Chinese Cookies

These cookies are like the ones you'll find at the grocery store bakery. They have a chocolate center. You can make your own fudge icing, or buy it pre-made at the store.

By Vicki

12
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the sugar and shortening. Stir in the egg and vanilla, beat until light and fluffy. Combine the cake flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Dough will be stiff, you may need to use your hands to mix. Roll dough into a log about 15 inches long, and roll in the ground nuts. Wrap and chill dough for at least an hour or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Unwrap dough and cut into 1/2 inch slices. Place cookies 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheets before removing to cool completely on wire racks. When cool, place a dollop of fudge icing onto the center of each cookie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 73g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 336.3mg. Full Nutrition
