No Bake Pumpkin Pie I
This is a delicious no bake pie with a graham cracker crust.
WOW! Just bought an antique stove, but it wasn't installed for Thanksgiving. So for the holiday dessert, we decided to try a couple no-bake pies. This pumpkin pie is absolutely delicious. You wouldn't know it wasn't baked judging by it's taste and consistency; in fact this was superior. And I've baked a lot of pumpkin pies! I won't bake a pumpkin pie again, as this pie was creamier, filled the pie crust better, and in fact was easier to prepare. I usually add more spices than recipes call for, but this recipe was just right, nice and spicy. Thank you Cathy.
The flavor was fine, but my didn't set up as well as a baked pumpkin pie.
I personally judge foods and other things very critically, but I think this recipe kind of made me feel so much better. This was the first pie I've ever made, and no bake, it's so great! I made this for Thanksgiving the other day, and it was truly an absolute HIT! The only odd thing that occurred while heating the filling part/egg spice and milk mixture was that for some reason the eggs seemed to almost scramble.. into little bits. But it was primarily because the heat was set on medium--you should really stir the eggs in slowly while the mixture begins to heat, on low, and then add the spices, and pumpkin last, with the heat off, stirring after about 15-20 minutes, constantly, on low. This is only for pure perfection. I just love this pie, and I would definitely make it again, and again, for anything! Not too sweet, but not to pumpkinny, it's just right! The crust is amazing, if you use a graham cracker one. Delish!
After Halloween, I cooked and pureed our pumpkin...had lots of extra to try some new recipes with. I used 1 3/4 cup pureed pumpkin and used 2 teaspoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice. The pie was so quick and easy....and tasted fantastic. So easy and delicious I think I would make this one EVERY year. My husband said it tasted buttery....thank you for sharing!
Yum! I made this for Thanksgiving last year and forgot to rate it. When I told my husband that I was going to make it again (now that it's pumpkin season) his eyes lit up! :) Delicious, good flavor even with lighter ingredients. I make it with fat free sweetened condensed milk, egg whites or egg substitute, and reduced fat graham cracker crust (when I can find it) - thanks for this great recipe!
This pie was AWESOME! So much creamier than the traditional baked and all the flavor. The only change I made was to use a ready-made shortbread crust. I also realized last second I had no nutmeg or ginger, or even pumpkin pie spice - if the same happens to you in a pinch, I doubled the cinnamon and added a splash of vanilla extract and it turned out great.
I had made this recipe a few Thanksgivings ago and every year after my kids asked for it but I had lost the recipe. This sounded familiar so I tried it and the kids told me this was the one. What I do is pour this into 12 small graham tartlets by Keebler and then top with mini marshmallows. The flavor is so nice and creamy! I will not lose this recipe again!!!!!
How can you say "WOW!!" and get enough meaning in it? It was so VERY good and took down my Thanksgiving baking stress a few notches. THANK YOU. Note: this recipes can be used with the regular easy pie crust (located on this site). I didn't have a cracker crust available & didn't want to go to the store. It turned out awesome! I don't know if I'll ever go back to baked pumpkin pie.
THIS NO BAKE PIE IS WONDERFUL, AND TASTE LIKE BAKED PIE WITHOUT ALL THE EFFORT. I made two of these pies for Thanksgiving and will definetly make more for Christmas. Thank you, Tammy from Texas
Agree with other boardmates, it's so great and can be finished in 5 min. Personally, I found that it's to sweet for me, suggest other boardmates to reduce the use of sweet condensed milk.
WOW!! This was amazing! I took it to our Thanskgiving dinner and it went down a treat! I used 2&1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, as another reviewer suggested. Also, I needed to turn the heat up from low and almost brought the mixture to a boil to ensure it would set (otherwise I would have been there all day!) Thanks - I will definitely make this again.
