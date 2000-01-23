Chinese Cookies
These cookies are like the ones you'll find at the grocery store bakery. They have a chocolate center. You can make your own fudge icing, or buy it pre-made at the store.
I wanted to update my review since I got creative this year and wanted to share. They are still one of my all-time favorite cookies. This year I separated the dough into halves, left one half vanilla, and then separated the 2nd half into thirds. I added cocoa powder to one, red coloring to another and green to the third, and then marbled the cookies. I coated the outside with chocolate sprinkles. I do recommend using somethihg like beaten egg white to coat the logs before rolling in nuts or sprinkles as they adhere better. They came out so pretty and tasted great, and were the highlight of my cookie tray. (The following is my old review). Thank you again! I had to try these since I've missed the cookies I used to buy in New York bakeries, and these were definitely it! I did leave out the walnuts, but instead tried to recreate some of the versions I remembered. I made the recipe twice; the first I left plain and used chocolate stars as a shortcut on some, dotted some with chocolate chips, and dipped some in chocolate sprinkles. For the 2nd batch, I took about half the dough (maybe a tad less) and added about 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa (and about 1 tsp of milk to make up for the dryness), and then swirled it together as I formed the log to make a marbled cookie (my remembered favorite version). I rolled the marble log in chocolate sprinkles, and boy were they good, and very impressive looking!Read More
I must have done something wrong, but I didn't have a good experience with these. I omitted walnuts and took other peoples recommendations and added the cocoa powder. They turned out looking like doodoo...the dough was not dough like. It was like it needed flour to become dough. It was runny, but not runny. I'm not making sense, but I followed the recipe exactly except for the walnuts and the cocoa powder. *sigh* I had so much hopes for this cookie, but I guess I'm doing it wrong. If anyone knows what I did wrong, let me know.Read More
I do the same as the last reviewer and these are the BEST COOKIES. They are EXACTLY like the bakery. I take a blob of the dough and mix in some Special Dark cocoa, like maybe 1/3 cup. No measuring really! I also do not put so much melted ganache in center. I have also pressed the center dot into chocolate jimmies. If you run into someone who knows what a Chinese Cookie is, they will fall over when they taste them. EXCELLENT
This recipe is a very good base for the start of NY style chinese cookies. I added 1/2 tsp of almond extract and then marbled the dough with taking 1/3 of dough and adding in 1/3 c. of cocoa. Take and press it into the vanilla dough I omitted the walnuts as they gave it different taste then what I remember chinese cookies to have. I also melted chocolate chips with a bit of heavy cream to make the chocolate dollap in the center YUM
It's true, they really do taste like the ones you'll buy in a grocery store!! Papachef
These got rave reviews at work. I had to add water to make the dough manageable. Otherwise it was crumbs.
Wow! These are amazing! I was pretty worried because they were awfully crumbly when I was try to roll into a log, but after sitting in the fridge it made them stick a bit more and they are just perfect. I will definitely make again. I also got 3-4 dozen out of these ingredients as listed.
Very good! Yes, they are just like the ones my mom used to buy from the grocery store, and I haven't been able to find. I used DH Creamy Homestyle frosting in Dark Chocolate Fudge. Also brushed the log of dough with egg white before rolling in the walnuts.
I made these exactly as the recipe stated. They are identical tasting to the ones I buy at our local grocery store. They are great. The only slight problem for me was the dough was dry and crumbled a bit when trying to roll it.
Unbelieveable!! I have to agree with everyone else. I have always bought these cookies at the store, but this recipe tastes even better!!
I love the grocery store chinese cookies and this is exactly the recipe I was looking for !!! Great!!
Definiteky a keeper! The flavor and texture of these cookies is a joy ride for your taste buds. Preferred them without the frosting, as I felt the frosting overpowered the delicate sweetness of the cookies.
I used to buy these when I was a kid and loved them. i get them every time I go home for a visit and was glad to see the recipe. I used margarine instead of shortening because I had it on hand that day. It gave them a bit of a sugar cookie taste but they were still really good. I will try shortening next time and see if they turn out more like the ones in the store. Awesome cookies though.
My sister made these cookies for a Chinese New Year celebration we were attending. I love these cookies.....I'm sure I ate more than my share! Can't wait to make them for myself!! One of the best cookies I have ever tasted!
