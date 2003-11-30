No Bake Pumpkin Pie I

This is a delicious no bake pie with a graham cracker crust.

Recipe by Kimberley

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan combine gelatin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Stir in condensed milk and beaten eggs, mixing well. Let stand one minute, then place on burner over low heat, stirring constantly for about 10 minutes, or until gelatin dissolves and mixture thickens. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in pumpkin, mixing thoroughly, and pour mixture into graham cracker crust. Chill for at least 3 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 525.8mg. Full Nutrition