Loved this pie and so did everyone else. It really was pretty simple to make. Doubt that I will be baking a traditional pie again. Some suggestions: Use a whisk to blend the eggs well and then combine with other ingredients before cooking on the stove top. Continue to use the whisk while cooking. I found the mixture tended to get thinner at first and slowly thickened. I cooked mine on med-low heat until the consistency of thick gravy...and on my stove that took about 12 min. CHANGES: took another reviewer's idea and used 2 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice instead of Ginger, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg...too lazy and busy on Thanksgiving Day. Thanks!
okay.. right.. so I follow the recipe with one change.. My family likes their pumpkin pies more vanilla than spicy.. so i only used 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and added vanilla.. only thing i changed.. recipe said to chill 3 hours.. after 4 1/2 hours my pie was pudding (which my husband ate and liked).. I thought OMG what did I mess up?? I didn't because it just needed till the next day to set up.. so if you follow the recipe time line and you have pudding.... stick it back in the fridge and have faith.......... I will make again.. Husband loved it.. would like to try traditional crust.. I know that takes away a little of the ease of this recipe but you can bake your storebought crust while you thicken your filling.... thanks.........
What a great pie! Could not tell it was a no bake. Instead of 2 eggs I used 6 tbsp of egg whites(it set perfect) and I used low fat condensed milk and it turned out great.
I have not baked a pie from scratch before, and I had no time to use an oven. I found this recipe on this site, and decided to try it for my Halloween Party in my local Ballroom. I had been asked to bring a dessert, I made two, for trial and error purposes, and they both came out beautiful, and delicious! I would recommend this to a beginner like myself, and even to the seasoned baker!
absolute perfection! I used a nilla wafer crust (delicious), low-fat sweetened condense milk, 1 egg with 1 egg white. The consistency of the pie was perfect, the right blend of pumpkin and sweetness. I think next time I will buy a regular pie crust and blind cook it in the oven. Addendum 9/10/2010: STILL my favorite pumpkin pie, I am convinced the stove top method is why those pumpkin pies from Wholesale clubs are soooo creamy. I still blind cook my shell while stirring on the stove top, then I pour mix into shell and bake for 15-20 minutes more. Then refrigerate. PERFECTION every time!
This was so delicious! I made a gingersnap crust for this pie and mixed in a cup of apple butter in place of some of the condensed milk. It was a huge hit at my family's Thanksgiving this year -- I won't use any other pumpkin pie recipes after this one!
This is a really good easy to make pie. It taste delicious. My thing is that it's super rich almost too rich. Maybe next time I won't put a whole can of condensed milk in. I also had a little too much mix for 1 9inch shell. Over all it is a good pie.
My brother loves this pie so much I have to make it each time he visits me, which isn't a problem b/c it's so easy to make. I didn't have a Graham cracker crust so arbitrarily used a chocolate Graham crust and he loved it. He's requesting it again for Thanksgiving. So now I make two; one just for him. One of my family's favourites.
This is a cool & yummy recipe, very easy. Only thing I added was a pinch of cloves. Thnx!
My family was very skeptical about this pie, but it was a HUGE hit and was eaten faster than the traditional pie I made. I made a gingersnap crust for it instead of graham cracker, which was perfect. I'm definitely planning to make it again this year.
Great IF you use half the ginger (1/4tsp), otherwise the ginger is overpowering. It also turns out great if you replace the cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg with 1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice.
Very easy and a perfect way to use left-over pumpkin. Made with fresh pumpkin ... hmmmm A little sweet - but that's what pie is for ;-) I don't like using gelatine so I thickend the mix with about 1 T of cornstarch. Worked surprisingly well.
have baked pumpkin pies before, and liked what i've made. I've never tried a no bake pumpkin though. and never ever cooked with gelatin. sadly, the lack of experience with gelatin bit me. i dont think it set well enough and my pie turned out a bit.. runny/sticky-ish. the flavor is good, the consistency not. tastes really good frozen and with icecream. yum
Tasted delicious, not time consuming at all, and everyone was impressed...Thanks!