This recipe made such a HEAVENLY cookie!! I had some leftover store-bought icing on hand so I made quite a few without the icing, but the cookie is delicious without it. I note other folks used lard, but I couldn't find any at the store so used veg shortning, and I thought they were perfect. The dough becomes crumbly so next time I'll use the egg white mixture to keep it together.
Not a good cookie, the texture was not very palatable and the flavor was ineffectual. I would not recommend this recipe to anyone.
It's a terrific recipe, friends begged us to make more.
FANTASTIC and TRUE to it's word! These are the EASIEST cookies to make, and taste as good, or BETTER than the bakery! It was hard for me to find a recipes for this...thank you so much for sharing it! ~~~~
Superb. flakey, light and delicious.
fabulous! these taste exactly like the ones that a local Chinese buffet puts out for dessert! i had to make them for a report my daughter was doing on China for school. i doubled the recipe and we had about 50 good sized cookies! we made our own frosting with cocoa, icing sugar and butter and my daughter came home from school with "orders" from her classmates for more!!!
Absolutely delicious! I split the dough, flavouring half with chocolate and half with almond, and then shaped each ball of dough into a sausage shape. I then twisted the two different flavours of dough together and smoothed the sides to form one long, stripey roll of cookie dough! It looked so pretty that I decided to split this long roll in two again, rolling each half in different colour sprinkles. Once chilled, the consistency was perfect for slicing the dough into individual cookies. I would really recommend this recipe, though I did have to add some milk before I could chill it, as the mixture was very dry without!
These cookies are great! They'r even delicious without the frosting. I'm so glad I found this rcipe!
Just like the ones at the store. The dough is a bit crumbly though, so be careful. A small price to pay for a cookie like this!
One of the Best cookies I have ever made. Tastes just like what you can remember getting at bakery! I used butter flavored crisco and chopped pecans, because thats what I had. Hubby loved them!
These have been my favorite cookies for many years. We always purchased them at the grocery store. Recently they changed the recipe and the cookies are terrible. We were so disappointed we actually sent them an e-mail to which they politely replied-- sorry, but tough! I was so thrilled to find this recipe. Cookies are delicious. Thanks
I have to say that I will NEVER buy these cookies in the store again....This is very easy cookie to make and everyone loves them and can't believe they are home made!!!!
I made these for Christmas with colored sprinkles and they looked and tasted great!!
After the local grocery store bakery stopped selling these cookies, I've been searching for a recipe that duplicates the taste -- and this is the one. Followed the recipe exactly as written, piping on a swirl of store bought chocolate frosting using a decorator's bag fitted with a large star tip. Perfect!
When I was a child, the local bakery made these cookies called Chinese Tees. They were outstanding. The bakery has been gone for ages and I have had a hankering for these cookies ever since. This is the first recipe to come so close to the bakery's cookie. I used peanuts instead of walnuts (don't like them) and butter flavored shortening and didn't even bother with the frosting becuase these cookies don't need it! I will be making these cookies every Christmas and maybe even in between now! Thank you so much for this fabulous recipe. I recommend these to everyone! Oh and they are pretty easy to make although I made several smaller logs instead of one big one because rolling is not my strong point! :)
Love! These are my favorite cookies. I added more vanilla (about twice the amount) as I didn't have butter shortening, but regular (no flavor there!). The dough wasn't crumbly as many had stated, but this might have to do with the fact it's warm in my kitchen and the shortening was soft. I used a fudge recipe for the frosting, and put a small piece on top of each cookie for the last half of baking.
Best recipe for homemade chinese cookies. Taste just like the ones from the corner bakery. I didn't have to change a thing with the recipe.
This is now a family favorite! I am always asked to make these during the holidays and for get togethers! So glad I found this recipe!
Great Cookie!!! Just like the Chinese Cookies you get in the bakery. Easy to make.
These cookies are excellent. They get rave reviews from everyone who tries them!
I thought these cookies were great - easy to make and delicious. I'll be making them again. I've been asked for the recipe already.
I made these cookies for Xmas this year and they were so wonderful. I haven't had a cookie this good in a long time. Like the other Chrissy, I did not frost them. They didn't need it!
Cannot believe I made these myself... amazingly delicious. Can’t find these nearby and the last few Jewish bakeries I’ve visited when traveling have had terrible versions. I have always lamented the chocolate on these (I dislike chocolate) so now I can leave it off. Also omitted vanilla as I’m not a fan. I followed directions but ended up baking these for ~25 minutes.
