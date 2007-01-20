Raisin Filled Spice Cookies
Fragrant spice cookies with a baked in raisin filling. My mother used to put these in my lunchbox.
I will double the raisin mixture next time. My batch ran short. A very good cookie.Read More
I know there called spice cookies but they were just a bit to spicy I guess! Not much like a sweeter cookie that I thought they would be.Read More
These are good- but not a recipe to rave about. The cookie is good but not awesome, I may try again using brown sugar. Up to par with store bought raisin filled cookies- but not near as the home-made ones Im accustomed to.
Good flavor and sweetness I thought. I'd go with less leavening as they were a little too fluffy for me. I also skipped the sugar dusting and didn't miss it. I was amazed at how much they spread out. They also don't brown, so have to just go with timing.
You must refrigerate the dough to keep the cookie soft. If you like extra spice you can add some cinnamon and cloves to the raisin filling, I did. This recipe made the best raisin filled cookies I have ever had. Thank you for sharing.
We liked these cookies very much. I made a few changes. Added 2 Tablespoons brown sugar and a teaspoon orange zest to the filling. I also replaces 1/4 of white sugar with brown sugar in the cookie dough. I made two dozen cookies and had just the right amount of filling. I debated adding a bit of frosting, but my husband loved them just as they were. The dough was a bit soft, but chilling for 30 minutes took care of that, and I suspected my change could have contributed to it. Thanks Ginger. These are delicious.