Great pumpkin pie! I've never made pumpkin pie before and I was estatic to find a recpie that didn't require baking. My opinion though it had an obvious gelatin-like look than pie-like, which I hoped it wouldn't have, but no one else seemed to notice. I guess I just did since I knew what was in it lol. Nevertheless, everyone loved it. I think this will be my new Thanksgiving pie recipe..!
This is absolutelydelicious! So easy to make and tasted as if I had baked it! Wow everyone loved it!
I have been making this recipe for years. It is the only pumpkin pie that I will make. It is so much better than the baked ones.
This pie was easy to prepare and took no time to make. Both of my roommates who hate pumpkin pie liked this pie.
Made this for Thanksgiving this year and all my guests really liked it. So easy! I'll definitely use this recipe again and again!
Turned out great - I prefer a spicier pumpkin pie so I made one as written and then one with additional spices (clove specifically & bumped up the other spices to about 3/4 tsp) - both were great. Thanks!
Ok, to be fair, I have not actually tasted this pie yet, I made it just yesterday for a family get-together today. But it smells SO good! And I did taste the filling. AMAZING! And super easy to make, I'm not much of a pie maker, but I can see myself making this recipe again and again. I will update with the reaction of my family later, but I can already guess they will be mega-impressed. Just for the record though, I made this in Canada, so the references for the "1 can of" is a little misleading and required some extra calculation on my part. I wish the recipe was written in more universal terms, like cups, teaspoon, etc. In Canada, for the Eagle brand condensed milk, I used 1 full can (300ml) and about a 3rd of another can, which is about 1 3/4 cups. For the pumpkin puree, I used about 2 cups (there's about 3 1/2 cups in the bigger can). And for the gelatin, one packet in Canada is 15 ml, which is .5 oz, so I only used half a pack, to get the .25 oz, or 7.5 ml. Also make sure you get the pumpkin puree, I almost picked up pumpkin pie filling. Also, I got 1 graham cracker crust and accidentally got 1 shortbread crust. Whoops. We'll see how it turns out.
I cannot believe how easy this was, and how delicious! Best first pumpkin pie ever. :)
I usually forgot to rate a recipe, but this one is a keeper. My husband and I did agree that the crust needs to be a traditional pastry crust. Even my father, the pumpkin pie expert, was surprised by how good this was.
This is an excellent recipe that the whole family enjoyed! Definately a keeper!
This recipe is awesome! I made it and everyone loved it. I used this recipe a second time but modified it instead of canned pumpkin I made a blueberry peach puree in my food processor and only used cinnamon and a little vanilla extract. It turned out awesome as well. Next I'm trying raspberry apple I'll update with how that turns out. Awesome recipe!
So easy! Just added a tbsp of vanilla though- that's the only change. Be sure to add the beaten eggs a little at a time to make sure they don't scramble! I made a day ahead and the consistency was perfect!
This pie was fantastic! It is now on my list of must have's for the holidays. Very easy.
I served this for dessert at Christmas and everyone loved it. As I am a working Mom I did not have time for something elaborate, but this tasted like I spent hours making it.
We made this but didn't think it was as good as a traditional pumpkin pie. The texture seemed a bit gritty and the flavor of ginger was overwhelming. We may have done something wrong, although we followed the recipe exactly.
Turned out excellent! Followed the directions exactly. The chilling process took longer than I expected. I chilled the pie overnight in order to allow the gelatin to firm up the pie.
This was so incredbilly awesome. I had to double the recipe because my pie plate was so large but it was a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make.
Use less gelatin
I made this for thanksgiving the day before. I bought all new/fresh ingredients. It was in the refrigerator for about 24 hours and it never set. It looked beautiful but when I cut into it, it was runny. It looked more like pudding than a slice of pie standing alone. What happened?! I love this recipe for it's simplicity but I need it to be edible.
I am a stickler for a good pumpkin pie and had my doubts about this one...but it was amazing! So easy to make it look just beautiful.
