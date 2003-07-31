Cantaloupe Cream Pie

Rating: 3.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This cool, refreshing custard pie is a unique way to use cantaloupe. Garnish with whipped cream.

By Annie Parsons

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Mix in egg yolks, followed by milk. Beat on high speed with hand mixer for 1 minute. Microwave 5 minutes. Beat with mixer for 1 minute. Microwave an additional 5 minutes.

  • Stir vanilla extract and butter or margarine into milk mixture. Puree the cantaloupe in a blender or food processor and mix into the custard. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Chill at least one hour before serving. Garnish with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
685 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 111.3g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 169.9mg; sodium 361.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

DEMMORG
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2003
I had to make this recipe twice to get it right. The 4 cups of milk is too much. I cut it down to two cups of milk and the pie set up very quickly. It is a very good but very sweet pie. I cut it into 16 pieces not 6 and that seemed to be enough pie per serving. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

SLPN
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2003
I would love for this recipe to work. Mine didn't set up either and I got 2 pies very runny yet very tasty from this recipe. Does Annie Parsons hear this? Please respond. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Subvet
Rating: 1 stars
07/24/2011
I'm being charitable by giving this one star. As with the other commenters I discovered that four cups of milk is WAY too much! Having wasted a fair amount of time and ingredients for this I'll wait a bit before attempting it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
copper
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2016
The changes I made wasI cut the down the sugar and the milk to I cup of sugar and 2 cups of milk. I used the amount of pureed cantaloupe that was said chunked. I did not use the microwave. I used the stove.. I mixed the pureed cantaloupe cornstarch sugar egg vanilla butter and milk in a bowl. Then added it to a pot cooked on low heat stirring until it coats the back of the spoon Poured in to the crust and chilled.. This sets well... It makes 2 pies. Read More
