No Bake Pumpkin Pie I

Ok, to be fair, I have not actually tasted this pie yet, I made it just yesterday for a family get-together today. But it smells SO good! And I did taste the filling. AMAZING! And super easy to make, I'm not much of a pie maker, but I can see myself making this recipe again and again. I will update with the reaction of my family later, but I can already guess they will be mega-impressed. Just for the record though, I made this in Canada, so the references for the "1 can of" is a little misleading and required some extra calculation on my part. I wish the recipe was written in more universal terms, like cups, teaspoon, etc. In Canada, for the Eagle brand condensed milk, I used 1 full can (300ml) and about a 3rd of another can, which is about 1 3/4 cups. For the pumpkin puree, I used about 2 cups (there's about 3 1/2 cups in the bigger can). And for the gelatin, one packet in Canada is 15 ml, which is .5 oz, so I only used half a pack, to get the .25 oz, or 7.5 ml. Also make sure you get the pumpkin puree, I almost picked up pumpkin pie filling. Also, I got 1 graham cracker crust and accidentally got 1 shortbread crust. Whoops. We'll see how it turns out.