I baked this for my first gluten-free thanksgiving. I wanted to use my gluten-free ginger snaps to make the crust (instead of graham crackers) and knew if I used a traditional pumpkin pie recipe, the crust would get soggy when I baked it the second time around. So I looked around for a no bake recipe and found this one! It was amazing. The guests ate more of my pie (almost all of it!) and to my boyfriend's mother's disliking.. almost no one ate hers. This recipe made me very proud and it was delicious. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to make!
Of all the pumpkin pies I served this season, everyone liked this one best. Its rich and creamy, custard-like texture makes it outstanding. Very satisfying.
Taste great and simple to make!
This pie was quick and simple, but the taste was disappointing. I served this to my husband and his parents, we all agreed the pumpkin flavor just didn't come through.
If I could select a 6th star I would! I love how simple this is to make. Every so often it comes out a little runny, but I think that's my fault. I've tried a few variants like adding chocolate or banana- made for some interesting tastes, but those would probably have a better texture baked the traditional way. I have taken to adding a secret ingredient that everyone seems to absolutely love including me. I enjoy offering to bring dessert to dinner gatherings now as I know what I'll be bringing!
Great alternative! No one knew it was a no-bake one until I put it side by side with a baked one. Everyone had both pies and everyone preferred the taste and texture of this one. THe graham crust was a bonus. I am definitely not going back to baking pumpkin pie. This tastes the same (better accordding to some) and it's less work! That and the kitchen doesn't get blazing hot :) Thanks so much for sharing!
Loved it about sums it up. My oven has recently decided it was possessed by space demons and I needed to bring pies to a family gathering. I'm so used to making baked pies that I wasn't sure at first how this would work, but I was pleasantly surprised. Great taste and texture and no staring in the oven trying to decide after about an hour if the pie is the right amount of jiggly. This will now be my go-to pumpkin pie and I can't wait to try it with different crusts, shortbread and gingersnap come to mind.
Best pumpkin pie you'll ever taste!!!! I'm not a fan of pumpkin pie, mainly because of the crust, but this no bake in a grahmcracker crust is the best. I'd made this last christmas for my family & everyone agreed it was awesome! I did use cinnamon but also used pumpkin pie spice instead of the other spices, as others suggested. I'll be making this pie each Thanksgiving and Christmas from now on!
LOOOOOVED this recipe! I followed it exactly (with the exception of making my own crust) and it turned out delicious!! I love that it was a perfect-looking pie with no uneven cooking 'marks' and the taste was awesome! I will always make this in place of traditional pumpkin pie! All my guests asked and left with the recipe! MMmmm Make this! You won't be disappointed!
Absolutely perfect!!! I will DEFINITELY make this pie again!!!
I have never liked pumpkin pie.. My family asked me to make something to bring for thanksgiving and I found this recipe and it was easy to make. Every one loved it and bragged about my pie.. so I decided to try it.. well needless to say thanks to this recipe I now like pumpkin pie! I recommend it for everyone!
Thanksgiving day wouldn't be complete without pumpkin pie ... but with all the other items needing to be cooked, I didn't want to bake another thing. This pie is super easy and oh so yummy. Took it to a dessert party and it was a hit over all the other baked pumpkin pies. This is definitely on my list of top holiday pies.
This pumpkin pie was very delicious and really easy to make. This recipe is perfect forany beginner cooks wanting to make pumpkin pie because it is so easy to make and you don't have to worry about baking it. I suggest that anyone that likes pumpkin pie should make this pie! Thanks! =)
oops, I forgot to add the eggs but it still turned out wonderful! I made mine individual pies using a muffin tin.Brought them to work and everyone said it was very delicious. My coworkers were surprised it was no bake. Note: keep chilled as it got soft after sitting out for several hours.
Wow!what an awesome pie. My family loved it. It was fast, easy and very tasty. Had some trouble finding 15oz can of pumpkin puree so used a whole can and adjusted the spices and added another gelatin. Thanks for a great pie.
I made this pie with fresh pumpkin and a pre-cooked flour crust. The flavor was good but the texture was a little jiggly, I suppose to be expected from the gelatin. The crust stayed nice and flakey with this method but the overall consistency made it lose in a taste test with a Libby's pumpkin pie I made.
