Hawaiian Millionaire Pie

4.4
44 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This Hawaiian-inspired version of millionaire pie has maraschino cherries, walnuts, and pineapple in the filling.

Recipe by HAYCO

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, fold pineapple, lemon juice, whipped topping, cherries, condensed milk, and walnuts together. Pour into pie shell and chill for at least one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 175.7mg. Full Nutrition
