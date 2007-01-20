Raisin Filled Spice Cookies

3.7
7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Fragrant spice cookies with a baked in raisin filling. My mother used to put these in my lunchbox.

Recipe by GINGER P

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
15 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, over medium heat, combine the 1/3 cup of sugar, water, raisins, butter and pinch of salt. Bring ingredients to a boil, and cook until thick, you should be able to see the bottom of the pan while stirring when finished. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sift together the flour, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, salt and baking powder, set aside. In a medium bowl, cream shortening and sugar until smooth. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Add dry ingredients, mix until blended, then finally stir in the milk.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into 2 1/2 inch circles. Place a teaspoon of filling onto the center of half of the cookies. Cover with the other half of the cookies. Press the edges together with the tines of a fork. Sprinkle with sugar and bake on unprepared cookie sheets for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 85.8g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 55.6mg; sodium 252.8mg. Full Nutrition