I've only recently moved from the UK to the US and have never tasted let alone tried to make pumpkin pie before. I read this recipe and figured I'd give it a try. Only thing I struggled with is how thick the consistency should be? I stirred for about 20 mins all in and poured into the pie crust. My husbands verdict? "hmm that's actually not that bad" sounds like a winner to me lol. Thank you for posting!
I love this recipe! Not only is it incredibly easy, it is delicious! I did add a bit of ground cloves and allspice along with the other spices; however, this was not necessary as the mixture was beautiful beforehand - I just love cloves with my pumpkin. I didn't have a graham cracker crust (for some reason they aren't sold in Australia that I am aware of) so I used some mini tart shells...they were so cute and everyone LOVED them. I will definitely keep this recipe in my arsenal and use it from now on! Thank you so much for posting!
my niece helped with the baking this year, so she handled this one on her own. it was easy, turned out perfectly! no worries about overbaking, and the texture was great. thanks for a sure-fire winner!
I followed the recipe exactly, except used a whole wheat pie crust. Even though I prefer the taste of a more traditional recipe, my family still liked this one! Good job!
Loved it! I'm not a huge fan of regular pumpkin pie because of texture, sometimes. This one has the crunch of graham cracker crust with the bonus of a lighter pumpkin filling. Almost mousse-like. I made it for someone who loves regular pumpkin pie, but he said he thought this was even better. We did put a big dose of whipped cream on top, but it almost doesn't need it. One note - Instead of separate ginger, nutmeg & cinnamon, I used 2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. Thanks for the great recipe!
The recipe called to put down greased parchment paper. What a disater. The crust stuck to it! However the mess the filling was delicious!!!! Would use the filling again for sure!
Perfect! I made it exactly as specified except I used a traditional pie crust.
It was so easy to make my children made their own personnal pies.
This pie is INCREDIBLY AWESOME!!!!!!! It was quick and easy to make, and tasted terrific. It is sure to become a regular for us. I did add 1/8 tsp of cloves, and it seemed to be a definite plus for those of us who are cloves-fanatics.
Been making this pie for over 10yrs and we love it. However allspice works much better for flavor....but all in all a great recipe.
If you just don't like to bake, this would be a good pie recipe to go with. But if you like baking (and I do!), then a traditional baked pumpkin pie is much better both in taste and presentation. This recipe is actually more work than a traditional baked pie in that with a baked pumpkin pie, you throw all ingredients into a large bowl, beat, pour into a crust and bake. But it is nice that there is this alternative for those who prefer it. And it is pretty good, just not great.
This was a very simple but satisfying pie to make. I made the graham crust from scratch so its tastes a bit more home made.
Tasted baked!
This pie is amazing! I was a little skeptical so I made a baked pumpkin pie to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, and then I mad this no bake pie to keep at home and try for myself. When I tasted the no bake, it was sooo delicious! So I cut a small piece to bring to Thanksgiving dinner to let my sister and mom try so that they could help me compare to the baked one. They loved the no bake, and after trying the baked pie, the verdict is this one is better. The baked pie was still amazing (the other guests who hadn't tried the no bake pie LOVED the baked one), but this no bake pumpkin pie was more amazing. This was my first time ever making pumpkin pie, so I'm glad both turned out well and got positive feedback. But for future events, I'm gonna stick to this recipe. I'm planning to make it for the Christmas party this year. And just to add, I followed the directions exactly. Not a single change, and it came out perfect.
For me this was a 4 star based on the texture, which is due to my taste preferences, not the recipe. I am sure others would say differently if they don't mind texture. for me the texture was a mix of a pudding gelatinous yet had the taste of pumpkin pie. I did use one package of gelatin, two eggs. Next time I might use half of gelatin package instead all of it. Other than that, I do love it. Just throws me off at first. So yes I will make it again but differently. If i didn't love pumpkin so much i probably wouldn't make it as often.
