecans instead of walnuts and used a ready made graham cracker crust. There was a lot of extra so we ate it in a bowl w/o pie shell. Was nearly enough for another pie!
I made this and my family loved it. Making it again this week.
I made this tonight thinking I could serve it after I made dinner but, that wasn't the case. I didn't use any nuts since my family doesn't care for them. It still hasn't completely set up yet and I did drain and squeeze out the juice. That's ok though I just had to invite my brother back over for dinner again tomorrow. Hopefully it will be ready then. The filling tastes very good, sweet but good :) **UPDATE ** I had extra filling leftover and since it wasn't setting I put a cup of it in the freezer. It made delicious ice cream!! I highly recommend saving some to freeze!
This is an easy pie. Make sure all your fruit is drained completely, the cool whip is thawed out and your pie crust has cooled down before filling and you won't have any problems with the pie being runny.
This is a wonderful 'non-chocolate' alternative, and it is absolutely scrumptious!! Next time I am going to make it with a pre-made chocolate crushed-oreo crust....just to change it a bit! YUMMMM.
Delicious one of my favorite
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections