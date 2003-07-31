Cantaloupe Cream Pie

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars I had to make this recipe twice to get it right. The 4 cups of milk is too much. I cut it down to two cups of milk and the pie set up very quickly. It is a very good but very sweet pie. I cut it into 16 pieces not 6 and that seemed to be enough pie per serving. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars THERE IS NO WAY THIS RECIPE USES 4 CUPS OF MILK! I MADE 2 PIES WITH THIS RECIPE AND NEITHER OF THEM EVEN SET UP. I AM NOT SURE HOW MUCH MILK IT NEEDS. IF SOMEONE HAS AN IDEA PLEASE RESPOND I WOULD LOVE TO TRY AND MAKE THIS AGAIN BUT I AM NOT GOING TO RUIN ANY MORE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUSTS TO EXPERIMENT. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars I would love for this recipe to work. Mine didn't set up either and I got 2 pies very runny yet very tasty from this recipe. Does Annie Parsons hear this? Please respond. Thanks. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars I'm being charitable by giving this one star. As with the other commenters I discovered that four cups of milk is WAY too much! Having wasted a fair amount of time and ingredients for this I'll wait a bit before attempting it again. Helpful (3)