Im from NZ and made this for a staff halloween themed shared lunch.....Personally I thought pumpkin pie - you americans are crazy!!! lol BUT tried it, and topped it with whipped cream, awesome!! Will defiantly make again. After reading comments, I too whisked all ingreds together first, and added vanilla. Whisked while on stove top until thicken. Good eating's!!
Tasted great, and SUPER easy to make! This was my first pie ever, and it was gone by the end of supper!
I usually bake a traditional crust and let cool ahead of time, so it's more of a traditional pumpkin pie. But the flavor of this one is so good!!
This pie got rave reviews from my family & friends. Perfect for making the night before a dinner. I had to make this with a baby in one hand and a toddler tugging on me and it was still easy. I would higly reccomend it to anyone.
After burning the caramel for my pumpkin flan. This recipe really saved my Thanksgiving dinner. It was easy to prepare. It tastes delicious.
The original came out of a magazine advertising Knox gelatin. I know this because I've been making this recipe for over 30 years and it's my favorite, and I still have the tattered page.
My family liked this pie better than the traditional, baked one - and it was so much easier than fussing with the possibility of spill-over in the oven!
I may never bake another pumpkin pie. Yes, it's that good. I've made this twice in one week. The first time as a test, since I planned to serve it to guests, and the second time for a dinner party. Both times the pie was perfect. It's creamy and rich and has a wonderful pumpkin pie flavor. I strained the cooked custard through a fine sieve before adding it to the crust and did capture a few clumps of egg, so I'm glad I did. I'll surely make it again and again. Thanks for the recipe.
I just made this in the morning before work--that's how easy it is! It chilled in the fridge during the day and was ready for my husband's birthday dessert in the evening! He loves pumpkin pie, and this turned out perfectly. A fun tip: since we had people over, I bought a bunch of those mini graham cracker crusts so everyone could have their own little pie. With a bit of whipped cream and cinnamon on top of each, they looked so cute. This is a great, easy, tasty recipe!
I followed the ingredients and it came out great. My husband wouldn't stop eating! That is a sign that it must be very good!
Oh yum! While I prefer baked pumpkin pie, this sure was delicious! My only gripe is that this was not as smooth as it would have been if it were baked. I think I'll process my puree in a blender or food processor to ensure it is velvety smooth next time. I will also use a standard pie shell instead of a graham cracker one (just my personal preference). All in all, this wasn't bad considering the Thanksgiving dessert I was planning to serve was a total flop. :) Thanks for sharing your recipe, Cathy! I'm glad I gave this a try!
So easy and it tastes fantastic.
This did not work for me at all. The pie set up just fine, but the taste was off. It didn't have much pumpkin flavor as the taste of nutmeg and ginger took over.
This was easy to make. And was very good.
liked it very well but did change the pumpkin to squash.
this got rave reviews. I wish it were creamier though. I don't think I'll bake another pumpkin pie again!
What a nice option to baking a pie in the oven for an hour! Everyone thoroughly enjoyed.
I made two of these tonight, took one to work and it was a hit! Everyone loved it.
this isn't the best pumpkin pie that i've ever had, but it's not far off. plus, it's so easy to make that i can overlook it's slight lack of perfection. i had it chilling in the fridge after only about 10 minutes. perhaps in the future i'll try putting it in a home-made crust instead of store bought.
I have to admit I was skeptical but this pie was actually very tasty. It was a little too sweet in my opinion but nonetheless it was a hit with all who tried it.
I don't understand why this pie has such great reviews. The picture is nothing like the outcome.
Pumpkin pie is my husband's favorite pie and this is now his favorite pumpkin pie recipe. This is one of the BEST pumpkin pies I have ever had. Very easy to do and it makes a thick creamy filling. The recipe is great with no changes. We do like it with whipped topping. I also like to add 1/4 tsp. of gound cloves. Tonight I added 1/4 cup sugar and it was a little too sweet. This pie would also be excellent in a prebaked pie shell. Just typing this is making my mouth water.
I really liked this pie but Tom would prefer a baked one