Love them! Where I live my grocery makes them using almond extract and they are to die for...made the substitution and they were gone in one day!
I have made these cookies four times now, and they've been an absolute hit. The last time I made them, I substituted lard for the Crisco, and they were even flakier and literally just melted in your mouth. These cookies absolutely rule.
Possibly because I used melted Earth Balance as my shortening, but I found the dough super greasy and an hour in the fridge only made it slightly firmer. [EDIT: It was the melted not-butter. Using softened butter, it is less greasy, way firmer.] I also didn't roll the dough in nuts (allergies), so the raw dough log slices looked horrifyingly like gefilte fish. That said, everyone seems to have loved them. My uncle: "Are you trying to fatten us up for the winter?" My mum: "How did you make them taste exactly like the bakery's cookies?!" Four stars only because I don't like Chinese cookies myself - they're too doughy and not sweet enough for me - which is not a complaint about this recipe, but this type of cookie. For frosting I followed the recipe here (http://kosherfood.about.com/od/desserts/r/icing_choc_p.htm) except with coffee instead of water. Unlike a different pareve frosting I tried, this one almost solidified in about two hours at room temperature. If you've ever had a Stella D'oro Swiss Fudge, this had a very similar texture to that.
These were bland and dissapointing
Didn't follow recipe and added butter-sugar-egg to flour and ended up with a very crumbly dough. My mistake. Wrapping dough in parchment paper and squeezing the dough really, really hard, I was able to form it into a log. Look askance at it, and it'll crumble. The dough crumbled when trying to cut it with either a small knife or dental floss. Reforming the crumbled dough by hand is possible, ending up with misshapen, irregular cookies. I made the cookies thicker, to match what is found in bakeries. Maybe I'll try it again following instructions!
Tastes just like the ones my mom used to buy from the store. Just what i was looking for.
Made these cookies 6 times, they are simply wonderful. We had a bakery that use to sell these and it went out of business when the owners retired, although supermarkets have tried to make and sell these they are not anything like the bakery shop version which is identical to this recipe. I never changed a thing used prepared chocolate icing . Also I wrap the roll in waxed freezer paper while I refrigerate it make it easy to roll and u roll. These are The Best.
These were delicious. They received high marks from the whole family! I used butter instead of shortening and white wheat flour instead of cake flour. Impatient as I am, I just stuck the wrapped dough in the freezer for about 15 minutes and they were fine. I wasn't able to roll the dough into logs, though. It turned out more squarish so I had to reshape the dough after chilling. Also 1 roll was way too big, I rolled my dough into 2 "logs" and wrapped them separately. Overall, these cookies were a big success. I used the Quick Fudge Icing (from All-Recipes) and also sprinkled a little powdered sugar on the cookies prior to baking.No walnuts for me, but they were great without! The cookies kept well and the entire family enjoyed these immensely! Great recipe, I would definitely recommend trying it.
I am really enjoying these cookies. I substituted half a cup of shortening with butter, because I was nervous about using only shortening, but I shouldn't have worried. Next time I will use only shortening. My dough was really sticky and not dry at all, like other reviewers said - maybe I didn't measure the flour right? Either way, they are delicious.
I made this recipe, as I was searching for something that would remind me of visiting the bakeries in NYC when I was a kid. The recipe is excellent and easy to put together. Like others, I made the marble version, so after the dough was complete, I removed half. For the remaining half, I added 1/3 cup of unsweetened cocoa and 2 tablespoons of half & half, and mixed. I then formed each of the dough halves into a 15 inch log, and then laid them on top of each other. I twisted the combined log in three places, and then folded the log in half onto itself. I then rolled it out again to get to 15 inches, wrapped it in wax paper and chilled in fridge for 30 minutes. Did not roll in nuts. Cut the dough into 1/2 inch slices and placed on cookie sheet that was covered in parchment paper. Only baked for 10 minutes and it was perfect. After the cookies cooled, I melted a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and a spoon of coconut oil, and let that cool a bit. I then put a baby spoon of chocolate onto the center of each cookie. The cookies went over huge and wife even thought they were the best thing I've made in a while. Only two minor challenges... 1. When I cut the dough, it created a rippled texture along the top of each cookie even though I used a sharp knife. So wondering if I should be using a special knife to slice. 2. The chocolate in the center of each cookie never firmed up...even a day later, so not sure what would've been a better approach. I was trying to get the sam
